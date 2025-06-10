Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Blood Not Belonging To A Human Was Found Where Fugitive Dad Took The Life Of His Three Daughters
Woman with three young girls smiling on a beach near a rocky shoreline with mountains in the background
Crime, News

Blood Not Belonging To A Human Was Found Where Fugitive Dad Took The Life Of His Three Daughters

Police and federal authorities in Washington state in the Pacific Northwest have discovered more clues in their search for Travis Decker, who has been charged with the kidnapping and m*rder of his three young daughters.

Police are investigating whether blood discovered near the site where the bodies of the three girls were found belongs to Decker.

Highlights
  • Police have found blood belonging to a male near the site where three girls’ bodies were found
  • Police are investigating whether the blood belongs to the suspect, Travis Decker, who is also the girls’ father
  • Travis has been charged with kidnapping and m*rder and remains at large
  • A GoFundMe page for Whitney Decker has surpassed one million U.S. dollars so far

Police believe 32-year-old Decker fatally suffocated his three daughters, 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker. 

While the manhunt for Decker continues, police are urging residents to report any new information and to keep their doors and windows shut.

    Travis Decker picked up his girls for a visitation, but never brought them home

    Man with beard and cap outdoors under blue sky, related to blood not belonging to a human found at fugitive dad crime scene

    Image credits: Wenatchee Police Department

    Woman posing with three young girls by the lakeside, related to blood not belonging to a human found at tragic crime scene.

    Image credits: Support Whitney Decker / gofundme

    Trigger warning: This article contains details of violence that may be distressing to some

    Police believe the horrific crime took place last month while Decker was scheduled to visit with his three daughters.

    The visitation had been arranged between Travis and his ex-wife Whitney Decker for the evening of Friday May 30th.

    Three young girls holding hands and posing outdoors, related to blood evidence found near fugitive dad's case.

    Image credits: Support Whitney Decker / gofundme

    Travis picked up his daughters at 5pm on that day and was supposed to bring them home by 8pm. When they still had not come back by 9:45pm, Whitney reported them missing.

    Three days later, the bodies of her daughters were found at a campsite.

    Blood samples belonging to a male were found at the scene, police say

    Man with dark hair and beard pictured in a close-up headshot related to blood not belonging to a human found at crime scene.

    Image credits: Wenatchee Police Department

    New information discovered during the investigation could shed some light on what exactly happened at the campsite, which police say is about 11 miles (18 km) from the Pacific Crest Trail, which runs from the U.S.-Mexico border to the U.S.-Canada border.

    According to a press statement from the Chelan County Sheriff’s office released on Monday, June 9th: “Blood samples taken from the scene have come back positive for belonging to a male, and another was not human blood. Further DNA and fingerprint analyses are still being conducted.”

    Official sheriff's office statement revealing blood not belonging to a human found in fugitive dad's crime scene.

    Image credits: Chelan County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

    The release also included autopsy information about the official cause of the girls’ passing:  “The cause of (passing) for the three victims was determined to be suffocation and the manner of (passing) was determined to be homicide.”

    Earlier reports stated that the bodies of the girls were found at the campsite bound with zip ties, and with plastic bags covering their heads.

    Local police have asked federal authorities for help finding Decker who is “well-versed in wilderness survival”

    Man with tattoos and a ponytail carrying a box, close-up of tattooed arm and beige shoes at a crime scene with blood evidence.

    Image credits: Chelan County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

    The report released Monday also mentioned the discovery of Decker’s personal items, and his dog. 

    “The suspect’s dog was also recovered and turned over to the humane society,” the release reads. 

    A manhunt to locate Decker has been unsuccessful so far, perhaps due to Decker’s history as a former US Army infantryman and staff sergeant with eight years of service, including in Afghanistan.  

    The Chelan County Sheriff’s office has said in earlier press releases that Mr. Decker is “well-versed in wilderness survival and capable of spending days or even weeks in the wilderness on his own and with very little equipment.”

    Images of three young girls, victims in a case where blood not belonging to a human was found.

    Image credits: Support Whitney Decker / gofundme

    Chelan County Sheriff's Office alert about fugitive dad linked to blood not belonging to a human found at crime scene.

    Image credits: Chelan County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

    The search for Decker has been wide-ranging covering hundreds of square miles of land, much of it in remote places, using land, water and air monitoring equipment, and involving dozens of personnel.  

    The Chelan Sheriff’s office said that it has turned over control of the search to federal authorities so their team can rest.

     “I don’t want to keep Travis from the girls,” Whitney says ex’s mental health had deteriorated

    Man in a yellow shirt standing indoors near a window, related to blood evidence found where fugitive dad harmed his daughters.

    Image credits: Chelan County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

    Man in blue shirt and black shorts captured by security camera where blood not belonging to a human was found at crime scene.

    Image credits: Chelan County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

    The mental health of her ex-husband had been deteriorating for a while, Whitney Decker stated in a court petition. 

    Last September, she sought to alter their shared parenting plan to day visits only because Travis was experiencing homelessness and she was worried about the health and safety of the girls.

    She lauded the sacrifice he made to his country while serving as a staff sergeant, but expressed concern that the girls would be “staying in what is essentially a homeless shelter, at times unsupervised, with dozens of strange men, or staying in a tent or living in his truck with him both in extreme temperatures and unknown areas for their safety.” 

    “I hope he gets what he deserves”: Netizens react to the horrific crime and offer support

    Shirtless man wearing sunglasses and a cap showing tattoos with blood evidence found not belonging to a human.

    Image credits: Chelan County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

    People paying respects at a memorial filled with flowers and candles where blood not belonging to a human was found.

    Image credits: Support Whitney Decker / gofundme

    Reactions online have been heartfelt for the victims and accusatory of agents who have not yet found Travis. 

    “really hope he’s found and gets what he deserves,” one person said.

    “Are there any tracking dogs to follow his scent?” asked someone.

    Another person said: “All these resources and not found? Ridiculous”

    According to reports in Newsweek, Whitney’s lawyer Arianna Cozart, has said that her client feels the lack of mental health assistance for veterans is shameful. 

    “Whitney has repeatedly said that the lack of mental health resources for veterans failed Travis, herself and her children, according to Cozart,” Newsweek reported.

    Three young girls smiling and playing on an inflatable surface, unrelated blood found at fugitive dad's crime scene.

    Image credits: Katie Vogel / Facebook

    “I think she is still reeling from losing her entire world. She is strong and kind and wants this tragedy to spur change and save lives. That is what is driving her right now,” Cozart told Newsweek.

    The U.S. Marshals Service said it was offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information leading to Decker’s arrest.

    A GoFundMe campaign for Whitney has collected more than one million U.S. dollars so far.

    Netizens have offered both financial and emotional support to Whitney Decker

    Comment by Susan Richardson expressing hope that the fugitive dad's wife is safe and protected from harm.

    Facebook comment by Donna Renae discussing a fugitive dad and the tragedy involving his three daughters.

    Comment about finding a dog’s scent at the campsite, mentioning a GSD and tracking capability.

    Comment discussing a fugitive dad's actions involving his children and dog, mentioning blood not belonging to a human.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing the fugitive dad and blood not belonging to a human found at the crime scene.

    Comment expressing heartbreak over a fatal incident where blood not belonging to a human was found at the crime scene.

    Comment about fugitive dad and toxic behavior by the father after blood not belonging to a human was found.

    Facebook comment from Benjamin Stewart expressing a prayer for peace after fugitive dad crime involving non-human blood found.

    Facebook comment expressing sorrow for three girls allegedly harmed by their fugitive father, referring to tragic loss and prayers.

    Comment expressing heartbreak over tragedy involving fugitive dad and three daughters, mentioning legacy and pain.

    Comment expressing sadness and disbelief about a fugitive dad who took the lives of his three daughters.

    Comment expressing shock and disbelief about a fugitive dad and blood not belonging to a human found at the crime scene.

    Comment discussing the possibility that non human blood found at the fugitive dad crime scene was from a dog.

    Comment mentioning sending strength and support related to fugitive dad and blood not belonging to a human case.

    Comment expressing heartbreak and sympathy for the family of three daughters taken by fugitive dad.

    Facebook comment expressing sympathy for girls related to fugitive dad case with non-human blood evidence found at the scene

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a fugitive dad involved in the crime with blood not belonging to a human found.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

