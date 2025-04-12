Some of these differences in cultures and customs can be jarring for travelers. A handful of American internet users took to an online thread on AskReddit to share the things about Europe that they personally find utterly bizarre and bamboozling. Scroll down to read their opinions.

It’s one thing to learn about a continent or geographical area by reading books or online articles; it’s another thing entirely to witness different cultures and ways of living with your own eyes. That’s why travel is so powerful: it opens your mind to the reality that the world is incredibly wide and varied.

#1 When you make incidental eye contact on the street with a stranger and instead of a nod or hello you get the mean mug or 1000 yard stare.



I know we’re not friends, but we’re not in prison.

#2 I am in Paris often and used to the quirks for the most part, but eating all desserts with a spoon always will be perplexing to me.

#3 Not sure if this is just Germany, but the lack of bug screens on windows. This is really frustrating because of German Luften, so it's often a requirement to crack open the windows, but there's nothing stopping the bugs. Ironically I mentioned this and someone said that bugs never really are an issue... and not long after a wasp started flying around the room.

According to the World Population Review, France is the most visited country globally, with 89.4 million international tourist arrivals in 2024, followed by Spain (83.7 million), the United States (79.3 million), China (65.7 million), and Italy (64.5 million). Next up in terms of tourist popularity is Turkey (51.2 million arrivals), Mexico (45 million), Thailand (39.8 million), Germany (39.6 million), and the United Kingdom (39.4 million). ADVERTISEMENT

#4 When I went to Europe, you had to pay to use public restrooms in a lot of places. As an American that’s crazy. Here the closest thing we have is a business saying only paying customers can use their restrooms, but I’ve never encountered a bathroom you literally had to use money to access.

#5 Comma as a decimal separator really threw me for a loop.

#6 They smoke EVERYWHERE. All the time. There’s a lot of smokers in America, but it’s not even comparable. You can’t escape the smell no matter where you go in the city! Once when I was in Paris I counted nearly 200 smokers in a few hours.

Travel and Tour World notes that fewer American tourists are considering heading to Europe (a “long-standing favorite”) and other places around the world this year due to rising costs. The European Travel Commission, in collaboration with Eurail BV, states that only 37% of Americans plan to vacation in Europe in 2025, compared to 45% of those surveyed in 2024.

#7 Today I learned what a ‘hot press’ is on housing floor plans in Ireland. That one threw me for a loop. (It is, essentially, a water heater closet.).

#8 It's funny that some countries, like France, they have big cafe culture but at home the people drink instant coffee. It's a funny quirk. And in Northern Europe the staring with no smile!

#9 Okay based on the countries I’ve been to, what is with the open showers? Where are the shower curtains?? All of the heat escapes, the water gets all over the floor… I understand that they can be beneficial for people with mobility issues, but I don’t understand how a curtain changes that.



There are enclosed showers there but the prevalence of open ones is so confusing….

The European Union, which currently comprises 27 member states, has a population of 448 million people, or 5.6% of the global population. As per the official EU website, this number is predicted to grow until the year 2026, after which it may fall to around 420 million by the year 2100. ADVERTISEMENT Meanwhile, the United States of America currently has an estimated population of nearly 344 million people, compared to 331.5 million in 2020. However, the Congressional Budget Office states that the US population is around 350 million in 2025 and may increase to 372 million by the year 2055. The US is 9,866,289 square kilometers in size, compared to the EU’s 4 million square kilometers.

#10 Lot of the places I’ve been don’t use ice with soda, water, etc.

#11 The toilets in the Netherlands are stupidly designed. Instead of the “hole” being in the back where your p*o goes, it’s in the front. So you take a s**t and your p*o just sits on this little shelf where there is no water. Why? Genuinely perplexing to me.

#12 The Netherlands situation with floors in rentals. It’s one of the most insane things I’ve ever heard of.



Zeppelin59:



They don’t have any. Prospective renters have to supply and build their own floors, and remove them when they move out.

What are some of the strangest things you’ve noticed and culture shock moments you've experienced while traveling abroad, dear Pandas? What are some cultural peculiarities that you’ve personally witnessed, whether while vacationing in Europe or the United States? What are some of the things that you feel the most homesick about when you go on holiday? If you feel like opening up, feel free to do so in the comments below!

#13 Serves pizza uncut.

#14 There’s no regular plugs in bathrooms in the UK. Just these low voltage ones for men’s shavers. It’s so hard trying to blow dry and curl my hair in the hallway.

#15 Well im not offended but it's strange to me - the way they walk around naked in a mixed sauna - not even a towel. i have a towel just for cleanliness purposes. this happened in germany- i (woman) was there with my towel and and a man walked into the little sauna - without a stich on and grinning. and germans don't usually smile at a stranger.

#16 When I was in Romania, I didn't realize that the default for ordering water was for it to be carbonated. I remember buying a giant water bottle at the train station for a several hour train ride, and finding out too late it was bubbly haha. I quickly learned to specifically ask for "flat water".

#17 Socialized medicine. Man, you get sick and you just go to the doctor without worrying about how much it will cost.

#18 The vertical partially opened apartment windows.

#19 Almost 25 years living in Europe and it still annoys me when a greasy sandwich like a grilled cheese toastie arrives on top of a napkin on the plate instead of just putting the napkin next to it. 😡.

#20 Prawn mayo in the UK. An affront to god.

#21 You serve jams and jellies and cold cuts of thinly sliced meats on untoasted breads, and call it a breakfast.



It's not bad. But it's definitely a bit wierd.

#22 My family in Spain keep all their pots and pans in their oven. You have to always remember to empty it before pre heating.

#23 Laundry washing machine in your kitchen is a weird concept to me.

#24 Parking on sidewalks. No salt in butter. Paying to go to the bathroom. Can't find a decent cup of drip coffee and they always ask if you mean "Americano".

#25 Charging for sauces in restaurants and fast food places.

But heres the thing, not all, just most. Its odd that a street vendor gives you free access to a tub of mayo, but the next door place charges 0,80 cents for a sachet of mayo or ketchup.



Even mcdonalds and other places, where Im from sauces are like napkins, and cutlery, you just get it.

#26 Utter lack of accessibility for wheelchairs, blind people etc. I’m sure it’s not everywhere in Europe but it’s definitely not at all like western USA where there’s a lot of accessibility.

#27 For me it’s no garbage disposal in the sink and having a washer and dryer in the kitchen.

#28 It used to seem odd to me that eggs weren't refrigerated. Now it doesn't.

#29 Everyone taking August off for vacation.

#30 The caps don’t fully detach from your plastic water bottles (though I’ve come to appreciate this!).

#31 Not weird, and I like it, but on escalators, when in London, you should stand to the right so people in a hurry can pass you. Learned that real fast.

#32 Not sure if it's in all European countries, but the ground floor being 0 instead of 1. It makes sense, but it just feels a little "off" to me in an extremely subtle way.

#33 Italian coffee rules. Makes starbucks feel like an absolute free for all.

#34 I get it but it’s also weird and something I’m dealing with now since I’m planning a trip, but the lack of communication I guess specifically with email is insane. I’ve emailed so many professionals to try and book stuff and it’s days later half answers. .

#35 Romanian wife. I still don't get wet socks to fight a cold thing.

#36 I do hate the switches on outside of bathroom. Means that in a dark room, no way to go into bathroom without illuminating the whole room, waking others up. I don’t buy “safety” arguments as I’ve never heard of a switch related incident.

#37 Shop for food every day.

#38 Restaurants charging money for tap water. This was in Austria.

#39 Casual racism. Idk, maybe it's like that in the US South, I've never been, but western and eastern Europeans will casually say stuff about black people that you just aren't used to.

#40 No tarter sauce for fish & chips? how unamerican :)



Oh, and american chocolate sucks compared to german or swiss.

#41 A British person on reddit insisted that when they wash their dishes, they don't rinse off the dishwashing liquid before putting them on the drying rack. Another Brit chimed in to back them up, so I'm still living under the assumption that it's the truth. .

#42 Straight men kissing each other hello.

#43 Weird in the beginning but not anymore, the constant staring. It doesn’t matter which country I am in, people always stare at me. When I stare back at them they don’t look away like in the U.S. they just continue to stare. Now I prefer this interaction because if you look at anyone in the U.S. for even a split second, they flip out and want to fight you.



I know that there isn’t malice behind it. Possibly curiosity.

#44 Paying for gas after the fact is kind of crazy. I feel like most people in America would have the urge to just drive off without paying. Different cultures, I guess.

#45 I was watching a Belgian TV show once on Netflix and saw them pour coffee into a bowl, not a large mug, a bowl with no handles or anything, and just drank coffee out of a BOWL. I was so perplexed I googled it to see if maybe this was a sign the character was insane. Apparently in some places in Europe they do drink out of bowls.

#46 In Portugal they don’t have salt at the table at restaurants. You have to ask for it.

#47 -Washing machine in the kitchen.... seems really out of place but okay no room elsewhere that makes sense.



-But then there's no dryer.... that's like really old fashioned from a US point of view. My grandma had a dryer



-Most cars have 'standard' transmission. From a US point of view that's something for gearhead hobbyists. Not having automatic transmission is so quaint. I get that fuel is more expensive in Europe so it makes sense and there's probably less need to drive there anyway since your public transport is leagues better than ours



-A state established religion...when ironically you guys are statistically less religious... how did that happen?



-Naming laws, like some European countries have a list of acceptable names and spellings that parents can name their kid



-The very concept of having a royal family and noble titles



*************************



I reserve the right to call the downvoter a "d*********y".

#48 Tolerating so much lack of parity in the football leagues.

#49 Idk how it is in other European countries, but I recently learned that the british dont have a certain side of the sidewalk they walk on unless they're in an area with directed traffic like an often crowded, Floor-marked subway tunnel.



I visited with my family and we kept being confused because we would walk on the right and people would be there then we'd walk on the left and people would also be there.



I finally googled it and found a reddit thread making fun of Americans for having weird walking culture and really we should just weave through the crowd.



For the Europeans looking to visit the United States: Americans generally consider it polite to walk on the right side of the sidewalk. Allowances are made for the elderly, people carrying things, vibes, trees/signage being in the way, etc.



But also, when we realized the whole freedom of movement thing we did make fun of ourselves for visiting a country then discussing how we think they needed "more rules dammit!".



Cheers.

#50 Mayonnaise, on french fries.

#51 I live in Spain and I miss carpet. There is an major over use of tile. I feel like every room in a house resembles a bathroom. The feeling of walking around on tile after a shower is horrible. A lot cafeterias make you feel like your having coffee in a bathroom especially since most older cafe's form the 80's and 90's have stainless steel countertops, everything just looks like a public restroom. However, most spaniards view carpet as disgusting and insanitary. I realize a lot of American aesthetics are a luxury.

#52 I dont understand why houses over there have two faucets for hot and cold instead of one.

#53 This is something I’ve seen in the UK but may apply elsewhere. We were visiting g and decided to make a road trip mount to Cornwall. People seemed like we’d lost our minds. “But that’s like 5 hours!”. Right. So? They seemed to find it remarkable. Whereas we did not. 5 hours is about the drive I make to get to Dallas where I live and we do that with some frequency.

#54 Cooling toast.



I thought this was satire when I first read about it.

#55 Not all Europeans, but German parenting seems insane to me. You left your elementary school age child alone in the house for a full day? And they walk to school without an adult? For reference, I left my neighborhood alone at 10 and someone called the cops. After that, I didn’t go home alone until 14 (parent didn’t show up) and to a place alone until 15.

#56 Why do they call the bathroom the toilet?

#57 Using measurement systems that actually makes sense. like i mean, first i thought they were crazy for using a 24h timeframe but then i learned a day actually has 24h and all of a sudden, it made so much sense, my life has never been the same ever since.

#58 For me personally, it's weird, but in a good way, that many Europeans are interested in American politics. I was surprised when I first learned it many years ago. I saw the BBC coverage of our presidential election on youtube, and it was similar to how we covered it. We Americans never showed that level of interest in politics in other countries, but now, I wish we did. It's usually, and in other news, this person became leader of this nation.

#59 Protesting over minor inconveniences.