There is no doubt that AI is developing rapidly and every day we see how advanced it is already, just to be even more shocked the next day to discover some more possibilities it has to offer. The points of view people have about this technology are rather diverse. Some of them are amazed and excited to see how much it helps in their everyday tasks, while others hate it for sourcing its “skills” and inspirations from other, real artists. There are also some people who maybe have heard something about it, but they do not care to explore this topic.

More and more software has started introducing features based on AI. Adobe is no different. Very recently, Photoshop released the new tool, AI Generative Fill, allowing, for example, removing unwanted objects from the background, adding objects to the image, or extending the canvas. Twitter user StepnEurope decided to test the newest feature and use it for extending his favorite memes and photographs. We must say, the effects of this experiment are quite impressive! Let us know in the comments below what you think and if you have yet to play around with Photoshop’s AI Generative Fill.

#1

Think About It

@StepnEurope

Ok, but what is that silvery architectural weirdness on the left?

Bored Panda reached out to Beka Zakaidze, the person behind the StepnEurope Twitter username, to find out more about the images he created using the newest Photoshop feature. First, we wanted to know what inspired him to apply the Generative AI Fill technique to popular images and memes. Beka told us: “I've been using AI tools from day one and have always been a big fan of generative AI tools like Midjourney and MOOAR. As soon as I saw the capabilities of the Photoshop beta, I wanted to test it on images that we are all familiar with. I couldn't think of a better choice than memes, so I grabbed my favorites and began experimenting.”
#2

Disaster Girl

@StepnEurope

You can tell it's AI because of the blur also the situation has escalated from one house to the whole town.

#3

Distracted Boyfriend

@StepnEurope

Mostly great, but what is going on with girlfriend's feet?

Next, we asked Beka if he stumbled upon any challenges or limitations he encountered while using the AI feature on these images. He answered: “The funniest part is, despite using Adobe tools for a decade, the Generative AI Fill tool is incredibly easy to use. You simply highlight the empty area and click 'generate'. I didn't retouch the final photos to showcase the true capabilities of Adobe's Firefly.”

On the contrary, we asked if he encountered any challenges while modifying the images. Zakaidze answered: ”Not at all. This was genuinely a one-click fun experience. I'm not even sure why it's in beta; I can hardly imagine what the final version could do better.”
#4

Hide The Pain Harold

@StepnEurope

Harold's body was cut in half one day when he volunteered for audience participation at a magic show. Now he rests comfortably on his favorite chair and a huge pillow.

#5

Lunch Atop A Skyscraper, 1932

@StepnEurope

No. Looks like Dresden post WWII.

We were wondering if there were there any specific memes or images that stood out to Beka as particularly intriguing or enjoyable to work with. We found out that: “The first one in my thread, 'Disaster Girl,' was the most fun to work with. So many details were unveiled; I felt as though I was always looking at the extended version.”
#6

Side-Eye Chloe

@StepnEurope

*Sons of The Forest Opening Theme starts playing*

#7

Woman Yelling At A Cat

@StepnEurope

What is with the woman's hand on the cat's chair?!

Lastly, we asked Beka to share some future plans or ideas he has in mind to further explore and innovate with Generative AI Fill. He revealed: “I've tried this tool on iconic photos and Einstein's photo came out particularly great. As I'm using these tools daily, I plan to periodically share my work.”
#8

Afghan Girl (Sharbat Gula) By Steve Mccurry

@StepnEurope

Ok, this one was easy enough.

#9

Bigfoot, Patterson-Gimlin Film

@StepnEurope

#10

Einstein's Tongue

@StepnEurope

But why is he in a car with the queen of the Hitler Youth?

#11

Loch Ness Monster

@StepnEurope

#12

Man Jumping The Puddle By Henri Cartier-Bresson's

@StepnEurope

Ok. But seriously, why tinker with what is perfect?

#13

Americans Raising The Flag On Iwo Jima Wwii

@StepnEurope

#14

Sadie, A Cotton Mill Spinner By Lewin Hine

@StepnEurope

#15

Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11

@StepnEurope

Mountains, sky, clouds, and a little tuft of grass for good measure.

#16

Change My Mind

@StepnEurope

#17

Ancient Aliens

@StepnEurope

#18

I Bet He's Thinking About Other

@StepnEurope

#19

Migrant Mother By Dorothea Lange

@StepnEurope

#20

Exit 12

Exit 12

#21

American Troops Approaching Omaha Beach In World War II

@StepnEurope

