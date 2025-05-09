Man Blindsides Post-Partum Wife With Divorce, Then Paints Her As “Vile” For Seeking Custody

The beginning of a marriage is often magical, but when it comes to the end, it can bring out a side of someone you barely recognize. It’s enough to make you wonder if the person you once fell in love with was ever really there at all.

This Redditor’s husband first suggested a separation while she was pregnant with their second child. She tried to hold the relationship together, but despite his decision to leave, it was ultimately she who served him the divorce papers.

What followed was a string of questionable choices on his part—ones that make it clear how messy things can get. Read on to see what happened.

The man stunned his postpartum wife by asking for a divorce

Image credits: Burdun (not the actual image)

But when she served him the papers, he was the one who got messy

Image credits: Ambreen (not the actual image)

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

Image credits: Purplepeepeater747

The woman followed up in the comments to clear up some details

Readers told her she was doing the right thing and advised her to keep a record of her husband’s behavior

