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What you want and what you think you’ll get won’t always neatly match up with reality. Many of us instinctively understand this. However, our expectations are sometimes dashed in such an epic fashion that we can’t help but be disappointed, somewhat impressed, and want to share that experience with others.

We’ve collected some of the biggest, funniest, and most dramatic expectation vs. reality fails to show you just how ridiculously bad things can get. Keep scrolling for Bored Panda’s curated list of comparison pics.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Great American Sugar Horse Moves On To Greener Pastures, In Search Of The Last Box Of Twinkies

Metal horse-shaped cookie cutter next to a misshapen baked cookie, illustrating disappointing reality in side-by-side pics.

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18points
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markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
Premium 3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not gruesome, it just grew some.

3
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    #2

    Guard Dog

    German shepherd dog playfully sticking out tongue behind beware of the dog sign, a disappointing reality side-by-side pic.

    Colar Report

    18points
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    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    THE dog is on a break, don't worry about this guy.

    5
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    #3

    My Wife’s Felting Project

    Side-by-side pics showing a disappointing reality of a needle felting kit fox project versus the final result.

    MDIT80 Report

    17points
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    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kind of like the wife's one better.

    4
    4points
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    Getting your expectations ‘right’ is tougher than it sounds. If your expectations are too unrealistic, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment, no matter how good the results (objectively) are.

    On the flip side, if you set your expectations too low, then you won’t be as disappointed when things go wrong, but you’ll end up settling for less than you’re worth.

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    It’s good and healthy to dream and hope, but you have to balance it all out with a big dollop of realism.

    Ideally, you want to be a realistic optimist. That’s someone who is resilient and proactive. You accept the challenges and risks you face while also being confident in your ability to overcome them for the sake of a better, brighter, more positive future. It’s much more practical than being an over-the-top optimist and more enjoyable than being a pure pessimist.
    #4

    What Was Advertised vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side pics showing disappointing reality of a chocolate cake protein bar with sprinkles inside missing.

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    16points
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    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've bought these exact things many times and I've never seen one that bad... Usually the frosting is just really far from the edges but never in stripes like that

    2
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    #5

    My Wife’s Cinnamon Rolls vs. My Cinnamon Rolls [homemade]

    Side-by-side pics of cinnamon rolls showcasing the disappointing reality of baking results versus expectations.

    LILLYENTITY Report

    16points
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    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the not-the-wifes ones better. Just bake them once more and they will be delish. But a little egg or milk varnish on top wouldnt be bad

    1
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    #6

    Expectation vs. Reality

    Side-by-side pics showing a perfect Barbie doll cake versus a disappointing reality version with uneven layers and exposed plastic.

    bumblemom0503 Report

    16points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You must have accidentally ordered the stríppér coming out of a cake design.

    9
    9points
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    If your expectations are what you think will happen, reality is the truth of what actually occurs. The fact is that these two things often don’t match up, and this can lead to you feeling unhappy, frustrated, angry, or discontent.

    According to Verywell Mind, social media can make your expectations more unrealistic than they would otherwise be. That's because you’re bombarded with seemingly ‘perfect,’ filtered, highly curated moments from strangers’ lives. So, you end up comparing some of your worst moments in life with other people’s staged ‘best’ moments.
    #7

    What I Asked For - And How It Turned Out

    Side-by-side comparison of hair color expectations versus disappointing reality with wavy blonde hair and faded roots.

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    16points
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    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The color is off, but you have to put some effort into styling it...

    2
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    #8

    Girlfriend Tried To Recreate A Photo She Saw Online With Our Cat

    Side-by-side pics of two cats with fairy lights illustrating how disappointing reality can be compared to expectations.

    MxttDxlton Report

    16points
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    owenarman avatar
    Awenpotato
    Awenpotato
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you still hear them Clarice

    2
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    #9

    My Kid Cried

    Side-by-side pics showing disappointing reality of an egg mold shaped like a dog that didn’t cook as expected.

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    15points
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    lori0713_1 avatar
    Mother of Giants
    Mother of Giants
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, I probably would've cried too.

    4
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    “It's fine to have hopes - in fact, optimism in the face of challenges or changes can be a good thing. But having a very fixed idea of exactly what should happen or what needs to happen in order for you to be happy can lead to even more disappointment than if you faced the situation with an open mind and the understanding that things might not work out the precise way you wanted,” Hannah Owens, LMSW, explains.
    #10

    What I Thought I Ordered vs. What We Got. Ordered 21 Stems Got 10. 1 Smashed 1 Broken

    Side-by-side pics of a vibrant fresh flower bouquet versus a wilted, disappointing floral arrangement on a wooden table.

    Parking_Insurance_32 Report

    15points
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    elizaosenbaugh-stewart avatar
    Eliza
    Eliza
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not even the same ballpark

    4
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    #11

    Growing Hydrangeas Expectations vs. Reality

    Side-by-side pics showing a lush hydrangea bush compared to a small, disappointing version in dry mulch, highlighting reality vs expectation.

    Krookedshmoo Report

    15points
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    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just wait a few years then maybe.

    6
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    #12

    Ordered A Cake For My Father’s Birthday

    Side-by-side pics of a speedometer-themed cake, one realistic and one poorly made, showing disappointing reality.

    weryou91 Report

    14points
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    boredpanda_194 avatar
    Rusty
    Rusty
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like the baker might be suffering from dementia 😔

    7
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    The danger is that, in some situations, we’re so attached to our expectations of what reality should be like that we ignore what’s happening right in front of us.

    This can, unfortunately, have negative consequences in our lives. It can prevent us from making decisions or taking actions that would serve our best interests.
    #13

    This Sustainable Paper Bottle Is In Fact A Plastic Bottle

    Side-by-side pics showing a paper bottle exterior with an empty plastic bottle inside, highlighting disappointing reality.

    Heart_Shaped_Pickle Report

    14points
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anybody who had the misfortune of dealing with paper straws ought to know one simple fact - without a lot of plastic, paper and liquids *DO* *NOT* mix.

    4
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    #14

    I Fell For It

    Side-by-side images of a realistic cat figurine and a disappointing homemade version highlighting reality vs expectation.

    Major-Willingness996 Report

    14points
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    elizaosenbaugh-stewart avatar
    Eliza
    Eliza
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Both look fugly

    3
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    #15

    This Polish Hotel's Picture On Trivago vs. In Real Life

    Side-by-side pics of a green hotel showing how disappointing reality is with an industrial cooling tower in the background.

    0SafeBit Report

    13points
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    claudettegrossmeyer avatar
    Claudiola
    Claudiola
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well they didn't lie. Always look for street view.

    5
    5points
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    Broadly speaking, people are inaccurate when it comes to predicting how they will feel and how (un)happy they will be in various situations.

    “This means that our expectations might cause us to think that achieving certain goals will bring joy and contentment, but because these predictions are often wrong, we might pursue the wrong goals.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Expectations vs. Reality

    Green vegetable chopper with tomatoes sliced perfectly versus poorly to show disappointing reality side-by-side comparison.

    FranzWienerschnitzel Report

    13points
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    nicoleweymann avatar
    Nicole Weymann
    Nicole Weymann
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    DUH - the first picture has a different cutting inlay especially for wedges, while OP used a dicing inlay for their experiment. This one's on the user so far.

    7
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    #17

    Tattoo Stencil vs. Reality. No They Didn't Own Up

    Side-by-side pics of tattoo outline versus finished design showing disappointing reality of the artwork on an arm.

    peterm1598 Report

    13points
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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why didn't they follow the stencil?

    1
    1point
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    #18

    The Colour I Asked For vs. The Colour I Got

    Side-by-side pics showing expectations versus disappointing reality of blue and purple hair dye results.

    IjustwantaMartini Report

    13points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You should have checked color before they applied.

    0
    0points
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    One way to stay grounded and realistic and keep our expectations in check is to slow down and focus on gratitude. When you start appreciating what you do have, instead of expecting more or thinking about what you don’t have, you enjoy life more, leading to greater well-being and more happiness.

    Moreover, when you keep your expectations more grounded instead of letting them outpace reality, you avoid considerable stress.
    #19

    Expectations vs. Reality

    Side-by-side photos of colorful Indian corn compared to a disappointing yellow corn cob with missing kernels.

    Due_Literature_4465 Report

    13points
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    #20

    Sunflower Expectations vs. Reality

    Side-by-side pics of tall sunflowers in a field and a small sunflower plant showing disappointing reality.

    377stratocruiser Report

    13points
    POST
    jijikaiji avatar
    Jiji Kaiji
    Jiji Kaiji
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plants are like humans; they grow best on healthy soil, surrounded by their kin, properly watered with the sun above their heads. Not on a garbage patch, alone, with movement restricted by a piece of a prosthesis, without proper nutrition, in the shade.

    6
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    #21

    Expectation vs. Reality

    Side-by-side pics of bread rolls shaped like chicks before and after baking, illustrating disappointing reality in cooking results.

    NealGijsbertse Report

    12points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some were more eager to get out of the oven than others.

    3
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    Managing your expectations is impossible without first becoming aware of them. Try to think about where your expectations come from and to what extent they line up with objective reality.

    Meanwhile, whenever you feel disappointed that things didn’t pan out quite like you wanted them to, think about whether your hopes were realistic in the first place. Then, make a plan on how to set more realistic expectations for the future.
    #22

    Expectation Versus Reality

    Crocheted figures side-by-side, one detailed and realistic, the other less refined, highlighting disappointing reality.

    danthoms Report

    12points
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bernie will be remembered this way forever!

    1
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    #23

    I Way Over-Estimated My Abilities

    Side-by-side pics of a beautifully crafted chicken cake versus a disappointing reality cake attempt.

    kazarooni Report

    12points
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    kallencbt avatar
    GenericElder
    GenericElder
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... and used the wrong type of frosting, too.

    2
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    #24

    Mirror Cake. Tried Baking This Cake For The First Time

    Side-by-side pics comparing a smooth, glossy chocolate cake versus a messy, disappointing homemade version.

    Demonicstar80 Report

    12points
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    Moreover, you have to consider the fact that you may be vastly overestimating how happy you will be once you have the things you want. No, it’s not ‘wrong’ to want more. But you can enjoy life much more if you savor the things, opportunities, and relationships that you already have.

    Meanwhile, actively avoid comparing yourself to others. And don’t repress your disappointment whenever you feel it. It’s healthier to accept your emotions as they arise, even if they’re not always accurate representations of reality.
    #25

    Mega Starmie Cosplay Disappointment. Was Hoping To Join The Starmie Army But I Don't Know About This One

    Side-by-side pics comparing a polished Starmie costume versus a homemade disappointing reality version.

    peri_dot Report

    12points
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    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a worthy attempt to me.

    8
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    #26

    Expectations vs. Reality

    Side-by-side pics showing a vibrant pink zinnia on packaging versus a less impressive real flower, highlighting disappointing reality.

    First time growing zinnias—here's what I planted, and here’s what I grew. Am I doing something wrong? This is one of the first few just now coming in, so maybe the others will be fluffier.

    latinpotatoes Report

    12points
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    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is probably a hybrid and the seed reverted to the original or there was one that slipped in from another variety.

    4
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    #27

    100$ Cake I Paid For

    Side-by-side pics of heart-shaped birthday cakes showing disappointing reality with uneven frosting and decorations.

    QueenOfVioletDreams Report

    12points
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    Which of these expectation vs. reality comparison pics made you laugh or got you fuming the most?

    When was the last time that you felt seriously disappointed by something you ordered or made?

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    How do you manage your expectations so that you stay grounded but hopeful?

    We’d love to hear your perspectives! Share them in the comments.
    #28

    Airbnb Pool Listing vs. Reality

    Side-by-side pics contrasting a clean backyard pool with a dirty, neglected metal pool showing disappointing reality.

    juicedatom Report

    11points
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    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody has participated in a photography workshop.

    4
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    #29

    Expectation vs. Reality

    Side-by-side pics showing a perfect Tom and Jerry drawing compared to a disappointing hand-drawn version on grid paper.

    AndreasLa Report

    11points
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    #30

    The Two Sides Of Traveling. A Serene Sunrise At Angkor Wat

    Sunrise reflection over temple ruins compared to a large crowd of tourists watching the same scene, highlighting disappointing reality.

    Lifemacker Report

    11points
    POST
    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, yes, tourists. You can't escape them.

    4
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    #31

    The Tombstone We Ordered For Mum vs. The One We Got

    Side-by-side pics of heart-shaped sculptures with wings showing disappointing reality in craftsmanship and detail.

    SorryIAmNew2002 Report

    10points
    POST
    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not the same, but fairly similar.

    2
    2points
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    #32

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side pics showing disappointing reality of a large ornate rug vs. a small doormat with a similar pattern.

    Beautiful-Nightmaree Report

    10points
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    #33

    Expectations vs. Reality

    Side-by-side pics showing disappointing reality of Toothless pancakes vs. actual IHOP chocolate pancake creation.

    spikyness27 Report

    10points
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    owenarman avatar
    Awenpotato
    Awenpotato
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, it doesn't have teeth so I guess it's right

    0
    0points
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    #34

    Surely Eggspectation

    Side-by-side comparison of an artistic egg and its disappointing reality version, highlighting reality disappointment.

    ug3n3 Report

    10points
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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You tried to paint the design on. These eggs designs are inscribed.

    0
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    #35

    Haha This Is Very True That's Why I Don't Do Online Shopping

    Side-by-side photo showing disappointing reality of online shopping with clear versus poorly made transparent shoes.

    Mishi_2210 Report

    10points
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    cip-iesan-67 avatar
    Cip IESAN
    Cip IESAN
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... filled with fresh sweat...

    3
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    #36

    $60 "Professional" Halloween Makeup. I Asked For The Photo On The Left, With Just A Little Fake Blood. On The Right Is What The Makeup Artist Gave Me

    Side-by-side pics showing makeup expectations versus disappointing reality with dramatic and eerie face paint transformations.

    enukez Report

    10points
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    #37

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side pics showing a gingerbread latte advertisement versus a plain cup of hot chocolate reality.

    Bradzu Report

    10points
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    #38

    Expectation vs. Reality At Aquarium.. My 600 Gram Life

    Side-by-side pics showing the axolotl species and the disappointing reality of its appearance in a natural setting.

    DrSanwich Report

    9points
    POST
    acarberry430 avatar
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More like axoLOTl amirite?

    8
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    #39

    Decorating Easter Eggs For My Niece, Totoro Expectation vs. Reality

    Side-by-side comparison of a detailed Totoro egg craft and a less accurate homemade version showing disappointing reality.

    darksidequeen Report

    9points
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    #40

    Expectation vs. Reality, Lake Louise

    Scenic mountain lake in a side-by-side comparison showing the contrast between natural beauty and crowded reality.

    kreativ31 Report

    9points
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    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's the same view, just with people.

    6
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    #41

    Looks Like A Before And After Of A Horror Movie...

    Side-by-side pics showing how disappointing reality is with Halloween cake pops failing to match the original design.

    theawkwardpumpkin Report

    9points
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    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think severed heads on sticks looks pretty horror movie already..

    3
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    #42

    The Qualities Of Sweethearts Has Gone Downhill

    Close-up side-by-side pics of colorful conversation candy hearts, showing how disappointing reality is with faded messages.

    RicZepeda25 Report

    9points
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    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Were they ever high standard to begin with?

    1
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    #43

    Instagram vs. Reality

    Side-by-side pics showing fresh vegetables versus their disappointing rotten reality on a decorative holiday plate.

    ladybirdeva Report

    9points
    POST
    claudettegrossmeyer avatar
    Claudiola
    Claudiola
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They should have used fresh produce.

    1
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    #44

    Dried Watermelon. Tasty, But Looks Awful Compared To Packaging

    Side-by-side pics showing the disappointing reality of dried watermelon packaging versus the actual snack inside.

    SingForMaya Report

    9points
    POST
    jijikaiji avatar
    Jiji Kaiji
    Jiji Kaiji
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who in their right mind would dry a fruit containing 92% water? Wow! And the other question: who in their right mind would buy these?

    6
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    #45

    The View I Booked vs. The One I Got. Same Place, New Neighbour

    Side-by-side comparison showing how disappointing reality is with an obstructed ocean view behind a balcony railing.

    shadythrowaway9 Report

    8points
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    #46

    Advertised vs. Actual Chrome Paint

    Side-by-side comparison of high gloss chrome silver spray paint showing disappointing reality differences on metal surfaces.

    cetateanulimplicat Report

    8points
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    #47

    I Followed A Complete Recipe Guide To A Perfect Burger And This Is The Outcome vs. Expectation

    Side-by-side pics showing a delicious cheeseburger versus a disappointing messy burger, highlighting reality vs expectation.

    jayduhaus Report

    8points
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    shelbylove3 avatar
    Cortney
    Cortney
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s so much better homemade!

    2
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    #48

    Expectation vs. Reality

    Side-by-side comparison of a magical Disney castle logo versus a disappointing nighttime photo with a flawed light effect.

    SacreDionysuS Report

    8points
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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You expected the movie logo at the park?7

    3
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    #49

    So Majestic

    Side-by-side pics showing the difference between expectations and disappointing reality in urban photography scenes.

    Wildwife Report

    8points
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    #50

    My Daughter Asked Me To Draw The Girl On The Book Cover And This Was My Result

    Side-by-side comparison showing how disappointing reality is with a book cover art versus a homemade paper figure.

    Putkai Report

    8points
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    #51

    Guess I Won’t Be Reaping That Norway Scenery Karma

    Side-by-side pics showing a scenic cloud view compared to a foggy, disappointing reality on a platform with railings.

    kkday218 Report

    8points
    POST
    jijikaiji avatar
    Jiji Kaiji
    Jiji Kaiji
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, the Photoshop weather, a typical phenomenon these days.

    1
    1point
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    #52

    When A Hairdresser Messed Up My Hair In 2018

    Side-by-side pics showing a hairstyling fail with different attempts at a geometric shaved pattern on the back of the head.

    Otherwise_Break_3258 Report

    8points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guess you'll have to pretend you're a fan of HIM until it grows out.

    1
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    #53

    My Sister’s Nails For A Wedding

    Side-by-side comparison of perfect versus disappointing French manicure nails illustrating reality versus expectation.

    escargoxpress Report

    8points
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    shelbylove3 avatar
    Cortney
    Cortney
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is the middle finger tip even the same color as all the rest?!

    2
    2points
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    #54

    Picture I Showed Nail Tech And What I Got

    Side-by-side pics showing disappointing reality of nail art with uneven and imperfect Mickey Mouse design on nails.

    Deep-Permission7845 Report

    8points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First picture is clearly press-on nails, pre printed.

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    #55

    What? I Mean Yeah, But I Was Expecting More Than The D

    Side-by-side pics of a black cat design on a black sweater and black t-shirt showing disappointing reality.

    _KansasCity_ Report

    8points
    POST
    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where can one buy that shirt? Asking for a friend

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    #56

    My Worst Press-On Expectation vs. Reality

    Side-by-side pics showing disappointing reality of apple-colored nails versus packaged fake nails.

    rivchamp Report

    8points
    POST
    jools_md avatar
    Wyrdwoman
    Wyrdwoman
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, they look better on your fingers!

    0
    0points
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    #57

    You Lost The Second You Didn't Eat It Straight Away

    Side-by-side pics showing a glossy chocolate donut expectation versus a messy, disappointing reality donut.

    6ixbuzztv Report

    7points
    POST
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    #58

    My Nails

    Side-by-side pics of black nail art showing the disappointing reality of chipped and uneven manicure results.

    bethandknee Report

    7points
    POST
    #59

    The Phone Case I Ordered vs. The One I Got

    Side-by-side pics showing a cute pretzel phone case vs. a misshapen disappointing reality version.

    Party-Personality919 Report

    7points
    POST
    shelbylove3 avatar
    Cortney
    Cortney
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The second one looks like a teething ring!

    1
    1point
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    #60

    The Cake We Asked For vs. The Masterpiece We Got

    Side-by-side comparison of a realistic Rubik's Cube cake and a disappointing failed cake attempt.

    g3nx4 Report

    6points
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    #61

    What I Ordered, vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side pics of cheesesteak and loaded fries showing disappointing reality compared to menu photos.

    Plenty-Entertainer-9 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #62

    Expectation vs. Reality. I Give Up

    Side-by-side pics of finger-shaped cookies with red jam tips, illustrating disappointing reality vs expectation.

    joeydynamo Report

    6points
    POST
    #63

    Wanted Large Soup Bowls. Tricked Myself By Not Checking The Measurements

    Side-by-side pics of stacked bowls on a table versus one tiny bowl held in hand showing disappointing reality.

    Exotic-Tree-9689 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #64

    This Is What We Get For Ordering Around Midnight

    Side-by-side pics showing garlic bread twists expectation versus reality with disappointing and unappetizing results.

    withelle Report

    6points
    POST
    #65

    Airbnb Listing vs. Reality

    Side-by-side pics showing the disappointing reality of room decor and kitchen condition compared to expectations.

    KamenCo Report

    5points
    POST
    thesubmodernist avatar
    karen snyder
    karen snyder
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry but this is just really bad photography on the part of the guest and they took pics after sleeping in the bed. Maybe, they have a point about the bedding being downgraded but this is exactly what they paid for.

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