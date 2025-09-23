“It Can’t Be Him!”: Owners Astonished When Cat Turns Up Alive And Well After Being Gone For 9 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

From their bleps to their beans to their, let’s face it, frankly schizophrenic behavior, there are many reasons to love the internet’s favorite animal. Name another pet that comes with nine lives built in, a body that defies the laws of physics, and chronic midnight zoomies.

You can only imagine, then, the trauma one family went through when their 4-year-old tabby cat, George, simply vanished into thin air. After a long and disappointing search, they assumed the worst. Then, nine years later, they got a call that changed everything.

Tabby cat with green eyes inside a metal enclosure, representing a family reunited with their beloved cat after nearly a decade.

Image credits: Scottish SPCA / Facebook

One family’s beloved tabby cat, George, lived with them for four years, then up and vanished overnight

Fran Henriquez couldn’t believe her ears when she got a call from an animal rescue charity, the Scottish SPCA, telling her they’d found her missing kitty, George. The reason she was so stunned? George had been gone for, wait for it… nine years. Now 14, the tabby is settling back into home life with his family, including his new brother Freddy.

George spent his first four years with the Henriquez family, who’d taken him in after the stray was treated by the vet Fran’s mum worked at. Then, in 2016, he just disappeared without a trace.

Woman holding a tabby cat indoors, happy family reunited with beloved cat after nearly a decade alive and well.

Image credits: Scottish SPCA / Facebook

After a long search and a few disappointing leads, the family gave up hope, assuming George had used up all nine lives

Speaking to a news outlet, Fran said, “They phoned and said they had my cat, and my first thought was ‘that’s weird, my cat is on the sofa right now.’ Then they said the microchip said his name is George and I thought ‘it can’t be him!’ It’s a bit of a miracle.”

She rushed to the animal charity’s Glasgow base to collect her kitty and found him “more or less fine, save for some matted fur and bad teeth.” The charity had apparently picked George up while collecting other animals in Glasgow. Henriquez said he’s exactly how they remember him, friendly and gentle, and so relaxed at home.

Young child sitting on the floor reaching out to a tabby cat, capturing the moment of family reunited with beloved cat.

Image credits: Fran Henriquez / BBC

When George pulled off his disappearing trick in 2016, Fran and her husband, Billy, put up posters, asked neighbors to keep their eyes peeled, and even searched nearby rural areas. “He was a cat that could go outside, but he would always be home for breakfast, no matter what. So, when he didn’t appear we knew something wasn’t right,” Fran recalls.

Lost cat poster on wooden pole with image of tabby cat, highlighting family reunited with beloved cat after nearly a decade.

Image credits: Thom Gonzalez / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Then, nine years later, they got a call from an animal rescue charity who’d said they had gotten their details from George’s microchip and that he was ready for collection

The Scottish SPCA, which campaigns for compulsory cat chipping to be implemented in Scotland, said George’s story drew a line under the importance of microchipping animals. “It’s a bit bittersweet as he is now an elderly cat and we have missed most of his life, but hopefully we can give him a really nice retirement,” Fran concluded.

Cat inside a carrier, symbolizing a family reunited with their beloved cat after nearly a decade apart.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Fortunately, pet-tracking technology has come a long way in the last nine years, and there are now smart and simple solutions for keeping an eye on your pet pals. These days, you can get your hands on GPS-tracking collars your cat won’t even hate wearing, and we all know how fussy felines can be.

Cats will be cats, and when they decide to go roaming, they can go further than you’d think. If your cat’s in the habit of getting out and about, why not take a leaf out of Mr. Kitters’ book and slap a camera on its collar? We sure wish George had been wearing one, don’t you?

Overjoyed, the family picked George up and brought him home, where he wasted no time settling in, even with his new brother Freddy, the family’s other cat

Happy family reunited with beloved cat after nearly a decade, sharing joyful moments together at home.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Netizens instantly fell in love with George’s story, with more than a few wondering what he’d been up to (and where) for the last nine years

