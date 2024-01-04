ADVERTISEMENT

Baby names sometimes turn into battlefields for the extended family and for this reason, expecting parents may be less in a hurry to reveal their considerations or even find some alternative ways to deal with it the next time.

At least this was something that this Redditor’s wife did, giving her children funny non-existent names going forward and then, to everyone’s relief, “changing” her mind. Little did the expecting parents know that the man’s sister would not only take the name seriously but would also adopt it for herself.

More info: Reddit

Expecting parents jokingly called their baby “Grenadine” and later were confronted by the man’s sister, who copied it

Image credits: Ainur Iman (not the actual photo)

The woman’s parents were very critical about her first baby’s name, so for her other kids, she would first present some funny self-created name

Image credits: Engin Akyurt (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Level-Egg-6304

The woman’s husband found the idea hilarious and the couple “named” their baby girl after a pomegranate syrup

Image credits: Ivone De Melo (not the actual photo)

Their relatives didn’t pay much attention, as the woman’s parents had already caught on, while the man’s parents were too polite to say anything

A man brought his story to the Reddit AITA community online when his wife gave birth and finally announced the baby’s true name, enraging his sister, who used the unserious name for herself and accused the new parents of misleading her.

The man explained that with his wife’s first pregnancy, her family was very critical of the baby names she liked. For this reason, the woman started giving her children ridiculous fake names, defending them furiously, and then, to everyone’s relief, “changing” her mind and naming them something normal.

The man thought this to be hilarious and the couple had recently “named” their baby girl Grenadine after the pomegranate syrup. Even though the joke fell kind of flat in the extended family, the situation changed when the woman gave birth to the baby and the new parents announced the true name they picked.

While the new dad’s parents were relieved, the man’s sister pulled him aside and asked why they changed it. The man explained that it was never a sincere choice. This enraged the sister, who had adopted the name for herself and already had her friends calling her by that name due to feeling a connection to it.

The situation changed when the woman gave birth to the baby and the new parents announced the actual name

Image credits: Waldemar (not the actual photo)

The man’s sister was disappointed, revealing that she had already adopted the name for herself and accused the new parents of misleading her

The woman accused the new dad of misleading her and told him she felt as if they were laughing about it behind her back. At this point, the man felt baffled and went to rejoin the rest of the family while his sister proceeded to ignore her brother and to refuse to acknowledge the baby going forward.

The man’s post gathered 8k upvotes on Reddit and people judged he was not the jerk in this situation, noting that it probably was a good thing his sister didn’t know the baby name as the parents possibly wanted the name to be one-of-a-kind in their extended family.

While there definitely are good reasons to share a baby’s name in advance, Tiny Beans listed among reasons for keeping the name a secret the possibility of getting one’s name either used by someone in their close environment, or having someone else appear to have done so, even if they actually picked the name independently.

They also added the reduced likelihood of objections when revealing the name only when the baby is born.

What’s your take on the situation? Please share your thoughts in the comment section below!

