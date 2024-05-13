ADVERTISEMENT

Another Eurovision Song Contest has wrapped this Saturday. The artist Nemo, with the song The Code, is bringing the trophy back to Switzerland. Congratulations to them and the Swiss! As always, the contest wasn’t just about music: there were plenty of laughs, reactions, and memes this past week.

We’ve collected the funniest pics that perfectly summarize what the 2024 Eurovision was all about. From roasting the songs, the costumes, and the lyrics to everyone still being baffled as to what the heck Australia was doing there – Eurovision fans had something to say about all aspects of the contest.

And what about you, Pandas? Did you watch Eurovision this year? And which performer did you root for? Let us know your opinions in the comments, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite reactions!

#1

Eurovision-Memes-2024

euromemesion Report

drdlyamamoto
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Sarcastic smile, no smile and Frogcreature from the Andromeda galaxy smile.

#2

Eurovision-Memes-2024

euromemesion , x.com Report

federicocantoni
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
17 minutes ago

You guys were robbed. This year song was awesome and deserved way more.

#3

Eurovision-Memes-2024

euromemesion Report

aragornjauncey
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
40 minutes ago

They were amazing. If the Finns are the happiest people in the world, we all need to be copying them, I guess!

#4

Eurovision-Memes-2024

sassyfishy Report

ritchat7
Ritchat
Ritchat
Community Member
23 minutes ago

As a German, I would have rather sent her to Eurovision than all the forgettable artist we send every year.

#5

Eurovision-Memes-2024

euromemesion Report

claudi_wurm
Liklik Snek
Liklik Snek
Community Member
38 minutes ago

"Man going down the street in that, people know he's not afraid of anything." ;)

#6

Eurovision-Memes-2024

Cursedwizard0 Report

#7

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmeme Report

vmblessing
Verena
Verena
Community Member
41 minutes ago

The German host suggested a car-free sunday to get Germany's CO2-footprint in balance again 🤣

#8

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmeme Report

j-vagabond
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

"Every European" is quite a bit of an exaggeration. "Everyone else" too, probably. Possibly lots of "yawns" on both sides.

#9

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmeme Report

#10

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmeme Report

#11

Eurovision-Memes-2024

euromemesion Report

#12

Eurovision-Memes-2024

stardustisme Report

#13

Eurovision-Memes-2024

thegamingwolf_ Report

#14

Eurovision-Memes-2024

euromemesion Report

#15

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmeme Report

#16

Eurovision-Memes-2024

euromemesion Report

dawnchan_1
Dawn Chan
Dawn Chan
Community Member
1 hour ago

Umm... I'm just gonna leave that house of whoever cooked *Baby Lasagna*

#17

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmemebook Report

ninettet
Nina
Nina
Community Member
26 minutes ago

There was already a lot of drama this year, so I kind of missed this part

#18

Eurovision-Memes-2024

MikeTorsson Report

#19

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmeme Report

#20

Eurovision-Memes-2024

beaizi_ Report

#21

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmeme Report

#22

Eurovision-Memes-2024

esc_news_ Report

#23

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmemebook Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, it's less relatives drama compared to Christmas..?

#24

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmeme Report

#25

Eurovision-Memes-2024

Lil-Irms Report

emmastowe1986
Emma S
Emma S
Community Member
56 minutes ago

That was the Netherlands entrant. He was disqualified just a few hours before the final due to an incident with a member of the production team.

#26

Eurovision-Memes-2024

noairnoairnoairnoair Report

#27

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmeme Report

ninettet
Nina
Nina
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Disagree. Until all relevant info is known, we shouldn't condemn Joost Klein (Dutch participant).

#28

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmeme Report

#29

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmeme Report

#30

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmeme Report

#31

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmeme Report

#32

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmemebook Report

#33

Eurovision-Memes-2024

callitfate01 Report

#34

Eurovision-Memes-2024

Ratleo Report

#35

Eurovision-Memes-2024

euromemesion Report

#36

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmeme Report

#37

Eurovision-Memes-2024

euromemesion Report

#38

Eurovision-Memes-2024

euromemesion Report

jamesstr005
KinoEel
KinoEel
Community Member
19 minutes ago

We should have qualified, but maybe I am bias cause I really liked electric fields before Eurovision

#39

Eurovision-Memes-2024

AverageGeneMain Report

#40

Eurovision-Memes-2024

wannonlikescheese Report

#41

Eurovision-Memes-2024

euromemesion Report

emmastowe1986
Emma S
Emma S
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited)

The UK's entrant. Another null point. 🤣🤣🤣 Although I highly recommend seeing his performance in It's A Sin.

#42

Eurovision-Memes-2024

eurovisionmemebook Report

