Man Travels To Europe To Find Out What Grandmother Left In Mysterious Lockbox Before Passing Away
Young man and grandmother with oxygen tubes sharing moments while exploring mysterious lockbox contents in Europe.
Family, Relationships

Man Travels To Europe To Find Out What Grandmother Left In Mysterious Lockbox Before Passing Away

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
A Philadelphia content creator has finally revealed what his late grandmother left for him and his family in a locked box on the other side of the world.

Jake Kind, known on social media as Goobi Gubbi, rose to internet stardom in 2022 after posting comedic videos with his grandmother, Mimmy.

Mimmy continued to appear in Jake’s viral videos over the next three years, filming funny sketches with him, reacting to pop culture trends, and sharing her perspective on life.

Highlights
  • Jake Kind, also known as Goobi Gubbi, revealed the contents of a locked box left by his late grandmother, Mimmy.
  • Mimmy was a beloved internet personality who frequently appeared alongside Jake in his comedic videos.
  • After her passing, Jake discovered that she had left a safety deposit box in Switzerland that needed to be opened.
    Young man and elderly woman posing indoors as man travels to Europe to discover grandmother's mysterious lockbox contents.

    Content creator Jake Kind has revealed the contents of a locked box left to his family by his late grandmother, Mimmy
    Young man and elderly woman posing indoors as man travels to Europe to discover grandmother's mysterious lockbox contents.

    Image credits: Goobi Gubbi

    Young man and elderly woman capturing a moment indoors, hinting at a mysterious lockbox left by grandmother before passing.

    Young man and elderly woman capturing a moment indoors, hinting at a mysterious lockbox left by grandmother before passing.

    Image credits: Goobi Gubbi

    The beloved grandmother accompanied her grandson, and her thousands of devoted fans, until the end. In a pre-recorded video posted in September, Mimmy announced that she had lost her battle with cancer.

    In a twist that could be straight out of a movie, Jake revealed days later in a video with his mother that they had received an email from a Swiss attorney informing the family that Mimmy had left behind a safety deposit box in Switzerland, which they had to open within the next month. 

    After Mimmy's passing, Jake's family received an email from a Swiss lawyer informing them of a safety deposit box she had left behind

    Man and woman reacting with surprise indoors, discussing man traveling to Europe to find grandmother's mysterious lockbox.

    Man and woman reacting with surprise indoors, discussing man traveling to Europe to find grandmother's mysterious lockbox.

    Image credits: Goobi Gubbi

    “After Mimmy died, I was handed an envelope, and inside the envelope were keys,” Jake’s mother explained in a video. “Now, we know what the keys were for.”

    In a follow-up clip, Jake clarified that the family had “lawyered up” and confirmed that the message was not a scam.

    Elderly grandmother with oxygen tube holding notebook while young man beside her discusses mysterious lockbox.

    Elderly grandmother with oxygen tube holding notebook while young man beside her discusses mysterious lockbox.

    Image credits: Goobi Gubbi

    And so the grandson went on a “mini Euro vacay,” as he jokingly described it, to Switzerland—or so he thought. The young man unknowingly bought a plane ticket to Munich,  one of the largest cities in Germany, which he mistakenly believed was in Switzerland.

    To reach his destination, Jake ended up renting a camper van and traveling with his family from Munich to Zurich, where he was originally supposed to go and where the safety deposit box was located.

    “Divas, this is not a drill,” the internet personality announced in his reveal video on Sunday (October 12). “I have what’s inside the lockbox.”

    Jake gained internet fame in 2022 through comedic TikTok videos featuring Mimmy

    Young man sitting with elderly grandmother in living room, preparing to travel to Europe to find grandmother's mysterious lockbox.

    Young man sitting with elderly grandmother in living room, preparing to travel to Europe to find grandmother's mysterious lockbox.

    Image credits: Goobi Gubbi

    Jake held up a book handwritten by Mimmy titled Pistache the Peanut, about a peanut who yearned to be eaten by an elephant.

    “This is absolutely insane,” he said. “And the craziest part is my favorite animal of all time as a kid was literally an elephant.”

    The book was covered in crayon marks, which Jake said were likely made by his mother when she was a little girl.

    Elderly woman with oxygen tube sitting at a table, expressing concern, related to grandmother lockbox story.

    Elderly woman with oxygen tube sitting at a table, expressing concern, related to grandmother lockbox story.

    Image credits: Goobi Gubbi

    Inside the book was a collection of photographs of his grandparents on vacation, though Jake said he would investigate further to discover where they were taken.

    “I’m still vibrating,” the Philadelphia TikToker expressed. “It’s very emotional.”

    In a March interview with 6abc Action News, Jake shared that Mimmy had been diagnosed with several cancers.

    Days before her passing, he told his followers that his grandmother was “in end stages,” adding, “The situation that she’s in health-wise, or lack thereof, I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.”

    After confirming the message was legitimate, Jake traveled to Switzerland

    Man in Europe examining mysterious lockbox contents left by grandmother while sitting at outdoor cafe table.

    Man in Europe examining mysterious lockbox contents left by grandmother while sitting at outdoor cafe table.

    Image credits: Goobi Gubbi

    On September 5, Mimmy announced, with her characteristic bluntness, in the pre-recorded video, “If you are watching this, it means I’m d*ad.

    “I had the most fabulous life,” the charismatic grandmother shared in the clip.

    Following the devastating news, Jake released a heartfelt tribute to Mimmy, calling his grandmother his “best friend” and highlighting her strength and cheerful spirit.

    “Her favorite word was always ‘fabulous,'” the content creator wrote in his statement. “Mine was ‘Mimmy.’”

    He continued, “She embodied confidence. Standing four seven and a half (don’t forget that half), surviving cancers, countless recurrences, diabetes, lung and heart failure, you name it, she had it – she still radiated (no pun intended) a sense of wonder and joie de vivre.”

    Man in Europe examining old photographs from grandmother's mysterious lockbox, uncovering family memories outdoors in city setting.

    Man in Europe examining old photographs from grandmother's mysterious lockbox, uncovering family memories outdoors in city setting.

    Image credits: Goobi Gubbi

    Jake said it was “heartbreaking” to lose his best friend and “soul-crushing” to know that he won’t have her by his side for the special moments in his life anymore.

    The internet star, who boasts over 600,000 followers on TikTok, said it was actually his grandmother whom everyone clicked to watch.

    Jake, who described his grandmother as his "best friend," said the discovery was "very emotional"

    Young man travels to Europe sitting with elderly woman, exploring clues about grandmother’s mysterious lockbox contents.

    Young man travels to Europe sitting with elderly woman, exploring clues about grandmother’s mysterious lockbox contents.

    Image credits: Goobi Gubbi

    In the comments on his video, viewers expressed surprise at the contents of the locked box and thanked Jake for sharing his special bond with his grandmother with the world.

    “This is beautiful. Thank you for taking us on this journey with you 💕💕💕” one person wrote.

    “Your mission now is to get Pistash the Peanut published. What a gorgeous legacy 🥰” said someone else.

    “Mimi really sent you on an international family treasure hunt. Wonder how long ago she bought the safety deposit box, and how did the bank know to contact you? So many questions,” a third said.

    @goobigubbi darling hold my hand #jet2holidays#grandma♬ original sound – Goobi Gubbi

    @goobigubbiim emo♬ original sound – Goobi Gubbi

    “Why am I crying ? we miss you mimi♡” a separate user wrote.

    When he returned home, Jake filmed his mother’s emotional reaction to the photographs and the book. During the clip, his mother, who had been unable to accompany Jake to Switzerland, confirmed that the drawings inside the book were made by her as a child.

    Family
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

