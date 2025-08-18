87 Instagram Vs. Reality Pics That Show How Out Of Touch With Reality Some People Really Are (New Pics)
Wanting to be liked, admired, and respected by your community is deeply ingrained in you. Human beings are hardwired to seek out and develop positive relationships with others. That being said, this can be taken way, way too far. Especially in the digital age, where internet and social media dependence feels out of control.
Today, we’re featuring some of the most egregiously photo-edited photos that were freshly called out by members of the sprawling ‘Instagram Reality’ subreddit. Scroll down to see how heavy-handed some folks are with their filters. And remember, the point isn’t to make fun of anyone, but to call out social media dependency and unrealistic beauty standards.
This post may include affiliate links.
One Of My Mom’s Facebook Friends…
I can't understand this. When anyone meets her in person, the illusion is destroyed. So, what's the point?
Most Insane Reveal At The End
My Sister Thinks She Has Chin Implants And A Filter But The Face Shape Is Not Edited
Looks like a plastic mask a serial killer wears after he's gotten you tied up in his basement and about to get out his "tools".
As per Healthline, social media dependency can lead to various downsides, such as low self-esteem, isolation, loneliness, anxiety, and depression.
It can also lead to having a fear of missing out, disrupted sleep, less physical activity, poor grades, poor work performance, damaging real-life relationships, and reduced empathy.
She’s Saying It’s All Natural
Ma’am What Is This??
There is nothing attractive, nor explicable, going on here. This has 'got' to be a joke!
Indian Influencer Doing Blackface
According to research, social media dependency is characterized by excessive screen time, compulsive checking, and detrimental effects on real-life relationships and responsibilities.
This dependency can be driven by a host of factors, such as low self-esteem, mental health issues, peer pressure, exposure to idealized content, as well as technological mechanisms (for instance, personalized notifications or infinite scrolling).
Unfortunately There Are People In The Comments That Think This Is Real…
A Supposed Gym Transformation, Has 1 Million Likes On Ig
I Found Another One In The Wild On Facebook
Managing social media dependency can be done using a variety of methods, for example, by using cognitive behavioral therapy (commonly known as CBT), mindfulness training, and educational initiatives about the potential risks.
Other strategies that can help include parents setting healthy boundaries at home and monitoring social media use.
Taken together, this mix of approaches can help a person develop healthier online behaviors.
No Makeup, But 94 Filters
Was this intended for r/roastme, and ended up on the wrong site?
Looking For New Dentists When…
At Least Filter Slips Can Be Honest
Broadly speaking, you should start getting concerned about your internet and/or social media use when it starts impacting your daily life. If your responsibilities (school, work, childcare, etc.), health, and relationships suffer, you’ve got a problem.
It’s a serious issue if you feel consumed by social media and don’t want to be part of real life.
This can lead to anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. Ask yourself how you feel after spending time on social media. If you feel drained and bad, it’s definitely something to moderate.
Popular German Trash TV Celebrity (Story Screenshot On Last Pic)
This Is Getting Out Of Control!!
Tragic How A Skinny Girl Wants To Edit Herself Even Skinnier
Initially created back in November 2017, the ‘Instagram Reality’ subreddit has become one of the main online communities on the site.
Currently, it boasts a whopping 1.1 million members worldwide, as well as a large group of dedicated moderators who keep the sub running smoothly.
Gives Uncanny Vibes
I'm guessing she's either transgender, or she got too carried away with the pelvic enlargement.
Found This Bbbbbabe On A Dating Site
Will she show up on a date looking like the first pic? She's perfectly fine in the second one.
There’s A 0% Chance She Looks Like This In Real Life
She is clearly part hippopotamus. Don't judge. It happens.
During a previous interview with the moderator team of ‘Instagram Reality,’ Bored Panda learned more about the community's thoughts about people’s dependency on social media and filters. According to them, “insecurity, envy, money” drive some people to photoshop their photos so much. They might also be embarrassed about any real or perceived personal flaws, so they edit their pics to the point where they feel comfortable sharing them online.
The problem, according to the mods, is that once someone gets started with photo-editing, it’s hard to stop. They see how easy it is to change anything they find unattractive about themselves.
“Then it snowballs,” the mods told Bored Panda previously. From taking in just a bit of your tummy for a more slender silhouette until eventually she's landed on a waist the size of her neck."
Girl On TikTok Claimed This Was Her Proof That She Doesnt Edit Her Body
Repeat Offender
I'm 63 (male) and I find it amazing that people of my era fall into this trap. I feel sorry for this woman.
Amazing
I can't believe that filters can change the symmetry of her eyes. That's more of a full photo-shop, than just a filter.
"The light improvements are so gradual over time, she stops noticing that the waist she's creating is 1.) of course, not hers 2.) anatomically impossible, and 3.) that she's now set an expectation subconsciously for herself (and outwardly for anyone following her) that she needs to keep up this flawless appearance; which means sticking to the edits she's made for every photo she posts in the future. What she doesn't realize is in this process, she's simultaneously creating and constantly reinforcing her own insecurities,” they explained how someone might get neck-deep into over-editing territory.
She Only Wishes She Looked Like The First Picture
Why wouldn't she want to look like the second pic? She's an attractive woman!
My Jaw Dropped
In comparison with most of the other entries, I don't see anything particularly bad here.
Girl, Be So For Real
"Everyone wants to be loved and desired, everyone wants to feel that they belong. The harsh, scary truth of the matter for anyone is that the more you resemble what people around you consider universally attractive, the more likely you are to have access to those things in your life. So, you begin to think, "Well, what do I need to change about myself to fit in? How do I become more attractive?" the mods mused.
“Based on what magazine covers and many an Instagram Explore page shows you, that image is a tall, long-haired, fair-skinned woman with smooth skin, a slim yet hourglass figure—oh, and don't forget, the perfect butt. In comes photo editing apps, offering you the chance to finally be her. Even if it's only online."
Ramadan Retouching
I'm no expert, but I thought the Quran was quite strict on matters of vanity.
I Always Compared Myself To Her Until I Found This Subreddit. Now I See That Something Isn't Right
It Just Gets Worse
The moderators of ‘Instagram Reality’ ask everyone to be respectful and not post any identifying information about the people whose photos are shared on the subreddit. “Please ensure all identifying and personal information is hidden. Crop or scratch out all names, usernames, phone numbers, addresses and emails; brand names as well,” they write.
Moreover, the mods point out that there’s absolutely no room for “rude and unnecessary” comments about people’s natural features. Nor should anyone make any creepy or vulgar comments. What’s more, the community isn’t about satire or memes. Meanwhile, if you’re not quite sure that a photo is edited, default to not sharing it in the first place.
Members of ‘Instagram Reality’ should also refrain from posting images of themselves or photos that they’ve personally edited. Furthermore, regardless of how you feel about cosmetic surgery, the group isn’t the place to discuss it. And, of course, there’s no room for images of people generated using artificial intelligence tools.
This Specific Filter Face Seems To Be Very Common…
My Jaw Dropped
Found It On Ig
Which of these ‘Instagram Reality’ photos do you think are the most ridiculous, Pandas? From your perspective, what forces someone to edit their pics so much?
Do you personally know anyone who goes overboard with filters or has a social media dependency? How would you help them out if you could talk directly to them? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Reality Show Contestant Looks A Lil Different On Social Media
Those puffed up lips don't do her any justice, at all.
Randomly Found On Facebook
What Is This???
She Randomly Appeared On My Feed
... and your feed is the only place where you'll see her in this form too.
Something Feels Off
Wait. I recognise this pose. But I can't remember from where?
Even Her ‘No Makeup’ Has A Filter
A 51 Year Old Finnish Model. Insane Warping And Facetune
Found On Facebook…
That Filter Is Working Overtime - She Credits Her Youthful Look To A Supplement
Well. Strictly speaking. Filters probably are anti-ageing products.
“You Still Look 19!!”
The Bbl Culture Must Disappear. Ig vs. TikTok
Why people steal garments by stuffing them down their pants, is beyond me.
Saw This On Pinterest, Bruh
Found In The Wild
Filtering Herself To Age Backwards
Extreme Catfishing - Both Photos Taken And Posted In The Last Week
On Rednote😟
She thinks this is an attractive pic to post??? Proportions are so off.
If She Blurs The Background, Who's Gonna Know?
Is that taken in the weird bent forest in Poland, again?
Totally Believable
Her Friend Uploaded The Pics Before She Got A Chance To Edit Them
Turns Out Even Hair Isn’t Safe From Photoshop
The Fact That All 3 Of These Photos Are From The Same Post, Yet The Editing Is So Vastly Different
Former Antm Runner - I Have No Idea What She Looks Like Anymore
Instagram vs. On TV Show
Found Another One Out In The Wild
The Filter Is Fighting For Its Life
She Looks Like A Completely Different Ethnicity In Every Photo??
What Am I Even Looking At?
The Proportions Are Off
Be So For Real
This Cosplayer
This Might Be A Stretch
Yikes
And Just Like That, Her Waist Was 22”…
Had To Unfollow My Mutual After Seeing This
These Type Of Edits Annoy Me The Most! Sisters From My Old Town
Jaw So Sharp It Could Cut Brisket
Finally Found An Unfiltered Photo Of Her
Popular Fashion E-Commerce Site
‘Never Uses Filters’ Apparently
Come On…
She Claims She Has Good Genetics
Girl
Makeup Influencer Who Is Caught Lying. I Am Baffled How She Keeps Her Following
Former Reality Star
Bragging About People Being Jealous That She Doesn't Look Her Age And That She Got Carded For Alcohol At 41 But Here Is A Video Still When The Filter Came Off 2 Days Before
These Cosplayers Are Getting Out Of Hand
This Is So Wrong
This Looks Painful
She Strikes Again
Blurred Skin Effect For Thee, Sweet Land Of Liberty
Meemaw, No
AI Pics Are Wild Man (From A Dating App)
They Haven't Aged A Bit In 4 Years!
This Is Absolutely Ridiculous
All The Same Person Btw
Do Your Thing Girl, Just Don’t Lie About It. (Older Photos Included)
Her Mother Is 85
I literally have a sick feeling in my stomach after seeing these. I don't know what these people are trying to accomplish posting unrealistic pictures of themselves. They set bad examples for others, create fantasies of themselves that will never be rooted in reality and dupe followers. What have we come to. *sigh*
I literally have a sick feeling in my stomach after seeing these. I don't know what these people are trying to accomplish posting unrealistic pictures of themselves. They set bad examples for others, create fantasies of themselves that will never be rooted in reality and dupe followers. What have we come to. *sigh*