There is no doubt that AI is developing rapidly and every day we see how advanced it is already, just to be even more shocked the next day to discover some more possibilities it has to offer. The points of view people have about this technology are rather diverse. Some of them are amazed and excited to see how much it helps in their everyday tasks, while others hate it for sourcing its “skills” and inspirations from other, real artists. There are also some people who maybe have heard something about it, but they do not care to explore this topic.

More and more software has started introducing features based on AI. Adobe is no different. Very recently, Photoshop released the new tool, AI Generative Fill, allowing, for example, removing unwanted objects from the background, adding objects to the image, or extending the canvas. Twitter user StepnEurope decided to test the newest feature and use it for extending his favorite memes and photographs. We must say, the effects of this experiment are quite impressive! Let us know in the comments below what you think and if you have yet to play around with Photoshop’s AI Generative Fill.

