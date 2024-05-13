42 Memes About The 2024 Eurovision That Perfectly Sum Up This Year’s Contest
Another Eurovision Song Contest has wrapped this Saturday. The artist Nemo, with the song The Code, is bringing the trophy back to Switzerland. Congratulations to them and the Swiss! As always, the contest wasn’t just about music: there were plenty of laughs, reactions, and memes this past week.
We’ve collected the funniest pics that perfectly summarize what the 2024 Eurovision was all about. From roasting the songs, the costumes, and the lyrics to everyone still being baffled as to what the heck Australia was doing there – Eurovision fans had something to say about all aspects of the contest.
And what about you, Pandas? Did you watch Eurovision this year? And which performer did you root for? Let us know your opinions in the comments, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite reactions!
This post may include affiliate links.
Sarcastic smile, no smile and Frogcreature from the Andromeda galaxy smile.
They were amazing. If the Finns are the happiest people in the world, we all need to be copying them, I guess!
"Man going down the street in that, people know he's not afraid of anything." ;)
"Every European" is quite a bit of an exaggeration. "Everyone else" too, probably. Possibly lots of "yawns" on both sides.
Well this was a rather uninspiring set of memes.
I guess they might have made sense to anyone who knoew anything about what happened at Eurovision? Not me, but somebody must have watched it?
I watched the semi finals until it became so political, I lost my gust. When artists start interrogating another artist for the situation her country is in, is not what a "uniting through music" festival should be about. That said, the quality of the songs has been awful from the beginning. You just watch it as a freak show :). But I must admit: usually a waste of time!
You forgot the UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy just casually buying their places in the final. 💰😎
By paying for the whole s**t after having created it. You forgot that I guess.Load More Replies...
Well this was a rather uninspiring set of memes.
I guess they might have made sense to anyone who knoew anything about what happened at Eurovision? Not me, but somebody must have watched it?
I watched the semi finals until it became so political, I lost my gust. When artists start interrogating another artist for the situation her country is in, is not what a "uniting through music" festival should be about. That said, the quality of the songs has been awful from the beginning. You just watch it as a freak show :). But I must admit: usually a waste of time!
You forgot the UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy just casually buying their places in the final. 💰😎
By paying for the whole s**t after having created it. You forgot that I guess.Load More Replies...