Another Eurovision Song Contest has wrapped this Saturday. The artist Nemo, with the song The Code, is bringing the trophy back to Switzerland. Congratulations to them and the Swiss! As always, the contest wasn’t just about music: there were plenty of laughs, reactions, and memes this past week.

We’ve collected the funniest pics that perfectly summarize what the 2024 Eurovision was all about. From roasting the songs, the costumes, and the lyrics to everyone still being baffled as to what the heck Australia was doing there – Eurovision fans had something to say about all aspects of the contest.

And what about you, Pandas? Did you watch Eurovision this year? And which performer did you root for?