The popular ‘Old World Architecture’ account posts some of the most powerful black-and-white images of old buildings on Instagram. We wanted to showcase some of the most architecturally impressive photos, so we’ve collected the best of the best for your judgment, Pandas. Scroll down to take a trip into the past. If you’re into architecture, you’ll probably find this post particularly delightful.

Architecture, design , and aesthetic trends reveal a lot about society, its way of life, and its values. The building designs that you see in your city or town right now aren’t always how things were done. Arguably, in the past, people put a lot more effort into beauty , not just function.

#1 Scenes From The 1909 Paris Airshow In The Grand Palais Share icon

#2 The Palace Of Electricity, Exposition Universelle Share icon Built in 1900 for the Paris Exhibition. Steam generators inside the building provided electricity for the fair. Producing the light for the fair is said to have consumed 440,000 lbs of oil an hour. A gigantic water fountain facing the Palace circulated 26,000 US gallons per minute and was illuminated at night by continuously changing colored lights. The Palace was demolished after the conclusion of the Exposition.

#3 The Main Portal Of The Capelas Imperfeitas In The Monastery Of Batalha, Portugal Share icon The doorway was completed in 1509, the work on the monastery was halted in 1516 and remains unfinished to this day.

According to Designblendz, architects need to consider whether they’ll be proud of the space they create. “Architects add art, creativity, and beauty to our daily lives in ways we don't expect. They know the ins and outs of how to design your favorite little alcove or how to give your building the best view.” Research indicates that areas with good architecture and design can, in fact, create stronger communities and healthier neighborhoods and businesses.

#4 Al-Kazneh, Petra, Jordan. This Elaborate Tomb Is Thought To Have Been Carved Out Of A Sandstone Rock Face In The The 1st Century Ad Share icon

#5 The Bowhead House, Edinburgh, Scotland. Built In The Mid-1500’s, Demolished 1878-1879 Share icon

#6 The Zwinger Pavilion, Dresden, Germany Share icon

Meanwhile, ArchDaily notes that good architecture “can and should” be considered. “While it could start off with the motivation to do good and require an initial moral approach, this sensibility, combined with a meticulous knowledge of individual/communal needs and transparent communication, generates a well-adapted and accessible built environment that can promote growth.”

#7 Christ The Savior Cathedral In Borki. Built 1888-1891 As Part Of A Memorial Complex By Alexander III In Honor Of His Family Being Saved From A Train Crash At The Site In 1888 Share icon

#8 Demolition Of The Palace Of Fine Arts, San Francisco, California, In 1964. Originally Built In 1915 For The Panama Pacific International Exposition Share icon

#9 St. Paul's Cathedral, London, England. Built 1675 To 1710 Share icon

Ideally, architects will find a way to balance both the function and the form of the buildings they’re designing. First of all, you need the building to fulfil its main function. Without a doubt, the priority is for the structure to have, well, structural integrity. The design has to be stable. If the building falls down or starts crumbling incredibly quickly, then it’s a fundamental failure.

#10 India’s Bhitargaon Temple, Circa 1875 Share icon

#11 Central Dome, 1889 Exposition Universal, Paris. Built For The 1889 World's Fair And Demolished Shortly After The Conclusion Of The Exposition Share icon

#12 The Casino Kursaal Or Also Known As The Kursaal Pleasure Palace, Ostende. Built 1875, Destroyed During World War 2 Share icon

Of course, it’s not enough for the building to simply exist. However, that’s a great start! It has to be designed in such a way that it allows people to use it for its intended purpose. If you’re designing residential apartments, offices, etc., you’ll need good plumbing and electrical wiring to divide up the space in a way that makes sense. How you do that will look very different than if you were designing a mall, restaurant, or, say, an indoor community center.

#13 The Grand Magasin Dufayel, Paris, France. First Opened In 1856, It Was Expanded Several Times Between 1874 And 1913 Becoming One Of The Largest Department Stores Of The Early 20th Century Share icon At its peak, the store had over 15,000 employees. The building was famous for its monumental entrance (slides 1 & 4), grand staircase (slides 2 & 3), and glass dome (slide 5).



Business declined after World War 1, and the store closed in 1930 after going bankrupt. The building was used for storage by the Nazis during World War 2. After the war, Paris National Bank bought the building. The glass dome was removed in 1957, and other parts were demolished over time. Today the building houses banking and retail spaces.



The last slide is a drawing of an aerial view of the building in its heyday

#14 1929, From Inside Grand Central Station, New York City Share icon

#15 The Victor Emmanuel II National Monument. Rome, Italy, Between The Piazza Venezia And The Capitoline Hill. Built From 1885 To 1935. Inaugurated In 1911 Share icon

But once you've got all the pragmatic and functional stuff figured out, you actually need to consider the aesthetic side of things. It's no surprise that people like looking at beautiful things. When you're surrounded by beauty, you feel inspired and motivated. On the other hand, if you spend all day surrounded by drab, depressing designs, it's going to suck the soul out of you.

#16 The Cliff House, San Francisco, California. Built By Adolph Sutro In 1896 On The Cliffs Below His Estate On The Bluffs Of Sutro Heights Share icon The Cliff House survived the 1906 Earthquake but was destroyed by fire on September 7, 1907.



Architects: Emile Lemme & C.J. Colley

#17 The Sibley Breaker, Old Forge, Pennsylvania. Built In 1886 Share icon destroyed by fire in 1906. The structure in this photograph replaced an earlier structure that was also destroyed by fire. Breakers were used to break up chunks of coal into smaller pieces, sorting them using screens as the coal moved through the breaker on conveyors. A steam powered exhaust fan was used to ventilate the structure.

#18 The Original Neue Elbbrucke Bridge, Hamburg, Germany Share icon Completed in 1887. The towers were destroyed in 1959 during the bridge's widening.

The reality is that beauty can cost a lot of money to bring to life. There isn't always a budget to decorate new building projects with lots of details. Spendings-conscious architects are likely to prioritize practical aspects of the building over aesthetic 'fluff.' That being said, every new building adds to the overall atmosphere of the local area. If every single project focuses just on minimizing costs and ends up looking drab, then the entire city is going to feel soulless, lacking any character or sense of history.

#19 Photographs Of The Theatre Of Marcellus, Rome, Italy. Founded In 13 Bc. Today The Upper Floors Are Used For Apartments And The Surroundings Are Used As A Venue For Small Concerts Share icon

#20 Views Of The Cliff House, San Francisco, California, From Above On Sutro Heights Share icon The Cliff House, built by Adolf Sutro in 1896, survived the 1906 Earthquake but was destroyed by fire on September 7, 1907.



Architects: Emile Lemme & C.J. Colley

#21 Cabaret De L'enfer (The Cabaret Of Hell) Was A Famous Cabaret In Montmartre, France Share icon Opened in 1892 by Antonin Alexander. Patrons entered through the monumental jaws of Leviathan. Demolished in 1950

However, there’s another side to the coin. You shouldn’t sacrifice a project’s function for the sake of its form. If you over-invest in a building’s aesthetics, you might not have enough budget left over to actually have good ‘bones,’ use quality materials, and make the structure do what it’s supposed to do.

#22 Leuven Town Hall, Built From 1448 To 1469. The 235 Statues On It's Facade We're Added During Extensive Renovations In The 1800's Share icon the building withstood the devastation to the town of Leuven during World War 1. Damaged from bombing during World War 2. The World War 2 damage was only fully repaired in 1983. Open for guided tours today.

#23 Dresden Frauenkirche, Germany. Constructed From 1726 To 1743, Destroyed In 1945 During The Bombing Of Dresden In World War 2 Share icon The remains of the church lay in a pile of rubble until 1993 when the building was rebuilt over several years being completed in 2005.

#24 The Kaiserpalast, Dresden. Built Between 1895-1897, Destroyed In 1945 During The Bombing Of Dresden In Wwii Share icon

On top of that, too many superfluous details can actually harm the function of the place. For example, if you add gorgeous details on the building’s exterior but use the wrong materials, it could be a fire hazard. If you add too many details on stairs, banisters, doors, handles, etc., you might make it harder for people to use them than they should be. The aesthetics should complement the purpose of the building, rather than running counter to it. In other words, you need to find a balance that works, taking into account both the pragmatic and aesthetic needs of the local community.

#25 The Maison Du Roi (King's House) Or Broodhuis (Bread House), Brussels, Belgium. Built From 1874 To 1896 Share icon

#26 The Notre Dame Cathedral D'amiens, France. Completed In 1270. Declared A Unesco World Heritage Site In 1981. The Sand Bags Protecting The Building's Base During World War I Share icon

#27 The Crystal Palace, London. Originally Erected In Hyde Park London For The 1851 World's Fair Share icon he original building was designed by renowned gardener Joseph Paxton in two weeks time. In July 1850 the project was approved and within the next 8 months all of the parts and materials were manufactured, transported to the site, and erected just in time for the World's Fair.



The fair lasted for 6 months after which the structure was taken down and relocated to Sydenham Hill. The rebuilding Crystal Palace of the Crystal Palace took 2 years (1852-1854) and included a redesigned barrel vaulted main gallery. The photos are all of the reconstructed Palace.



The Crystal Palace was destroyed by fire in 1936.

The 'Old World Architecture' account was created on Instagram back in August 2021. Now, nearly 4 years later, it has amassed an impressive following of 101k architecture and photography lovers from all corners of the globe. What's more, the curator of the project has also created a Facebook page and TikTok account, and runs a channel over on YouTube. According to the curator, they aim to share "the best of our Old World structures as depicted in early photography."

#28 Fort Of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India Share icon

#29 The Interior Of Old Pennsylvania Station, New York City. Opened In 1910, Demolished In 1963 Share icon

#30 Berlin Cathedral, Germany. Built From 1894 To 1905. Badly Damaged During Bombing Raids In World War II, The Building Existed In A State Of Disrepair For Many Years Until Restorations Began In 1975 Share icon

We'd like to hear your perspective on everything, Pandas. Which of these photos genuinely impressed you the most? Were there any images that made you stop and stare? What do you think of these old designs compared to how structures are built in this day and age? If you have a spare moment, share your opinions with all the other readers in the comments at the very bottom of this list. And if you haven't already, upvote the photos that left a lasting impression.

#31 The Women's Temple, Chicago. Built 1890-1892, Demolished 1926. Architect: John Wellborn Root Share icon

#32 The Palace Of Electricity, Built In 1900 In Paris For The Exposition Universelle Or World's Fair Share icon

#33 Photos From The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition (St. Louis World's Fair). Constructed 1903 To 1904. Demolished After The Exposition Share icon

#34 Early 1900s Capture Of A Massive Zoomorphic Head In Guatemala Share icon

#35 Walter Macfarlane Of Saracen Foundry Standing By A Lighting Standard Manufactured By His Company In Glasgow, Scotland Share icon

#36 The Arco De Santa Maria, Burgos, Spain Share icon

#37 Cologne Cathedral Stands Heavily Damaged After A Bombing Raid Destroys The City During World War II Share icon

#39 Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Milan, Italy. Designed By Giuseppe Mengoni In 1861, And Built Between 1865 And 1877 Share icon Heavily damaged during World War 2. Located in the center of the city, it is Italy's oldest active shopping gallery.

#40 Hawa Mahal. Jaipur, Rajasthan Built In 1799 Share icon

#41 The Railway Building, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Built From 1907 To 1910 Share icon Before it's opening, a Buenos Aires newspaper reported that the structure seemed to be leaning and was at risk, the inauguration was suspended, and the building was not occupied until 1914. Considered the first "skyscraper" in Latin America. Architect: Conder, Chambers, and Thomas

#43 Central Station Antwerp. Built Between 1895 And 1905 Share icon Known as the "Railroad Cathedral". Severely damaged by V-2 rockets in World War 2, the building was considered for demolition. Ultimately, the station was restored and renovated and is still in use today

#44 The Old Main Library, Cincinnati, Ohio. Located At 629 Vine Street. Built In 1870, Demolished 1955 Share icon

#45 House Of The Blackheads, Riga, Latvia. Originally Built In The 14th Century, Also The Site Of The First Decorated Christmas Tree In 1510 Share icon Major work was done to the building in the 17th century. Destroyed by bombs in 1941 during World War 2, the remains were completely demolished in 1948. The building was rebuilt from 1996 to 1999

#46 The Royal Opera House, Valletta. Built In 1866, Heavily Damaged By Fire In 1873, Restored In 1877. Destroyed During A Luftwaffe Bombing Raid In 1942 Share icon

#47 The Bank Of Spain Building, Madrid, Spain. Built Between 1884 And 1891 Share icon

#48 The Argentine Pavilion. Constructed In Paris, France For The 1889 Universal Exhibition Share icon

#49 The Main Entrance To The 1905 World's Fair In Liege, Belgium. Demolished After The Conclusion Of The Exhibition Share icon

#50 Krestovsky Water Towers, Moscow, Russia. Built In 1892, Dismantled In 1940 Share icon

#51 The Lincoln Cathedral, Lincoln, England. Originally Built Between 1072 And 1092 Share icon

#52 Kamouh El Hermel, The Pyramid Of Hermel Share icon Located just south of Hermel in Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, Lebanon. Thought to have been built during the 1st or 2nd century BC. Restored in 1931, but has been vandalized in recent years.

#53 The Industrial Hall, Stockholm. Constructed 1895-1897 For The 1897 Stockholm Exhibition. Demolished Shortly After Conclusion Of The Exhibition Share icon

#54 Grand Pre-Entrance For The 1926 Sesquicentennial Exposition, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Share icon The 80-foot tall "Luminous Liberty Bell" spanning Broad Street (at Johnson St), Philadelphia, PA was built in 47 days by Frank C. English & Sons for the 1926 Sesqui-Centennial International Exposition. The bell was illuminated with 26,000 15-watt light bulbs set at six-inch centers and eight 200-watt projectors in the clapper. The structure contained 80 tons of steel resting on a foundation of 30-foot wooden pilings with a concrete capping. Demolished in 1927.

#55 The Central Theater, Dresden, Germany. Built 1897-1898, Destroyed By Fire In 1945 During The Dresden Bombing Raids In World War II Share icon

#56 A View Of The Rows Of Columns From Inside The Peristyle At The World's Columbian Exhibition (Chicago World's Fair) In 1893 Share icon

#57 The Traymore Hotel, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Known As "The Skyscraper By The Sea". Opened In 1906 Share icon For a time, the once-famous hotel held the Guinness World Record for largest controlled demolition—with a capacity of nearly 6.5 million cubic feet (180,000 m3), the Traymore was the largest (though not highest) structure yet demolished. The spectacle is captured in the 1980 film Atlantic City. As well as the 1974 Walt Disney Film Herbie Rides Again in the beginning of the film where Alonzo Hawk demolishes numerous buildings.

#58 Festival Hall, St. Louis, Missouri. Built 1903-1904 For The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition (St. Louis World's Fair) Share icon Festival Hall, designed by Cass Gilbert and used for large-scale musical pageants, contained the largest organ in the world at the time, built by the Los Angeles Art Organ Company (which went bankrupt as a result)...



...The fair's 1,200-acre (4.9 km2) (1.9 mi2) site, designed by George Kessler was located at the present-day grounds of Forest Park and on the campus of Washington University, and was the largest fair (in area) to date. There were over 1,500 buildings, connected by some 75 miles (121 km) of roads and walkways. It was said to be impossible to give even a hurried glance at everything in less than a week. The Palace of Agriculture alone covered some 20 acres (81,000 m2).

#59 The Chicago Federal Building. Constructed From 1898 To 1905. Demolished In 1965 Share icon

#61 Monument To The Battle Of Nations, Leipzig, Germany. Built From 1912-1913 To Commemorate The Defeat Of Napoleon's Army At Leipzig In 1813 Share icon The base of the monument measures 260 feet by 230 feet and stands 299 feet high. It is constructed extensively of concrete with granite facings

#62 Vintage Photo Of The Excavation Of An Ancient Assyrian Lamassu In The City Of Dur-Sharrukin (Khorsabad) Share icon

#63 Ulm Minster, Germany. Completed In 1890, It Is Currently The Tallest Church In The World Share icon Was the tallest building in the world from 1890 until 1894. Photograph circa 1910.

#64 The Library Of Parliament, Ottawa, Canada. Constructed Between 1859 And 1871 Share icon Around 1869, the builders discovered that they didn't have the technical knowledge to build the domed roof, meaning that Thomas Fairbairn Engineering Co. Ltd. of Manchester had to be contracted to provide a prefabricated dome within a few weeks; this gave the Library of Parliament the distinction of being the first building in North America to have a state-of-the-art wrought iron roof. Further, in 1883, the library's 300 gas lights were converted to electricity." "Within only 12 years, the entire roof was stripped of its slate shingles in a tornado that hit Parliament Hill in 1888, since then the roof has been clad in copper." "The library's contents grew over the next five decades and were saved from the 1916 fire that destroyed the majority of the Centre Block; the building was only connected to the main complex by a single corridor and the library clerk at the time, Michael MacCormac, secured the library's iron doors before the fire could spread into that area." The building has been renovated several times and is still in use today

#65 Stadium High School, Tacoma, Washington Share icon Stadium High School, commonly referred to as the Brown Castle, was originally intended by its financiers, the Northern Pacific Railroad Company and Tacoma Land Company, to be one of the finest luxury hotels on the Pacific Coast. Construction began in 1891, but due to the railroad’s financial failure, the hotel was never completed and was boarded up for a number of years before it was acquired by the Tacoma School District.



In 1906, Tacoma High School, as Stadium was then called, opened its doors to 878 students and 38 teachers. Renamed Stadium High School in 1913, the Brown Castle has been host to many historical figures including: Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, and Warren Harding, Presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan, World War I hero General John “Black Jack” Pershing and John Phillip Sousa's band. Being a part of a school with so rich a history (our Brown Castle is a registered historical landmark) is a source of pride for the students, families, and staff of Stadium High School.

#66 Palace Of Mechanic Arts (Machinery Hall). Built For The 1893 Columbian Exposition (Chicago World's Fair) Share icon Along with it's annex, the building covered 17 acres. Without it's annex, it's dimensions were double the size of the US Capitol Building or the Parliament Houses at Westminster. Destroyed by fire in 1894.

#67 The Trocadero Palace (Palais Du Trocadero), Built In Paris In 1878 For The World's Fair, Demolished In 1936 Share icon

#68 The Henry Vii Chapel, Westminster Abbey, England. Located At The Far Eastern End Of The Abbey Share icon Paid for by the will of King Henry VII, it was constructed from 1503 to 1509. It contains the tombs of Henry VII, Edward VI, Mary I, Elizabeth I, James I, Charles II, and Mary, Queen of Scots and is still in use today.

#69 The Saltair Pavilion, Great Salt Lake Utah. Completed In 1893, Destroyed By Fire 1925 Share icon It was designed by well-known Utah architect Richard K.A. Kletting and rested on over 2,000 posts and pilings, many of which remain and still are visible over 110 years later...



...Saltair was a family place, intended to provide a safe and wholesome atmosphere with the open supervision of Church leaders...



...Trains left from Salt Lake City every 45 minutes...



...Intended from the beginning as the Western counterpart to Coney Island, Saltair was one of the early amusement parks, and for a time was the most popular family destination west of New York

#70 The New York Stock Exchange Building. Built From 1901 To 1903. Added To The National Register Of Historic Places In 1978 Share icon

#71 Temple Of Music, 1901 Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, NY Share icon Built for the 1901 World's Fair in Buffalo. US President William McKinley was assassinated inside the building on September 6, 1901. The building was demolished shortly after the conclusion of the fair.

#72 Aerial Views Of Chicago In 1930 Share icon

#73 Mullgardt's Tower And The Court Of Abundance. Built For The 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition (San Francisco World's Fair). Demolished In 1916 Share icon

#74 Old Pennsylvania Station, New York City. Opened In 1910, Demolished In 1963 Share icon

#75 The Old Waldorf Astoria Hotel, New York City. Located At The Corner Of 5th Ave & 33rd St. Construction From 1890-1893. Demolished 1929. The Empire State Building Was Then Built On This Site Share icon

#76 The Salt Lake Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah. Built Between 1853 And 1893 Share icon The building is over 250,000 square feet in area and over 222 feet high. Currently closed for renovations.

#77 The Plaza Hotel, Manhattan, New York City. Built From 1905 To 1907. Added To The Nrhp In 1978 Share icon

#78 The Prudential Building, Newark Nj Share icon Main Building built in 1892, North Building built in 1910. Both buildings demolished in 1956. Photo 1: Main Building in foreground, facade of North Building can be seen behind. Photo 2: Main Building on left. North Building on right. Academy Street ran in between the buildings.

#79 The Tampa Bay Hotel. Built 1888-1891 Share icon Designed by architect J.A. Wood and built by railroad magnate Henry Plant. Opened as a 511 room resort hotel. The building itself covers over 6 acres and is a quarter mile long. Contained the first elevator ever installed in Florida and is still operational today. It's rooms were the first in Florida to have electric lighting and telephones. Added to the NRHP in 1972 and currently used by the University of Tampa.

#80 The Triumphal Bridge, Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo, New York. Built For The 1901 World's Fair And Demolished Shortly After The Conclusion Of The Fair Share icon

#81 St Patrick's Cathedral, New York City. Built In 1878 Share icon The spires were added in 1888 making the total height of the building 329.6 feet. Added to NRHP: December 8, 1976

#82 The Tower Of Jewels. Built For The 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition (San Francisco World's Fair). Demolished In 1916 After The Conclusion Of The Fair Share icon

#83 The Old Detroit Public Library On Gratiot Avenue, Detroit, Michigan. Opened In 1877 And Demolished In 1931. Photographs From The Burton Historical Collection Share icon

#84 The William A. Clark House (Known As "Clark's Folly") Located At 962 5th Avenue, Manhattan, New York City Share icon

#85 The Fireman's Insurance Building, Newark, New Jersey. Built In 1872, Demolished 1909 Share icon

#86 The Criminal Courts Building, Manhattan, New York City. Built 1893-1894. Demolished 1946 Share icon

#87 The Betz Building, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Built In 1892, Demolished In 1926 Share icon

#88 The Wabash Pittsburgh Terminal. Built 1903-1904. Destroyed By Two Separate Fires In 1946 And Completely Demolished In 1954 Share icon

#89 City Hall, Philadelphia. First Occupied In 1877, Topped Out In 1894, And Completed In 1901. The World's Largest Free Standing Masonry Building Share icon

#90 Old Cincinnati Federal Building. Completed In 1885, Demolished 1936 Share icon

#91 The Flour And Grain Exchange Building, Boston, Massachusetts. Built From 1891-1893 Share icon

#92 Horticulture Hall, Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Built For The 1876 Centennial Exposition, The First World's Fair To Be Held In The United States Share icon

#93 Portland High School, Portland, Oregon. Completed In 1885. Name Changed To Lincoln High School In 1909, And Then Became The Girls Polytechnical Institute In 1911 Share icon

#94 The Chicago Board Of Trade Building. Built 1883-1885. Clock Tower Was Removed In 1894 Due To Structural Failure. Building Demolished In 1929 Share icon

#95 Erie County Savings Bank, Buffalo NY. Built From 1890-1893 Share icon

#96 The Bellevue-Stratford Hotel, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Built From 1902 To 1904 Share icon

#97 The Grand Arch Of The Peristyle. Built For The Columbian Exhibition (Chicago World's Fair) In 1893. Destroyed By Fire In 1894 Share icon

#98 The Dorilton, Manhattan, New York City. Built 1900-1902 Share icon

#99 The Forestry Building Of The Alaska Yukon Pacific Exposition, Seattle, Washington Share icon Built for the 1909 Exposition, it lasted until 1930 when it was demolished.

#100 The Trinity Building, Designed By Francis H. Kimball And Built In 1905 Share icon

#101 Mullgardt's Tower And The Court Of Abundance. Built For The 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition Share icon

#102 Cadet Armory, New York City. Also Known As The West 14th Street Armory - 9th Regiment. Built 1894-1896. Demolished 1969 Share icon

#103 The Electric Tower, Pan-American Exposition, Buffalo NY. Built For The 1901 World's Fair And Demolished Shortly After The Conclusion Of The Fair Share icon