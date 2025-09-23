Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“It Can’t Be Him!”: Owners Astonished When Cat Turns Up Alive And Well After Being Gone For 9 Years
Tabby cat with green eyes sitting inside a shelter, symbolizing family reunited with beloved cat after nearly a decade.
Animals, Cats

“It Can’t Be Him!”: Owners Astonished When Cat Turns Up Alive And Well After Being Gone For 9 Years

From their bleps to their beans to their, let’s face it, frankly schizophrenic behavior, there are many reasons to love the internet’s favorite animal. Name another pet that comes with nine lives built in, a body that defies the laws of physics, and chronic midnight zoomies.

You can only imagine, then, the trauma one family went through when their 4-year-old tabby cat, George, simply vanished into thin air. After a long and disappointing search, they assumed the worst. Then, nine years later, they got a call that changed everything.

    The internet seems to agree that cats are the perfect pet, and it's hard to argue otherwise

    Tabby cat with green eyes inside a metal enclosure, representing a family reunited with their beloved cat after nearly a decade.

    Tabby cat with green eyes inside a metal enclosure, representing a family reunited with their beloved cat after nearly a decade.

    Image credits: Scottish SPCA / Facebook

    One family’s beloved tabby cat, George, lived with them for four years, then up and vanished overnight

    Fran Henriquez couldn’t believe her ears when she got a call from an animal rescue charity, the Scottish SPCA, telling her they’d found her missing kitty, George. The reason she was so stunned? George had been gone for, wait for it… nine years. Now 14, the tabby is settling back into home life with his family, including his new brother Freddy.

    George spent his first four years with the Henriquez family, who’d taken him in after the stray was treated by the vet Fran’s mum worked at. Then, in 2016, he just disappeared without a trace.

    Woman holding a tabby cat indoors, happy family reunited with beloved cat after nearly a decade alive and well.

    Woman holding a tabby cat indoors, happy family reunited with beloved cat after nearly a decade alive and well.

    Image credits: Scottish SPCA / Facebook

    After a long search and a few disappointing leads, the family gave up hope, assuming George had used up all nine lives

    Speaking to a news outlet, Fran said, “They phoned and said they had my cat, and my first thought was ‘that’s weird, my cat is on the sofa right now.’ Then they said the microchip said his name is George and I thought ‘it can’t be him!’ It’s a bit of a miracle.”

    She rushed to the animal charity’s Glasgow base to collect her kitty and found him “more or less fine, save for some matted fur and bad teeth.” The charity had apparently picked George up while collecting other animals in Glasgow. Henriquez said he’s exactly how they remember him, friendly and gentle, and so relaxed at home.

    Young child sitting on the floor reaching out to a tabby cat, capturing the moment of family reunited with beloved cat.

    Young child sitting on the floor reaching out to a tabby cat, capturing the moment of family reunited with beloved cat.

    Image credits: Fran Henriquez / BBC

    When George pulled off his disappearing trick in 2016, Fran and her husband, Billy, put up posters, asked neighbors to keep their eyes peeled, and even searched nearby rural areas. “He was a cat that could go outside, but he would always be home for breakfast, no matter what. So, when he didn’t appear we knew something wasn’t right,” Fran recalls.

    Lost cat poster on wooden pole with image of tabby cat, highlighting family reunited with beloved cat after nearly a decade.

    Lost cat poster on wooden pole with image of tabby cat, highlighting family reunited with beloved cat after nearly a decade.

    Image credits: Thom Gonzalez / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Then, nine years later, they got a call from an animal rescue charity who’d said they had gotten their details from George’s microchip and that he was ready for collection

    The Scottish SPCA, which campaigns for compulsory cat chipping to be implemented in Scotland, said George’s story drew a line under the importance of microchipping animals. “It’s a bit bittersweet as he is now an elderly cat and we have missed most of his life, but hopefully we can give him a really nice retirement,” Fran concluded.

    Cat inside a carrier, symbolizing a family reunited with their beloved cat after nearly a decade apart.

    Cat inside a carrier, symbolizing a family reunited with their beloved cat after nearly a decade apart.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Fortunately, pet-tracking technology has come a long way in the last nine years, and there are now smart and simple solutions for keeping an eye on your pet pals. These days, you can get your hands on GPS-tracking collars your cat won’t even hate wearing, and we all know how fussy felines can be.

    Cats will be cats, and when they decide to go roaming, they can go further than you’d think. If your cat’s in the habit of getting out and about, why not take a leaf out of Mr. Kitters’ book and slap a camera on its collar? We sure wish George had been wearing one, don’t you?

    Overjoyed, the family picked George up and brought him home, where he wasted no time settling in, even with his new brother Freddy, the family’s other cat 

    Happy family reunited with beloved cat after nearly a decade, sharing joyful moments together at home.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Netizens instantly fell in love with George’s story, with more than a few wondering what he’d been up to (and where) for the last nine years

    Comment from family member sharing joy about being reunited with beloved cat after years, highlighting microchip recovery success.

    Comment from family member sharing joy about being reunited with beloved cat after years, highlighting microchip recovery success.

    Facebook comment by Catherine McGlone expressing hope and never giving up on a beloved cat reunited with family after nearly a decade.

    Facebook comment by Catherine McGlone expressing hope and never giving up on a beloved cat reunited with family after nearly a decade.

    Comment on social media about a family reunited with their beloved cat after nearly a decade.

    Comment on social media about a family reunited with their beloved cat after nearly a decade.

    Comment from James Cuthbert expressing hope for his missing cat Lilly, relating to family reunited with beloved cat after nearly a decade.

    Comment from James Cuthbert expressing hope for his missing cat Lilly, relating to family reunited with beloved cat after nearly a decade.

    Comment expressing joy over family reunited with beloved cat after nearly a decade missing.

    Comment expressing joy over family reunited with beloved cat after nearly a decade missing.

    Comment from Angela Jack expressing joy about family reunited with beloved cat after nearly a decade.

    Comment from Angela Jack expressing joy about family reunited with beloved cat after nearly a decade.

    Karen Cullen commenting about people not chipping their animals in a social media post.

    Karen Cullen commenting about people not chipping their animals in a social media post.

    Comment from Darren Wright expressing happiness about being back, related to family reunited with beloved cat after years.

    Comment from Darren Wright expressing happiness about being back, related to family reunited with beloved cat after years.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    missannthrope_1 avatar
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I worked with a woman who found a cat and kept it. After a year she found out the cat was chipped. Didn't give it back. So, that may happen.

    ssgumbo avatar
    Duh
    Duh
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    A friend of mine worked for the air guard flying animals out of hurricane-ravaged Louisiana. They said "chip your pet. Just because you can't imagine a scenario leaving them behind doesn't mean it can't happen. A lot of people can't get back in the first place to retrieve their pet during a disaster."

