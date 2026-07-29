Experts Issue New Warning Over Squishy Dumpling Toy, Parents Are Urged To Throw Away Immediately

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While collectible Labubu dolls were all the rage in 2025, this year the spotlight has shifted to Squishy Dumpling toys, which tap into the same element of mystery by leaving consumers unaware of which colour they will receive.

Unlike the former, which did not target a specific age group, though, the latter is primarily marketed towards children, promising to engage their tactile senses.

Highlights Squishy Dumpling toys are facing growing safety concerns after some versions were found to contain high levels of a cancer-causing chemical.

The toys have also been linked to burn cases after children reportedly microwaved them while playing.

Netizens have shared safer DIY alternatives that recreate the sensory appeal of the toys.

Experts, however, have raised concerns over the toy, as some versions have been recalled after being found to contain cancer-causing chemicals.

Cardiff’s Swansea Council’s Trading Standards officer, Rhys Harries, said: “These products are clearly attractive to children because they are being driven by online trends, but that does not mean they are safe.”

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Parents are being cautioned against buying the viral Squishy Dumplings amid growing safety concerns

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Squishy Dumplings were originally developed by US-based toymaker RMS.

However, their soaring popularity and rapid sell-outs have led to a wave of counterfeit versions entering the market, with some found to contain high levels of the carcinogenic chemical benzene.

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The chemical is known to emit a foul smell, which could help parents identify unsafe products.

“When a toy gives off a strong chemical smell and is missing basic safety information, that should ring alarm bells for parents and retailers alike,” Harries said in May.

Image credits: Image generated by Bored Panda using Gemini

According to the Trading Standards team at Northumberland County Council in the UK, “consumers and businesses” should be wary of purchasing fake dumplings.

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County Councilor Gordon Stewart, who is also the cabinet member for public safety, said in a separate statement: “The safety of our children must always come first, and we are issuing important warnings to consumers, especially parents, to remain vigilant when purchasing toys to ensure they are buying the genuine product.”

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He added: “While these cheaper squishy toys may look harmless, they could pose a hidden risk to children.”

“Our Trading Standards officers are currently visiting stores across the county to ensure retailers remove these items from shelves.”

Children microwaving the toys while playing has contributed to a rise in burn cases across the US

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Image credits: Image generated by Bored Panda using Gemini

According to nurse Laura Abbott of Shriners Children’s in Boston, the hospital has seen an “uptick” in burn injuries linked to the trend, treating approximately “one to two patients a week.”

“We’re seeing pretty much second-degree burns from the chemicals inside,” Abbott told Boston 25 News on Monday, July 27.

The toys are filled with gel, and as little as “five seconds” in the microwave can quickly heat the material.

“Once the kids take them out of the microwave, they explode, and the gel kind of hits their skin and gives them either a chemical or scald burn.”

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Shriners Children’s has treated kids and teens with burns to areas including the face, neck and hands.

Abbott said treatment can often include repeated dressing changes, follow-up burn care and scar management that can last a year, a year and a half or longer.

“It can definitely lead to lifelong implications and scarring,” she said.

The expert outlined the primary steps parents should take if their child suffers an injury from the toy

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“Immediately try and get the gel and liquid off of the skin, remove any clothing surrounding the injury, and then definitely, we say at least for like 15 to 20 minutes, run it under cool water and then seek emergency care,” Abbott said.

She cautioned families not to use ice on a burn, as it is known to make matters worse.

If the material gets into a child’s eye, Abbott recommends immediately visiting a local emergency room so doctors can evaluate the injury and determine whether specialty eye care is needed.

Image credits: Unsplash

It’s not just microwaves that make Squishy Dumplings rupture-prone.

Doctors say families should also avoid leaving the toys in direct sunlight or hot cars, as they can warm the contents.

Additionally, putting the toys in the freezer is also not recommended, as it can make the outer shell more fragile and susceptible to cracks.

Netizens have suggested DIY alternatives that provide the same sensory satisfaction for children

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“3 cups of powdered sugar and 1 cup of peanut butter. Mix it together, put it in a bag, and keep it in the fridge. Edible play dough!” one shared.

“Get a balloon and fill it with play dough, way more fun. It’s my daughter’s favorite now,” added another.

“I bought balloons and a 5lb bag of sand, and my grandson made his own,” a third noted.

Others, meanwhile, shared how to identify the dangerous knock-offs from the safer originals.

“Check for the RMS logo at the bottom of the packaging,” one explained, while another said, “The real ones feature a CE mark or a UKCA mark printed clearly on the packaging.”

The latter markings, however, are only applicable to products sold within the European market.

CE stands for Conformité Européenne, which asserts the product meets European safety, health and environmental protection requirements.

UKCA, which stands for UK Conformity Assessed, replaced the CE mark post-Brexit

Social media users shared their personal experience with the Squishy Dumpling toys