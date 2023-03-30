Not every cartoon has an animated dog in it, and if you ask me, that’s a major drawback. A cartoon dog, even if playing a villain in the story, makes everything so much better, just like a real-life dog, and that’s just hard facts.

While there are many different cartoon pets in the history of animation, both as sidekicks to the human protagonist and heroes in their own right, cartoon dogs remain the undisputed favorites of writers and animators, and we as the audience don’t object to it at all. Moreover, we often name our own pets with cartoon dog names, just to honor our favorite characters.

By the way, do you prefer anthropomorphic dogs or dogs that behave like they do in everyday life? Both are fun to watch in a cartoon, but I am interested to hear your opinion.

