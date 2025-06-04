Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Sparks Outrage With Bizarre Egg Frying Technique She Apparently Learnt From Her Italian Grandmother
Woman demonstrating a bizarre egg frying technique she learned from her Italian grandmother holding a cucumber.
Lifestyle, News

Woman Sparks Outrage With Bizarre Egg Frying Technique She Apparently Learnt From Her Italian Grandmother

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman has gone viral on social media for a creative yet controversial egg recipe that uses cucumber instead of oil.

Jana, who goes by username Jana.dvll on TikTok, can be seen lathering her skillet with a large green fruit before cracking an egg into it.

The result? A perfectly cooked sunny-side-up egg, its golden orb intact, sliding out of the pan with ease, and leaving it even cleaner than it would have been had she used oil or butter.

Highlights
  • The pan was even cleaner than if she had used oil or butter.
  • ‘My Nonna would slap my a** if I don’t use the olive oil.’
  • Jana claimed she learned the hack from her Italian grandmother.

Jana, who appeared as astonished as some of her viewers, proclaimed that she would never use oil again.

RELATED:

    The internet is not buying into the hack

    Woman cracking eggs into a pan using a bizarre egg frying technique inspired by her Italian grandmother in the kitchen.

    Image credits: Dusan Petkovic/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    TikTok, for the most part, is skeptical, with many attributing the success of the recipe with two million engagements to the pan’s nonstick coating.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I don’t know how everybody is surprised that the egg isn’t stuck on a nonstick pan. [It] literally has nothing to do with the cucumber,” one commenter wrote.

    To test the theory, Sara Kate Gillingham and Maxwell Ryan’s TheKitchn performed an experiment of its own.

    The home cooking media outlet cracked an egg into a cold nonstick skillet and turned the heat up slowly.

    Woman demonstrating bizarre egg frying technique in a kitchen, inspired by her Italian grandmother without using oil.

    Image credits: jana.dvll

    The result proved effective. There was no browning at the edges with the additional upside of not having hot grease splatter out of the pan.

    But it did present one drawback. The egg was “noticeably less rich and delicious” than when cooked with oil, fat or butter.

    Jana claimed she learned the hack from her Italian grandmother.

    TikTok had ideas on this too, with one commenter writing: “As an Italian, absolutely not. No Italian grandma would replace oil.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She learned it from her Italian grandmother, she says

    Woman demonstrating bizarre egg frying technique learned from her Italian grandmother using a cucumber and frying pan.

    Image credits: jana.dvll

    Olive oil—in the context of Italian cooking—is nothing to worry about, argued one of Jana’s followers, who sees the obsession with skipping it as misplaced.

    With the exceptions of canola, corn, soybean, sunflower, safflower, and palm oils that produce unhealthy compounds when heated, cooking with oils can be healthy—especially when inflammation is a common condition, per the University of California, Davis.

    Cooking with Teflon-coated cookware, however, is a source of controversy in medical and scientific circles.

    Nonstick pans have a history tied to severe illnesses

    Woman frying eggs using a bizarre technique learned from her Italian grandmother in a modern kitchen setting.

    Image credits: jana.dvll

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teflon, now a trademarked brand name, was known to contain a toxic chemical called perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), but the substance was phased out by 2013, according to the health guidance website, Healthline.

    It was associated with thyroid disorders, chronic kidney and liver disease, and testicular cancer, along with infertility and low birth rates, according to various studies archived by the National Library of Medicine.

    The coating still contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs), chemicals known for their oil- and water-resistant properties.

    The effects of these synthetic compounds on the human body—which are also found in rain jackets, nail polish, dental floss and carpets—are not fully understood, says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

    Cooking without oil could be more dangerous

    Fried egg cooking in a pan using a bizarre egg frying technique learned from Italian grandmother with seasoning added.

    Image credits: jana.dvll

    Manufacturers tout cooking on Teflon without oil as safe, provided the utensil does not exceed 500°F (260°C).

    But according to the University of Illinois, Teflon-covered pans often have imperfections that emit gasses which are toxic at much lower temperatures.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Factors that may expedite this wear include the use of metal spatulas, abrasive scorers and detergents, cleaning in dish washer, preheating and, according to Liz Meimann, a food science expert at the University of Iowa, cooking dry—which means cooking without grease, fat or oil.

    But there are alternatives

    Woman reacting to unusual egg frying technique learned from her Italian grandmother, with a frying pan on a stovetop.

    Image credits: jana.dvll

    There is the traditional way of cooking eggs in a stainless steel pan and it does not need to stick. 

    The trick here, according to shopping aide Prudent Reviews, is pre-heating the skillet.

    The best way to test the pan’s temperature is by splashing water into it. If the droplet dances around, then it is at the right temperature. 

    Comment on bizarre egg frying technique shared by woman, sparking outrage with unusual Italian grandmother cooking method.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post questioning if the Italian grandmother is named Pinterest, sparking outrage over bizarre egg frying technique.

    Woman pouring olive oil into a frying pan preparing for a unique egg frying technique in a kitchen setting.

    Image credits: Светлана Лазаренко/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Tip the moisture out, add your oil and then the egg. The same rule applies to cast iron pots, which, notably, will need a bit more grease, but the principle of preheating remains the same.

    Because cast iron pots retain their temperature so well, it is essential to turn the stove all the way down once it’s hot enough, per TheKitchn.

    Social media is divided over Jana’s hack

    Comment on social media about an unconventional egg frying technique sparking outrage online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment discussing olive oil benefits amid outrage over bizarre egg frying technique.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @jana.dvll that was so smooooth WHAAT? #cucumber#eggs#lifehack#breakfasthack#cookinghack♬ Love – The Something Specials & Taylor Olin

    Woman reacting with surprise in a comment praising a bizarre egg frying technique learned from her Italian grandmother

    Comment saying girl no way this is a game changer, reacting to woman’s bizarre egg frying technique learned from grandmother.

    Comment expressing frustration about restrictions, posted below a video of a woman’s egg frying technique.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media user reacting to bizarre egg frying technique inspired by Italian grandmother in a comment thread.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying I’ll try this now with a woman’s profile picture, engaging with bizarre egg frying technique post.

    Comment on a cooking video discussing a woman’s bizarre egg frying technique inspired by her Italian grandmother.

    Comment on social media showing user reacting to a bizarre egg frying technique learned from her Italian grandmother.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Vanessa about using olive oil from her Italian grandmother’s garden in Sicilia for authentic egg frying technique.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment saying doubt about someone's Italian grandmother, with 21 likes on a social media platform.

    Comment saying "An almond Italian nonna" with 3,332 likes, referencing a woman’s bizarre egg frying technique.

    Comment on bizarre egg frying technique causing outrage, mentioning nonstick pan use.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about woman’s bizarre egg frying technique shared in casual social media post with profile image visible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing egg frying technique, suggesting using a cast iron or stainless steel pan instead of non-stick.

    Comment by Grant Smith discussing the use of a non-stick pan for frying eggs without sticking issues.

    Comment on social media post reading its just the pan girl trust me, expressing opinion on bizarre egg frying technique controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media reacting to a woman’s bizarre egg frying technique learned from her Italian grandmother.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about using oil for taste in a cooking discussion related to a bizarre egg frying technique.

    Comment from user milkdrinker discussing the idea that body needs oil and it won’t ruin diet, related to egg frying technique outrage.

    Commenter defending bizarre egg frying technique, emphasizing acceptance of unusual cooking methods and nutrition.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    3

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think... I think I'll stick with my old-fashioned plain iron frying pan - kept non-stick by hardly ever washing it, just wiping out old oil with dry paper towels and replacing it with fresh. It's massively more non-stick than any PTFE frying pan I've used and it should last longer than I do.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I started reading and then started skimming and I'm not even sure what this is about or why any reader would care about how an egg is fried. I get she'll never use oil again and that's about it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this wasn’t an automatic downvote for tiktok, I’d downvote for the junk science.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think... I think I'll stick with my old-fashioned plain iron frying pan - kept non-stick by hardly ever washing it, just wiping out old oil with dry paper towels and replacing it with fresh. It's massively more non-stick than any PTFE frying pan I've used and it should last longer than I do.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I started reading and then started skimming and I'm not even sure what this is about or why any reader would care about how an egg is fried. I get she'll never use oil again and that's about it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this wasn’t an automatic downvote for tiktok, I’d downvote for the junk science.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT