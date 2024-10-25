Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Drama Ensues When A Young Woman’s Friends Want Her To Spend Her Inheritance Money On A Birthday
Friends, Relationships

Drama Ensues When A Young Woman’s Friends Want Her To Spend Her Inheritance Money On A Birthday

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Unless you are Scrooge McDuck, one of the wonderful side-perks of having money is the ability to treat your friends and family. It’s no wonder that athletes from poor backgrounds will buy their folks a car or house when their career takes off. However, it’s also important to remember that just because your friend can pay for something doesn’t mean you are suddenly entitled to their income.

A woman asked if she was wrong for refusing to pay for her friend’s lavish birthday party after they discovered she was pretty well-off. Netizens debated both sides of the argument and later, the woman shared a series of updates.

Paying for your friend is a normal part of many platonic relationships

Image credits: SHVETS production (not the actual photo)

But one woman was offended that her friends demanded she fund their birthday party

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Adrienn (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

The young woman also shared a series of updates

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image source: Anonymous

Many people thought she was in the right

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Others thought she was being selfish

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read less »
Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your friends are entitled brats. Your money is not their business. You don't have to pay for anything. An inheritance is not unearned money, because someone earned it before you got it. If it's a lot of money, have a prenup and keep your financials separate: the right person will understand why you would want that. Money in itself is neither good nor bad. It depends on a)how you acquired it and b)what you do with it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
hannahtaylor_2 avatar
BrownEyedPanda
BrownEyedPanda
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those are not friends; they are two-legged barnacles. Best to scrape them off now and seek out REAL friends. You know, the kind that don't snoop and snipe. To them, you are nothing but a walking ATM, expected to payout on demand.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your friends are entitled brats. Your money is not their business. You don't have to pay for anything. An inheritance is not unearned money, because someone earned it before you got it. If it's a lot of money, have a prenup and keep your financials separate: the right person will understand why you would want that. Money in itself is neither good nor bad. It depends on a)how you acquired it and b)what you do with it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
hannahtaylor_2 avatar
BrownEyedPanda
BrownEyedPanda
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those are not friends; they are two-legged barnacles. Best to scrape them off now and seek out REAL friends. You know, the kind that don't snoop and snipe. To them, you are nothing but a walking ATM, expected to payout on demand.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda