ADVERTISEMENT

While we tend to think of history as these big picture moments, time passed “back then” as it does now, minute by minute, day by day. The figures we learn about in school also had private lives, quiet moments, hobbies and free time. Ever since the invention of the camera, people have been able to document these moments, big and small, for posterity.

We’ve gathered some cool and possibly unseen photos from the past that help show fascinating scenes from history. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and ideas in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Marilyn Monroe Learns How To Use An Oxygen Mask Aboard An Air Force Jet To Korea Where She Entertained The Troops, U.S. Air Force Photo, 1954

Rare and interesting historical photograph of a woman in military uniform showing a camera to a woman with blonde hair.

US Air Force Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Police Dog, Tess, 1935

    Black and white rare historical photograph of a dog ringing a bell mounted on a wooden post outdoors.

    State Library of NSW Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Inventor Nikola Tesla In His Laboratory In Colorado Springs, 1899

    Rare and interesting historical photograph of Nikola Tesla sitting near a large electrical discharge in a lab.

    Dickenson V. Alley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    President Richard Nixon Plays The Piano At The Truman Library, 1969

    Richard Nixon playing piano while people watch in a rare and interesting historical photograph from a private setting.

    The Nixon library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Mrs. Coolidge & White House Pet Raccoon Rebecca, 1927

    Woman smiling while holding a raccoon, surrounded by children in a rare and interesting historical photograph.

    Library of Congress National Photo Company Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Ned Parfett, Paperboy, Outside The White Star Line Offices In London, 1912

    Boy selling newspapers with Titanic disaster headline in a rare and interesting historical photograph on a city street.

    wikimedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    The Family Bicycle Included A Sewing Machine, Invented In 1939

    Vintage historical photograph of a multi-level bicycle with four people engaging in unique teamwork outdoors.

    Janiththa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Very Large Elephant Seal Named Goliath At The Vincennes Zoo, Paris, With Zoo Staff Member, 1936

    Rare historical photograph showing a large sea lion interacting with a uniformed man in an old black and white image.

    wikimedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Publicity Photo Of Audrey Hepburn, Doing Ballet, 1956

    Black and white historical photograph of a woman smiling and holding a ballet barre, rare and interesting historical photograph.

    wikimedia commons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Peking Mission School Children At Play, The Dragon's Head, China, 1902

    Group of children playing and posing in front of a brick wall in a rare and interesting historical photograph

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Marilyn Monroe Visits American GIs In Korea, 1954

    Rare and interesting historical photograph of soldiers with a military jeep and American flag in a mountainous camp setting.

    Alfred Zirkel, an American w:G.I. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    President Roosevelt In His Wheelchair On The Porch At Top Cottage In Hyde Park, NY, With Ruthie Bie And Fala, 1941

    Rare historical photograph of a man in a wheelchair with a young girl and a black dog on a porch.

    FDR Presidential Library & Museum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Albert Einstein Plays The Violin, 1927

    Black and white rare historical photograph of a man playing the violin while reading sheet music on a stand.

    Wanda von Debschitz-Kunowski Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Sir Winston Churchill With His Son Randolf And The Latter's Son Winston In Coronation Robes, 1953

    Black and white rare historical photograph showing three men dressed in traditional elaborate formal attire indoors.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Dog Albina - Participant In Experiments On Launching Space Rockets Into Near-Earth Space, Moscow, 1957

    Rare and interesting historical photograph of a dog wearing an early diving helmet on a sandy surface outdoors.

    Photo by S. Guraria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Lighthouse Keeper Cleaning Lens At The Pensacola Lighthouse, Ca. 1960

    Medical professional examining an X-ray through concentric circular glass in rare and interesting historical photograph.

    State Library and Archives of Florida Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Beauty Salon, 1958

    Black and white photo of a nurse administering early medical treatment in a rare and interesting historical photograph.

    U. A. Saarinen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    On The Merry-Go-Round At Deepwater Races - Deepwater, NSW C. 1910

    Two women in early 1900s attire smiling and riding a vintage carousel in a rare historical photograph.

    State Library of New South Wales Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Publicity Photo Of Lucille Ball, As Superman, 1957

    Woman in a vintage superhero costume with birds perched on her helmet and shoulder in rare historical photograph.

    CBS Television Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    George The Humanoid Robot From The 1930s Was Constructed By Motor Engineer Alan Herbert Reffell And Captain W. H. Richards, 1930

    Man in suit and hat enjoys coffee at table with a large silver robot, a rare and interesting historical photograph.

    Bundesarchiv, Bild 102-09312 / CC-BY-SA 3.0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    A Giant Sequoia Log, Undated - Generals Highway, Three Rivers, Tulare County, Ca

    Three people standing beside an enormous tree cross section and a large saw in a rare historical photograph.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Icarus, Empire State Building, 1930

    Man balancing on high steel beam with cables above cityscape in rare and interesting historical photograph.

    Lewis Hine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Workman On The Framework Of The Empire State Building, Ca. 1941 - Ca. 1942

    Construction worker high above New York City skyline in a rare and interesting historical photograph.

    Lewis Hine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    African Amercian Newspaper Boy, 1921

    Young boy selling newspapers on the street in a rare and interesting historical photograph from the early 1900s.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Dog Show, 1920

    Black and white rare historical photograph of a young boy with an enormous dog on a leash in an outdoor setting.

    Library of Congress National Photo Company Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Rare Snow In New Orleans, 1958

    Group of women examining something closely using a magnifying glass in a rare and interesting historical photograph.

    Jambalaya (Tulane University yearbook) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Newly Installed "Boat Motor" Styled Coca-Cola Soda Dispenser Just After The Dispenser's Installation At Fleeman's Pharmacy, Atlanta, Georgia, Circa 1948

    Two young boys at a vintage soda fountain counter with a classic Coca-Cola dispenser rare historical photograph.

    Jack Fleeman / c/o collection of Richard Warren Lipack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Telephone Operators, 1929

    Women operating a vintage telephone switchboard in a rare and interesting historical photograph from early 20th century.

    H. Graumann and I. Piedade Po Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Telephone Switchboard Operators, Ca. 1922

    Young woman operating an early telephone switchboard in a rare historical photograph not found in textbooks.

    Webster & Stevens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Napoleon Sarony, Hoop Skirt, 1893

    Vintage rare historical photographs of women in elaborate hoop skirts showcasing unique 19th-century fashion styles.

    Napoleon Sarony Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Messerschmitt Kabinenroller Cars, With An Advertisement For The Film A Prize Of Gold Starring Richard Widmark, 1955

    Five rare and interesting historical photographs of unique vintage microcars lined up outdoors on a wet surface.

    IISG Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Women's Bicycle Race In Caubourg, 1894

    Women in vintage dresses preparing to ride bicycles with a crowd watching in a rare historical photograph.

    wikimedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    15 Month-Old Paulina Longworth With Her Mother, Alice Roosevelt Longworth, Visiting Circus Grounds, 1926

    Rare and interesting historical photograph showing two elephants, uniformed men, and a woman with a baby carriage in a tent.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Photo Portrait Of A Clown From The Barnum & Bailey Circus With A Fly Resting On His Nose, 1949

    Black and white rare historical photograph of a sad clown with a fly on his nose, capturing an unusual moment.

    Touring Club Italiano Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Miss Eastine Cowner, A Former Waitress, Is Helping In Her Job As A Scaler To Construct The Liberty Ship SS George Washington Carver, 1943

    Rare historical photograph of a female worker operating heavy machinery inside a factory setting during wartime.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Western College Sewing Class, 1918

    Rare historical photograph of nurses and women sewing medical supplies in a wartime hospital room with large windows.

    Miami U. Libraries - Digital Collections Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Mule Carrying Wheels, Trails And Axeltree Of 75 Mm Mountain Artillery, Elswick Works, Newcastle Upon Tyne

    World War I soldier with mule carrying equipment, a rare and interesting historical photograph.

    North East Museums Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    The U.S. Navy Airship USS Akron (Zrs-4) Flying Over The Southern End Of Manhattan, New York, New York, United States, Circa 1931-1933

    A rare historical photograph showing a large zeppelin flying over a densely packed city skyline by the waterfront.

    U.S. Navy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Elevator Girl, Martha Washington Hotel, 1917

    Woman in early 20th century attire operating an ornate elevator door in a rare and interesting historical photograph.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    The Standard Vanguard Phase 1 Was The First Completely New British Car Design To Emerge After World War II, 1947

    Woman in vintage outfit stepping out of classic car in a rare and interesting historical photograph from the 1940s era.

    John Oxley Library, State Library of Queensland. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    "The Teaser", Coney Island In Luna Park, 1911

    Vintage amusement park scene with people walking and old carousel ride in rare and interesting historical photograph.

    The Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    President Richard Nixon Playing Piano At Blair House, Washington, D.c., 1971

    Rare and interesting historical photograph of a 1950s band performing with piano, drums, and saxophone in a formal setting

    Nixon White House Photographs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Air Hostess And Passengers At An Aircraft At Visby Airport, 1925

    Black and white rare historical photograph of a woman flight attendant greeting passengers boarding a plane.

    Swedish National Heritage Board Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    The Parrita Milkman Travels On Horseback With His Milk Cans Strapped To The Saddle, Between Circa 1940 And Circa 1943

    Black and white rare historical photograph showing a woman and man with a horse carrying milk cans in a rural setting.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Digital Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Duke Of Gloucester With Prince Richard Of Gloucester In Australia, 1945

    Black and white rare historical photograph of a man in military uniform holding a smiling toddler on a couch indoors.

    Max Dupain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Civil Servant With Punch Cards And An International (IBM 401) Calculator, Preparing For The Upcoming House Of Representatives Elections, Amsterdam, 1948

    Man operating an early data processing machine, showcasing rare and interesting historical photographs of technology.

    IISG Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Vice-President Nixon Spars With Premier Khrushchev Before Reporters And Onlookers, Including Politburo Member Leonid Brezhnev At The American National Exhibition At Sokolniki Park, In Moscow, 1959

    Rare and interesting historical photograph showing a group of men gathered around a washer and dryer in a kitchen setting.

    Archives.gov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!