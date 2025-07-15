What will your city look like 100 years from now? It might be hard to imagine. Perhaps future generations will live in utopia. Or maybe the earth will turn into one big disaster.

What we do know is that the world looked completely different a century ago. Things seemed quieter. Skyscrapers, and buzzing traffic weren't the order of the day. Some cities didn't even exist yet. While others have since grown beyond recognition, shaped by wars, waves of migration, modernization, and technological revolution.

Bored Panda has put together a fascinating list of photographs that show just how much things have changed. Whether you're a history lover, an architecture enthusiast, or purely curious about places, prepare yourself for a visual journey of a different kind. Keep scrolling to see how time has transformed the places we call home, and don't forget to upvote your favorites.

We also explore what people back then believed the world would like today, and some of the beliefs were quite interesting. You'll find that info between the images.