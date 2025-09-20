ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone makes mistakes—it’s part of being human. When it comes to tattoos, though, those mistakes are a little harder to undo. Once the ink is on your skin, it’s not something you can simply wash away.

Even so, that doesn’t mean you have to live with a tattoo you regret forever. Skilled artists can take bad or unwanted designs and transform them into something completely new. With the right cover-up, most people would never even guess there was anything underneath.

Here are some of the most impressive before-and-after transformations, courtesy of r/Tattoocoverups.

#1

4am Stick And Poke Upgraded

Faded cat tattoo transformed into detailed grim reaper scene in a tattoo regret cover-up with a major upgrade.

rumour13 Report

    #2

    Best Tattoo Cover-Up I've Ever Seen

    Before and after tattoo upgrade featuring a colorful Pikachu painting over a faded matching best friend tattoo.

    wise_banana-_- Report

    #3

    Before And After

    Before and after tattoo cover-up showing major upgrade from simple black cross to detailed elephant design on upper arm.

    Difficult-Moose56 Report

    #4

    My Artist Just Got A Lifelong Customer

    Cat wearing a witch hat and pumpkin tattoo before and after cover-up showing tattoo regrets upgraded on forearm.

    sentient_potato97 Report

    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love how they kept the theme of the bats and even the shape but made them better

    #5

    Show Me Your Tits! Bushtit, Wrentit & Titmouse Birds. Scar Cover Up From Top Surgery

    Chest tattoo featuring detailed birds and leaves, showcasing a creative upgrade to common tattoo regrets.

    inkbypush Report

    #6

    Deathly Hallows Coverup By Silas, Esoteric Tattoo. Portland Or

    Tattoo regret cover-up showing detailed bat with mountain and floral landscape on forearm.

    1800stabyou Report

    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this! going from something everyone has to something so unique and a true work of art!

    #7

    Ghibli Cover Up

    Before and after tattoo upgrade on forearm showing a cross replaced by a colorful frying pan with flames design.

    RattyMctatti Report

    #8

    Coverup After 18 Years

    Foot tattoo cover-up showing a transformation from a gun and hearts design to colorful floral and butterfly artwork.

    Own_Competition_2182 Report

    #9

    20-Year Old Faerie Gets New Life

    Before and after tattoo cover-up on lower back showing a major upgrade of a regretful black ink design.

    20 years ago I gave a picture to a friend so he could create a tribal faerie tattoo design. It became a blob over time. Two months ago, a new (and amazing) artist looked at the blob and said he could fix it. He turned the old one into sticks and leaves on the ground under the new one. (Side note: the new one is based off the same pic the original one was, randomly). So happy with how it turned out.

    Sad-Illustrator-2700 Report

    pks avatar
    PK S
    PK S
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t particularly like it when the cover up turns out to be 3 times as big as the original.

    #10

    Cover Up Ink

    Tattoo regrets transformed with detailed upgrades featuring a dark figure and flying crows on calf tattoos.

    alyn404 Report

    #11

    Sad Bear Coverup

    Before and after tattoo upgrade of a bear with floral elements showing major tattoo regrets transformation.

    Gentle_Biscuits Report

    #12

    Side Coverup With Flowers

    Side-by-side tattoo cover-up showing a floral upgrade over old snowflake designs on a person's side tattoo regrets

    yerae_tt Report

    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ok the first one was a mess... snowflakes, baseball, guns, wrenches (i think), and maybe skis? the second one is effing amazing

    #13

    I Presented My Artist With Quite The Challenge And I’m Happy With The Results

    Before and after tattoo upgrade on a foot, transforming a faded planet design into a vibrant anglerfish tattoo.

    This was actually the third time getting this tattoo worked on. The first time was done on some girls kitchen and I don’t even have photo evidence of that. It was BAD (kids, please wait until you can pay for a good tattoo before getting one). The before picture I posted here was actually after another proper artist fixed it up for me. I know, it’s so awful but she did the best that she could; my foot was pretty chewed up.
    So yeah, I’m not embarrassed of my tattoo anymore. It’s still healing and that process hasn’t been fun but it’s so worth it!!!

    Chicky_Melly Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Zoologically accurate for that fish to be at the bottom of the body.

    #14

    My Sh**ty Skyline Watercolor Coverup

    Before and after photos of a tattoo cover-up showing a floral design replacing regretful best friend tattoo ink.

    madzquinn7 Report

    #15

    My Cover Up!

    Before and after tattoo cover-up of a bird and flowers on upper back showing major tattoo regrets upgraded.

    AgeInternational5130 Report

    #16

    Just Wanted To Show Off My Cover Up Tattoo

    Before and after tattoo cover-up featuring a detailed geisha design replacing a faded dragon tattoo regret upgrade.

    Rough-Mix-5839 Report

    #17

    Blackwork Coverup

    Butterfly tattoo cover-up showing a major upgrade from rough outline to bold black ink design on inner forearm.

    average_gremlin Report

    #18

    Rose Tattoo Coverup

    Before and after tattoo cover-up of a blue floral design on forearm, showcasing major tattoo regrets upgrade.

    yerae_tt Report

    #19

    Inverted Flower Ghibli Coverup

    Before and after images showing a tattoo cover up of a simple black ink design with a colorful upgraded tattoo.

    Jsweezy26 Report

    #20

    After A Decade Of Believing It Would Be Impossible, I Finally Got My Embarrassing Mistake Covered

    Before and after images of a tattoo regret upgraded with a detailed black and grey plague doctor design on a forearm.

    BakedBen420 Report

    #21

    Ex Boyfriend Initials Coverup!!

    Before and after tattoo cover-up on forearm, showing a major upgrade of tattoo regret with detailed alien design.

    littlebabby Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What was next to ex boyfriend's initials? Is it a cigarette with a bow around it? I have no clue.

    #22

    Coverup I Did Last Summer, Now One Of My Favorite Pieces

    Black ink tattoo cover-up showing detailed face and intricate wings transforming previous tattoo on woman’s upper back.

    I regretted so much about tattooing this mantra.. it was really important to me at the time and had a big connection with to my dad, who I’ve since gone NC with after learning a lot of disturbing things about him. Now what used to be a painful and embarrassing part of me is one of my favorite pieces i have.

    A few notes. The center face was empty space. This is half of the mantra, it continued on my chest (i did a separate coverup of that, which i also love).

    When i approached this artist i asked how she felt about a coverup and sent her pics of the original. When she said she was open to it, i sent a few samples of her work that i liked (similar “bug babe” designs) and then told her she could design anything she wanted to cover / fill the space, that i really liked heavy black, and that i was comfortable going as big as she wanted.

    Booked two days back to back, about 9hrs total.

    Super happy with the results.

    lucyjuggles Report

    #23

    Cover Up #2 Done

    Before and after koi fish tattoo cover-up on shoulder showcasing tattoo regrets with creative upgrades.

    h00d_r4t Report

    #24

    Upgraded Birb

    Faded red bird tattoo on wrist transformed into vibrant cardinal with detailed feathers and blue berries.

    MzMeow42 Report

    #25

    I Should’ve Done This Sooner

    Before and after tattoo cover-up transforming a simple outline into colorful cat and sun moon design tattoo.

    jordannbennett Report

    #26

    Phil Hatchet Yau, San Diego

    Before and after tattoo upgrade of a bird with wings spread, showcasing tattoo regrets and improvements.

    Few_Worry_5595 Report

    #27

    Name Coverup, Done By Me

    Before and after tattoo cover-up showing a colorful floral design replacing old ink, illustrating tattoo regrets and upgrades.

    Aetherwyn Report

    #28

    Panther On A Panther LOL

    Before and after photos of a tattoo regret transformed into a vibrant panther cover-up tattoo.

    antonioottat1980 Report

    #29

    Lost 70 Lbs So Far And Got A Zelda Tattoo Coverup To Celebrate ✨️

    Before and after images of a tattoo upgrade featuring a large, colorful back piece covering a smaller original tattoo.

    amathestria Report

    #30

    Reassurance :(

    Before and after tattoo transformation on upper arm covering a simple mom heart design with a detailed crying heart face.

    I posted on here before because I wanted to get a cover up since my mom does not support me as a lesbian and stands up for her family who support Trump and has disowned me. The original tattoo is first. I just got it covered up, and everyone is telling me it looks so bad. I’m really sad. I really loved the idea and it was very symbolic to me and I think he did a pretty good job, but now everyone has me feeling like trash. It’s obviously swollen and fresh here but I guess don’t comment if you’re just going to make me feel worse because I can’t handle any more of it this week….

    coolcatsam Report

    amanda_fondaumiere avatar
    Amanda Fondaumiere
    Amanda Fondaumiere
    Community Member
    10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honey, if you like it you like it. Don’t worry about all the rest. Keep your chin up.

    #31

    With No Help From This Sub Other Than “Kenough” Finally Got The Cover Up

    Close-up of tattoo regret upgrades showing floral script and a detailed cat with bats and tree silhouette.

    Odd_Confection_1108 Report

    #32

    Drunk Tattoo .. Coverup Is Beautiful

    Before and after tattoos showing a sunset beach scene upgraded with palm trees and hibiscus flowers tattoo regrets.

    Waste_Ad6587 Report

    #33

    Got This 30 Year Old Flash Tattoo Finally Covered Up

    Before and after tattoo transformation showing major upgrade from faded design to detailed full sleeve tattoo.

    HooKerzNbLo Report

    #34

    It’s Like It Never Existed

    Before and after tattoo cover up showing a small skull replaced by a vibrant octopus design on thigh skin.

    Aquilleia Report

    #35

    Cover Up By Mike Eaton, Tattoo Asylum, Durham Nc

    Before and after images showing a major tattoo upgrade from a faded lantern design to a bold black and grey floral tattoo on upper arm.

    Tattoo_Asylum Report

    #36

    I Could Not Be Happier

    Before and after images showing a tattoo upgrade from a blurry figure to colorful flowers with a butterfly on the side torso.

    beautiful_g1rl Report

    #37

    Covering Skin Grafts And Scars With A Phoenix Tattoo By Adam Sky, San Francisco, California

    Arm tattoo cover-up transformation with detailed dragon design and red accents on a man wearing an orange sleeveless shirt.

    Tattoodles Report

    mariab_2 avatar
    Maartje
    Maartje
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very appropriate. Rise from the ashes of a fire. Well done.

    #38

    Bad Trad Is Now Good Trad

    Before and after tattoo transformation showing a major upgrade from a dagger to a colorful bat-themed design.

    emilymakesgames Report

    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the details and like work on the new one along with the shading is amazing

    Vote comment up
    #39

    Old Wings Covered By New, Bigger Wings!

    Before and after butterfly tattoo cover-up on back showcasing major tattoo regrets upgrade with vibrant colors.

    purplotter Report

    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    9 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the 1st side of the 1st picture the best actually. The bold outline and "dainty" details.

    #40

    Very Pleased

    Back tattoo transformation showing upgrades from simple designs to detailed flower tattoos with shading and color.

    Elle_Cee00 Report

    #41

    Ex Best Friend Drew The Og Tattoo. Finally Got It Covered With A S.A.P (Sick A** Possum)

    Small simple tattoo on ankle transformed into a vibrant rat tattoo with detailed shading and color on the calf.

    Wild_Mention_5309 Report

    carynccrespo avatar
    sfgothgirl
    sfgothgirl
    Community Member
    Premium     6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the before so much! The after, not so much.

    #42

    😅

    Before and after military tattoo cover-up showing major upgrade in detail and color on upper arm.

    tacarl2808 Report

    #43

    Coverup By Yerae, Chronic Ink, Toronto

    Before and after tattoo cover-up on upper back showing a floral heart design upgrade from a black flower tattoo.

    yerae_tt Report

    #44

    Finally Got A Mistake Covered Today

    Faded hand tattoo covered by a detailed black and gray dragon redesign showing tattoo regrets and upgrades.

    SakasuCircus Report

    #45

    Bye Bye Bridget, Hello SAP

    Before and after images of a forearm tattoo upgrade featuring a black panther replacing old lettering tattoo regrets.

    Phi_Schrodinger Report

    #46

    Been Drying To Get This One Covered Up For Years, Couldn't Be Happier With The Results

    Before and after tattoo upgrade showing a simple lightning bolt replaced by a detailed panther design.

    charliepiper Report

    #47

    Cover Up By Daryl Watson @ Tower Of Hearts In Leeds

    Two arm tattoos displayed side by side, featuring a detailed black geometric design and a colorful crow with roses.

    MissFaithless Report

    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I may have just colored the 1st one. Both are nice though.

    #48

    Drunk Decision Fixed

    Tattoo regret cover-up transforming nerd text into a detailed owl design with vibrant colors on forearm.

    mama_henz Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I personally like the nerd tattoo but the owl is nice, as well.

    #49

    Don’t Get Matching ‘Best Friend’ Tattoos

    Two matching sun and moon tattoos with floral designs and a mountain tattoo with trees and stars as tattoo regrets upgraded.

    Got matching ‘best friend’ tattoos with my now ex best friend. Got it covered less than a year later. I decided ’no matter what, no matter where’ didn’t include her trying to sleep with my husband.

    OctopusMushroom Report

    #50

    Got My Cupid Covered By A Sap

    Before and after tattoo cover-up showing major upgrade from faded cherub to colorful tiger design on arm.

    melaine0 Report

    #51

    Finally Got The Mistake I Made At 18yo Covered Up And I Think You're Going To Like What I Went With

    Before and after tattoo transformation showing tattoo regret upgraded with a colorful panther and flowers design on thigh.

    ReefsnChicks Report

    #52

    Fun Save From Yesterday

    Tattoo regret cover-up transformation showing upgrade from faded portrait to vibrant warrior woman tattoo.

    Few_Worry_5595 Report

    #53

    Cover Up!

    Close-up of thigh tattoos featuring a castle with moon and an upgraded butterfly design surrounded by leaves and berries.

    seahorse921 Report

    #54

    Finally Blasted Over A Mistake From 10 Years Ago

    Before and after tattoo cover-up featuring a bold skull and dagger design, showcasing major tattoo regrets upgrade.

    PlantbasedSadness Report

    #55

    Still My Favorite Tattoo

    Before and after images of a tattoo cover-up showing tattoo regrets transformed with a bold new design.

    gundam2017 Report

    #56

    Had Fun Covering Up This Tattoo

    Old moon and stars tattoo on leg transformed into colorful alien tattoo with green background, showcasing tattoo regrets upgrade.

    antonioottat1980 Report

    #57

    Chest Panel Cover Up!

    Before and after photos showing a tattoo cover-up transformation with colorful snake and floral designs on the chest.

    Ok_Dragonfruit7956 Report

    #58

    Finally Covered This Quote I Regretted Getting

    Tattoo regret cover-up featuring a bold black panther and floral design replacing faded text on a forearm.

    rib1356 Report

    #59

    My Cover Up

    Before and after tattoo cover-up showing a faded angel and name replaced by a colorful skull and floral design, tattoo regrets upgrade.

    crystalpetals44 Report

    #60

    Hp Deathly Hallows Cover Up

    Back tattoo cover-up showing upgraded sword and roses design with shading and intricate details on the skin.

    Nukegrrl Report

    zoe_x_ avatar
    Zoe Vokes
    Zoe Vokes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I liked Harry Potter as a teenager but I don’t understand all the Deathly Hallows symbol tattoos. It was a symbol from the end of the series when I had lost all interest. I assume it’s because other than a lightning bolt, there weren’t many symbols to represent the series if you didn’t want a bigger picture tattooed

    #61

    Finally Got This Horrible Thing Covered After Having It For 16 Years

    Before and after tattoo cover-up showing upgraded plant design over matching best friend tattoo regrets.

    ka_shep Report

    #62

    Finally Got My Panther!

    Before and after tattoo upgrade showing a simple initial tattoo transformed into a detailed black panther design.

    PanPlane Report

    #63

    Script To Magnolia Tree

    Back tattoos showing floral and bird designs as tattoo regrets get a major upgrade with new ink art.

    cglatt_tattoos Report

    #64

    A Long Journey Has Finally Come To An End!

    Forearm tattoos featuring detailed black and grey floral and fruit designs as tattoo regrets with major upgrades.

    I got a sleeve that I hated the second it was done. I was young and naive, not knowing how to stick up for myself with a difficult tattoo artist. He didn’t listen to my ideas and it made for a totally different tattoo than I had wanted. After a year of trying to love it, I took my own fate into my hands and went through with the removal process. I did 5 sessions over the course of 2 years and this week I finally got my very long awaited coverup. I’m over the moon with it. Now THIS is the sleeve of my dreams! I order it’s the original sleeve, the last stage of laser, and now the coverup! :)

    callmepeaches Report

    #65

    After 3.5 Years I Can Finally Look At My Hand Without Wanting To Cut It Off. (‘Tater Update)

    Tattoo regrets transformed into upgraded designs on hands featuring creative and detailed colorful tattoos.

    philanthropeas Report

    #66

    I Covered Up This Scary Face With An Ornate Vase

    Before and after tattoo upgrade of an arm showing a detailed floral vase replacing an old outline face tattoo.

    PeachTea444 Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Much better than the weird scary face, is that large ornate vase.

    #67

    Not A Sap But Still Sick Nonetheless

    Before and after tattoo transformation showcasing major upgrades on chest tattoos and tattoo regrets.

    birdmanjr90 Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really like the bright and vibrant colors, I hope it doesn't fade too much.

    #68

    Misplaced Nationalism To Actual Fandom

    Before and after tattoo cover-up of a faded Canadian flag transforming into a fiery demon design on a man's back.

    brew_war Report

    #69

    Crowbro To Cover Up My Poor Teenage Choices

    Before and after images of a major tattoo upgrade featuring a detailed crow with autumn leaves and crescent moon.

    ProbablyAHipster_ Report

    #70

    My Sister's Tattoo Rework

    Before and after tattoo cover-up of a black eye design transformed with detailed art and nature elements on the forearm.

    An artist wasn’t able to finish the original tattoo which was supposed to be an eye. She eventually decided to make it a golum 2 years later

    Hauntedairyfarm Report

    #71

    Finally Covered Up A Massive Mistake!

    Before and after tattoo transformation covering old regret with vibrant, colorful new tattoo upgrade on a person's chest.

    SodaInABox Report

    #72

    My Sap Coverup Over Red Ink

    Before and after images of a major tattoo upgrade from a simple heart to a detailed black panther design.

    No-Resort-3422 Report

    zoe_x_ avatar
    Zoe Vokes
    Zoe Vokes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finally a panther that looks friendly and not the typical, roaring to the side picture that all the other coverups have been

    #73

    Do You Think This Is A Good Cover Up?

    Before and after images of a tattoo cover-up, showing a major upgrade to a best friend tattoo regret on an arm.

    giluuuu Report

    #74

    SAP Coverup Of Not So SAP

    Faded panther tattoo cover-up transforming into a vibrant black panther with flowers on upper arm in bold colors.

    ginkobot78 Report

    #75

    Finally Got My Wonky X-Men Symbol From 12 Years Ago Covered Up

    Before and after tattoo cover up on upper arm, showing major upgrade of tattoo regrets with new colorful design.

    hisdudeness9829 Report

    #76

    A Little Drawn On Fun

    Tattoo regret cover-up showing a vibrant colorful skull with horns replacing a faded design on a forearm.

    Alternative-Box-4457 Report

    #77

    Sap Cover Up

    Chest tattoo regret cover-up showing a fierce panther and roses replacing old matching best friend tattoos.

    L_Bird47 Report

    #78

    A Mistake At 18 Covered Up At 20

    Close-up of tattoo regret upgrade showing a bold dragon design replaced a simple kiss me tattoo on shoulder and arm.

    scum_of_poland Report

    #79

    So Happy I Cried

    Tattoo regrets showing two different black ink tattoos on skin, highlighting major tattoo upgrades and changes.

    Timely_Debt_84 Report

    #80

    So Happy With My Artists Work

    Tattoo regret transformed into a vibrant castle tattoo with flames, showcasing a major upgrade in tattoo design and quality.

    DamiansDog Report

