Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request
Fails, Science & Technology2 hours ago

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Ignas Vieversys and
Mantas Kačerauskas

If you’ve been on Facebook long enough, you probably know that no matter how many best-of-the-best computer whizzes keep it intact, some things ought to go wrong eventually.

Facebook’s newest whoopsie saw the app auto-send friend requests to any profiles people had viewed. As @kimmysnail, a TikToker, shared in her recent video, “Facebook absolutely slaughtered me for snooping.” After realizing that all of the people she stalked in the last 48 hours had received a friend request from her, she was mortified. And while Facebook did apologize for the mishap, the damage had already been done. As another victim in the same shoes as @kimmysnail accurately remarked: “That’s it, guys. See you in another life.”

After a solid night of stalking fellow Facebook users, this TikToker noticed that every single one of them got a friend request from her

Image credits: kimmysnail

“Two nights ago, Facebook absolutely slaughtered me for snooping, not minding my own business. Facebook came for me, came for everyone”

“If you were two nights ago, looking at profiles that you shouldn’t have looked at, you’re in the same position as me where it added every single profile. I went on one of the biggest deep-dive stalks I’ve been on for ages, and I added 36 people. I added my ex-boyfriend from 10 years ago, I added his wife. I added my eighth-grade science teacher.”

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Image credits: Brett Jordan ( not the actual photo)

“I added friends of my boyfriend, their girlfriends who I’ve never met. I’ve never even met his friends. We’re quite new in this relationship, so to do that is really f***ing weird. And now they’re gonna think of me… they’re gonna know that I stalk them, that I stalk them. Oh, God!”

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Image credits: Austin Distel (not the actual photo)

“Anyway, if you’ve done this too and you’re wondering who the f*** did it add, who knows that I stalk them, you can find out. You go to the web Facebook, then you go to Friends, then you go to Friend Requests, there’s an option that says See Friend, says See Friend Requests, or something along those lines. So you can actually see who you’ve added and cancel them all. It doesn’t make it any better, but at least you can cancel them all and try and move on.”

Image credits: kimmysnail

This ‘Nosy Nancy’ went to TikTok to explain how mortified she felt after realizing the social media giant’s blunder

@kimmysnail thanks Facebook 🙃😰 #facebookglitched #awkward #fyp #Facebook #fuck #hack ♬ original sound – kimmy 🍄✨️

After witnessing the mayhem, many were happy that they skipped stalking that day. The unlucky ones, however, shared how much it Zucked

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Woman Goes On “One Of The Biggest Deep Dive Stalks,” Only For FB Glitch To Send Each Person A Friend Request

Richard Wareham
Richard Wareham
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This will probably get me banned, but you cannot legislate for the mentally unhinged.

1
1point
reply
POST
