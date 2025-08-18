ADVERTISEMENT

Wanting to be liked, admired, and respected by your community is deeply ingrained in you. Human beings are hardwired to seek out and develop positive relationships with others. That being said, this can be taken way, way too far. Especially in the digital age, where internet and social media dependence feels out of control.

Today, we’re featuring some of the most egregiously photo-edited photos that were freshly called out by members of the sprawling ‘Instagram Reality’ subreddit. Scroll down to see how heavy-handed some folks are with their filters. And remember, the point isn’t to make fun of anyone, but to call out social media dependency and unrealistic beauty standards.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

One Of My Mom’s Facebook Friends…

Woman with long blonde hair shown in two contrasting Instagram vs reality pics, highlighting differences in lighting and setting.

thatpilatesprincess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
geoffrogers avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't understand this. When anyone meets her in person, the illusion is destroyed. So, what's the point?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Most Insane Reveal At The End

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman’s Instagram pose outdoors versus her real appearance at the gym showing Instagram vs reality.

    HereForTheCulturee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    My Sister Thinks She Has Chin Implants And A Filter But The Face Shape Is Not Edited

    Side-by-side Instagram vs. reality pics showing heavily filtered faces highlighting how out of touch some people appear.

    Unapologeticallyfat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    twiddersux avatar
    Twidder Sux
    Twidder Sux
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a plastic mask a serial killer wears after he's gotten you tied up in his basement and about to get out his "tools".

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    As per Healthline, social media dependency can lead to various downsides, such as low self-esteem, isolation, loneliness, anxiety, and depression.

    It can also lead to having a fear of missing out, disrupted sleep, less physical activity, poor grades, poor work performance, damaging real-life relationships, and reduced empathy.

    #4

    She’s Saying It’s All Natural

    Woman in red workout attire posing in gym highlighting glutes, illustrating Instagram vs reality fitness contrast.

    eggheadslut Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Ma’am What Is This??

    Woman in black bodysuit lying on a white blanket in Instagram vs reality pics showing exaggerated proportions.

    DiscussionHuge7753 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffrogers avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is nothing attractive, nor explicable, going on here. This has 'got' to be a joke!

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Indian Influencer Doing Blackface

    Two women posing for Instagram versus reality pics, highlighting how out of touch some people are with reality.

    Dancing_WithTheTsars Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    According to research, social media dependency is characterized by excessive screen time, compulsive checking, and detrimental effects on real-life relationships and responsibilities.

    This dependency can be driven by a host of factors, such as low self-esteem, mental health issues, peer pressure, exposure to idealized content, as well as technological mechanisms (for instance, personalized notifications or infinite scrolling).
    #7

    Unfortunately There Are People In The Comments That Think This Is Real…

    Woman in an unusual yoga pose stretching against a white wall, illustrating Instagram vs reality humor and flexibility trends.

    conwomangunvalson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    A Supposed Gym Transformation, Has 1 Million Likes On Ig

    Couple showing Instagram vs reality transformation after 16 weeks indoors, highlighting differences in appearance and fitness.

    dianthe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    I Found Another One In The Wild On Facebook

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality photos showing how people can be out of touch with reality in staged vs casual settings.

    areyouacoolmayor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Managing social media dependency can be done using a variety of methods, for example, by using cognitive behavioral therapy (commonly known as CBT), mindfulness training, and educational initiatives about the potential risks.

    Other strategies that can help include parents setting healthy boundaries at home and monitoring social media use.

    Taken together, this mix of approaches can help a person develop healthier online behaviors.
    #10

    No Makeup, But 94 Filters

    Comparison of Instagram vs reality photos showing how out of touch some people are with appearance and makeup effects.

    OneOfNature Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffrogers avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was this intended for r/roastme, and ended up on the wrong site?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Looking For New Dentists When…

    Image showing a digitally altered face of a woman with heavy makeup and two dentist profiles with one photo coming soon.

    NillVanill98 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    At Least Filter Slips Can Be Honest

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics showing contrast between curated images and real-life appearance outdoors.

    BubblyBb813 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Broadly speaking, you should start getting concerned about your internet and/or social media use when it starts impacting your daily life. If your responsibilities (school, work, childcare, etc.), health, and relationships suffer, you’ve got a problem.

    It’s a serious issue if you feel consumed by social media and don’t want to be part of real life.

    This can lead to anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. Ask yourself how you feel after spending time on social media. If you feel drained and bad, it’s definitely something to moderate.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Popular German Trash TV Celebrity (Story Screenshot On Last Pic)

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics of a tattooed man by the pool and close-up indoors, showing contrast in appearance.

    cuchao Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    This Is Getting Out Of Control!!

    Comparison of Instagram vs reality pics showing exaggerated makeup and natural appearance contrast.

    Lumpy_Square_2365 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Tragic How A Skinny Girl Wants To Edit Herself Even Skinnier

    Young woman taking an Instagram selfie in a bunny print bikini, illustrating Instagram vs reality comparison.

    twinkletits10001 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are there men who think this is ideal? STOP THIS!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Initially created back in November 2017, the ‘Instagram Reality’ subreddit has become one of the main online communities on the site.

    Currently, it boasts a whopping 1.1 million members worldwide, as well as a large group of dedicated moderators who keep the sub running smoothly.
    #16

    Gives Uncanny Vibes

    Young woman posing in leopard print outfit and thigh-high socks, demonstrating Instagram vs reality differences in photos.

    JessLovU Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffrogers avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing she's either transgender, or she got too carried away with the pelvic enlargement.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Found This Bbbbbabe On A Dating Site

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics showing the contrast in appearance and makeup effects on the same woman.

    YouGet2Go2NewJersey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Will she show up on a date looking like the first pic? She's perfectly fine in the second one.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    There’s A 0% Chance She Looks Like This In Real Life

    Woman in green swimsuit posing outdoors showing cellulite, highlighting Instagram vs reality pics on social media.

    I__Am__Jedi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    During a previous interview with the moderator team of ‘Instagram Reality,’ Bored Panda learned more about the community's thoughts about people’s dependency on social media and filters. According to them, “insecurity, envy, money” drive some people to photoshop their photos so much. They might also be embarrassed about any real or perceived personal flaws, so they edit their pics to the point where they feel comfortable sharing them online.

    The problem, according to the mods, is that once someone gets started with photo-editing, it’s hard to stop. They see how easy it is to change anything they find unattractive about themselves.

    “Then it snowballs,” the mods told Bored Panda previously. From taking in just a bit of your tummy for a more slender silhouette until eventually she's landed on a waist the size of her neck."
    #19

    Girl On TikTok Claimed This Was Her Proof That She Doesnt Edit Her Body

    Young woman in edgy outfit posing indoors, illustrating Instagram vs reality pics highlighting differences in online vs real-life appearances.

    Far_Strawberry_6855 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Repeat Offender

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics of a woman showing contrast between polished and natural appearances.

    deathofemotion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffrogers avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm 63 (male) and I find it amazing that people of my era fall into this trap. I feel sorry for this woman.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Amazing

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics showing difference in makeup and natural appearance of a woman.

    ForsakenContest8398 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffrogers avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't believe that filters can change the symmetry of her eyes. That's more of a full photo-shop, than just a filter.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    "The light improvements are so gradual over time, she stops noticing that the waist she's creating is 1.) of course, not hers 2.) anatomically impossible, and 3.) that she's now set an expectation subconsciously for herself (and outwardly for anyone following her) that she needs to keep up this flawless appearance; which means sticking to the edits she's made for every photo she posts in the future. What she doesn't realize is in this process, she's simultaneously creating and constantly reinforcing her own insecurities,” they explained how someone might get neck-deep into over-editing territory.
    #22

    She Only Wishes She Looked Like The First Picture

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality photos of a woman in a blue dress sitting indoors, showing different facial expressions.

    rexasaurus1024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why wouldn't she want to look like the second pic? She's an attractive woman!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    My Jaw Dropped

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality photos of a woman showing differences in appearance and lighting effects.

    Adorable-Fix-4427 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffrogers avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In comparison with most of the other entries, I don't see anything particularly bad here.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    Girl, Be So For Real

    Woman with tall girl proportions standing in a doorway wearing black outfit and slippers in an Instagram vs reality pic.

    hitchhikerstew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Everyone wants to be loved and desired, everyone wants to feel that they belong. The harsh, scary truth of the matter for anyone is that the more you resemble what people around you consider universally attractive, the more likely you are to have access to those things in your life. So, you begin to think, "Well, what do I need to change about myself to fit in? How do I become more attractive?" the mods mused.

    “Based on what magazine covers and many an Instagram Explore page shows you, that image is a tall, long-haired, fair-skinned woman with smooth skin, a slim yet hourglass figure—oh, and don't forget, the perfect butt. In comes photo editing apps, offering you the chance to finally be her. Even if it's only online."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Ramadan Retouching

    Woman in hijab showing Instagram vs reality with exaggerated hips and holding a book in a modest outfit in a bedroom setting

    Dancing_WithTheTsars Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffrogers avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm no expert, but I thought the Quran was quite strict on matters of vanity.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    I Always Compared Myself To Her Until I Found This Subreddit. Now I See That Something Isn't Right

    Comparison of Instagram vs reality showing a woman posing confidently indoors and casually outdoors with friends.

    RoundSeal1405 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She is perfectly fine IRL. This is so disturbing.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    It Just Gets Worse

    Woman posing with bulldog in casual outfit versus glamorous outfit, highlighting Instagram vs reality pics comparison.

    miyog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The moderators of ‘Instagram Reality’ ask everyone to be respectful and not post any identifying information about the people whose photos are shared on the subreddit. “Please ensure all identifying and personal information is hidden. Crop or scratch out all names, usernames, phone numbers, addresses and emails; brand names as well,” they write.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Moreover, the mods point out that there’s absolutely no room for “rude and unnecessary” comments about people’s natural features. Nor should anyone make any creepy or vulgar comments. What’s more, the community isn’t about satire or memes. Meanwhile, if you’re not quite sure that a photo is edited, default to not sharing it in the first place.

    Members of ‘Instagram Reality’ should also refrain from posting images of themselves or photos that they’ve personally edited. Furthermore, regardless of how you feel about cosmetic surgery, the group isn’t the place to discuss it. And, of course, there’s no room for images of people generated using artificial intelligence tools.
    #28

    This Specific Filter Face Seems To Be Very Common…

    Two women with heavy makeup and piercings, showcasing Instagram vs reality looks highlighting altered appearances.

    Rosify Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    My Jaw Dropped

    Two women in contrasting Instagram vs reality pics, highlighting how out of touch some people are with reality.

    livinNxtc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Found It On Ig

    Muscular man posing shirtless on a beach, illustrating Instagram vs reality pics showing distorted body expectations.

    thedaniel_mendez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Which of these ‘Instagram Reality’ photos do you think are the most ridiculous, Pandas? From your perspective, what forces someone to edit their pics so much?

    Do you personally know anyone who goes overboard with filters or has a social media dependency? How would you help them out if you could talk directly to them? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
    #31

    Reality Show Contestant Looks A Lil Different On Social Media

    Side-by-side comparison of Instagram vs reality pics showing how out of touch some people really are.

    scarscar13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Randomly Found On Facebook

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics showing how out of touch some people are with online appearances at the beach.

    cornflakegirl87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    What Is This???

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics of a woman with black hair showing contrast in appearance and lighting.

    Amazing-Brick-4101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    She Randomly Appeared On My Feed

    Young woman in a pink outfit posing in a shopping mall with distorted long legs showing Instagram vs reality effects.

    ForeverLoveWonho93 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffrogers avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... and your feed is the only place where you'll see her in this form too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Something Feels Off

    Two women dressed elegantly at a table, illustrating Instagram vs reality contrast in posed lifestyle pics.

    sinlecio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffrogers avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait. I recognise this pose. But I can't remember from where?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Even Her ‘No Makeup’ Has A Filter

    Close-up of a woman with no makeup showing Instagram vs reality in a candid and unfiltered moment.

    FloressGurl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    A 51 Year Old Finnish Model. Insane Warping And Facetune

    Side-by-side comparison of Instagram vs reality pics showing differences in appearance and lighting effects on a blonde woman’s face.

    stellateranto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Found On Facebook…

    Woman in a shimmering dress posing on a winding road, illustrating Instagram vs. reality contrast in popular pics.

    Hot_Ad1806 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    That Filter Is Working Overtime - She Credits Her Youthful Look To A Supplement

    Split image showing Instagram vs reality of a woman promoting anti-aging product with noticeable skin differences.

    HO0T Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffrogers avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well. Strictly speaking. Filters probably are anti-ageing products.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    “You Still Look 19!!”

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics showing differences in appearance and settings of two women outdoors.

    Dragonlvr420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    The Bbl Culture Must Disappear. Ig vs. TikTok

    Side by side Instagram vs reality pics of a woman in black crop top and leather jacket showing differences.

    Amazing-Brick-4101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffrogers avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why people steal garments by stuffing them down their pants, is beyond me.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #42

    Saw This On Pinterest, Bruh

    Young woman posing outdoors under wooden frame, showcasing Instagram vs reality pics highlighting out of touch moments.

    bhambies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Found In The Wild

    Side by side Instagram vs reality pics showing contrast in appearance and how out of touch with reality some people are

    SparklyCookiess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Filtering Herself To Age Backwards

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics of a tattooed woman with platinum blonde hair and dramatic makeup.

    -Vampyroteuthis- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Extreme Catfishing - Both Photos Taken And Posted In The Last Week

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics of a woman showing how out of touch some people really are.

    Route_66_kicks_on Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    On Rednote😟

    Young woman with exaggerated features sitting in a cafe holding a drink, illustrating Instagram vs. reality pics contrast.

    Various-Pineapple-46 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She thinks this is an attractive pic to post??? Proportions are so off.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    If She Blurs The Background, Who's Gonna Know?

    Woman in white dress leaning against a tree with digitally distorted body in Instagram vs reality pics.

    opalumarupaul Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    geoffrogers avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that taken in the weird bent forest in Poland, again?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #48

    Totally Believable

    Young woman at the beach with an exaggerated elongated body, illustrating Instagram vs reality pics distortion.

    opalumarupaul Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Her Friend Uploaded The Pics Before She Got A Chance To Edit Them

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics of a woman highlighting the difference in appearance and social media portrayal.

    Puzzleheaded_Wait962 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Turns Out Even Hair Isn’t Safe From Photoshop

    Side by side Instagram vs reality pics showing makeup and lighting differences highlighting out of touch reality moments.

    Available_Guidance45 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    The Fact That All 3 Of These Photos Are From The Same Post, Yet The Editing Is So Vastly Different

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics of a woman in denim shorts and a Brazil crop top outdoors by palm trees.

    slm81 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Former Antm Runner - I Have No Idea What She Looks Like Anymore

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics of young women showing contrast in appearance and style outdoors.

    Koshka69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Instagram vs. On TV Show

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pictures of a woman highlighting how out of touch some people are with reality.

    Lucky-Tadpole-7401 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Found Another One Out In The Wild

    Woman with long blonde hair in a white mesh outfit holding a hat on a boat showing Instagram vs reality contrast.

    slm81 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    The Filter Is Fighting For Its Life

    Woman in casual hoodie and shorts with text about social media blocks, illustrating Instagram vs reality pics theme.

    krxstvl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    She Looks Like A Completely Different Ethnicity In Every Photo??

    Three women posing for Instagram pics highlighting Instagram vs reality contrast and appearance differences.

    notmedicinal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    What Am I Even Looking At?

    Woman wearing a Green Bay Packers sweatshirt and green skirt posing outdoors in stylish outfit for Instagram vs reality pics.

    Karma_Kazi_337 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #58

    The Proportions Are Off

    Woman in a bikini smiling on a sandy beach with city buildings in the background, illustrating Instagram vs reality pics.

    diveonfire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Be So For Real

    Woman in a floral dress standing in a hallway, illustrating Instagram vs reality contrast with same dress after two years.

    ShyBadgerBitch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    This Cosplayer

    Comparison of Instagram vs reality photos with user comments discussing genetics and workout misconceptions.

    LucyTheOracle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    This Might Be A Stretch

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality comparison showing differences in appearance and presentation of two women.

    Inevitable-Hope5930 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Yikes

    Person in elaborate costume and crown striking a dramatic pose, illustrating Instagram vs reality pics contrast.

    Sirensong197 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    And Just Like That, Her Waist Was 22”…

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality photos of a woman in a bikini and a cowboy hat illustrating social media contrast.

    razorsharpradulas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Had To Unfollow My Mutual After Seeing This

    Young woman in a bikini posing outdoors by a white fence and palm tree, illustrating Instagram vs reality pics contrast.

    shartingonyournuts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    These Type Of Edits Annoy Me The Most! Sisters From My Old Town

    Two women posing glamorously in Instagram vs reality style, highlighting how out of touch some people are with reality.

    Plane_East_3734 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Jaw So Sharp It Could Cut Brisket

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality photos showing how some people appear out of touch with reality in pictures.

    Special_Guest_6807 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Finally Found An Unfiltered Photo Of Her

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality photos of a woman in a brown dress highlighting differences in appearance and setting.

    Ill-Pin4500 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Popular Fashion E-Commerce Site

    Woman in pink and black bikini holding basketball wearing oversized jeans, illustrating Instagram vs reality pics contrast.

    GoGoMisterGadget Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    ‘Never Uses Filters’ Apparently

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics of a woman with green hair showing makeup and natural look differences

    AconiteBelladonna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Come On…

    Woman posing indoors with exaggerated body proportions, illustrating distorted Instagram vs reality pics and social media illusions.

    mangomelliii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    She Claims She Has Good Genetics

    Young woman in a maroon zip-up jacket posing indoors, illustrating Instagram vs reality pics and social media perceptions.

    VieleAud Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Girl

    Young woman in a black top and baggy jeans showing thumbs up in a bedroom, illustrating Instagram vs reality pics.

    Crunchy_person Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Makeup Influencer Who Is Caught Lying. I Am Baffled How She Keeps Her Following

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics showing contrast between edited and unedited appearances of two people smiling.

    Pandalf82 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Former Reality Star

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics of a woman in a black bikini highlighting differences in body appearance.

    Dyinginside33 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Bragging About People Being Jealous That She Doesn't Look Her Age And That She Got Carded For Alcohol At 41 But Here Is A Video Still When The Filter Came Off 2 Days Before

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality photos showing how people appear different online compared to real life.

    hissillyrabbit69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    These Cosplayers Are Getting Out Of Hand

    Side-by-side Instagram vs. reality cosplay comparison highlighting how out of touch some people are with reality.

    Amazing-Brick-4101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    This Is So Wrong

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics of a tattooed woman in black and red outfits showing the contrast in appearance.

    Amazing-Brick-4101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    This Looks Painful

    Three young people at an outdoor event, showing Instagram vs reality pics with casual and festive clothing.

    alexgtrick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    She Strikes Again

    Woman in bikini adjusting bottom on beach with ocean waves, illustrating Instagram vs reality photos comparison.

    opiateofblame Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Blurred Skin Effect For Thee, Sweet Land Of Liberty

    Older couple smiling outdoors in a bright setting, illustrating Instagram vs reality pics and how out of touch some people really are.

    agemsheis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Meemaw, No

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pictures showing contrast between curated images and real life appearances.

    Zaerryth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    AI Pics Are Wild Man (From A Dating App)

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality photo showing contrast of curated image and casual selfie highlighting difference in appearance.

    Visual_Barracuda_733 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    They Haven't Aged A Bit In 4 Years!

    Before and after comparison of two women showing Instagram vs reality over time in a casual setting.

    NurseToasty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    This Is Absolutely Ridiculous

    Young woman in black jacket and contrasting pants, illustrating Instagram vs. reality pics highlighting social media perception differences.

    Adventurous-South886 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    All The Same Person Btw

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics showing how out of touch some people are with real life fashion and appearance.

    True-Skin-1120 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Do Your Thing Girl, Just Don’t Lie About It. (Older Photos Included)

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality pics highlighting how out of touch some fitness expectations can be.

    Ai-Amano Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Her Mother Is 85

    Two women in matching leopard print swimwear and white cover-ups, illustrating Instagram vs. reality pics contrast outdoors.

    hopefulfuturex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!