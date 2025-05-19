ADVERTISEMENT

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest came to an end on May 17th, 2025. With about 180 million people watching around the globe, artists from 26 countries gave it their all and performed in the Grand Final. After lots of glitter, cheesy jokes, pyrotechnics and sand graced the stage, Austria’s JJ ended up taking home the prize for his operatic performance of Wasted Love.

But even for the viewers whose countries didn’t win, the trophy isn’t the only prize. There are also the priceless memes that people have been sharing online since the semi-finals began. Below, you’ll find some of the most hilarious images that have been posted on Instagram by Eurovision Memebook, Eurovision Meme and Euromemesion. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to listen to Espresso Macchiato on repeat!

#1

Close-up of a serious young person at Eurovision Song Contest 2025, capturing the mood in hilarious Eurovision memes.

euromemesion Report

duncancmccann
Panda McPandaface
Panda McPandaface
Community Member
32 minutes ago

He looked like he was in an 'I'm not talking to you, I hate you anyway' mood throughout. He needed sending to his room and no internet for a week.

View more commentsArrow down menu
    #2

    Two people in a car, one in colorful feathers labeled Europe, the other labeled the rest of the world, Eurovision memes humor.

    cosmicdicer Report

    #3

    Cat excitedly dancing labeled Eurovision fans while a dog labeled other people lays on a couch, capturing Eurovision meme humor.

    euromemesion Report

    The Eurovision Song Contest has been captivating audiences across Europe and beyond since 1956. It has, of course, evolved plenty over time. But at its core, it’s about celebrating music, cultures and bringing Europe (and Australia) together. Whether that’s accomplished by enjoying beautiful music or laughing at hilarious memes from the event, as long as there’s unity, they’ve accomplished their goal!

    Some of the most iconic Eurovision winners of all time have been ABBA, Celine Dion (when she was only 20 years old!), Loreen, Lordi, Måneskin, Katrina and the Waves, France Gall, Johnny Logan and many more. But even the contestants who don’t win can be cemented into the Eurovision hall of fame if they manage to make a big splash during their final performance.
    #4

    A meme showing Katarsis's emotional expressions with captions, related to hilarious memes about Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

    Decision_Beautiful Report

    #5

    Performer wearing a shimmering iridescent outfit on stage during the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest performance.

    Mikkelet Report

    #6

    Sketch of a horse drawn realistically from one side and poorly from the other, captioned with Eurovision Song Contest humor.

    MATTHEW98S Report

    marcosvalencia
    Marcos Valencia
    Marcos Valencia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Oh, no! Again? My wife is Italian, and my two children were all the Sunday singing this "por favore, por favore, espresso macchiato".

    In this day and age, when less than 20% of Americans have a cable TV subscription, it’s nearly impossible to get an entire nation gathered around the television to watch the same event, let alone an entire continent! So it’s actually quite impressive that the Eurovision Song Contest continues to pull in nearly 200 million viewers for its finale each year.

    As far as why it remains so popular, particularly amongst Gen Z, Nick Levine at the BBC has a few theories. One reason why the competition is so successful is because of its inclusivity and progressive nature. In 1998, Dana International made history by being the first openly trans person to compete at Eurovision. And she actually ended up becoming the first openly LGBTQ+ winner the same year.  
    #7

    Collage of animated character switching between casual and dramatic outfits, humorously capturing Eurovision Song Contest memes.

    TotoLeRigoloo Report

    #8

    Man on a beach expressing strong emotions in various poses, humorously representing 2025 Eurovision Song Contest memes.

    Eurovision Memes Report

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    I'm amazed she didn't choke on the pebbles! Or atleast get one in her mouth.

    #9

    Woman celebrating on stage holding a trophy amidst confetti, capturing hilarious memes from the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

    eurovisionmemebook Report

    Since the ‘90s, plenty of queer icons have performed in Eurovision, as the competition celebrates diversity, inclusion and camp performances. 2024’s winner from Switzerland, Nemo, is nonbinary. And this year’s victor, JJ, is gay. Considering the fact that almost 30% of Gen Zers identify as LGBTQ, many are thrilled to see performers that they can relate to amplified on such a massive platform.
    #10

    Two houses side by side labeled Ireland Eurovision 2024 and 2025, showing a stark contrast in style and color.

    Eurovision Memes Report

    #11

    Meme showing anger defending Eurovision with blue doors closing and shouting You better watch your mouth.

    euromemesion Report

    #12

    Woman kneeling inside a textured pink and purple area, humorously captioned as a cat in her litter box at 4 am Eurovision 2025 meme.

    antifa_se Report

    Another one of the most beautiful aspects of Eurovision is the celebration of different cultures. Even if you’ve lived in Europe your entire life, I’m sure there are at least a few countries that you know very little about. How much can you tell me about San Marino, Azerbaijan, and Bosnia & Herzegovina? And would you have any idea what the Lithuanian language sounds like if you didn’t hear it in Luktelk and Tavo Akys? We can learn so much about other countries and their cultures from the songs they submit to Eurovision.   

    #13

    Crowd in a dark concert venue with bright stage lights and large text saying ICH KOMME, reaction meme for Eurovision 2025.

    eurovisionmemebook Report

    #14

    Colorful Eurovision performers above a funny three-headed dragon meme capturing hilarious Eurovision Song Contest 2025 moments.

    gaboss Report

    Cassandra Croft
    Cassandra Croft
    Cassandra Croft
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    I just love the face on the dragon on the left and the way the one on the left is looking at him.

    #15

    Two performers in colorful futuristic outfits face off on stage with bright blue and green lighting during Eurovision 2025.

    amaia_aa_aaa Report

    Regardless of how much you enjoyed each individual song from Eurovision this year, you have to admit that the spectacle is always entertaining to watch. From Finland’s raunchy Ich Komme to Estonia’s entertaining yet controversial Espresso Macchiato, there’s no way to watch the show and be bored. For example, France’s entry this year was a beautiful ballad that was expertly sung. However, audiences quickly pointed out that the staging looked unfortunately similar to, well, what someone who has IBS might experience frequently.   
    #16

    Dramatic scene from Semifinal 1 with Belgium in top 5 Eurovision odds meme capturing tension in 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

    eurovisionmemebook Report

    #17

    Person wearing an oxygen mask with caption about struggling not to talk about Eurovision at the 2025 contest.

    eurovisionmemebook Report

    #18

    SpongeBob dressed as a wizard hanging from strings, humorously illustrating Eurovision Song Contest 2025 anticipation.

    euromemesion Report

    Eurovision viewers also couldn’t seem to stop talking about the facial expressions (or lack thereof) of Katarsis, this year’s performers from Lithuania. They’re not incredibly expressive, just like many people from Baltic countries, but they did manage to capture thousands of viewers’ hearts with their powerful song. And as one commenter on TikTok said, “They’re representing us Lithuanians perfectly as we are.”
    #19

    Meme comparing Gru from Despicable Me to a man singing at Eurovision 2025, highlighting humorous Eurovision memes.

    euromemesion Report

    #20

    Side-by-side photos of two Eurovision performers in similar sparkling bodysuits, capturing 2025 Eurovision memes.

    lipaxagb Report

    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    Naw I loved the look, they were so nervous on stage I assume it was their first time.

    #21

    Young woman in a shiny silver dress posing indoors, capturing the fun vibe of Eurovision Song Contest moments.

    eurovisionmemebook Report

    Another moment from this year’s Eurovision that went viral was Erika Vikman sampling some Swiss fondue with presenter Hazel Brugger. Erika’s personality shines through her song Ich Komme, and she captivated audiences yet again with the comical way in which she devoured her fondue. From riding a microphone stand on stage to dripping melted cheese all over her mouth, viewers could not get enough of the Finnish icon.
    #22

    Cartoon meme showing excitement for Eurovision final and then facing post Eurovision depression with humor.

    eurovisionmemebook Report

    #23

    Person looking shocked next to large colorful bird costume labeled My life, related to Eurovision Song Contest memes.

    eurovisionmeme Report

    #24

    Tweet showing a Lithuanian Eurovision 2025 contestant singing next to a cartoon character representing sadness.

    Krm_H67 Report

    We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these hilarious memes, pandas. Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what your thoughts were on this year’s Eurovision Song Contest! Then, if you want to take a look back at last year’s competition, we’ve got another Bored Panda article for you to check out right here!
    #25

    Woman smiling and wearing headphones around her neck, humorously illustrating 2025 Eurovision Song Contest memes.

    eurovisionmemebook Report

    #26

    Woman watching multiple screens with many tabs open on a laptop, humorously depicting 2025 Eurovision Song Contest memes.

    Eurovision Memes Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Everyone knows that opening 90 tabs (and leaving them open) is like weightlifting/exercise for your browser. It makes your browser stronger. >_>;

    #27

    Eurovision 2025 stage with Israel's performance titled New Day Will Rise by Yuval Raphael and Keren Peles.

    paganiotis Report

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    You hate a song because of what some politician has done? It's not as if the song were "Let's expand into Gaza and k1ll the Palestinians!". They shouldn't be there because they're not in Europe, as with Australia, not for any other reason.

    #28

    Woman wearing green glasses holding and drinking multiple bubble teas labeled Eurovision, representing 2025 Eurovision Song Contest memes.

    eurovisionmemebook Report

    #29

    Collage of Eurovision Song Contest 2025 memes featuring contestants in colorful outfits with Estonia, Finland, and Netherlands flags.

    eurovisionmeme Report

    #30

    Hilarious Eurovision Song Contest memes showing dramatic 2024 witch and whimsical 2025 fairies in elaborate costumes and makeup.

    manduescx Report

    #31

    Eurovision Song Contest 2025 meme showing Israeli song promotion and humorous image with Obama awarding himself medal.

    euromemesion Report

    Ami Temi
    Ami Temi
    Ami Temi
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    LOL! Quite presumptuous of them to think it's okay to be so disrespectful to the other entries and artists.

    #32

    Young person holding a glass looking sad, illustrating post-Eurovision depression in 2025 Eurovision Song Contest memes.

    euromemesion Report

    #33

    Woman comparing two images in a meme about Eurovision Song Contest, saying they are the same picture.

    Mule_Mule Report

    #34

    Scene from a meme with text referencing gender, featuring two people standing outside, related to Eurovision Song Contest memes.

    euromemesion Report

    #35

    Two people facing each other under stained glass windows labeled Poland in Eurovision 2024 and 2025, humorous meme format.

    euromemesion Report

    #36

    Eurovision-2025-Memes

    euromemesion Report

    #37

    Two wolves facing each other under a full moon, representing Eurovision Song Contest meme with Albanian and Lithuanian flags.

    euromemesion Report

    #38

    Audience member holding a flag at a live concert, capturing a moment from the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest memes.

    euromemesion Report

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    It's not supposed to be an openly political popularity poll, although there's obviously a lot of regionalism. This really isn't the place - it will descend into the loudest mob getting their way, then it will end. Imagine if BLM had disrupted any performance by a white singer. It was obvious Ukraine would get the sympathy vote a couple of years ago, because Europe was united.

    #39

    Comparison meme showing Dubai's giant illuminated frame monument versus Europe's colorful, high-tech Eurovision Song Contest stage.

    eurovisionmeme Report

    #40

    Eurovision Song Contest 2025 voting reactions from Israel and Austria fans with animated heart pain illustration below.

    eurovisionmeme Report

    Switzerland scores high with juries but zero televotes in a funny meme about the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest results.

    eurovisionmeme Report

    #42

    Two contrasting images of a woman at Eurovision, illustrating humorous moments from the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest memes.

    JunkyardEmperor Report

    #43

    Woman with short blonde hair conversing backstage, captioned with a humorous Eurovision meme about keeping it straight.

    scottygb Report

    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    I couldn't take to her unsmiling schtick at all. Worst presenters for several years in my book.

    #44

    Man in hospital bed with taped mouth, humorous meme referencing Portugal in Eurovision, 2025 Eurovision memes humor.

    Eurovision Memes Report

    #45

    Close-up of a person whispering about Eurovision causing goosebumps on another person's arm, capturing excitement and humor.

    eurovisionmemebook Report

    #46

    Animated character wearing shirts that say Hi Hater and Bye Hater, illustrating funny Eurovision Song Contest meme.

    eurovisionmemebook Report

    #47

    Two women acting out a meme about Eurovision juries, referencing watching all Eurovision contests from 1998 to 2008.

    euromemesion Report

    #48

    Cartoon Patrick Star and vintage painting side-by-side illustrating Eurovision song writing for the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest meme.

    euromemesion Report

    #49

    Meme comparing reactions to spoiling Game of Thrones, Endgame, and Eurovision rehearsals with a character warning to stay quiet.

    euromemesion Report

    #50

    Four-panel meme showing a man posing with a colorful fish costume, a man in a dental chair, and a person in glasses dancing, mocking Eurovision 2025.

    euromemesion Report

