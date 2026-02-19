ANTM Star J Alexander Reveals He Had A Stroke, And Tyra Banks’ Response Has Fans Furious

ADVERTISEMENT

America’s Next Top Model’s fan-favorite runway coach, Miss J. Alexander, recently revealed that he suffered a stroke on December 27, 2022, which left him in a coma and paralyzed from the waist down.

In the three-episode Netflix documentary, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, Miss J. shared details about the setback, and that Tyra Banks had not checked up on him during the health scare.

Miss J. famously mentored Banks on walking the ramp when she was only a teenager. They were longtime friends and worked together on the show as judges until he was fired, along with Jay Manuel and Nigel Barker.

“Lost a lot of respect for Tyra after watching this,” one user commented on Banks not visiting Miss J. Another said: “Tyra has always been really rude. Not surprised at all.”

Miss J said Tyra Banks did not check on him after waking up from a coma

J Alexander from ANTM wearing glasses and a studded jacket, sharing about his stroke in an interview setting.

Image credits: Netflix

“I had a stroke. I woke up, I didn’t know where I was other than in the hospital,” Miss J said in the docuseries. “I spent five weeks in a coma, and I couldn’t walk, and I couldn’t talk. I thought to myself, ‘What was I going to do?’ I couldn’t walk, and I couldn’t speak.”

Miss J confessed that he broke down in tears, and that he wasn’t ashamed to admit that.

ANTM star J Alexander sitting with two judges in a panel setting, focused expressions during a show taping

Image credits: CBS Photo Archive

Manuel and Barker, his fellow judges on the show, came to see him at the hospital, but Banks did not.

When asked if Banks had visited, Miss J said, “No, not yet. She just sent me a text that she wants to come and visit me. But, no, not yet.”

Tyra Banks sitting in front of multiple monitors, pointing at a screen, related to ANTM star J Alexander and stroke news.

Image credits: CBS Photo Archive

Barker, a renowned fashion photographer, admitted that it was “a terrible shock and really upsetting, horrifying, and scary” to see Miss J in that state.

Later in the interview, Miss J got emotional about losing the ability to do what he did best, but added that he wasn’t giving up hope.

A Twitter user named Fred responding to a comment, related to ANTM star J Alexander’s stroke and Tyra Banks' response controversy.

Image credits: Fred_Reads

ANTM star J Alexander and Tyra Banks posing together at a social event with friendly smiles in a crowded room

Image credits: Getty/Christopher Polk

“I’m the person who taught models how to walk,” Miss J said. “I taught models how to walk, and now I can’t walk. Not yet. I am determined to walk. I’m sure you’re going to see me again, I’m sure. It’s not over for me yet.”

ANTM star J Alexander in hospital gown resting in bed during recovery after experiencing a stroke.

Image credits: Netflix

Tweet discussing fans' reactions to J Alexander's stroke and Tyra Banks' response causing controversy online.

Image credits: EliseStGeorge

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Manuel shared an encouraging update on Miss J. He revealed that since filming the Netflix docuseries, Miss J has been able to get up from the wheelchair and take steps on his own.

“He can get out of that chair. That’s what people don’t know. At the time of the documentary, he couldn’t. He can (now).”

Miss J, Manuel and Barker were fired from America’s Next Top Model in 2011

Tyra Banks posing against a pink background, wearing a beige trench coat with long wavy hair styled elegantly.

Image credits: Netflix

America’s Next Top Model was Banks’ brainchild. She pitched the idea for the show to TV producer Ken Mok in the early 2000s and served as host, judge, and executive producer.

The modeling competition premiered in 2003 and ran for 24 seasons, churning out now-famous names such as Winnie Harlow, Yaya DaCosta, Eva Marcille, and others.

ANTM star J Alexander wearing large glasses, looking emotional while discussing his stroke and Tyra Banks' response.

Image credits: Netflix

Miss J had been a part of the series since season 1, and won over fans cycle after cycle with his quick wit and no-holds-barred coaching. However, many thought he was too rough on the contestants and even borderline rude at times.

After nine years and 18 seasons, he was let go in 2011, along with Manuel and Barker, as part of the show’s rebranding effort to increase viewership.

“I taught models how to walk. And now I can’t walk.” Miss J Alexander reveals he suffered a stroke a few years ago — but is determined to walk again. Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/WoQbcL7pPT — Netflix (@netflix) February 16, 2026

In the documentary, Manuel recalled an alleged leak to Page Six about their firing before they could officially announce their departure to the media. Manuel hinted that Banks was behind the early disclosure.

“It was disappointing, and I felt a little bit betrayed,” Barker revisited.

Banks refused to comment on the trio’s exit in the documentary, but said she “should call” Manuel. “I don’t want to do this here. But he’s a special man,” she said.

Netizens were in two minds about Tyra Banks not visiting Miss J after the stroke

ANTM star J Alexander sitting with a male colleague on set of Americas Next Top Model in formal attire

Image credits: CBS Photo Archive

Even though Miss J has been out of the limelight since being fired, fans of the show were still heartbroken to learn about his health.

“That’s the quote that made me cry, then they panned out to him in his wheelchair. He did say can’t walk YET, YET,” a fan said.

ANTM star J Alexander taking a selfie with two men, highlighting his stroke reveal and Tyra Banks' response reaction.

Image credits: Netflix

Many of them dragged Banks through the mud for not visiting him.

“Some people have no empathy until it happens to them,” one user said. Another commented: “Watched it last night, he was the first one to show Tyra how to walk her runways…. so sad.”

ANTM star J Alexander wearing glasses and a studded jacket, sharing his stroke experience in an interview setting.

Image credits: Netflix

“Are we surprised how fake people can be?” one individual wrote.

However, some defended Banks and said she was justified in her actions.

“Sounds about right. Her Karma is in the works,” one user said, referring to Miss J’s alleged rudeness towards the models. “Yeah, that’s sad, but he was MEAN ASF to those girls too,” said another.

“Well, if it was kept a secret… how was she to know to visit?” one pointed out.

Another said Banks had no obligation at all: “They worked together. This was her JOB. That doesn’t obligate her to visit him any more than any of us are obligated to visit a prior coworker.”

“She never ceases to disappoint.” Users voiced their opinions on Tyra Banks not visiting Miss J. Alexander after his stroke-induced paralysis.

Comment by B.J. Robinson expressing disappointment, related to ANTM star J Alexander's stroke and Tyra Banks' response.

Comment from Karen Henson about ANTM star J Alexander’s stroke and Tyra Banks’ controversial response fans are upset about.

Comment from Jess Grumling discussing ANTM star J Alexander’s stroke and his current wheelchair use and recovery progress.

Comment by Brittany McCrea expressing emotional reaction to ANTM star J Alexander's stroke and fans' response to Tyra Banks.

Comment discussing priorities and support during health issues, related to ANTM star J Alexander revealing a stroke and fan reactions.

Comment discussing ANTM star J Alexander’s stroke and fans’ reactions to Tyra Banks’ response on social media.

Comment from Heather White expressing emotional support for Ms. J in ANTM star J Alexander’s stroke revelation.

Comment from Ronald Edward expressing surprise about Tyra Banks being problematic after a documentary on ANTM star J Alexander's stroke.

User comment by Lauren Moore discussing successful ANTM contestants and interviews on a social media platform.

Comment by Courtney Hawkes about Tyra Banks’ role in a mean girls club, with reaction emojis showing 19 likes and two emotions.

Comment from Emily Anderson discussing her favorite part of a documentary related to ANTM star J Alexander and Tyra Banks.

Comment from Tammy Fresorger reacting to Tyra Banks' response after ANTM star J Alexander reveals he had a stroke.

Comment saying that the news about ANTM star J Alexander's stroke was heartbreaking on a social media post.

Image credits: www.facebook.com