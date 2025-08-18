Today, we’re featuring some of the most egregiously photo-edited photos that were freshly called out by members of the sprawling ‘Instagram Reality’ subreddit. Scroll down to see how heavy-handed some folks are with their filters. And remember, the point isn’t to make fun of anyone, but to call out social media dependency and unrealistic beauty standards.

Wanting to be liked, admired, and respected by your community is deeply ingrained in you. Human beings are hardwired to seek out and develop positive relationships with others. That being said, this can be taken way, way too far . Especially in the digital age, where internet and social media dependence feels out of control.

#1 One Of My Mom's Facebook Friends…

#2 Most Insane Reveal At The End

#3 My Sister Thinks She Has Chin Implants And A Filter But The Face Shape Is Not Edited

As per Healthline, social media dependency can lead to various downsides, such as low self-esteem, isolation, loneliness, anxiety, and depression. It can also lead to having a fear of missing out, disrupted sleep, less physical activity, poor grades, poor work performance, damaging real-life relationships, and reduced empathy.

#4 She's Saying It's All Natural

#5 Ma'am What Is This??

#6 Indian Influencer Doing Blackface

According to research, social media dependency is characterized by excessive screen time, compulsive checking, and detrimental effects on real-life relationships and responsibilities. This dependency can be driven by a host of factors, such as low self-esteem, mental health issues, peer pressure, exposure to idealized content, as well as technological mechanisms (for instance, personalized notifications or infinite scrolling).

#7 Unfortunately There Are People In The Comments That Think This Is Real…

#8 A Supposed Gym Transformation, Has 1 Million Likes On Ig

#9 I Found Another One In The Wild On Facebook

Managing social media dependency can be done using a variety of methods, for example, by using cognitive behavioral therapy (commonly known as CBT), mindfulness training, and educational initiatives about the potential risks. Other strategies that can help include parents setting healthy boundaries at home and monitoring social media use. Taken together, this mix of approaches can help a person develop healthier online behaviors.

#10 No Makeup, But 94 Filters

#11 Looking For New Dentists When…

#12 At Least Filter Slips Can Be Honest

Broadly speaking, you should start getting concerned about your internet and/or social media use when it starts impacting your daily life. If your responsibilities (school, work, childcare, etc.), health, and relationships suffer, you've got a problem. It's a serious issue if you feel consumed by social media and don't want to be part of real life. This can lead to anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. Ask yourself how you feel after spending time on social media. If you feel drained and bad, it's definitely something to moderate.

#13 Popular German Trash TV Celebrity (Story Screenshot On Last Pic)

#14 This Is Getting Out Of Control!!

#15 Tragic How A Skinny Girl Wants To Edit Herself Even Skinnier

Initially created back in November 2017, the ‘Instagram Reality’ subreddit has become one of the main online communities on the site. Currently, it boasts a whopping 1.1 million members worldwide, as well as a large group of dedicated moderators who keep the sub running smoothly.

#16 Gives Uncanny Vibes

#17 Found This Bbbbbabe On A Dating Site

#18 There's A 0% Chance She Looks Like This In Real Life

During a previous interview with the moderator team of ‘Instagram Reality,’ Bored Panda learned more about the community's thoughts about people’s dependency on social media and filters. According to them, “insecurity, envy, money” drive some people to photoshop their photos so much. They might also be embarrassed about any real or perceived personal flaws, so they edit their pics to the point where they feel comfortable sharing them online. The problem, according to the mods, is that once someone gets started with photo-editing, it’s hard to stop. They see how easy it is to change anything they find unattractive about themselves. “Then it snowballs,” the mods told Bored Panda previously. From taking in just a bit of your tummy for a more slender silhouette until eventually she's landed on a waist the size of her neck."

#19 Girl On TikTok Claimed This Was Her Proof That She Doesnt Edit Her Body

#20 Repeat Offender

#21 Amazing

"The light improvements are so gradual over time, she stops noticing that the waist she's creating is 1.) of course, not hers 2.) anatomically impossible, and 3.) that she's now set an expectation subconsciously for herself (and outwardly for anyone following her) that she needs to keep up this flawless appearance; which means sticking to the edits she's made for every photo she posts in the future. What she doesn't realize is in this process, she's simultaneously creating and constantly reinforcing her own insecurities,” they explained how someone might get neck-deep into over-editing territory.

#22 She Only Wishes She Looked Like The First Picture

#23 My Jaw Dropped

#24 Girl, Be So For Real

"Everyone wants to be loved and desired, everyone wants to feel that they belong. The harsh, scary truth of the matter for anyone is that the more you resemble what people around you consider universally attractive, the more likely you are to have access to those things in your life. So, you begin to think, "Well, what do I need to change about myself to fit in? How do I become more attractive?" the mods mused. “Based on what magazine covers and many an Instagram Explore page shows you, that image is a tall, long-haired, fair-skinned woman with smooth skin, a slim yet hourglass figure—oh, and don't forget, the perfect butt. In comes photo editing apps, offering you the chance to finally be her. Even if it's only online." ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Ramadan Retouching

#26 I Always Compared Myself To Her Until I Found This Subreddit. Now I See That Something Isn't Right

#27 It Just Gets Worse

The moderators of ‘Instagram Reality’ ask everyone to be respectful and not post any identifying information about the people whose photos are shared on the subreddit. “Please ensure all identifying and personal information is hidden. Crop or scratch out all names, usernames, phone numbers, addresses and emails; brand names as well,” they write. ADVERTISEMENT Moreover, the mods point out that there’s absolutely no room for “rude and unnecessary” comments about people’s natural features. Nor should anyone make any creepy or vulgar comments. What’s more, the community isn’t about satire or memes. Meanwhile, if you’re not quite sure that a photo is edited, default to not sharing it in the first place. Members of ‘Instagram Reality’ should also refrain from posting images of themselves or photos that they’ve personally edited. Furthermore, regardless of how you feel about cosmetic surgery, the group isn’t the place to discuss it. And, of course, there’s no room for images of people generated using artificial intelligence tools.

#28 This Specific Filter Face Seems To Be Very Common…

#29 My Jaw Dropped

#30 Found It On Ig

Which of these ‘Instagram Reality’ photos do you think are the most ridiculous, Pandas? From your perspective, what forces someone to edit their pics so much? Do you personally know anyone who goes overboard with filters or has a social media dependency? How would you help them out if you could talk directly to them? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

#31 Reality Show Contestant Looks A Lil Different On Social Media

#32 Randomly Found On Facebook

#33 What Is This???

#34 She Randomly Appeared On My Feed

#35 Something Feels Off

#36 Even Her 'No Makeup' Has A Filter

#37 A 51 Year Old Finnish Model. Insane Warping And Facetune

#38 Found On Facebook…

#39 That Filter Is Working Overtime - She Credits Her Youthful Look To A Supplement

#40 "You Still Look 19!!"

#41 The Bbl Culture Must Disappear. Ig vs. TikTok

#42 Saw This On Pinterest, Bruh

#43 Found In The Wild

#44 Filtering Herself To Age Backwards

#45 Extreme Catfishing - Both Photos Taken And Posted In The Last Week

#46 On Rednote😟

#47 If She Blurs The Background, Who's Gonna Know?

#48 Totally Believable

#49 Her Friend Uploaded The Pics Before She Got A Chance To Edit Them

#50 Turns Out Even Hair Isn't Safe From Photoshop

#51 The Fact That All 3 Of These Photos Are From The Same Post, Yet The Editing Is So Vastly Different

#52 Former Antm Runner - I Have No Idea What She Looks Like Anymore

#53 Instagram vs. On TV Show

#54 Found Another One Out In The Wild

#55 The Filter Is Fighting For Its Life

#56 She Looks Like A Completely Different Ethnicity In Every Photo??

#57 What Am I Even Looking At?

#58 The Proportions Are Off

#59 Be So For Real

#60 This Cosplayer

#61 This Might Be A Stretch

#62 Yikes

#63 And Just Like That, Her Waist Was 22"…

#64 Had To Unfollow My Mutual After Seeing This

#65 These Type Of Edits Annoy Me The Most! Sisters From My Old Town

#66 Jaw So Sharp It Could Cut Brisket

#67 Finally Found An Unfiltered Photo Of Her

#68 Popular Fashion E-Commerce Site

#69 'Never Uses Filters' Apparently

#70 Come On…

#71 She Claims She Has Good Genetics

#72 Girl

#73 Makeup Influencer Who Is Caught Lying. I Am Baffled How She Keeps Her Following

#74 Former Reality Star

#75 Bragging About People Being Jealous That She Doesn't Look Her Age And That She Got Carded For Alcohol At 41 But Here Is A Video Still When The Filter Came Off 2 Days Before

#76 These Cosplayers Are Getting Out Of Hand

#77 This Is So Wrong

#78 This Looks Painful

#79 She Strikes Again

#80 Blurred Skin Effect For Thee, Sweet Land Of Liberty

#81 Meemaw, No

#82 AI Pics Are Wild Man (From A Dating App)

#83 They Haven't Aged A Bit In 4 Years!

#84 This Is Absolutely Ridiculous

#85 All The Same Person Btw

#86 Do Your Thing Girl, Just Don't Lie About It. (Older Photos Included)

#87 Her Mother Is 85