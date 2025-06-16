“Makes Me Sick”: Photo Of Man And Child Fishing On Seemingly Quiet River Sparks Heated Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

The question of how adults should or should not behave with children when potentially in the presence of a crocodile is once again prompting online debate after a photo from Kakadu National Park in Australia’s Northern Territory has emerged showing what is considered by some to be extremely dangerous behavior.

The photo, posted by someone literally named Karen, is reigniting public debate over how close is too close when it comes to crocodiles. And despite the relationship between the two people in the photo being unconfirmed, some netizens are talking about how the incident shows bad parenting.

The photo was taken at what’s considered the most dangerous crocodile crossing on the planet, Cahills Crossing at the Kakadu National Park in Australia’s Northern Territory

Despite warnings, dozens of locals choose to go outside of the safety zone every year resulting in five cases of fatal crocodile attacks since the park opened in 1979

“Parent of the year award goes to”: Netizen posts photo of adult and child fishing on riverbank

Image credits: Mastery Systems

Image credits: Kakadu Tourism

Known as Cahills Crossing, there is one particular section within the park where the most crocodiles can be seen, from a safe distance.

According to the park’s website: “The Cahills Crossing viewing area is a safe place to watch estuarine (saltwater) crocodiles in the wild” and includes three viewing platforms, and a picnic area linked by a rainforest walk.

“These platforms directly overlook Cahills Crossing and provide visitors with a safe vantage point to view crocodiles in Kakadu,” the website says.

Image credits: CapeYorkQld/Karen Beckham

But that’s not where two people were standing the other day. In a photo posted by Karen Beckham on Facebook, what appears to be an adult and a child are seen fishing from the banks of the East Alligator River, clearly off the designated viewing platform.

Even thought the relationship between the adult and the child is not confirmed, the caption read: “And the parent of the year award goes to???? This dude. Poor child would have no idea about crocodile danger. There is also a sign at crossing”

There are signs warning visitors because the worst has happened.

People have lost their lives as a result of crocodiles coming out of the water and attacking them because they’re out of the safety zone.

Image credits: CapeYorkQld/Karen Beckham

Visitors, especially locals, have a history of ignoring the caution signs at Cahills Crossing, with Australian TV network ABC covering the topic many times.

The first case of someone losing their life happened in 1987 when a 40-year-old male was attacked while fishing.

There is a paved road that connects each side of the river bank, but cars, and certainly pedestrians, are not allowed to cross it. Many times, at high tide, crocs can be seen using it themselves.

Image credits: Joydip Roy

But it’s also become another way for visitors to put themselves in danger. In 2017, a man was attacked while trying to walk across the paved road. Reports at the time explain that he was crossing with two other people, who made it.

His body was found later downstream along with a 3.5-meter croc that police believe attacked him.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, who quote a website called CrocAttacks: “Crocodiles have killed 30 people in Australia in the past 25 years, with the annual tally peaking at four in 2014.”

“If they decide to eat you one day, they will”: Experts discuss croc aggression

Image credits: CapeYorkQld/Karen Beckham

Despite the safety measures in place, visitors still choose to venture to the water’s edge, outside of the safety zone.

There has been no shortage of conversations about the topic from experts.

Local park ranger Garry Lindner, who manages the park’s crocodile conservation, is an outspoken critic of people who dare put themselves in danger.

In past interviews, Lindner has said of people who move out of the safety zone: “They think their headlamp and their superior knowledge of crocodiles is going to save them every time,” and says he sees a lot of disturbing behavior on social media.

Image credits: CapeYorkQld/Karen Beckham

According to the Queensland Department of Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation’s website, saltwater crocodiles are more aggressive and can prey on large mammals, including humans.

Lingner said “crocodiles’ bodies act like sonar systems to create a picture about the potential prey around them.”

“[Crocodiles have] good eyesight, good hearing, good sense of smell [and] touch, but also the sensory receptors on the body which allow them to acutely feel vibrations in the water,” he told ABC.

Countless times, Lindner says, he’s seen people getting too close for comfort, wading ankle-deep into the water in an extremely risky move.

Lindner said: “They’re watching your behaviour, and if they decide to eat you one day, they will. They’re basically the perfect water-edge predator.”

Reactions from those online depended on whether they know Australia or not

Image credits: CapeYorkQld/Karen Beckham

Reactions online have ranged from those who agree that the actions of the people in the photo were too risky.

“It’s the east alligator river. I’ve lived out there. Most dangerous crossing on the planet,” one person said, noting its title as ‘most dangerous crossing in the world’.

“You can warn people till the cows come home… some listen some don’t. but somebody gets taken and it’s all out war on nature,” said another.

But other people, seemingly those who live in Australia, or who have lived there, were quick to call out the concerns as over worried.

Image credits: Kakadu Tourism

One person said: “I can’t see any crocodiles in the picture,” while another noted: “People only freak out if they haven’t lived in Australia. They’d have a coronary if they knew half of my childhood”

The topic of parenting was again discussed online despite the fact that the relationship between the two people in the picture is not confirmed.

“Obviously the father cannot read or he’s insane and shouldn’t be in charge of a child,” one person said.

“Terrible parenting,” said another.

Image credits: ABC News (Australia)

“Stupid is as stupid does”: Netizens quote Forrest Gump and more in discussion over croc pic

