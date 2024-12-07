Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat
Parenting

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

Interview With Expert
Vegetarianism is no longer for adults only; kids want to do it too! 5% of adults in the U.S. identify themselves as vegetarian or vegan, with 5% of children saying they’re vegetarian and 2% saying they’re vegan. People get into heated debates over whether a no-meat diet gives children all the nutrients they need.

And this mother’s family worries as well. Recently, one mom asked others for advice on how to deal with family members who disagree with her vegetarian lifestyle. She decided not to feed her baby any meat but worried the in-laws might do so behind her back.

To know whether vegetarian diets are suitable for infants and children, Bored Panda reached out to specialist pediatric dietitian Lucy Upton. She told us all about what parents who want to skip the meat in their baby’s diet should know.

More info: The Children’s Dietitian | Lucy Upton

This vegetarian mother decided not to feed her baby meat but faced backlash from her family

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envato (not the actual photo)

That’s why she sought advice online, asking others whether her decision was so unreasonable

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

Image credits: Angele J / pexels (not the actual photo)

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

A vegetarian diet can be perfectly suitable for infants if parents pay close attention to the nutrients the baby is getting

Image credits: Pexels User / pexels (not the actual photo)

The family in this story worries that without meat the 8-month-old might not be getting enough of the nutrients he needs to grow into a healthy child. However, most specialists say that it’s completely reasonable to feed your baby a vegetarian diet as long as you monitor their protein intake.

In 2009, the American Dietetic Association concluded that a well-planned vegetarian or vegan diet is suitable at any stage of life. They claimed it’s safe for pregnant women and nursing mothers as well as children and babies.

Specialist pediatric dietitian Lucy Upton tells Bored Panda that feeding a baby a vegetarian diet is completely doable. “A well-planned vegetarian diet can absolutely provide all the nutrition a baby needs,” she told us. “It is encouraged that parents pay close attention to nutrients like:

  • fat, which can be found in foods like oils, dairy, nuts/seeds, avocado;
  • iron, which can be found in beans, pulses (legumes), tofu, fortified cereals, nuts and seeds and eggs;
  • B12, from dairy, eggs, and fortified foods like cereals.

And, of course, overall dietary variety,” Upton added.

Generally speaking, there’s no need to panic when it comes to a baby having no meat in their diet. “Despite common worries, protein intake is rarely a concern for vegetarian babies as it can be found in a wide number of foods, from tofu to beans, lentils, eggs, dairy, and even whole grains,” Upton explained to Bored Panda.

Vegetarian children might grow up more empathetic and sensitive to others and the world around them

Image credits: Tatiana Syrikova / pexels (not the actual photo)

People choose to go vegetarian or vegan for different reasons. In a 2023 YouGov poll, 55% of Americans said they don’t eat meat because they want to live a healthier lifestyle. 38% said they are vegetarian or vegan based on personal preference, 31% cited food safety concerns, 30% said it helps them watch their weight, and 39% do it because of moral reasons.

The mother in this story didn’t explain her reasoning for going vegetarian, but she also stressed how she wouldn’t object if her son wanted to eat meat when he grew older. Surprisingly, adopting a vegetarian diet from an early age can have some positive benefits for children in the long run.

Child psychotherapist Ryan Lowe explained to The Independent how not eating meat can make children more empathetic. “It builds empathy and sensitivity to others and a very different way of looking at the world, and it creates a level of being able to think about and bear pain,” she explained. “I think this is an important part of bringing up a well-adjusted and empathetic human being.”

However, she recommends implementing the changes in diet early on. If parents decide to suddenly make their children go vegan or vegetarian in adolescence, that can have a negative impact on the children. “Parents need to be careful not to introduce any anxieties or shame around food along with the change in the diet,” Lowe said.

The mom clarified that if the kid wants to eat meat later in life, she’s totally cool with it, just not as long as she’s controlling his diet

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

The reactions from people varied: some believed it’s nobody else’s business what the baby eats, and others saw red flags in the mom’s philosophy

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

“I Feel Attacked”: Family Gangs Up On Mom For Not Feeding 8-Month-Old Meat

29

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Interesting stats from above that make no sense: "People choose to go vegetarian or vegan for different reasons. In a 2023 YouGov poll, 55% of Americans said they don’t eat meat because they want to live a healthier lifestyle. 38% said they are vegetarian or vegan based on personal preference, 31% cited food safety concerns, 30% said it helps them watch their weight, and 39% do it because of moral reasons."

kathysue avatar
Kathy
Kathy
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's quite possible to be healthy on a vegetarian diet, as I have been for 50+ years. I grew up eating meat every day, so when I became vegetarian, my family was not happy about it. My Dad, who was a doctor, believed meat was essential. After about three years, they realized I was the healthiest one in my family (all in pretty good health, though) and got off my case. I never ate fake meat. I don't eat fake anything. And I don't eat fast food. I'm way healthier than most people my age. No chronic diseases. For me, it wasn't even a decision. One day, I suddenly saw the meat on my plate as the rotting corpse of a poor, dead animal and not food. Instantaneous and permanent. As it wasn't intellectual, I never struggled with it or missed meat.

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Interesting stats from above that make no sense: "People choose to go vegetarian or vegan for different reasons. In a 2023 YouGov poll, 55% of Americans said they don’t eat meat because they want to live a healthier lifestyle. 38% said they are vegetarian or vegan based on personal preference, 31% cited food safety concerns, 30% said it helps them watch their weight, and 39% do it because of moral reasons."

kathysue avatar
Kathy
Kathy
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's quite possible to be healthy on a vegetarian diet, as I have been for 50+ years. I grew up eating meat every day, so when I became vegetarian, my family was not happy about it. My Dad, who was a doctor, believed meat was essential. After about three years, they realized I was the healthiest one in my family (all in pretty good health, though) and got off my case. I never ate fake meat. I don't eat fake anything. And I don't eat fast food. I'm way healthier than most people my age. No chronic diseases. For me, it wasn't even a decision. One day, I suddenly saw the meat on my plate as the rotting corpse of a poor, dead animal and not food. Instantaneous and permanent. As it wasn't intellectual, I never struggled with it or missed meat.

