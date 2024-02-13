ADVERTISEMENT

Jakey Boi is a comic artist who creates captivating cartoons inspired by the enchanting realms of Dungeons and Dragons, fantasy characters, movies, and more. Boasting a vibrant community of over 37,200 followers on Instagram, Jakey Boi not only shares his mesmerizing creations but actively interacts with fellow enthusiasts.

"My actual name is Jakey, my username is Bun Boi Arts. The name came from a massive spread of ideas and characters and my close friends said Bun Boi sounded the cutest. So I workshopped the idea through October 2018, and chickened out a few times then January 21st of 2019 I started making webcomics," the artist shared with Bored Panda.

