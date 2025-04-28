So when someone on X (formerly Twitter) asked , “Heard that people in Europe countries can tell when a tourist is from the US? What are some things that give it away?” the internet had a field day. The replies were both hilarious and oddly specific, from voice volume to excessive friendliness. Keep scrolling to see which habits made the list, and whether you’re guilty of any of them while traveling!

Each country has its own flavor, its quirks , customs, and mannerisms that make it wonderfully distinct . Sometimes, those differences are so strong, it’s surprisingly easy to tell where someone is from without them saying a word. Take Americans, for example. From clothing choices to how they walk into a café, people often say they can spot a tourist from the U.S. almost instantly.

#1 You managed to piss off all of europe with the bullsh*t that has happened lately. Backstabbing allies, talking about military force against denmark and canada. Your VP comes to europe and behaves like an a*s. Throwing Ukraine under the bus. We are FURIOUS! And this will never be forgotten!

#2 Americans will often tell you they're 1/16th Scandinavian and expect us to cheer and celebrate them as a long-lost cousin...

#3 They’re carrying a water bottle the size of a small child

Every country has its thing, that one little habit or social rule that might raise eyebrows elsewhere. Just like the USA has loud conversations and free refills, other places come with their own delightful quirks. These unique customs often catch travelers off guard, but they’re a big part of what makes the world so fascinating. From dining etiquette to timekeeping, there’s always something new to learn. And hey, if nothing else, they make for great dinner table stories. Let’s take a tour through some of the most memorable ones.

#4 Cutting up their entire plate of food then proceed to eat with a fork in the right hand.

#5 1) Thinking they can pay with dollar bills in countries other than the US;

2) Assuming that American holidays are celebrated in countries other than the US;

3) Being very loud in virtually every context;

4) Inability to speak even a bare minimum of a language other than English.

Oh, and 5) continually tagging the name of a country onto the name of a city - London, England or Rome, Italy - as if anyone other than another American would think that otherwise they meant tiny little towns in Connecticut or Colorado - and doing it not just in writing, but in speech!

#6 Oh that's easy. No disrespect, but you guys are loud. And you take it for granted that everyone else speaks English.

And you enter the house with shoes, that is an insult in most European countries

Take Japan, for example, greetings are sacred. Bowing is the norm and comes in different depths depending on the formality. Shoes off at the door is another golden rule because homes are considered clean spaces. The line between inside and outside is taken very seriously. Slippers are even provided at some places to bridge the gap. It’s neat, respectful, and very Japanese.

#7 The lack of knowledge of where they are visiting. As in - while in Italy the feedback was “everyone spoke a foreign language “. Nope. Just speaking Italian

#8 The lack of any manners (gobbling down food in a fancy restaurant and leaving immediately), the lack of any foreign language skills and the expectation that everyone speaks their language and – last but not least – the mockery of foreign customs and traditions…

#9 Not knowing the difference between Kyiv and Reykjavik at Manchester airport ! Yes !

In India, eating with your left hand can raise eyebrows. That’s because the left hand is traditionally considered unclean—used for hygiene tasks. So, eating or passing food with it might seem impolite. While the younger generation is more flexible, this cultural rule still stands in many places. It’s all about respecting what’s served and who’s serving it. So next time you're invited for a meal, reach out with the right! ADVERTISEMENT

#10 For the whole “the way Americans carry themselves” thing, it’s called the American lean. As in Americans have a tendency to lean on things and stand with most of their weight on one side. Supposedly the CIA actually has to train it out of their agents so that they don’t give themselves away.

#11 The stupid questions about Europe. Such as "Brussels is not a country?".

#12 American expat living in NZ past 20 years - this is how I notice Americans (esp cruise ship passengers)

1. Good teeth (thnx fluoride)

2. Overweight

3. Gaudy clothing

4. White socks

5. Loud (even louder than Aussies)

6. Aggressively friendly

7. Can’t understand why they can’t use US$ cash in NZ

8. Profusely complimentary of NZ people, landscapes, way of life

Pointing with your index finger? In Malaysia, that’s a no-go. Instead, people use their thumbs to gesture at things or directions. It might seem odd if you’re used to finger-pointing, but it’s considered much more polite. Using the index finger can come off as accusatory or even aggressive. It’s a great reminder that even small hand gestures carry big meaning. So, thumbs up for manners, literally.

#13 1. Clothing - Cargo shorts, super long swimshorts. Also swimshorts worn as shorts.

2. Poor manners (I saw a woman use her napkin as a bib)

3. Caps and hats worn at the table, or at a church. Girls in short shorts goibg into churches.

4. Loud

5. They both assume that everyone speaks English and at the same time think NO ONE does and discuss people around them like they're not there.

6. Start their interactions with Excuse Me, instead of Hello.

#14 1) thinking that Europe is a country.

2) saying i visited "enter countrynames" and when asked, they just stayed one day for shopping in Paris as exemple.

3) the typical usa accent.

4) they don't understand a word in an other language.

#15 Most telling was my Texan friends mum on a stroll through Utrecht, the Netherlands, shouting: “OMG! These houses are older than America!” 🤦‍♀️ so ignorant. Where do you think Americans migrated from?

Let’s talk about Greece, specifically, the custom of spitting to ward off evil. Sounds wild, but it’s a traditional gesture done symbolically, especially during good luck moments. At weddings or baptisms, you might hear a light “ftou ftou ftou” sound to keep bad energy at bay. No actual saliva is involved, thankfully. But hey, superstition meets tradition in the most unexpected ways. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 An Italian shopkeeper told me she knew we were English, rather than Americans "because they don't have indoor voices"

#17 Fannypack, overly bright clothes, wearing gym clothes, being loud and obnoxious, etc

#18 Loud, loud, loud! Obnoxious, wanting everything to be like home, asking ridiculous questions. Running shoes, leggings, athletic wear.

In Germany, being late is pretty much a crime of manners. Punctuality isn’t just expected, it’s demanded. Being even five minutes behind can be seen as disrespectful. It’s a country that runs like clockwork, quite literally. Schedules are sacred, and timeliness is a sign of professionalism. Set your watches ahead if you’re planning a visit!

#19 Lack of manners, they are loud, and expect everyone to speak English to them (I’ve seen them even get mad when people don’t speak English).

#20 They stop their rented car to yell at me (at the time a 10 year old kid) in english, to tell me where the strawberry farm is. First rule of sweden, you don’t talk to strangers ever, and especially not kids, thats a big no-no. And in english?? I mean I could speak a little bit english but not enough to give directions by car, I ALSO CANT DRIVE I’M 10 ITS 10 KM AWAY I HAD NO IDEA DUDE

#21 They are the loudest and most obnoxious people ever. Last week I was on the train and heard an American on the phone from multiple carriages away, and when he got closer to me I had to block my ears because he was so damn loud. But the hate towards Americans is definitely universal, as all the Danes rolled their eyes at him too 😂 love my country

The Netherlands has a deep love for practicality and directness. People here say what they mean and don’t beat around the bush. They’ll comment on prices, quality, or even your lateness without a second thought. It’s not meant to offend, it’s just cultural honesty. They value simplicity and straightforwardness. A bit blunt, maybe, but refreshingly real.

#22 Italian working with tourists here:

- "hi how are you" instead of just "hi"

- heavy American accent and loud conversation

- white families with 4 or 5 kids are 99% American

- this one is the thing I hate the most: GRASSY instead of "grazie" said in a "look at how cool I am, I know an Italian word, now worship me" way

- they always think prices are in dollars

- they think we don't do card payments

- "do you speak English?" Bro, we're in the city centre of a major Italian city and it's 2025.

#23 Loudly declaring how wealthy/superior they are whilst knowing nothing about the country they are visiting.

#24 Loud and entitled, clapping at movies and when plane lands oversharing personal stuff. In London they always cause chaos on the tubes stopping at the bottom or top of escalators, not standing to the side to allow people in a hurry to climb, just in front of turnstiles then start looking through giant tote bag, or just as you get on the tube not moving down the carriage, these things are just etiquette, Many traveling Americans are very nice and polite too, not everyone is like that.

France is all about etiquette: especially at the dinner table. Bread goes on the tablecloth, not the plate. Cheese has a course of its own, and don’t even think about asking for ketchup. Dining is considered a social ritual here, not just a quick bite. And yes, the French do judge coffee orders. But with pastries that good, who’s complaining?

#25 In Venice at Harry's Bar an American family wanted to enter and the waiter pointed out that unfortunately they were not allowed in shorts and sandals. The gentleman freaked out and said to the waiter: I will personally speak to Mr. Cipriani when I return to the United States.

#26 They act like all countries are American colonies and we are wrong for not trying to be like them. Part of their delusion comes from the fact that they travel to other countries thinking that they are going to theme parks with American employees, not actual foreign countries.

#27 When I was in the UK, Americans always outed themselves in restaurants: overly loud, rude to waitstaff (I have seen so many Americans snap their fingers to get the attention of staff). In Canada: we’ve had Americans come north to cottage country with their skis; expecting to ski in the summer. Who doesn’t research their holiday?

It really is fun seeing how travel exposes us to all the charming (and occasionally chaotic) ways people act around the world. And yep, these “tells” Europeans pointed out? Spot on. What do you think? Share your favorite signs that scream American tourist or any that deserve a spot on the list!

#28 In Poland, we don’t smile at people when we make accidental eye contact— Americans though? Biggest smiles lmao

#29 Americans are generally nice but many are a bit clueless about Europe. One lady said to me - I’ve walked so much. Would you believe on day I walked all the way from the Eiffel Tower to the Colisseum”. They also tend to talk politics, something we Europeans tend to avoid with strangers.

#30 Very loud! Often complaining about small showers (your in a heritage building what do you expect!), having to walk stairs (again it’s a historic building), shit coffee (you guys drink Starbucks you don’t know good coffee!), basically complaining about anything that’s not America even though you are somewhere in Europe. Oh forgot heard lots of complaint’s about normal size restaurant meals and drinks as opposed to MEGA plates or food or drink. I’m a kiwi who heard all this travelling Europe!

#31 Yesterday I had to ask a couple of Americans sitting next to me at a restaurant, to please keep it down. Speaking for everyone to hear. Disrespectful and arrogant. We don’t really want to hear your conversation.

#32 Loud, louder when drunk. Superiority complex when in company, think everyone cares they have money, land, hogs, Christian virtue. No humility or grace. And I got all of this in a week surrounded by Americans in Jamaica. Never crossing the Atlantic

again.

Sorry to all the decent ones. ( for context have visited the US 4

times in the 90’s and 00’s without issue)

#33 Europeans are more reserved, less outspoken, more mannered and diplomatic - which could seem rude and unfriendly but are really not. We never say "hi, how are you?" to strangers because we don't care for that fake conversation filler you always do. We dress better, most of us have normal weight and we're not obese, we speak 2-3 languages and know geography very well - we can even name all of your states! I could go on forever but US tourists are none of those. Rarely.

#34 Two american tourists visiting the Colosseum: "when they finish it, it will look awesome"

#35 Disgusting table manners. Americans cannot use a knife & fork correctly. They use the stab and shovel system.....revolting

#36 Dress, fashion, shoes, tone of voice, selfie sticks, snapping of fingers to service staff, impatience, weight, baseball caps, special requests, esp on menus, gluten free in italy, lots of allergies or intolerance to foods, getting drunk in public, no proper greetings, make up, uninvited conversations, courtesy, touching art

#37 Beside the already mentioned tendency to be loud (esp. in restaurants) there is still the clothing style that gives them away. It‘s not really worse but certain brands and styles (also the ladies’ hairdos and gentlemens‘ hats) are typically American.

I‘m a German flight attendant going to the USA regularely. When greeting passengers at the airplane door I can tell whom to adress in English without looking at the passport in their hands.

#38 Rude, loud, acting entitled, dressing poorly (like not understanding what to wear in a region or what is appropriate and stylish), messy. They act like America is the center of the world. An American is easy to spot most of the time.

#39 You hear Americans before you see them, and when you see them you need the earplugs. Apart from that rather negative point, I find Americans warm, trusting and inquisitive (in a nice way). You're very welcome to tour my country any time you wish🇮🇪. Céad míle fáilte!

#40 Baseball caps on men. University clothing. Poorly behaved children. Wanting everything to be just like at home. I'm an American who lived in Windsor, UK. We used to sit outside the castle and guess where the tourists were from.

#41 Wearing college and university sweaters is a giveaway. No other country does that. Turning education into a brand name

#42 Canadians behave like Europeans. Americans behave like Americans.

#43 Most of them are loud and not very educated. In restaurants they wear gym clothes, baseball caps and don't know how to eat with fork and knife. They know almost nothing about geography.

#44 They think the world revolves around them. When asked where they’re from, they’d always only give the name of the city or the state. Other tourists would just mention the country.

And they can be obnoxious and arrogant, disregarding the local culture.

And the way they dress. Mostly very unfashionable and non-flattering or overly casual clothes.

#45 For starters, Americans are more overweight, the way we dress, our shoes and of course, the obvious cameras and flocking to touristy places.

#46 They can hear you from a kilometre away

#47 Loud voices. No manners. Rude comments. Obesity

#48 Volume. It’s the volume. You aren’t the centre of the universe, we do not all need to hear you.

#49 I’m Canadian and I can tell if a tourist is from the USA. They are rude, entitled and arrogant. If you talk to them, they all have “I problems”. I do this, I do that, I own this, I own that- not in the least bit interested in anyone or anywhere else.

#50 The hats and pensioners with out and proud varicose veins (in Europe we can get ours treated FOR FREE - imagine.....)

Other signs:

"Yesterday we did Scotland"

Overuse of the word "cute"

"Can I get....?" (No, but you may have...)

"Thank you so much" (cheers will suffice, or thanks. NOBODY says thank you so much without sounding mildly sarcastic)

#51 Americans can be entitled, rude, condescending, and embarrassing. Americans think they are superior and treat indigenous people in their countries without respect. Said it.

#52 Calling the whole of the UK 'England'.

#53 From your voices. Which are usually louder than European voices (Italians excepted). And your accent of course.

#54 Terrible fashion choices. Everyone is free to dress how they like, but people rarely wear flip flops and sweatpants all over the place in Europe…

#55 Ehhh I got many, but mainly the fact that most tourists think that tipping is common and I’ve heard some be like “we are NOT tipping them” like I’m sorry, the waitress/waiter could careless

#56 Ketchup on everything and please speak properly Englishiated Americaneeze

#57 A Fanny pack and sneakers.

#58 “Where did you hear about Slovenia? How do you know about this country?”-some lady asked me in Bled, Slovenia 😅I was so shocked and taken aback…

#59 They don't look European is one (I mean facial features). Another is clothing, and third is behaviour.

