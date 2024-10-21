Kid With Dairy And Gluten Intolerance On Restricted Diet At School As Mom Opposes Halal Meat

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people have food preferences, but some also deal with dietary restrictions due to allergies or other health conditions. Needless to say, these restrictions usually significantly limit the variety of meals an individual might enjoy.

One of these people is the OP’s daughter, who is both dairy and gluten intolerant. Recently, her school switched to serving only halal meat, which her mom doesn’t allow her to eat. Now, the girl’s options are so limited that she basically has only one meal there. So, her mom turned to the internet to ask whether it was unreasonable for her to want non-halal meat options at school.

More info: Mumsnet

Having dietary restrictions significantly limits a person’s food choices, and when preferences are added into the mix, the options can become virtually non-existent

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of today’s post is unhappy that her daughter’s school now serves only halal meat, which she thinks is cruel to offer to her girl

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: mali maeder / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The girl also has dairy and gluten intolerance, which already limits the foods she can eat

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Bushmillsbabe

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, since she’s unable to eat halal meat, the daughter can only eat one meal, so her mom went online to ask whether expecting non-halal meat options is so terrible

The school of the original poster’s daughter offers only halal meat options for lunch. The word “halal” describes everything that is allowed under the teachings of Islam, thus halal meat is permissible for Muslims to eat.

ADVERTISEMENT

You might wonder: what makes this meat so special that Muslims are permitted to eat only it? Well, what differentiates it from other meats is the method of slaughter. Before slaughter, animals need to be raised in humane and hygienic conditions, and fed only vegetarian food and grass.

Then, a method called “dhabihah” is used. Basically, it involves making a swift and deep incision in the animal’s throat with a sharp knife, cutting the trachea, jugular veins, and carotid arteries while leaving the spinal cord intact. Only one animal can be slaughtered at a time, as others cannot witness the death. While all of this is being done, the butcher must call upon Allah’s name for each animal.

The OP views this slaughter method as overly cruel and doesn’t want her child to eat meat obtained this way. Some would agree that it is a cruel method, but others might disagree.

They would say that this kind of slaughter can be as humane as it is conventional, as long as it’s performed properly. In fact, some might even say that it can be more humane, as the quick act of slitting the animal’s throat doesn’t leave any time for them to feel pain. Contrary to the conventional methods, where animals are stunned before butchering, there’s no guarantee that they won’t feel the pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, seeing as there are different views on this, we can’t agree with or debunk the OP’s stance. What we can do is acknowledge how she feels. In her post, she also said that her views do not, in any way, discuss the healthiness of halal meat. Well, if she doesn’t want to discuss that in her post, then neither will we.

Apart from all of this, the author’s daughter is both dairy and gluten intolerant, which limits her options for lunch even further. Typically, foods that don’t contain either of those ingredients are meat, fish, fruits and veggies, potatoes, rice, corn, or anything labeled “gluten-free and dairy-free.”

Share icon

Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels (not the actual photo)

In school, the girl can’t eat meat, because, as we acknowledged, it is halal, and her mom doesn’t like it. Then, knowing that school cafeterias don’t offer every single known food, her options are very limited. Actually, the only meal she can eat every day is a jacket potato with beans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eating the same thing over and over again is not only boring but can be bad for your health, too. Our gut microbiomes need a variety of foods to achieve a healthy balance. Plus, a lack of diversity can lead to nutrient deficiencies, as the body wouldn’t get enough of the necessary vitamins, minerals, protein, and healthy fats.

So, all of this combined is the reason why this girl’s mom became this post’s OP. She vented about halal meat being the only option at school and asked whether her wishing there would be more choices made her unreasonable.

There were a few people who said she wasn’t being unreasonable and their justification was that, since they don’t live in Muslim countries, they should have an option for non-halal meat. They also argued that, since the girl has specific dietary restrictions, she should have a special menu catered to her.

Others said that the woman shouldn’t expect the school to cater to every single kid’s food preferences, as it would cost way too much. And even if they did provide non-halal meat, it likely wouldn’t be any more ethical.

Some suggested the mom prepare lunches at home instead of relying on the school’s cafeteria, but she said that she has tried that and it didn’t work – the girl didn’t eat her lunch, possibly due to sensory issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

This leaves the situation kind of unresolved. Some people think it’s reasonable to expect schools to cater to a specific child’s diet, while others don’t. Just as many things in life – the answer depends on the person. We just hope that this mom will find a way to diversify her daughter’s school lunches, even if that means it’s without meat.

Some people online thought it was logical for her to expect that, while others pointed out that it’s unrealistic to expect schools to cater to every single student

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Freepik / freepik (not the actual photo)