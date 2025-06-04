Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Tragic Cause Of Passing Revealed For 3 Sisters Who Disappeared After ‘Planned Visitation’ With Dad
Three young sisters in green soccer uniforms playing outdoors before planned visitation with dad in a tragic passing case.
News, US

Tragic Cause Of Passing Revealed For 3 Sisters Who Disappeared After ‘Planned Visitation’ With Dad

The cause behind the tragedy involving three young sisters who vanished during a scheduled visitation with their father has been revealed—and the details paint a devastating picture of betrayal.

A preliminary report filed with the Chelan County Superior Court revealed that 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia, the Decker sisters, passed away from asphyxiation—presumably at the hands of their own father, 32-year-old Travis Decker.

Highlights
  • The Decker sisters, aged 5 to 9, passed away from asphyxiation, as per preliminary report.
  • Their father, Travis Decker, is a US Army veteran and elite paratrooper, and the prime suspect behind the tragedy.
  • Decker has been missing since the girls vanished during a court-ordered visitation. A $20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

The girls had been missing since last Friday (May 30), the day they were due to return to their mother following a court-approved visit with Travis.

A statewide manhunt has been launched to locate the suspect, who has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping. He remains missing.

    Reports reveal that the missing Decker sisters passed away from asphyxiation, with their father being the primary suspect

    Three sisters smiling and playing on an orange inflatable, linked to tragic cause of passing after planned visitation.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    The girls’ mother, Whitney Decker, is now grappling with every parent’s worst nightmare.

    “The pain of this loss is immeasurable,” wrote Amy Edwards, a close friend of the family, on a GoFundMe page set up in Whitney’s name.

    “I’ve known Whitney for years; we’re both dance moms and theater friends. We originally met through Short Shakespeareans, where I serve as the music director and had the privilege of teaching Whitney’s girls over the past few years,” she added.

    Woman with three young sisters standing near a lake, related to tragic cause of passing after planned visitation with dad.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    The fundraiser, which has already raised over $500,000 at the time of writing, is helping cover funeral expenses and provide Whitney with time off work to grieve. 

    “We are heartbroken to share that the girls have since passed,” Edwards wrote. “This should never have happened.”

    “Send Whitney all of your prayers, love, and support. Take some time today to tell someone you love them.”

    Authorities have launched a manhunt after finding incriminating evidence on Decker’s vehicle

    Man with tattoos wearing a blue patterned shirt standing on a dirt path with greenery, related to tragic cause of passing.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    Travis’ visitation was part of a court-ordered parenting plan. But authorities say Decker “went outside its parameters,” causing immediate concern.

    On May 30, the girls were supposed to return to their mother after spending time with their father, who police say was homeless and “living in his vehicle, various motels, or at campgrounds.”

    Man with dark hair and beard smiling against a blue background, related to tragic cause of passing for 3 sisters after visitation.

    Image credits: Wenatchee Police Department

    The next day, the Washington State Patrol issued an endangered missing person alert, listing Decker’s vehicle—a 2017 white GMC Sierra pickup—alongside information to help people identify the three girls.

    Last Monday (June 2), police located the vehicle near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County—alongside disturbing clues.

    The vehicle contained blankets, food, car seats, and Decker’s wallet sitting openly on the center console.Not far from the truck, officers discovered a tent and a cooler, suggesting recent activity at the site.

    Rock Island Campground sign at Wenatchee National Forest, wooded area, related to tragic cause of passing for 3 sisters.

    Image credits: harriett polymeros / All Trails (Not the actual photo)

    Two bloody handprints were also found close to where the girls’ bodies were eventually located.

    “It is unknown whether Decker is currently armed, but he may pose a significant risk if approached,” authorities said, revealing that the suspect has military experience and training.

    Decker is a US Army veteran whose mental health has been “deteriorating rapidly” since 2024

    White GMC pickup truck parked outdoors on asphalt under clear blue sky, related to tragic cause of passing of 3 sisters.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    Travis Decker isn’t just a common fugitive; he is believed to have been an elite paratrooper with experience in wilderness evasion and survival tactics, which makes him particularly dangerous.

    He also served as an instructor at the US Army’s National Guard Warrior Training Center at Fort Benning, Georgia. Decker then served as a member of the Washington National Guard since 2021 after transferring from the Active Component.

    However, according to the girls’ mother, his mental state started to deteriorate rapidly in 2024. This led to her filing for divorce, specifically citing mental instability as the reason, court paperwork shows.

    Young girl wearing a tiara and purple shirt, smiling indoors, related to tragic cause of passing of 3 sisters after visitation.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    Towards the end of their marriage, Decker was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).

    “Travis also has some emotional/mental health issues that were the primary catalyst to the end of our marriage and have also affected the girls greatly,” the mother wrote in court documents.

    “He was in the Army for many years. Upon separation from the Army and transition into the reserves, his borderline personality disorder and narcissism became rampant.”

    According to the girls’ mother, Decker became increasingly erratic after their divorce

    Young girl in green soccer uniform standing on field with teammates, related to tragic cause of passing of 3 sisters after planned visitation

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    Their separation, coupled with the fact that he had been awaiting a disciplinary discharge for not showing up to his monthly drills, only made him more dangerous and impulsive.

    “He has had some outbursts where he has burst into my home against my objections and yelled for the girls,” Whitney explained, saying that she didn’t want to keep him from seeing his daughters.

    Young girl smiling and holding a Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo Switch game outside near a shopping cart and cars.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    Despite everything, Whitney remained hopeful that her former husband would find a way back to stability—for the sake of their children.

    She would soon be proven fatally wrong.

    Three young sisters smiling and playing outdoors, related to tragic cause of passing after planned visitation with dad.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    Travis just keeps getting more and more unstable. He has made huge sacrifices to serve our country and loves his girls very much, but he has to get better for our girls,” she wrote.

    As the search for Decker continues, law enforcement agencies are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings immediately. A $20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

    “Horrific”: Netizens have been taken aback by the cruelty of the crime

    Comment on social media expressing anger over tragic cause of passing for 3 sisters after planned visitation with dad.

    Comment by Jalal Uddin Kakar expressing devastation over tragic cause of passing for 3 sisters after planned visitation with dad.

    Screenshot of Susie French's comment saying the system failed those poor babies with a broken heart emoji, referencing tragic cause of passing for 3 sisters.

    Comment expressing sorrow about the tragic cause of passing for three sisters after planned visitation with their dad.

    Comment expressing confusion and sorrow over the tragic cause of passing for 3 sisters after planned visitation with dad.

    Comment by Gail M. DeMarco expressing disbelief over a senseless act of violence related to tragic cause of passing for 3 sisters.

    Facebook comment expressing sympathy for a mother devastated by the tragic cause of passing of 3 sisters.

    Social media comment expressing grief and concern over tragic cause of passing for 3 sisters after planned visitation with dad.

    Facebook comment by a top fan expressing heartbreak over the tragic cause of passing for 3 sisters after planned visitation with dad.

    Comment on social media expressing sorrow about the tragic cause of passing for 3 sisters after planned visitation with dad.

    Facebook comment expressing sorrow and prayers for the tragic cause of passing of three sisters after planned visitation.

    Comment from Danielle Schroeder McSherry expressing concern about child protection for vulnerable children after tragic cause of passing revealed.

    Comment expressing outrage over the tragic cause of passing for three sisters after planned visitation with their dad.

    A social media comment expressing outrage over officials inaction after tragic passing of 3 sisters post planned visitation.

    Comment expressing hope for justice and heartbreak over the tragic cause of passing for 3 sisters after visitation

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the tragic cause of passing for 3 sisters after planned visitation with their dad.

    Comment from Ashley Freier emphasizing the need to protect kids from dangerous parents for their physical and mental well-being.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lorna S
    Lorna S
    Lorna S
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    RIP little innocent angel 😇 thoughts and prayers to your poor mother 😢

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    The Doom Song
    The Doom Song
    The Doom Song
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    I couldn't even begin to imagine how the poor mother is doing right now. This is heart breaking

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
