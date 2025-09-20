ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone makes mistakes—it’s part of being human. When it comes to tattoos, though, those mistakes are a little harder to undo. Once the ink is on your skin, it’s not something you can simply wash away.

Even so, that doesn’t mean you have to live with a tattoo you regret forever. Skilled artists can take bad or unwanted designs and transform them into something completely new. With the right cover-up, most people would never even guess there was anything underneath.

Here are some of the most impressive before-and-after transformations, courtesy of r/Tattoocoverups.