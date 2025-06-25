Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Family Of Teen Found With Teeth Around His Undressed Corpse Files Lawsuit, Names Suspects
Teen standing in red sports jersey with scoreboard in background, related to lawsuit and named suspects case.
Crime, Society

Family Of Teen Found With Teeth Around His Undressed Corpse Files Lawsuit, Names Suspects

The family of Noah Presgrove, the 19-year-old whose body was discovered on the side of a highway in Oklahoma in 2023, is suing seven people, claiming he was the victim of a crime.

Noah was found early on September 4, 2023— unclothed, with some of his teeth scattered around his body and a fractured spine, among other injuries.

His lifeless body was discovered about a mile from a crowded house party he had attended with friends the night before.

  • Noah Presgrove was found lifeless in 2023 with a fractured spine, almost a mile from a party he attended the night before.
  • Noah's family sued seven people, including Noah's best friend and the owner of the house where the party took place.
  • The lawsuit demands $75,000 for damages and claims Noah was fatally beaten.

Nearly two years later, little is known about what happened to the young man. His autopsy lists his cause of d*ath as blunt force trauma but does not specify how it occurred.

    Noah Presgrove’s family is taking legal action almost two years after he was found lifeless on a highway following a house party

    Teen in formal suit with red bow tie smiling against a blue background related to family lawsuit and suspects.

    Image credits: Nae Jackson/Justice for Noah Presgrove

    Seeking answers that they haven’t received from police, Noah’s family filed a $75,000 lawsuit on Monday (June 23), claiming the teen was brutally beaten and his body was left on the road.

    His friends who attended the party, some of whom were named as defendants, maintain that they don’t know what happened to Noah.

    “[Noah] was beaten to d*ath by one or more of the defendants,” reads the lawsuit obtained by The Daily Mail.

    The family insisted his injuries were not “caused by being hit by a motor vehicle,” an early hypothesis now thought to be unlikely by investigators.

    Teen football player in red Comanche jersey holding helmet, related to family lawsuit in teen corpse case.

    Image credits: Robyn Smith

    The complaint named four of Noah’s close friends who were at the party, one of their fathers, the owners of the house, and a shop where they bought drinks for the party.

    “Either intentionally or accidentally, the defendants k*lled [Noah],” the document states.

    The lawsuit demanded at least $75,000 in damages for funeral expenses, pain and suffering, lost earnings, and companionship, as well as punitive damages.

    It included “unidentified individuals” among the defendants to admit the possibility of other individuals being involved in the alleged crime.

    Noah was found on the side of a highway in Oklahoma in September 2023 with a fractured skull and spine, and some of his teeth scattered around his body

    Banner showing photos of a teen with hashtag justice4noah, related to family filing lawsuit naming suspects.

    Image credits: Robyn Smith

    Jack Newton, Noah’s best friend, was accused of buying the drinks Noah consumed, which the complaint argued made him partly culpable.

    He allegedly bought the drinks from Napoli’s convenience store in Marlow, Oklahoma, named as a defendant, as Jack was under the legal age to drink.

    The family claims the 19-year-old was fatally beaten “by one or more of the defendants”
    Court record showing wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of teen found with teeth around his undressed corpse and named suspects.

    Image credits: Della Aker

    The lawsuit also names Jack’s on-and-off girlfriend, Carter Combs.

    Avery Jo Combs and Logan Jernigan, two girls who allegedly hosted the party with Carter, were accused of providing Noah with the drinks “even after he was already intoxicated.”

    “The party was a civil conspiracy… to furnish alc*holic beverages to underaged and intoxicated individuals, such as [Noah], over the course of several days,” the lawsuit claimed.

    Several aspects of the case remain unclear, and the lawsuit does not present any evidence that Noah was beaten

    Image credits: Criminals Hate Me – True Crime Podcast

    However, the teen’s father insists that he was never at the house party and that the quad bike has, in the past, been referred to as belonging to Jack.

    Avery and Carter’s mother, Stevie Howard, was named in the lawsuit because she owned a trailer adjacent to the house where the party took place. Johnnie Trout Wilcoxson was also named because he owned the property used for the party, though he was not present.

    Among the defendants are four people who attended the party, including Noah’s best friend, Jack, and Jack’s girlfriend, Carter

    Teen in Comanche football jersey posing with arms crossed, related to family lawsuit after teen's undressed corpse found.

    Image credits: Noah Presgrove

    The lawsuit claims that two of the defendants argued with Noah before he vanished.

    “Toward the end of the party, defendants Jack Newton and Avery Howard were seen verbally fighting with [Noah],” it claimed.

    Given how intoxicated he was, the 19-year-old was allegedly helped to shower by two partygoers after the ATV accident.

    Afterward, he is believed to have argued with Avery—whom some friends allege he was sleeping with at the time—when she refused to let him sleep in her bed.

    Noah’s older brother believes that “somebody knows something,” despite partygoers claiming they don’t know what happened to him

    Grave of teen Noah Alexander Presgrove with flags, flowers, sandals, and a football in a memorial setting.

    Image credits: Sherry Lee/Justice for Noah Presgrove

    Upset by the argument, Noah allegedly wandered off into the night to clear his head and “cool off” at around 3.41 am, two hours before his body was found.

    In a Facebook message, Jack shared that he and Noah had argued “about girls for a second” but reconciled shortly afterward, saying they “ended up holding each other crying, telling each other how much we meant to one another.”

    Image credits: KSWO7News

    Adding to the confusion of the case, there are conflicting accounts of how Jack found out that his best friend had lost his life.

    The teen claimed he left early in the morning to go fishing with his father, Caleb. He said he called Caleb at 6:05 am, around 25 minutes after the body was discovered.

    Jack told The Daily Mail that he didn’t find it suspicious that his friend had disappeared, saying, “I figured maybe he got a ride or something, Noah’s done that before – got mad and left.”

    The lawsuit claims that the party was a “civil conspiracy” that involved selling drinks to minors

    Family of teen standing together in gym, highlighting lawsuit and naming suspects related to his undressed corpse case.

    Image credits: Madison Rawlings

    However, another partygoer, Kaden Pressy, claimed he was woken up at 5.15 am by Jack bursting through the door and saying, “Noah is d*ead” in a “frantic” tone and “tearing up.”

    The lawsuit presented no evidence that Noah was fatally beaten, instead pointing to the nature of his injuries, which would rule out self-harm or a road accident.

    Teen wearing red hoodie and white cap smiling indoors, related to family lawsuit naming suspects in teeth case.

    Image credits: Deborah Smith/Justice for Noah Presgrove

    Last year, Noah’s older brother, Dailen Presgrove, told People that “somebody knows something” about the case, even if “there’s still so much uncertainty.”

    Before filing the lawsuit, the family reportedly launched their own campaign to get answers about the tragedy with the help of a private investigator.

    Dailen said, “It doesn’t make sense that a good person like Noah is gone in such a cruel and unknown way.”

    Image credits: KSWO7News

    People have speculated about other possible causes of the tragedy that do not involve foul play, such as a dangerous game. One Reddit user wrote: “I have wondered if it was caused by something like ‘car surfing.’ (…) I could easily see being thrown from the back of a truck being a reasonable possibility.”

    Along the same lines, another user suggested the incident could have been unintentional. “This sounds like an accident that happened while all involved were intoxicated and they are afraid to come forward about it—which isn’t hard to believe.”

    “I came to the same conclusion. I think the best friend was dr*nk but worried about Noah, found him maybe passed out on the road, pulled him on a truck bed but Noah slid out headfirst with his shorts sliding off as he fell,” shared a third.

    “May the truth be exposed so Noah receives the justice he deserves,” wrote one commenter

    Facebook comment expressing sympathy for a teen's family after a tragic untimely death lawsuit filed.

    Comment describing suspects named in family of teen found with teeth marks on undressed corpse filing lawsuit.

    Comment by Howard Hall expressing sadness about a horrible crime related to family lawsuit and suspect naming.

    Comment by Connie Cremer expressing frustration over lack of investigation in family lawsuit involving teen's corpse case.

    Comment expressing condolences and urging police to reopen case involving family of teen found with teeth around his corpse.

    Social media post discussing family of teen found with teeth around corpse pursuing justice and naming suspects in lawsuit.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing suspicions in the case of the teen found with teeth around his undressed corpse.

    Comment by Linda Jennings questioning police investigation in a suspected homicide case involving a teen's undressed corpse.

    Comment by E-banks Ann expressing sadness and questioning why friends did not call for help in teen teeth lawsuit case.

    Comment from Susan Messner expressing sadness over a teen's case and hope for justice amid small town politics and law enforcement issues.

    Comment stating the pain the family of teen found with teeth around his undressed corpse is going through in a small community.

    Comment from Delanie Lynn expressing prayers for the family of teen found with teeth around his undressed corpse.

    Comment from social media user Valkyrie Noel expressing hope for justice in family lawsuit involving teen found with teeth marks.

    Comment expressing hope for closure after family of teen found with teeth around his corpse files lawsuit, naming suspects.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing hope for justice in family of teen lawsuit against suspects.

    Comment from Dave Gowan expressing hope that suspects in family of teen lawsuit case will be found responsible.

    Comment expressing grief and the family's demand for answers and justice in a teen's teeth around undressed corpse lawsuit case.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    lauramg avatar
    Laura MG
    Laura MG
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone at that party knows something but is afraid to come forward. This lawsuit is an attempt to get someone to talk and I hope it works

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure why you got downvoted for that - there are too many inconsistencies from all parties. Sadly however, the family are also in denial if they think their son was not drinking that night. I guarantee there are photos on phones somewhere from that night.

    andrew-mcmahon214 avatar
    NoName
    NoName
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jesus Christ. That poor dude suffered. I hope justice is delivered to those who put him through all of that.

    deedeem2010 avatar
    Deeelite
    Deeelite
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This happened in the county I live in, super surprised it is still unsolved

