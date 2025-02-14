Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man’s Dog Is Untrainable, Mom And GF Put Their Hands Up To Give Him Up, He Says He’ll Disappear Too
Animals, Dogs

Man’s Dog Is Untrainable, Mom And GF Put Their Hands Up To Give Him Up, He Says He’ll Disappear Too

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s wise to never get between a dog and its owner, literally or otherwise. Canine companions can be fiercely loyal, and their owners are just as loyal to them in return. As Charles de Gaulle said, “The better I get to know men, the more I find myself loving dogs.”

One dog dad hit the roof when his live-in mom and girlfriend both ganged up on him to try and get rid of his beloved pooch, all because it was deemed “untrainable”. The guy wouldn’t hear of it and said he’d rather leave them in his wake but still turned to netizens for a sense check. 

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Some dogs can be a bit of a handful, as this guy is finding out the hard way

    Image credits: Pixabay / Pixabay (not the actual photo)

    After three years together, he and his girlfriend adopted a pup, but she has issues taking any responsibility for it

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After sending the dog to a trainer for a month, the poor pup was deemed untrainable and sent back home

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    While trying to decide what to do next, the guy was told by his live-in mom and girlfriend that they’d be better off without the dog around

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Complete-Net41

    The guy flat-out blocked their cruel intentions and said they’d see the back of him first, then turned to netizens for support

    OP starts his story by telling the community that his girlfriend always wanted to adopt a dog, but he was hesitant after painfully losing his beloved dog after 14 years. He goes on to say that, after three years together, the couple buckled and decided to pick up a pooch that was a pup of her family’s dogs.

    He explains that the dog has been a handful from day one and only responds to his commands. He adds that while his girlfriend doesn’t live with him, his mom does. At this point, he also mentions that his girlfriend has never stepped up to caring for the dog despite being the one who wanted it most.

    OP admits to spending hours with the dog each day, walking him up to 10km and playing with him, too. About a month ago, the couple sent the dog for training, but things didn’t go well. After spending a month at the K9 training center, the trainer deemed it “untrainable” and sent it home

    Things took a turn for the worse when, while deciding what to do next, OP’s girlfriend and mom let him know that they’d be happier without the dog in their lives. OP didn’t take this too well, letting them both know that he’d sooner sell up and shove off, leaving them both behind while he pursued a happy life with his hound.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Clearly frustrated by the situation, OP then turned to netizens to ask if telling his mom and girlfriend he’d choose the dog over them was a jerk move.

    Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    From what OP tells us in his post, it certainly seems as though he has a puppy problem on his hands. Still, they’ve hardly exhausted all avenues to try and solve the problem. Different breeds have different needs and different training methods. So, before there’s more doggy drama, what are OP’s options? We went looking for answers.

    Bored Panda reached out to dog trainer Anthony Newman from Calm Energy Dog Training in New York to get his opinion.

    Newman says that dog “training” is really about how you raise and interact with your dog, on a day-in day-out basis. 

    He goes on, “Let me start by complimenting the redditor: he says he spent 4-5 hours a day walking the dog 10km and playing with him. That’s excellent commitment! Of course we don’t know how consistent it was; but it shows great sensitivity to the fact that dogs aren’t houseplants: they are descendants of wolves who need lots of daily outdoor physical exercise”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As to why OP’s dog might be deemed untrainable, Newman had this to say, “Leashed walks are not normally enough. In order to successfully purge most dogs’ physical energies, they need access to off leash running and playing.”

    Perhaps OP would be best off doing as much research as he can to find the right trainer and not take one trainer’s opinion at face value. He certainly seems committed enough.

    What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Would you ditch the dog or the dog haters first? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers had plenty to say, with quite a few offering advice on how the guy might go about finding the right trainer for his breed of dog

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    1

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Animals
    Homepage
    Trending
    Animals
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Animals Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda