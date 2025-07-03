Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fiancé’s Family Publicly Calls Her “Trial Wife” And “Warm-Up”, She Leaves Wedding and Apartment
Young woman holding a ring, looking upset and thoughtful after fiancu00e9u2019s family publicly calls her trial wife and warm-up.
Family, Relationships

Fiancé’s Family Publicly Calls Her “Trial Wife” And “Warm-Up”, She Leaves Wedding and Apartment

Interview With Expert
21

Getting along with your partner’s family can sometimes come with unexpected twists, awkward moments, and the occasional emotional rollercoaster. And the thing with families? They’ve all got jokes, but when the “jokes” from in-laws start to sting a little too deeply, it stops being funny fast.

This is exactly what today’s Original Poster (OP) faced when her fiancé’s family repeatedly dismissed her as a temporary “trial wife”, and this has now left her questioning not just their intentions, but also her future with him.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Being the butt of family jokes can feel like a lonely and painful experience, even when it’s disguised as humor

    Image credits: goffkein / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author has been engaged for a year but faces constant emotional hurt from her fiancé’s family, who call her names like “trial wife” and “first pancake”

    Image credits: Entire-Reputation416

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    At a recent family wedding, an aunt introduced her as the “trial wife”, making her feel disrespected

    Image credits: Entire-Reputation416

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    When she confronted her fiancé, he dismissed her feelings as overreactions and told her the family was “just being playful”

    Image credits: Entire-Reputation416

    Feeling unsupported, she left the wedding early and hasn’t returned to their shared apartment, questioning the future of their relationship

    The OP has been with her fiancé for four years, and things between them are good. However, from the very beginning, the OP noticed that his mother often referred to her as “the warm-up”. Meanwhile, his sister once tossed a cruel joke about her being like the first pancake, which everyone knows usually ends up imperfect or burnt.

    She always laughed it off until recently when she attended her fiancé’s cousin’s wedding. At the wedding, she overheard his aunt calling her a “trial wife”, adding that she would love to see how long the OP would last in the marriage. It was then the OP realized that the jokes hadn’t been harmless all along.

    When she brought it up to her fiancé, he shrugged off the remarks as just playful family banter. He also told her she was overreacting and only trying to ruin his cousin’s wedding, but that was when she chose to leave the wedding early and hasn’t returned to their shared apartment since.

    To better understand how toxic humor from in-laws can impact a couple’s relationship, Bored Panda spoke with relationship coach and marriage counselor Mildred Okonkwo, who explained that “toxic humor from in-laws isn’t just awkward, it can actually signal deeper issues in a couple’s relationship.”

    While joking is often a way to ease tension, Okonkwo warned that “when it regularly turns sarcastic or mocking, it chips away at trust and emotional safety.” She added that the partner on the receiving end may begin to feel “disrespected and unsupported, which can build up resentment over time,” potentially leading to communication breakdowns and conflict.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    We asked Okonkwo how important it is for a fiancé or spouse to stand up against toxic family members and she emphasized that “it’s crucial for a fiancé or spouse to actively defend their partner against toxic family members.” According to her, this support builds trust and emotional safety and gives the hurt partner confidence to navigate difficult family dynamics.

    “Defending a partner also helps set clear boundaries, making it clear that harmful behavior won’t be accepted,” she added. While avoiding unnecessary conflict is important, Okonkwo added that consistent backing “creates a strong, respectful partnership where both people feel valued and understood.”

    Finally, we inquired about early warning signs that someone might face emotional challenges with their in-laws and how couples can prepare, and Okonkwo pointed out that “early signs of in-law trouble can show up as passive-aggressive remarks, dismissiveness, or boundary-pushing from family members.”

    She noted that partners might “feel tense or stressed after family visits,” with underlying tension brewing beneath the surface. “Spotting these warning signs early is key, and couples should talk openly about their boundaries and how to support each other.”

    She concluded that building strong communication and prioritizing self-care “helps both partners stay resilient,” ensuring family challenges don’t fracture the relationship but instead bring them closer together.

    Netizens expressed strong support for the OP’s decision to leave and questioned the fiancé’s loyalty and respect. They emphasized that the fiancé’s dismissal of hurtful comments from his family is a serious problem, with many encouraging her to consider ending the relationship. They also pointed out that toxic family dynamics often reflect poorly on the partner’s character.

    What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? If you were in this situation, would you stay and try to fix things or walk away? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens insist that her fiancé is the problem, and that it would be best if she walked out of the relationship for good

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

