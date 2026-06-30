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It’s no secret that tattoos are permanent. You can’t just wash them off or magically erase them once the ink is in your skin. That’s why many people think long and hard before making that commitment.

But not everyone gets the memo. One tattoo shop manager recently took to Reddit to share one of the wildest customer experiences they’ve ever had. A woman came in, made a very specific tattoo choice, and insisted on getting it done her way. Two days later, she burst back in demanding that it be fixed.

What followed was a meltdown so baffling it left the entire shop speechless. Read the full story below.

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A woman made a very peculiar tattoo choice and insisted on getting it done her way

Image credits: AI25.Studio Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But two days later, she burst back into the shop demanding a fix, and the reason why left everyone speechless

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Image credits: SquirrellyWildcard

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Image credits:İbrahim Halil Ölmez / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: SquirrellyWildcard

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Readers were equally flabbergasted by the customer’s logic

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