Blood Not Belonging To A Human Was Found Where Fugitive Dad Took The Life Of His Three Daughters

Police and federal authorities in Washington state in the Pacific Northwest have discovered more clues in their search for Travis Decker, who has been charged with the kidnapping and m*rder of his three young daughters.

Police are investigating whether blood discovered near the site where the bodies of the three girls were found belongs to Decker.

Police believe 32-year-old Decker fatally suffocated his three daughters, 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker.

While the manhunt for Decker continues, police are urging residents to report any new information and to keep their doors and windows shut.

Travis Decker picked up his girls for a visitation, but never brought them home

Trigger warning: This article contains details of violence that may be distressing to some

Police believe the horrific crime took place last month while Decker was scheduled to visit with his three daughters.

The visitation had been arranged between Travis and his ex-wife Whitney Decker for the evening of Friday May 30th.

Travis picked up his daughters at 5pm on that day and was supposed to bring them home by 8pm. When they still had not come back by 9:45pm, Whitney reported them missing.

Three days later, the bodies of her daughters were found at a campsite.

Blood samples belonging to a male were found at the scene, police say

New information discovered during the investigation could shed some light on what exactly happened at the campsite, which police say is about 11 miles (18 km) from the Pacific Crest Trail, which runs from the U.S.-Mexico border to the U.S.-Canada border.

According to a press statement from the Chelan County Sheriff’s office released on Monday, June 9th: “Blood samples taken from the scene have come back positive for belonging to a male, and another was not human blood. Further DNA and fingerprint analyses are still being conducted.”

The release also included autopsy information about the official cause of the girls’ passing: “The cause of (passing) for the three victims was determined to be suffocation and the manner of (passing) was determined to be homicide.”

Earlier reports stated that the bodies of the girls were found at the campsite bound with zip ties, and with plastic bags covering their heads.

Local police have asked federal authorities for help finding Decker who is “well-versed in wilderness survival”

The report released Monday also mentioned the discovery of Decker’s personal items, and his dog.

“The suspect’s dog was also recovered and turned over to the humane society,” the release reads.

A manhunt to locate Decker has been unsuccessful so far, perhaps due to Decker’s history as a former US Army infantryman and staff sergeant with eight years of service, including in Afghanistan.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s office has said in earlier press releases that Mr. Decker is “well-versed in wilderness survival and capable of spending days or even weeks in the wilderness on his own and with very little equipment.”

The search for Decker has been wide-ranging covering hundreds of square miles of land, much of it in remote places, using land, water and air monitoring equipment, and involving dozens of personnel.

The Chelan Sheriff’s office said that it has turned over control of the search to federal authorities so their team can rest.

“I don’t want to keep Travis from the girls,” Whitney says ex’s mental health had deteriorated

The mental health of her ex-husband had been deteriorating for a while, Whitney Decker stated in a court petition.

Last September, she sought to alter their shared parenting plan to day visits only because Travis was experiencing homelessness and she was worried about the health and safety of the girls.

She lauded the sacrifice he made to his country while serving as a staff sergeant, but expressed concern that the girls would be “staying in what is essentially a homeless shelter, at times unsupervised, with dozens of strange men, or staying in a tent or living in his truck with him both in extreme temperatures and unknown areas for their safety.”

“I hope he gets what he deserves”: Netizens react to the horrific crime and offer support

Share icon

Reactions online have been heartfelt for the victims and accusatory of agents who have not yet found Travis.

“really hope he’s found and gets what he deserves,” one person said.

“Are there any tracking dogs to follow his scent?” asked someone.

Another person said: “All these resources and not found? Ridiculous”

According to reports in Newsweek, Whitney’s lawyer Arianna Cozart, has said that her client feels the lack of mental health assistance for veterans is shameful.

“Whitney has repeatedly said that the lack of mental health resources for veterans failed Travis, herself and her children, according to Cozart,” Newsweek reported.

“I think she is still reeling from losing her entire world. She is strong and kind and wants this tragedy to spur change and save lives. That is what is driving her right now,” Cozart told Newsweek.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it was offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information leading to Decker’s arrest.

A GoFundMe campaign for Whitney has collected more than one million U.S. dollars so far.

Netizens have offered both financial and emotional support to Whitney Decker

