Gay Man Leads Woman On Until Wedding Day, Ditches Her To Be With BF While She Waits At The Altar

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are special for the bride and groom, but some partners might get cold feet since it’s such an overwhelming day. However, imagine how devastating it can feel when you are all decked out and standing at the altar, but your betrothed doesn’t show up.

That’s what happened with this bride who was waiting for her groom, but he packed up and dumped her on their wedding day. She had to go to therapy to recover from the trauma, but the guy showed up after four years, and the dramatic story he told mortified her!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Weddings are supposed to be happy occasions, but if the bride or groom gets cold feet, it can be sorrowful

Image credits: ahmadzada / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was ready to walk down the aisle on her wedding day when she realized that her fiancé had fled, taking all his things from their house

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

It took her a lot of therapy to move on from him and find someone else, but after four years, he reentered her life to “make amends”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She was hesitant to meet him again, but went against her better judgment and found out that he was gay and had been cheating on her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The boyfriend that he ran away with ditched him when he found out that the guy was using illegal substances, and his life was hell until he decided to sober up

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ThrowRA-exdramas

The poster had a meltdown after going home, but the best part was that her new boyfriend was incredibly supportive of her

Dear readers, be warned that today’s tale is quite traumatic, as the original poster (OP) shares a story about her ex-fiancé (J). When she was 29, they were getting married, and she was almost ready to walk down the aisle, when tragedy struck. The poor woman found out that J had run away, taking all his belongings from their house, and she was devastated.

OP developed a lot of trust issues and had to get professional help while she moved on from him. However, after four years, he suddenly popped back into her life, wanting to meet with her and apologize. She was hesitant, but her current boyfriend was supportive of whatever decision she made. Curiosity got the better of her, and she met him, but took her boyfriend along.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when her ex spilled all the tea about how he was struggling with his identity, as he grew up in a homophobic family. During the year before their wedding, he started using illegal substances and even had an affair with a colleague. As their wedding approached, his boyfriend asked him to choose, so J ditched OP and ran away with his affair partner.

However, the guy ended up leaving him as he still kept using the substances. J’s life spiraled after that until a terrible incident when he decided to get sober. Well, OP was his best friend, and he apologized to her, saying he missed her. She forgave him but didn’t want any future contact and broke down after going home. The best part of this horrendous experience was her boyfriend, who stood by her.

Image credits: maksymiv_yura / Freepik (not the actual photo)

I can’t imagine how the poster must’ve felt when he left her at the altar. Experts stress that a blindsided breakup is the most challenging one and makes it harder to heal. Moreover, the sense of abandonment can grow so deep that it can impact the victim’s mental health. Also, not only did he abandon her, but he publicly humiliated her as well, and that must have been a double hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Research emphasizes, “Few experiences are as damaging to the human psyche as public humiliation. It is uniquely hurtful because it involves an intentional act that threatens our identity or social status.” Nobody in their right mind would do that to their “best friend,” would they? If he was that serious about his boyfriend, he could have ended things with her privately before the event.

We can empathize a little with his struggles of being gay, when he grew up in a homophobic environment. Recently, a study revealed that nearly 4 in 10 US adults (39%) think homosexuality is morally unacceptable. The stats have risen from 37% reported in 2013. The world is already toxic, and the last thing people of the LGBTQ+ community need is hatred from family.

However, that did not give him the right to do what he did to the poster. She was just a regular woman, obliviously in love, ready to take her vows and live happily ever after, when this happened. I really felt awful about how traumatizing it was for her, but I am definitely glad that she has such an amazing boyfriend now. Don’t you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

ADVERTISEMENT

Although netizens felt awful about the guy’s upbringing, they stressed that he had no right to ruin the poster’s life

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT