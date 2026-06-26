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The best-case scenario when a relationship ends is that both people accept it, wish each other well, and get on with their lives. No drama, no lingering, no attempts to rewrite history. It is clean, it is mature, and it is truly the kindest thing two people can do for each other after things fall apart. Some people, however, are constitutionally incapable of making it that easy.

One autistic university student found that out when his ex decided that a clean break was simply not on the agenda, and what she set in motion next required a response that nobody in that accommodation block was prepared for. Luckily, his mother would swoop in, guns blazing.

More info: Reddit

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The best case scenario when a relationship ends is that both people accept it and move on, and this particular ex was constitutionally incapable of doing either

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She refused to accept the breakup, and when a $50 roasting dish replacement became the final straw, she swung at the narrator in the corridor

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Image credits: Liza Pooor / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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She fabricated evidence that he harmed her using a coat hook and a choker, called her mother who moved into the student accommodation to investigate

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Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The narrator then called his mother, who was by all accounts, ruthless and scary, and who was ready to go to war

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Image credits: eddieddi

Through her own investigation, she made sure her son was cleared of all charges and that the accuser’s family life fell apart in the process

Our narrator was a second-year student, autistic, and freshly out of a relationship with someone he describes as lovely 90% of the time and pure crazy the remaining 10%. The relationship had involved regular emotional breakdowns and consistent gaslighting, none of which his friends had clocked because they assumed it was exam stress. When they broke up, he expected it to be over. It was not.

She refused to accept the breakup and even tried to get into his room at night. He reported it to the accommodation and was told to ‘man up and deal with it.’ Meanwhile, she broke a set of porcelain roasting dishes his late grandmother had gifted him, and when he politely sent her an Amazon link to a $50 replacement, she stormed down the corridor screaming.

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He grabbed her shoulder to stop the confrontation escalating, she swung at him, he defended himself, and she fell. She then hung herself by a choker on her coat hooks to fabricate bruises on her neck and called her parents to say he had hurt her. His new girlfriend, who had witnessed the whole thing, insisted they file a pre-emptive statement with the police immediately. Good call.

The ex’s mother arrived and moved herself into the accommodation for days, conducting her own investigation, gathering falsified evidence, and making life difficult for the entire flat. When he was called in by the university and shown accusations based on fabricated evidence, he did the only sensible thing available to him. He called his own ruthless mother, who quickly dismantled the case at the formal hearing.

She also highlighted the university’s failure to protect her son’s mental health, and presented letters from psychologists recommending that the ex be kept away from him. She had also spent months quietly establishing that the ex’s mother was about to face an external investigation, the dad was about to be fired, and the sister needed a spotless background check. Everyone but the sister became unemployed.

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

This is peak toxic enabling, and therapist Stephen Honaker says that taking responsibility for an adult child’s problems, solving their problems, and offering solutions to issues the adult child may not have even fully registered yet, all while confusing love with rescuing, is not protective parenting. It is a dynamic that prevents the adult child from ever developing the tools to manage their own consequences.

The fact that the ex’s behaviour had only ever been visible to her partner is because as Verywell Mind notes, people tend to display their rawest, most unfiltered emotional behaviours exclusively within romantic relationships because of the depth of vulnerability those relationships demand. Friends see a managed, bounded version of a person. Partners see the anxieties, the insecurities, and the unmasked behaviours.

What the ex actually needed was to sit with the consequences of her own actions, process the end of the relationship as an adult, and develop her own emotional regulation rather than immediately outsourcing the fallout to her mother. Experts at Ahead note that processing intense experiences independently forces the brain to build its own self-soothing neural pathways.

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This helps manage stress without immediately seeking external validation. Calling mum to fabricate physical endangerment and launch a campus investigation is about as far from that process as it is possible to get. Any future breakups, and there will be plenty, will be even more difficult for her to manage without the proper foundation.

Do you also find the result satisfying, or do you think his mom was a bit harsh? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Commenters gave this mama bear a standing ovation, saying they would never want to cross her

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