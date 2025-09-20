“Got My Embarrassing Mistake Covered”: 80 Tattoo Cover-Ups So Good You’d Never Know What’s Underneath
Everyone makes mistakes—it’s part of being human. When it comes to tattoos, though, those mistakes are a little harder to undo. Once the ink is on your skin, it’s not something you can simply wash away.
Even so, that doesn’t mean you have to live with a tattoo you regret forever. Skilled artists can take bad or unwanted designs and transform them into something completely new. With the right cover-up, most people would never even guess there was anything underneath.
Here are some of the most impressive before-and-after transformations, courtesy of r/Tattoocoverups.
4am Stick And Poke Upgraded
Best Tattoo Cover-Up I've Ever Seen
Before And After
My Artist Just Got A Lifelong Customer
Show Me Your Tits! Bushtit, Wrentit & Titmouse Birds. Scar Cover Up From Top Surgery
Deathly Hallows Coverup By Silas, Esoteric Tattoo. Portland Or
Ghibli Cover Up
Coverup After 18 Years
20-Year Old Faerie Gets New Life
20 years ago I gave a picture to a friend so he could create a tribal faerie tattoo design. It became a blob over time. Two months ago, a new (and amazing) artist looked at the blob and said he could fix it. He turned the old one into sticks and leaves on the ground under the new one. (Side note: the new one is based off the same pic the original one was, randomly). So happy with how it turned out.
Cover Up Ink
Sad Bear Coverup
Side Coverup With Flowers
I Presented My Artist With Quite The Challenge And I’m Happy With The Results
This was actually the third time getting this tattoo worked on. The first time was done on some girls kitchen and I don’t even have photo evidence of that. It was BAD (kids, please wait until you can pay for a good tattoo before getting one). The before picture I posted here was actually after another proper artist fixed it up for me. I know, it’s so awful but she did the best that she could; my foot was pretty chewed up.
So yeah, I’m not embarrassed of my tattoo anymore. It’s still healing and that process hasn’t been fun but it’s so worth it!!!
My Cover Up!
Just Wanted To Show Off My Cover Up Tattoo
Rose Tattoo Coverup
Inverted Flower Ghibli Coverup
After A Decade Of Believing It Would Be Impossible, I Finally Got My Embarrassing Mistake Covered
Ex Boyfriend Initials Coverup!!
What was next to ex boyfriend's initials? Is it a cigarette with a bow around it? I have no clue.
Coverup I Did Last Summer, Now One Of My Favorite Pieces
I regretted so much about tattooing this mantra.. it was really important to me at the time and had a big connection with to my dad, who I’ve since gone NC with after learning a lot of disturbing things about him. Now what used to be a painful and embarrassing part of me is one of my favorite pieces i have.
A few notes. The center face was empty space. This is half of the mantra, it continued on my chest (i did a separate coverup of that, which i also love).
When i approached this artist i asked how she felt about a coverup and sent her pics of the original. When she said she was open to it, i sent a few samples of her work that i liked (similar “bug babe” designs) and then told her she could design anything she wanted to cover / fill the space, that i really liked heavy black, and that i was comfortable going as big as she wanted.
Booked two days back to back, about 9hrs total.
Super happy with the results.
Cover Up #2 Done
Upgraded Birb
I Should’ve Done This Sooner
Phil Hatchet Yau, San Diego
Name Coverup, Done By Me
Panther On A Panther LOL
Lost 70 Lbs So Far And Got A Zelda Tattoo Coverup To Celebrate ✨️
Reassurance :(
I posted on here before because I wanted to get a cover up since my mom does not support me as a lesbian and stands up for her family who support Trump and has disowned me. The original tattoo is first. I just got it covered up, and everyone is telling me it looks so bad. I’m really sad. I really loved the idea and it was very symbolic to me and I think he did a pretty good job, but now everyone has me feeling like trash. It’s obviously swollen and fresh here but I guess don’t comment if you’re just going to make me feel worse because I can’t handle any more of it this week….
Honey, if you like it you like it. Don’t worry about all the rest. Keep your chin up.
With No Help From This Sub Other Than “Kenough” Finally Got The Cover Up
Drunk Tattoo .. Coverup Is Beautiful
Got This 30 Year Old Flash Tattoo Finally Covered Up
Cover Up By Mike Eaton, Tattoo Asylum, Durham Nc
I Could Not Be Happier
Covering Skin Grafts And Scars With A Phoenix Tattoo By Adam Sky, San Francisco, California
Bad Trad Is Now Good Trad
Old Wings Covered By New, Bigger Wings!
I like the 1st side of the 1st picture the best actually. The bold outline and "dainty" details.
Very Pleased
Ex Best Friend Drew The Og Tattoo. Finally Got It Covered With A S.A.P (Sick A** Possum)
😅
Coverup By Yerae, Chronic Ink, Toronto
Finally Got A Mistake Covered Today
Bye Bye Bridget, Hello SAP
Been Drying To Get This One Covered Up For Years, Couldn't Be Happier With The Results
Cover Up By Daryl Watson @ Tower Of Hearts In Leeds
I think I may have just colored the 1st one. Both are nice though.
Drunk Decision Fixed
I personally like the nerd tattoo but the owl is nice, as well.
Don’t Get Matching ‘Best Friend’ Tattoos
Got matching ‘best friend’ tattoos with my now ex best friend. Got it covered less than a year later. I decided ’no matter what, no matter where’ didn’t include her trying to sleep with my husband.
Got My Cupid Covered By A Sap
Finally Got The Mistake I Made At 18yo Covered Up And I Think You're Going To Like What I Went With
Fun Save From Yesterday
Cover Up!
Finally Blasted Over A Mistake From 10 Years Ago
Still My Favorite Tattoo
Had Fun Covering Up This Tattoo
Chest Panel Cover Up!
Please refresh the sleeve.
Finally Covered This Quote I Regretted Getting
My Cover Up
Hp Deathly Hallows Cover Up
I liked Harry Potter as a teenager but I don’t understand all the Deathly Hallows symbol tattoos. It was a symbol from the end of the series when I had lost all interest. I assume it’s because other than a lightning bolt, there weren’t many symbols to represent the series if you didn’t want a bigger picture tattooed
Finally Got This Horrible Thing Covered After Having It For 16 Years
Finally Got My Panther!
Script To Magnolia Tree
A Long Journey Has Finally Come To An End!
I got a sleeve that I hated the second it was done. I was young and naive, not knowing how to stick up for myself with a difficult tattoo artist. He didn’t listen to my ideas and it made for a totally different tattoo than I had wanted. After a year of trying to love it, I took my own fate into my hands and went through with the removal process. I did 5 sessions over the course of 2 years and this week I finally got my very long awaited coverup. I’m over the moon with it. Now THIS is the sleeve of my dreams! I order it’s the original sleeve, the last stage of laser, and now the coverup! :)
After 3.5 Years I Can Finally Look At My Hand Without Wanting To Cut It Off. (‘Tater Update)
I Covered Up This Scary Face With An Ornate Vase
Much better than the weird scary face, is that large ornate vase.
Not A Sap But Still Sick Nonetheless
I really like the bright and vibrant colors, I hope it doesn't fade too much.
Misplaced Nationalism To Actual Fandom
Crowbro To Cover Up My Poor Teenage Choices
My Sister's Tattoo Rework
An artist wasn’t able to finish the original tattoo which was supposed to be an eye. She eventually decided to make it a golum 2 years later
Finally Covered Up A Massive Mistake!
My Sap Coverup Over Red Ink
Do You Think This Is A Good Cover Up?
SAP Coverup Of Not So SAP
Finally Got My Wonky X-Men Symbol From 12 Years Ago Covered Up
A Little Drawn On Fun
Sap Cover Up
A Mistake At 18 Covered Up At 20
So Happy I Cried
So Happy With My Artists Work
It's always so amazing how the artists can make the lines just disappear and perfectly blend in !
