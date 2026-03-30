65 Side-By-Side Pics Showing How Disappointing Reality Is
What you want and what you think you’ll get won’t always neatly match up with reality. Many of us instinctively understand this. However, our expectations are sometimes dashed in such an epic fashion that we can’t help but be disappointed, somewhat impressed, and want to share that experience with others.
We’ve collected some of the biggest, funniest, and most dramatic expectation vs. reality fails to show you just how ridiculously bad things can get. Keep scrolling for Bored Panda’s curated list of comparison pics.
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The Great American Sugar Horse Moves On To Greener Pastures, In Search Of The Last Box Of Twinkies
Guard Dog
My Wife’s Felting Project
Getting your expectations ‘right’ is tougher than it sounds. If your expectations are too unrealistic, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment, no matter how good the results (objectively) are.
On the flip side, if you set your expectations too low, then you won’t be as disappointed when things go wrong, but you’ll end up settling for less than you’re worth.
It’s good and healthy to dream and hope, but you have to balance it all out with a big dollop of realism.
Ideally, you want to be a realistic optimist. That’s someone who is resilient and proactive. You accept the challenges and risks you face while also being confident in your ability to overcome them for the sake of a better, brighter, more positive future. It’s much more practical than being an over-the-top optimist and more enjoyable than being a pure pessimist.
What Was Advertised vs. What I Got
My Wife’s Cinnamon Rolls vs. My Cinnamon Rolls [homemade]
I like the not-the-wifes ones better. Just bake them once more and they will be delish. But a little egg or milk varnish on top wouldnt be bad
Expectation vs. Reality
If your expectations are what you think will happen, reality is the truth of what actually occurs. The fact is that these two things often don’t match up, and this can lead to you feeling unhappy, frustrated, angry, or discontent.
According to Verywell Mind, social media can make your expectations more unrealistic than they would otherwise be. That's because you’re bombarded with seemingly ‘perfect,’ filtered, highly curated moments from strangers’ lives. So, you end up comparing some of your worst moments in life with other people’s staged ‘best’ moments.
What I Asked For - And How It Turned Out
Girlfriend Tried To Recreate A Photo She Saw Online With Our Cat
My Kid Cried
“It's fine to have hopes - in fact, optimism in the face of challenges or changes can be a good thing. But having a very fixed idea of exactly what should happen or what needs to happen in order for you to be happy can lead to even more disappointment than if you faced the situation with an open mind and the understanding that things might not work out the precise way you wanted,” Hannah Owens, LMSW, explains.
What I Thought I Ordered vs. What We Got. Ordered 21 Stems Got 10. 1 Smashed 1 Broken
Growing Hydrangeas Expectations vs. Reality
Ordered A Cake For My Father’s Birthday
The danger is that, in some situations, we’re so attached to our expectations of what reality should be like that we ignore what’s happening right in front of us.
This can, unfortunately, have negative consequences in our lives. It can prevent us from making decisions or taking actions that would serve our best interests.
This Sustainable Paper Bottle Is In Fact A Plastic Bottle
Anybody who had the misfortune of dealing with paper straws ought to know one simple fact - without a lot of plastic, paper and liquids *DO* *NOT* mix.
I Fell For It
This Polish Hotel's Picture On Trivago vs. In Real Life
Broadly speaking, people are inaccurate when it comes to predicting how they will feel and how (un)happy they will be in various situations.
“This means that our expectations might cause us to think that achieving certain goals will bring joy and contentment, but because these predictions are often wrong, we might pursue the wrong goals.”
Expectations vs. Reality
DUH - the first picture has a different cutting inlay especially for wedges, while OP used a dicing inlay for their experiment. This one's on the user so far.
Tattoo Stencil vs. Reality. No They Didn't Own Up
The Colour I Asked For vs. The Colour I Got
One way to stay grounded and realistic and keep our expectations in check is to slow down and focus on gratitude. When you start appreciating what you do have, instead of expecting more or thinking about what you don’t have, you enjoy life more, leading to greater well-being and more happiness.
Moreover, when you keep your expectations more grounded instead of letting them outpace reality, you avoid considerable stress.
Expectations vs. Reality
Sunflower Expectations vs. Reality
Plants are like humans; they grow best on healthy soil, surrounded by their kin, properly watered with the sun above their heads. Not on a garbage patch, alone, with movement restricted by a piece of a prosthesis, without proper nutrition, in the shade.
Expectation vs. Reality
Managing your expectations is impossible without first becoming aware of them. Try to think about where your expectations come from and to what extent they line up with objective reality.
Meanwhile, whenever you feel disappointed that things didn’t pan out quite like you wanted them to, think about whether your hopes were realistic in the first place. Then, make a plan on how to set more realistic expectations for the future.
Expectation Versus Reality
I Way Over-Estimated My Abilities
Mirror Cake. Tried Baking This Cake For The First Time
Moreover, you have to consider the fact that you may be vastly overestimating how happy you will be once you have the things you want. No, it’s not ‘wrong’ to want more. But you can enjoy life much more if you savor the things, opportunities, and relationships that you already have.
Meanwhile, actively avoid comparing yourself to others. And don’t repress your disappointment whenever you feel it. It’s healthier to accept your emotions as they arise, even if they’re not always accurate representations of reality.
Mega Starmie Cosplay Disappointment. Was Hoping To Join The Starmie Army But I Don't Know About This One
Expectations vs. Reality
First time growing zinnias—here's what I planted, and here’s what I grew. Am I doing something wrong? This is one of the first few just now coming in, so maybe the others will be fluffier.
This is probably a hybrid and the seed reverted to the original or there was one that slipped in from another variety.
Which of these expectation vs. reality comparison pics made you laugh or got you fuming the most?
When was the last time that you felt seriously disappointed by something you ordered or made?
How do you manage your expectations so that you stay grounded but hopeful?
We’d love to hear your perspectives! Share them in the comments.
Airbnb Pool Listing vs. Reality
Expectation vs. Reality
The Two Sides Of Traveling. A Serene Sunrise At Angkor Wat
The Tombstone We Ordered For Mum vs. The One We Got
What I Ordered vs. What I Got
Expectations vs. Reality
Surely Eggspectation
Haha This Is Very True That's Why I Don't Do Online Shopping
$60 "Professional" Halloween Makeup. I Asked For The Photo On The Left, With Just A Little Fake Blood. On The Right Is What The Makeup Artist Gave Me
What I Ordered vs. What I Got
Expectation vs. Reality At Aquarium.. My 600 Gram Life
Decorating Easter Eggs For My Niece, Totoro Expectation vs. Reality
Expectation vs. Reality, Lake Louise
Looks Like A Before And After Of A Horror Movie...
I think severed heads on sticks looks pretty horror movie already..
The Qualities Of Sweethearts Has Gone Downhill
Instagram vs. Reality
Dried Watermelon. Tasty, But Looks Awful Compared To Packaging
Who in their right mind would dry a fruit containing 92% water? Wow! And the other question: who in their right mind would buy these?
The View I Booked vs. The One I Got. Same Place, New Neighbour
Advertised vs. Actual Chrome Paint
I Followed A Complete Recipe Guide To A Perfect Burger And This Is The Outcome vs. Expectation
Expectation vs. Reality
So Majestic
My Daughter Asked Me To Draw The Girl On The Book Cover And This Was My Result
Guess I Won’t Be Reaping That Norway Scenery Karma
When A Hairdresser Messed Up My Hair In 2018
Guess you'll have to pretend you're a fan of HIM until it grows out.
My Sister’s Nails For A Wedding
Picture I Showed Nail Tech And What I Got
What? I Mean Yeah, But I Was Expecting More Than The D
My Worst Press-On Expectation vs. Reality
You Lost The Second You Didn't Eat It Straight Away
My Nails
The Phone Case I Ordered vs. The One I Got
The Cake We Asked For vs. The Masterpiece We Got
Wanted Large Soup Bowls. Tricked Myself By Not Checking The Measurements
This Is What We Get For Ordering Around Midnight
Airbnb Listing vs. Reality
Sorry but this is just really bad photography on the part of the guest and they took pics after sleeping in the bed. Maybe, they have a point about the bedding being downgraded but this is exactly what they paid for.
This thread should be, I Suck At Cooking, or Nailed It. 90% of these are just people failing at their own cooking and craft projects. The "expectations" that they disappointed in are mostly disappointment with themselves.
This thread should be, I Suck At Cooking, or Nailed It. 90% of these are just people failing at their own cooking and craft projects. The "expectations" that they disappointed in are mostly disappointment with themselves.