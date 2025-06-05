Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

After 3 Sisters Were Horrifyingly Suffocated By Dad In The Woods, Mom Breaks Silence
Mother and three sisters posing with Minnie Mouse at a theme park before tragic suffocation incident in the woods.
Crime, News

After 3 Sisters Were Horrifyingly Suffocated By Dad In The Woods, Mom Breaks Silence

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother of three young sisters allegedly mu*dered by their father has broken her silence, calling their deaths a “preventable tragedy” and placing the blame squarely on law enforcement for failing to act swiftly enough.

Whitney Decker, mother of 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia, said she begged authorities to issue an alert after her ex-husband, Travis Decker, failed to return their daughters on time following a scheduled visitation last Friday. 

Highlights
  • The mother blamed law enforcement for failing to issue an Amber Alert despite her warnings about her ex-husband's mental decline.
  • The three sisters were found suffocated and bound with zip ties at a remote campsite 38 miles from their home in Washington.
  • The father, a 32-year-old Army veteran with elite military training, is the suspect and remains at large.
  • Whitney Decker is demanding reforms to Washington’s Amber Alert system and better mental healthcare for veterans.

Her pleas were allegedly dismissed.

RELATED:

    The mother of the three young sisters allegedly murdered by their army veteran father broke her silence

    Mother and three daughters smiling outdoors in autumn woods after horrifying suffocation incident involving dad.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    “They told her it didn’t meet the requirements,” said Whitney’s attorney, Arianna Cozart, in a public statement today (June 5). 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She knew something was wrong. She told them the girls were in substantial danger.”

    Woman and three girls wearing cartoon character outfits posing with Minnie Mouse in a colorful themed room after tragic family event.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    By Monday evening, the children were found lifeless at a remote campsite roughly 38 miles from their mother’s home in Wenatchee, Washington. Their wrists had been bound with zip ties, and they had been suffocated with plastic bags.

    Travis Decker, a 32-year-old US Army veteran and former paratrooper, is now the subject of a statewide manhunt. He has not been seen since Friday and is considered armed and extremely dangerous due to his elite military training.

    Man in a yellow shirt standing indoors near a window, related to tragic news about sisters suffocated by dad in the woods.

    Image credits: Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This was a tragedy that could’ve been completely avoided,” Cozart said on the mother’s behalf.

    “We may never know if it could’ve meant the difference between life and death for those girls, but it could’ve made a huge difference.”

    Man wearing sunglasses walking outside in a sunny neighborhood, related to after 3 sisters suffocated by dad in the woods.

    Image credits: Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Court documents show that Whitney reported her daughters missing the same day they failed to return.

    She allegedly warned officers repeatedly about Travis’ declining mental state—a well-known risk factor that, as Bored Pandapreviously reported, had been described during their divorce proceedings.

    Despite these red flags, police said they couldn’t issue an Amber Alert (also known as a child abduction emergency) because Decke hadn’t made an overt threat.

    Whitney is calling for a reform to Washington’s Amber Alert system, as well as for better mental healthcare for veterans

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the wake of her daughters’ tragic deaths, Whitney Decker is calling for urgent changes to Washington’s Alert system.

    “It’s very important to Whitney to get that fixed,” Cozart added. “Text alerts could have mobilized the community to look for the girls and Travis’ white GMC pickup.”

    Three young sisters smiling in different settings, related to a tragic suffocation incident in the woods by their father.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    According to the State Patrol, the case didn’t meet the legal threshold for an Amber Alert because there was no confirmed abduction or history of violence toward the children.

    Cozart and the mother, on the other hand, argue those standards are outdated and insufficient in cases involving mental health red flags.

    “She wants to make sure no other mother has to live through this kind of avoidable heartbreak,” Cozart added.

    Whitney is also calling for better mental healthcare for veterans, believing that her former husband’s horrific act was the result of years of trauma getting the better of him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite her husband’s deteriorating mental state, she never believed him to pose a danger to their daughters

    Three young sisters in floral dresses playing and smiling indoors in a candid moment after family tragedy involving dad in woods.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He clearly had some sort of break, and everything that he had bottled up inside—years of trauma—just won out,” the mother said through her attorney to the Seattle Times. “He would not have done what he did if he was himself.”

    Decker, once a decorated Ranger who joined the Army in 2012 and served in Afghanistan in 2014, transferred to the Washington National Guard in 2021. 

    However, according to the girls’ mother, his mental state started to deteriorate rapidly in 2024. This led to her filing for divorce, specifically citing mental instability as the reason; court paperwork shows.

    At the time of the tragic incident, Decker was also facing a disciplinary discharge after he stopped attending drills over a year ago.

    Mother with her three daughters standing by a lakeside, related to the story of sisters suffocated by dad in the woods.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whitney cited his mental health as the primary reason for their divorce last September, calling his condition “the catalyst” that ended their marriage.

    “He was in the Army for many years. Upon separation from the Army and transition into the reserves, his borderline personality disorder and narcissism became rampant,” she wrote in court documents.

    As the manhunt continues, law enforcement is urging the public to stay vigilant and avoid approaching the suspect at all costs.

    “Travis is a survivalist. He was a Ranger. He knows how to disappear,” said Undersheriff Dan Ozment. “But we will find him.”

    “Those poor babies.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the mother’s words

    User Regal sharing a tweet urging urgency with the message act fast save lives related to a tragic family event.

    Image credits: Regalmetax

    Tweet from Political Pug highlighting concerns about police response times after sisters were suffocated by dad in the woods.

    Image credits: pug_political

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning the judge who ordered unsupervised visitation in a case of sisters suffocated by their dad in the woods.

    Image credits: DRils

    Tweet expressing grief over the tragic suffocation of three sisters by their dad in the woods and the mother's pain.

    Image credits: BeccaC78

    Tweet discussing parental visits and state failures in a case involving three sisters suffocated by their dad in the woods.

    Image credits: GManMike2

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Dale Hackney expressing sorrow over the horrifying suffocation of 3 sisters by their dad in the woods.

    Image credits: hackney_dale

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing heartbreak over the tragic suffocation of three sisters by their dad, with mom breaking silence.

    Image credits: musiclablover52

    Tweet discussing failure to protect children and advising moms to hide AirTags in kids’ shoes amid after 3 sisters suffocated by dad case.

    Image credits: susieb2sweet80

    Tweet expressing heartbreak and disbelief over a father suffocating three sisters in the woods, with mother breaking silence.

    Image credits: Kat4liberty

    Twitter user Orlie reacting with shock to news about three sisters horrifically suffocated by their dad in the woods.

    Image credits: 1_orlie

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing horror and sorrow over three sisters being suffocated by their dad in the woods, with the mom breaking silence.

    Image credits: Susanmuhle69764

    Tweet expressing disbelief about a parent suffocating three sisters in the woods, with the mom breaking silence.

    Image credits: Denise80srock

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda