Immediately, people started describing the peculiarities of their local area that they've grown accustomed to, proving that culture seeps deeper into us than we often realize.

It began when Reddit user SackOfPotatoSacks made a post on the platform, asking everyone to share what's considered routine where they live but would probably be seen as something crazy everywhere else.

If you're still unsure (or need reminding) that the concept of normal is relative, there's one online thread that should, once and for all, convince you.

#1 Drinking alcohol for the first time when you're around 14 y/o. In Germany, it is legal to buy beer and wine when you're 16. So the majority of parents don't see it as a problem when the first drunk experience happens a few years earlier. Actually it is hard to find a teenager here that never tried alcohol before.

#2 In Austria around Christmas/St Nicholas time we have events called "Krampusläufe" where people, mostly young (drunk) men dress up as demonic devil-like creatures called Krampus with fur suits, creepy masks and cow bells and pull of shows that include lots of fire, smoke, witch burns etc while mainly Ramstein plays in the back. They also like to whip people in the audience with cow tails. And hell yea we enjoy the show while getting drunk on hot punch. We even bring our kids along.

#3 I live next to a game reserve in South Africa. It's not that surprising to hear baboons in your back yard, or spot a rhino 10 meters from your fence.



One time a whole troop of baboons ran over our roof. It's only corrugated iron and we all shat our pants.

#4 In Australian rural towns we all had our back doors unlocked; and friends are allowed to go through the back door and make themselves a cup of tea/coffee while they wait for you to get back from whatever you were doing.

#5 I live in NJ and it’s illegal here for you to pump your own gas/fuel. All stations are full service by law. I believe Oregon is the only other state in the USA that has this law.

#6 Sweden: The government has monopoly on any alcohol above 3.5% and can only be bought at one store dedicated to it.

#7 Brazil: Apparently being in a restaurant for hours and hours and only eating in 1% of the time. We talk for hours before and after eating here, so we don't leave right after eating. Everyone I knew from other country found it strange

#8 Starting college, meeting your class on week 1 and then having introductory sauna the next week, boys and girls all drunk & nekkid. Finland :3

#9 Experiencing 4 seasons every day. Jacket on, jacket off, it's sunny but it's raining, freezing and windy, then it's hot again... I like to wear shorts and puffer jacket combos for both extremes. Tasmania.

#10 My city is EXTREMELY bilingual, everyone speaks both English and French. You’ll hear people speak both languages in conversations quite often, sometimes in the same sentence. In stores, most of the time, people greet you with both languages and you reply in one of them, which tells them which language you prefer to talk in. They go "Bonjour, Hi!" And you say Bonjour back if you want to continue in French or Hi if you rather speak English. It’s kinda crazy.



I’m from Montréal, Canada.

#11 Where I used to live in Manitoba, nobody had fences, mainly because when the properties were divided up, the town planners left space that belonged to the town behind all of them, that was just a strip of forest and Canadian shield. So almost nobody put up fences because it cut off their view & access to what was essentially a super cool nature trail network throughout the town. Everyone knew once you hit mowed grass, that belonged to someone. Us kids barely ever went anywhere on foot via roads or sidewalks, we always took the trails (we rode bikes on the roads though, there were too many rocks on the trails for a regular kid's bike)



Of course, living in a forest had some unintended consequences. We frequently had bears, so I remember when I wasn't even 5 yet being taught what to do if I saw a bear. And two separate years we had a mountain lion, which was a lot worse. The town would hire someone to trap and relocate these animals but it always took a while. I remember watching a bear lying down under the crabapple tree in our front yard just eating all the windfall apples for ages, not a care in the world.

#12 Romania. Being a witch/medium is an official job, meaning you need a permit, your profit is monitored and you pay taxes.



When killing a pig, raw skin covered in salt is the first food consumed, as it is considered a delicacy.



We also fill the pig's small intestine with a mixture of meat, rice and garlic and put it in the oven for about an hour. Yum!



Many people believe that if you look at a baby for too long, you can unknowingly put a curse on it, which will make it cry until you pour holy water on the child and pray to make the curse go away. Parents are an exception, they can not curse their own child.

#13 still being in the same house as your parents after marriage. also with kids.

#14 Free public transport in the whole country: buses, trains, trams.

#15 In Norway it's normal to release two million sheep (read: ***two*** ***million*** ***sheep***) into the *wild*, mostly unsupervised, where an estimated *100.000* of them die to either injuries, illness or predators, with the farmers crying and complaining (usually only to that last one), and then repeat the same process again the next year, and every year after that.



Does Norway kind of have a f****d up and moronic sheep farming practice? Yes, yes we do.

#16 Welp, in Lithuania we have hill of crosses with over 200 k. crosses, we have a hotel where you live in a jail cell and ex KGB agents shout at you and dogs bark at you all the time.

#17 Many (but not all) Germans restricting themselves to exactly one hot meal per day. I've heard sentences such as:



"No I can't, I already ate warm at lunch"

"I tried so hard to find a breakfast place that sells cold food"

"Let's just eat bread, I've had hot lunch"

"You can't eat two hot meals, that's too much"



I still don't get why it has to be no more and less than one hot meal? And why do breakfast pancakes not count as hot food?

#18 Free Sundays (germany)

Everything, literally everything is closed on Sundays which is amazing cuz everyone (except from the most essential like doctors, firefighters and the police) have a free day which is awesome!!

#19 I live in Dublin and when we tell people who live in America that we put crisps in sandwiches they laugh at us. Just try it mate. It’s so good

#20 Alligators. Just...everywhere. I live in a swampy area of Florida, and it's pretty normal to come across alligators in small ponds, ditches, around pools, or just chilling in a parking lot. I've nearly tripped on alligators more times than i'd like to admit. Thankfully they're pretty chill and won't really bother you unless you mess with them or go near a nest. The police are even trained to deal with rogue alligator calls.

#21 In the Eifel, germany, on the night to 1st of may, people paint a long line from one house to another. The line means that someone in these households is having an affair. Every year several relationships break up because of this. I love it.

#22 People who are 12-14 driving tractors on the roads in rural Ireland. The legal minimum age is 16, but most farmers don't really care.



EDIT: I didn't realise that this is a rural thing. Still comes as a shock to urban people though.

#23 It seems insane to me to put residential areas on 25 degree inclines but Clifton in Bristol sure does exist

#24 Driving over the mountains and shouting "mint sauce" out the window to the sheep....



Wales



( And fellow welshys... Don't lie..you know you've done it)

#25 UAE. As a female:

1- Not having to move out of my parents’ house unless I get married.



2- Obtaining a degree is a must, but working is a complete option. Also if I choose to work, I don’t have to share my income with my spouse.



3- I get the superiority in lines so I don’t have to stand in long lines with men. Which happens rarely anyway because women don’t run errands in here.

#26 Spending 3/4 of the year inside. Phoenix, AZ, where it's common to run your air conditioner on Christmas and New Years.

#27 In Cincinnati we eat spaghetti noodles topped with a soup-like chili and a 1/4 pound of shredded cheddar cheese.



And it’s delicious.

#28 Today (in Japan)over a hundred people lined up (staggered for social distancing) at 9:00 am on a Saturday. First one hundred get a ticket. At 10:30 we all line up again. One at a time we draw a number; 1 to 5. Then we go over to a big basin of the best quality of rice and take as many scoops as the number we drew. You are encourage to make each scoop heaping. This is not a food bank thing (I hope) just the promise of “good rice” draws a crowd.

It was at a roadside tourist shop/complex.

#29 Calling an uber instead of an ambulance or going to work while sick during a pandemic.



Gotta love freedom

#30 Having your birthday party look like this:



Your livingroom is transformed so that there's a great circle of chairs with a coffeetable in the center.



If it's an afternoon party, guests will visit between 14:00 and 17:00 or 18:00 - 21:00, but not both! there's 1 timeslot for friends and 1 for family).



As a guest, you arrive, you congratulate the birthday boy or girl, hand over your present. Then you introduce yourself to the group if you don't know them yet. Then, you go over the circle and shake everyone's hand and ALSO congratulate them with so-and-so's birthday.



After making your way through the circle, you take your empty chair and that is now your seat for the rest of the party.



After everyone arrived, the birthday person will bring you a piece of cake and a beverage (usually coffee or tea). Everyone eats their cake and talks to the person sitting next to him/her.



After everyone is done, there'll be a tour of the house and any new things will be pointed out to you. Now is your moment to ask some questions like "oh, was it expensive?" and also compliment the host on how great it is.



After the tour there'll be another round of food and drinks, snacks will be laid out on the coffeetable, but you shouldn't eat much of it. This is the only food that will be brought out and everyone has to share it.



After guests were there for about 3 hours they'll leave again. Everyone knows they're expected to leave but you need to come off as really wanting to stick around longer but you just couldn't because the dog needs to go for a walk or something, make up any excuse that sounds probable.



Then, repeat the cycle again in the evening with the other group. The weekend after that, invite your close friends to come over and have the real party.

#31 Israel. Where I live, it is normal.for about 15% of the population not to work and get paid by the government since they are praying to God and that's important too. Off course, the rest of the ppl pay for them. f**k them and their god

#32 Madagascar. Every now and then we dig up corpses of our loved ones, bring 'em through the village where they lived for a visit, change the tissues they where covered in (several layers) with new ones and put them back in the grave and all that while partying.

#33 Dedicating a website to just tell you when a chicken sandwich is on sale. (They are btw)



Also: hurricane parties and school trips to parks with gators.

#34 Germany: Apparently to eat minced meat raw (seasoned and on bread).

#35 Leaving your kids out in the cold. Alone. Sleeping.

#36 Drinking beer bottles while driving and left-hand lobbing them over the car to try to hit speed limit signs.



It’s called “sign tag”, my 60 year old aunt is the county champion

#37 Driving 3 hours at 100km/h and still being in the middle of nowhere (Australia). In parts of Europe you’d have crossed 3 borders in that time

#38 Putting a block of cheese in your hot chocolate. Colombia.

#39 In my hometown, it was totally normal to say and write on your car, "Go bust a nut!" during high school football season.

My high school's mascot was the acorn.

#40 Some people not wearing any footwear to observe a festival, for nine days, even if they go out.

#41 Every Last Tuesday of the year people make fire and literally blow up everything on the city streets. It's called "Charshanbe Soori"

#42 During hunting season, the real OGs would sell venison jerky for $5 a small ziplock on the school bus. My bus had 2-3 hunters any given year, some was more tender, some was seasoned better, some were just bigger bags. It was awesome and I bet they made bank.

#43 Saudi Arabia: Kids, as young as 10 years old, driving. The police don't really care much, and you see primary schoolers driving themselves and their siblings to school. Nope, most of them aren't orphans, their parents are just.... extremely free here.



Traffic accidents are the leading cause of death here unsurprisingly. I think it's a real shame that people are so careless.

#44 Staying at your parents house until 40-50 yo, then they die and it becomes yours.

Also most people here chew food with their mouth open.

#45 Putting a chair in the road to reserve a parking spot. Not only do people do it, but people respect people who do it.

#46 $3k a month for rent in any 2/2 apartment being considered inexpensive.

#47 Drinking slurpees in the dead of winter.

#48 In the next 16 days there will be two public holidays in my city.



Both of which are to recognise different sporting events.



One of those sporting events is taking place 2000 odd kms away.



The other is taking place in my city - though with very few attendees because of ‘Rona restrictions.



Gotta love Melbourne.

#49 Getting hammered at the picnic table out in front the mini-mart.

#50 In the north of Portugal we have a very typical rice dish that's made with the chicken or pig's blood. It´s very delicious but I met people for other countries that call us vampires

#51 Picking up roadkill for your table. Gotta temp it first, but if it's fresh or new and frozen, it's good.

#52 Living with your parents until your late 20s.

#53 Kangaroos, koalas, a bunch of spiders, crocodiles, never snows. I’m in Australia.



Edit: rarely snows in WA which is where I live.

#54 Being in a hot room naked with bunch of strangers.

#55 Cars that cost $30k USD can cost up to $80k USD here (Singapore)

#56 Only having a snow day if the buses can't physically get to school, or the temperature is -40° F or below without wind chill. (I'm from northern wisconsin)

#57 People walking around barefoot. its way more common in beach suburbs, but even in suburbs 20km+ away from the beach you will see people (especially young people) walking around super markets and shopping centers with no shoes on. and not because they cant afford them. Australia.

#58 People carrying around m16s in the streets with out a second look

#59 Going 155 miles per hour on a motorway legally.

#60 Taking well over a year to make a new government.

#61 Milk in bags

#62 Paying $1,000,000 for a house that should cost $250,000 anywhere else

#63 Adults dating 15+ minors... It's honestly very concerning to see that the majority doesn't see the problem with that

#64 Calling a water fountain a “bubbler”, calling an ATM a Time Machine, REAL tailgating, cheese on apple pie, and wearing foam cheese on your head.

#65 Paying for healthcare