Man Travels To Europe To Find Out What Grandmother Left In Mysterious Lockbox Before Passing Away

A Philadelphia content creator has finally revealed what his late grandmother left for him and his family in a locked box on the other side of the world.

Jake Kind, known on social media as Goobi Gubbi, rose to internet stardom in 2022 after posting comedic videos with his grandmother, Mimmy.

Mimmy continued to appear in Jake’s viral videos over the next three years, filming funny sketches with him, reacting to pop culture trends, and sharing her perspective on life.

The beloved grandmother accompanied her grandson, and her thousands of devoted fans, until the end. In a pre-recorded video posted in September, Mimmy announced that she had lost her battle with cancer.

In a twist that could be straight out of a movie, Jake revealed days later in a video with his mother that they had received an email from a Swiss attorney informing the family that Mimmy had left behind a safety deposit box in Switzerland, which they had to open within the next month.

After Mimmy’s passing, Jake’s family received an email from a Swiss lawyer informing them of a safety deposit box she had left behind

“After Mimmy died, I was handed an envelope, and inside the envelope were keys,” Jake’s mother explained in a video. “Now, we know what the keys were for.”

In a follow-up clip, Jake clarified that the family had “lawyered up” and confirmed that the message was not a scam.

And so the grandson went on a “mini Euro vacay,” as he jokingly described it, to Switzerland—or so he thought. The young man unknowingly bought a plane ticket to Munich, one of the largest cities in Germany, which he mistakenly believed was in Switzerland.

To reach his destination, Jake ended up renting a camper van and traveling with his family from Munich to Zurich, where he was originally supposed to go and where the safety deposit box was located.

“Divas, this is not a drill,” the internet personality announced in his reveal video on Sunday (October 12). “I have what’s inside the lockbox.”

Jake gained internet fame in 2022 through comedic TikTok videos featuring Mimmy

Jake held up a book handwritten by Mimmy titled Pistache the Peanut, about a peanut who yearned to be eaten by an elephant.

“This is absolutely insane,” he said. “And the craziest part is my favorite animal of all time as a kid was literally an elephant.”

The book was covered in crayon marks, which Jake said were likely made by his mother when she was a little girl.

Inside the book was a collection of photographs of his grandparents on vacation, though Jake said he would investigate further to discover where they were taken.

“I’m still vibrating,” the Philadelphia TikToker expressed. “It’s very emotional.”

In a March interview with 6abc Action News, Jake shared that Mimmy had been diagnosed with several cancers.

Days before her passing, he told his followers that his grandmother was “in end stages,” adding, “The situation that she’s in health-wise, or lack thereof, I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.”

After confirming the message was legitimate, Jake traveled to Switzerland

On September 5, Mimmy announced, with her characteristic bluntness, in the pre-recorded video, “If you are watching this, it means I’m d*ad.

“I had the most fabulous life,” the charismatic grandmother shared in the clip.

Following the devastating news, Jake released a heartfelt tribute to Mimmy, calling his grandmother his “best friend” and highlighting her strength and cheerful spirit.

“Her favorite word was always ‘fabulous,'” the content creator wrote in his statement. “Mine was ‘Mimmy.’”

He continued, “She embodied confidence. Standing four seven and a half (don’t forget that half), surviving cancers, countless recurrences, diabetes, lung and heart failure, you name it, she had it – she still radiated (no pun intended) a sense of wonder and joie de vivre.”

Jake said it was “heartbreaking” to lose his best friend and “soul-crushing” to know that he won’t have her by his side for the special moments in his life anymore.

The internet star, who boasts over 600,000 followers on TikTok, said it was actually his grandmother whom everyone clicked to watch.

Jake, who described his grandmother as his “best friend,” said the discovery was “very emotional”

In the comments on his video, viewers expressed surprise at the contents of the locked box and thanked Jake for sharing his special bond with his grandmother with the world.

“This is beautiful. Thank you for taking us on this journey with you 💕💕💕” one person wrote.

“Your mission now is to get Pistash the Peanut published. What a gorgeous legacy 🥰” said someone else.

“Mimi really sent you on an international family treasure hunt. Wonder how long ago she bought the safety deposit box, and how did the bank know to contact you? So many questions,” a third said.

“Why am I crying ? we miss you mimi♡” a separate user wrote.

When he returned home, Jake filmed his mother’s emotional reaction to the photographs and the book. During the clip, his mother, who had been unable to accompany Jake to Switzerland, confirmed that the drawings inside the book were made by her as a child.