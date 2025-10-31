ADVERTISEMENT

We've seen our fair share of celebrity lookalikes doing the rounds on the web. But some stars don't need to be part of the doppelganger debate because they already have a twin.

From identical sets who could easily swap red carpet appearances without anyone noticing, to fraternal twins who look nothing alike, the world of famous twins is full of fascinating - and sometimes surprising - duos. Many people know of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who were on already acting before they could even walk. But you might be taken aback to learn that Vin Diesel has a twin brother who also works in Hollywood.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of celebrities who shared a womb with each other. So grab two cups of coffee and keep scrolling... Don't be surprised if you're still seeing double for the rest of the day.