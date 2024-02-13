35 Comics By Jakey Boi Inspired By Games, Movies And MoreInterview With Artist
Jakey Boi is a comic artist who creates captivating cartoons inspired by the enchanting realms of Dungeons and Dragons, fantasy characters, movies, and more. Boasting a vibrant community of over 37,200 followers on Instagram, Jakey Boi not only shares his mesmerizing creations but actively interacts with fellow enthusiasts.
"My actual name is Jakey, my username is Bun Boi Arts. The name came from a massive spread of ideas and characters and my close friends said Bun Boi sounded the cutest. So I workshopped the idea through October 2018, and chickened out a few times then January 21st of 2019 I started making webcomics," the artist shared with Bored Panda.
Jakey told us that on January 21st, 2019, something clicked for him. It was right after his birthday, and he felt a strong urge to take his art more seriously. Despite trying improv, struggling with stand-up comedy, and doing lots of musical and dramatic performances, he realized that live performance wasn't bringing him joy.
Ever since Jakey was a kid, he loved doodling and drawing on everything. He admitted, "I had a pretty short attention span back then, but no matter what, I always managed to finish my work – it just ended up covered in doodles." His passion for drawing started early, and it seems like he couldn't resist adding his creative touch to whatever he was working on.
"I think since I could hold a pencil drawing was my favorite thing but I don't practice realism just silly doodles. For almost 2 years before starting my comics, I stopped doodling almost entirely. I kinda gave up on it, just would sometimes scribble."