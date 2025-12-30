At Villa d’Este, I remember sitting by the lake early in the morning, before most guests were awake. No music. No phones. Just the water moving, boats drifting quietly, and the soft clinking of cutlery as breakfast was being set up. It felt calm in a way that’s rare now — a kind of stillness that gently slows your thoughts and makes time feel kinder.

In Uluwatu, I once stayed completely still through an entire sunset without taking a single photo. The waves below were loud and alive, the sky kept changing, and for once, I didn’t feel the need to capture it or prove I was there. I simply watched. That silence, that sense of being fully present, stayed with me far longer than any image ever could.