70 Hilarious Memes That Perfectly Sum Up The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest
The 69th Eurovision Song Contest came to an end on May 17th, 2025. With about 180 million people watching around the globe, artists from 26 countries gave it their all and performed in the Grand Final. After lots of glitter, cheesy jokes, pyrotechnics and sand graced the stage, Austria’s JJ ended up taking home the prize for his operatic performance of Wasted Love.
But even for the viewers whose countries didn’t win, the trophy isn’t the only prize. There are also the priceless memes that people have been sharing online since the semi-finals began. Below, you’ll find some of the most hilarious images that have been posted on Instagram by Eurovision Memebook, Eurovision Meme and Euromemesion. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to listen to Espresso Macchiato on repeat!
He looked like he was in an 'I'm not talking to you, I hate you anyway' mood throughout. He needed sending to his room and no internet for a week.
The Eurovision Song Contest has been captivating audiences across Europe and beyond since 1956. It has, of course, evolved plenty over time. But at its core, it’s about celebrating music, cultures and bringing Europe (and Australia) together. Whether that’s accomplished by enjoying beautiful music or laughing at hilarious memes from the event, as long as there’s unity, they’ve accomplished their goal!
Some of the most iconic Eurovision winners of all time have been ABBA, Celine Dion (when she was only 20 years old!), Loreen, Lordi, Måneskin, Katrina and the Waves, France Gall, Johnny Logan and many more. But even the contestants who don’t win can be cemented into the Eurovision hall of fame if they manage to make a big splash during their final performance.
Oh, no! Again? My wife is Italian, and my two children were all the Sunday singing this "por favore, por favore, espresso macchiato".
In this day and age, when less than 20% of Americans have a cable TV subscription, it’s nearly impossible to get an entire nation gathered around the television to watch the same event, let alone an entire continent! So it’s actually quite impressive that the Eurovision Song Contest continues to pull in nearly 200 million viewers for its finale each year.
As far as why it remains so popular, particularly amongst Gen Z, Nick Levine at the BBC has a few theories. One reason why the competition is so successful is because of its inclusivity and progressive nature. In 1998, Dana International made history by being the first openly trans person to compete at Eurovision. And she actually ended up becoming the first openly LGBTQ+ winner the same year.
I'm amazed she didn't choke on the pebbles! Or atleast get one in her mouth.
Since the ‘90s, plenty of queer icons have performed in Eurovision, as the competition celebrates diversity, inclusion and camp performances. 2024’s winner from Switzerland, Nemo, is nonbinary. And this year’s victor, JJ, is gay. Considering the fact that almost 30% of Gen Zers identify as LGBTQ, many are thrilled to see performers that they can relate to amplified on such a massive platform.
Another one of the most beautiful aspects of Eurovision is the celebration of different cultures. Even if you’ve lived in Europe your entire life, I’m sure there are at least a few countries that you know very little about. How much can you tell me about San Marino, Azerbaijan, and Bosnia & Herzegovina? And would you have any idea what the Lithuanian language sounds like if you didn’t hear it in Luktelk and Tavo Akys? We can learn so much about other countries and their cultures from the songs they submit to Eurovision.
I just love the face on the dragon on the left and the way the one on the left is looking at him.
Regardless of how much you enjoyed each individual song from Eurovision this year, you have to admit that the spectacle is always entertaining to watch. From Finland’s raunchy Ich Komme to Estonia’s entertaining yet controversial Espresso Macchiato, there’s no way to watch the show and be bored. For example, France’s entry this year was a beautiful ballad that was expertly sung. However, audiences quickly pointed out that the staging looked unfortunately similar to, well, what someone who has IBS might experience frequently.
Eurovision viewers also couldn’t seem to stop talking about the facial expressions (or lack thereof) of Katarsis, this year’s performers from Lithuania. They’re not incredibly expressive, just like many people from Baltic countries, but they did manage to capture thousands of viewers’ hearts with their powerful song. And as one commenter on TikTok said, “They’re representing us Lithuanians perfectly as we are.”
Naw I loved the look, they were so nervous on stage I assume it was their first time.
Another moment from this year’s Eurovision that went viral was Erika Vikman sampling some Swiss fondue with presenter Hazel Brugger. Erika’s personality shines through her song Ich Komme, and she captivated audiences yet again with the comical way in which she devoured her fondue. From riding a microphone stand on stage to dripping melted cheese all over her mouth, viewers could not get enough of the Finnish icon.
We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these hilarious memes, pandas. Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what your thoughts were on this year’s Eurovision Song Contest! Then, if you want to take a look back at last year’s competition, we’ve got another Bored Panda article for you to check out right here!
Everyone knows that opening 90 tabs (and leaving them open) is like weightlifting/exercise for your browser. It makes your browser stronger. >_>;
You hate a song because of what some politician has done? It's not as if the song were "Let's expand into Gaza and k1ll the Palestinians!". They shouldn't be there because they're not in Europe, as with Australia, not for any other reason.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
LOL! Quite presumptuous of them to think it's okay to be so disrespectful to the other entries and artists.
It's not supposed to be an openly political popularity poll, although there's obviously a lot of regionalism. This really isn't the place - it will descend into the loudest mob getting their way, then it will end. Imagine if BLM had disrupted any performance by a white singer. It was obvious Ukraine would get the sympathy vote a couple of years ago, because Europe was united.
I couldn't take to her unsmiling schtick at all. Worst presenters for several years in my book.
Eurovision gave us Epic Sax Guy - I still have that solo/song snippet on my phone and I use it as a ringtone. I will always appreciate and love Eurovision for giving the world Epic Sax Guy. (Epic Sax Guy is Sergey Stepanov, who is from Moldova, performed in Eurovision 2010. The actual song that his solo is from is called "Run Away".)
I'm really sorry I didn't watch it now. And shouldn't you be asleep?Load More Replies...
I'm really sorry I didn't watch it now.