Eldest Sister’s Promiscuous Past Revealed After She Mocks Youngest Brother For Still Being a Virgin

ADVERTISEMENT

Having your dirty laundry aired out in public is humiliating. All those secrets you thought were yours alone are laid out for everyone to see, and it could end up changing your whole life, and not for the better, in most cases.

One sibling had enough of their eldest sister shaming their brother for still being a virgin. So, they decided to step in and reveal to the whole family just how many guys their sister had slept with. Now they’ve turned to an online community to ask if it was a jerk move.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some secrets should never be revealed, but one woman’s annoyed sibling shared hers anyway

Family gathered around dining table toasting wine glasses, sharing meals, and enjoying a lively conversation together.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman had been arguing with their youngest brother before blurting out to everyone at the family dinner table that he was still a virgin

Text excerpt discussing eldest sister’s promiscuous past revealed after mocking youngest brother for being a virgin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a family dinner where the eldest sister’s promiscuous past is revealed after mocking youngest brother’s virginity.

Eldest sister revealing promiscuous past while arguing with youngest brother at kitchen table in a tense family discussion.

Share icon

Image credits: graphic24online / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Fed up, her sibling told her she was embarrassing herself and had had too much to drink, so she should lay off on the bullying

Text discussing eldest sister’s promiscuous past after mocking youngest brother for being a 22-year-old virgin.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing eldest sister mocking youngest brother for being a virgin, revealing promiscuous past tension.

Eldest sister revealing promiscuous past while mocking youngest brother, both seated at a dining table during a tense conversation.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the woman persisted, her sibling let slip to the whole family that she’d slept with well over 100 guys while she was in college

Text excerpt discussing eldest sister’s promiscuous past revealed after mocking youngest brother for being a virgin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about eldest sister’s promiscuous past and sibling conflicts involving youngest brother’s virginity revealed.

Image credits: Thunderbear998

ADVERTISEMENT

Infuriated, the woman’s husband bailed on the dinner, so the sibling went online to ask if revealing her intoxicated sister’s promiscuous past had been a jerk move

Family dinners are meant to be about good food and catching up, but for OP, one quickly turned into a drama straight out of a reality TV show. With siblings, cousins, and significant others gathered around the table, things were going fine, until a minor argument between the eldest sister and youngest brother escalated fast.

The sister, frustrated and maybe a little fueled by alcohol, lashed out with a brutally personal jab by outing her 22-year-old brother as a virgin. It was unprovoked, unfair, and left the room stunned. While he hadn’t attacked her once, she went straight for the low blow, embarrassing him in front of the entire extended family.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when OP stepped in. In defense of their brother, they clapped back with a stinger of their own, pointing out that the bullying sister had slept with over a hundred men in college, something everyone allegedly already knew. Everyone except her husband, that is, who stormed out, furious, claiming she’d been dishonest with him about her past.

Now, the family is divided. Some blame the defending sibling for wrecking a marriage, while others quietly admit the eldest sister’s cruel insult sparked it all. Meanwhile, OP insists they were only leveling the playing field after their brother was humiliated but has turned to an online community to ask if outing their sister’s sordid past was a jerk move.

Man looking upset on couch while woman in yellow sweater angrily gestures behind him, depicting promiscuous past and sibling conflict.

Share icon

Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

From what OP tells us in their post, their elder sister’s less than pleasant when she’s been drinking. She might’ve avoided having her promiscuous past exposed if she’d eased back on the alcohol some. Just why does getting intoxicated bring out the worst in some people, though? We went looking for answers.

According to Bruce Bartholow, author and associate professor of psychology at the University of Missouri College of Arts and Science, alcohol doesn’t make you behave badly, it just makes you care less.

In his study, Bartholow concluded that alcohol dulls the brain’s “alarm signal” that warns you when you are making a mistake. These dulled warnings are what lead to the loss of self-control we often regret after one too many.

In an interview for Healthline, licensed marriage and family therapist Jennifer Worley points out that alcohol’s effects on the brain’s prefrontal cortex area make it easier for people to act on aggressive impulses and can amplify underlying emotional states. Basically, if someone is already feeling stressed, anxious, or angry, alcohol might intensify those feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worley warns that the chronic misuse of alcohol can also lead to lasting cognitive and behavioral changes. “Over time, these changes can contribute to personality shifts. Moreover, it can exacerbate or lead to mental health disorders, which can further influence personality,” Worley concludes.

ADVERTISEMENT

OP’s sister really put her foot in it this time, and the blowback could cost her her marriage. Perhaps it’s a sign for her to put down the bottle and try to save her relationship. Either way, she’ll probably think twice before picking on her siblings again.

What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think they crossed the line, or did their loud-mouthed sister get what was coming to her? Share your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers were divided between telling the original poster they hadn’t been a jerk, and claiming “everyone sucks here”

Screenshot of an online comment discussing personal attacks related to eldest sister’s promiscuous past and youngest brother’s virginity.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing eldest sister’s promiscuous past revealed after mocking youngest brother for virginity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing eldest sister’s promiscuous past revealed after mocking youngest brother for virginity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit post discussing social stigma and shaming around virginity and the eldest sister’s promiscuous past revealed.

Reddit comment discussing reactions after eldest sister’s promiscuous past revealed following mockery of youngest brother.

Text post discussing eldest sister’s promiscuous past revealed after mocking youngest brother for being a virgin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the eldest sister’s promiscuous past and youngest brother’s virginity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing eldest sister’s promiscuous past and youngest brother still being a virgin in family conflict.

Screenshot of online comment discussing eldest sister’s promiscuous past after mocking youngest brother for virginity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an eldest sister’s promiscuous past and youngest brother’s virginity.

Reddit comment discussing eldest sister’s promiscuous past revealed after mocking youngest brother’s virginity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the eldest sister’s promiscuous past and defending the youngest brother’s virginity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment questioning how people could know the eldest sister’s promiscuous past in college.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing eldest sister’s promiscuous past and youngest brother’s virginity debate.