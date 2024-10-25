Woman Says Ex-DIL Uses Son’s Child Support On Herself, She Mocks Her As It’s Only £10/Month

ADVERTISEMENT

When you divorce someone, you probably think that’s the end of the annoyance that you have to bear from that person or their family, right? Well, think again, because at times, it’s not that easy to shirk away from in-laws and their nagging even after they are your ex-relations.

That’s just what happened with Reddit user Glad-Advantage-2870, whose ex-mother-in-law felt that she had been using child support that her son gave for herself. Well, the original poster (OP) laughed in her face and said that she gets £10 per month from her ex, which couldn’t even cover anything!

At times, even when you divorce a person, you can’t really get rid of your nagging in-laws

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster’s ex was not interested in providing for their child, so she had to apply for child maintenance, but as he was in debt, he had hardly paid £120

Image credits: Glad-Advantage-2870

Image credits: Jennifer Snyder / Flickr (not the actual photo)

The poster had purchased tickets for concerts and when she went to drop off her child, her ex-mother-in-law accused her of wasting the money her son paid as child support

Image credits: Glad-Advantage-2870

Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster laughed in her face and said that the money her son gave couldn’t even cover the trip as it was only £10 per month, so her ex-mother-in-law called her a liar and stormed off

Image credits: Glad-Advantage-2870

Apparently, nobody knew about this and now, her ex is in a “bad light” just because she revealed it, and some of her friends feel she shouldn’t have said it

In today’s story, our protagonist had a spat with her ex’s mom who felt that she was wasting the money he has given her as child support. The OP gives us a little background about how her ex was not interested in supporting their 6-year-old, so she had to apply for child maintenance, despite which he has only paid around £120.

Now, the main reason why her mother-in-law nagged her was because she found out that the OP was going to go to a few concerts. As to how she found out is a mystery as OP only posted it on social media to her closest friends, but the woman claimed that the poster was using the money her son gave as child support.

Well, the poster laughed in her face, which sent her off on a rant, but the poster said that the money her son gave couldn’t even cover the cost of the trip. Furthermore, she also added that he had only paid about £10 per month, so the woman called her a liar and stormed off. Typical rude mother-in-law behavior, ugh!

Anyhow, it turns out that there were repercussions to what the poster said because it put her ex in a “bad light” in front of everyone, and his entire family became upset with her. She also specified that she earns quite well and it is all her hard-earned money that she has been using, because come on, what does £10 even cover these days?

When she narrated the incident to her friends, some found it hilarious while others said that she shouldn’t have revealed the amount she got as child maintenance. Probably feeling confused, she vented online and clarified that she had no idea it was a secret that was to be kept from his family.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

According to the investment platform Moneyfarm, the average amount of money spent on raising a child from birth to 18 in the UK—including housing and childcare costs—is £220,000 for single parents. If you think about it, the poster is almost raising the child as a single parent because she only receives £10 per month from her ex.

That’s close to nothing because, as per BBC, “Inflation has fallen significantly since it hit 11.1% in October 2022, which was the highest rate for 40 years. However, that doesn’t mean prices are falling—just that they are rising less quickly.”

Folks pointed out that she was not at all in the wrong for revealing how much child support her ex gave her. They felt that he is being a deadbeat dad and people should know that about him, otherwise, they would end up falsely accusing her, just like his mom did.

Meanwhile, there were others who said that she didn’t have to justify her spending to her ex-in-laws who are not even part of her life anymore. They felt that her ex’s mom was overstepping her boundaries without even knowing about the whole thing.

The fact that all this put him in a “bad light” annoyed netizens as they felt it was one of those typical instances where women get dragged through the mud for what men did. Folks even called out her “friends” who said that she shouldn’t have told the amount to his mom, and they questioned whether they’re really her friends.

People online also called out the deadbeat dad for shirking away from his responsibilities and said that laughing in his mom’s face was honestly quite the best part of the story. Wouldn’t you agree? What would you do if you were in the poster’s shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Folks online said that they aren’t really her friends, because if a guy is a deadbeat dad, then people should know about it rather than falsely accuse her of things