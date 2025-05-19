ADVERTISEMENT

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest came to an end on May 17th, 2025. With about 180 million people watching around the globe, artists from 26 countries gave it their all and performed in the Grand Final. After lots of glitter, cheesy jokes, pyrotechnics and sand graced the stage, Austria’s JJ ended up taking home the prize for his operatic performance of Wasted Love.

But even for the viewers whose countries didn’t win, the trophy isn’t the only prize. There are also the priceless memes that people have been sharing online since the semi-finals began. Below, you’ll find some of the most hilarious images that have been posted on Instagram by Eurovision Memebook, Eurovision Meme and Euromemesion. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to listen to Espresso Macchiato on repeat!