Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Cult Pressures Student To Give The Pastor Her Rent Money, So She Maliciously Complies
Work & Money

Cult Pressures Student To Give The Pastor Her Rent Money, So She Maliciously Complies

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a line between devoting yourself and being exploited, and you don’t always notice — at least not immediately — if you cross it.

Reddit user Eveofmilady realized this in college. The student belonged to a church that presented itself as a sanctuary of faith, and as an active member of the media team, she thought she was contributing to a higher purpose.

But the pastor’s greed pushed her to the edge, demanding not just her time and dedication but even her last dollars. Luckily, as Eveofmilady explained in her post on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance,’ when his minions started going after her livelihood, she began to see what was happening.

There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes of organized religion

Image credits: Tabitha Mort (not the actual photo)

This woman’s church even tried to extort her

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Brett Jordan (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Christin Hume (not the actual photo)

Image credits: eveofmilady

Image credits: Stephen Radford (not the actual photo)

People were glad to learn that the original poster (OP) got out

ADVERTISEMENT

[stories]

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Vėja is a photo editor at Bored Panda. After dropping out of university she took Adobe creative courses and started looking for a job to learn more about this type of work. She wants to deepen her knowledge in graphic design and one day make illustrations for books, magazines, etc. In her free time, she enjoys gaming and watching anime

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda