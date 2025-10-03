Stepkids Who Always Treated Stepdad With Indifference Expect Inheritance, He Says Take A Hike

Stepkids Who Always Treated Stepdad With Indifference Expect Inheritance, He Says Take A HikeInterview With Expert
We often hear the phrase, “don’t bite the hand that feeds you,” but some people never really grasp its true meaning. In fact, sometimes they act highly ungrateful for what they have and demand even more. It’s obvious that the person who keeps giving will reach their limit one day.
Something similar happened with this family, as the stepkids kept mistreating their stepdad. He always helped them out financially, but they never had any respect for him. However, he snapped when they had the nerve to ask for “inheritance,” but this sparked a fight with his wife. Here’s what happened next!
More info: Reddit
Sometimes, marrying someone and living in a blended family can be really challenging
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
When the poster married his current wife, she was a widow, and even after 13 years, her two kids don’t accept or respect him
Image credits: tahoeintesla
Image credits: Haley Phelps / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
When he got good money after selling his company, his stepkids came asking for an “inheritance,” so he just laughed in their faces
Image credits: tahoeintesla
Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT
A huge fight broke out over this, as the stepkids said that he should have passed away instead of their dad, and even his wife was upset
Image credits: tahoeintesla
He updated that she was actually angry with her kids for lashing out against him, and he was still sticking to the plan of not leaving them any money
Today, we dive into the life of a blended family, where the original poster (OP) is the stepdad. When he met his current wife, she was a widow with 2 kids, and they have now been married for over 13 years. The thing is, her children never really accepted her new husband and had zero respect for him.
“Children who’ve lost a parent usually carry some grief that never really goes away. Accepting a stepparent can feel, deep down, like betraying the parent they lost. If those early feelings aren’t worked through, the distance or resistance toward a stepparent can carry on into adulthood,” explained Faizan Maniyar, a counselor that Bored Panda interviewed.
Well, despite their refusal to give him any respect, the poster still funded their schooling and college, while also paying for other activities. A few years down the line, they did mellow down a little, but they never treated him properly. The kids also didn’t care whether he was involved in their school activities or things like that, so he decided to step down. That must’ve felt awful, right?
Our expert claimed that when a stepparent gives their time, energy, and even financial support but still feels shut out, it can be very painful. Over time, Faizan added, many start to pull back, not because they don’t care, but because it hurts too much to keep trying. He also noted that this kind of rejection often leaves people feeling invisible or unappreciated.
OP must have felt so bad in all these years; no wonder he snapped when the stepkids demanded an inheritance. You see, he sold his company to a big buyer and retired. The greedy siblings immediately claimed that he should leave them some of the money. In fact, the stepdaughter even asked him to fund her international destination wedding. After years of disrespect, he just laughed in their faces.
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
That’s when they got nasty and said they wished he had passed away instead of their real dad. Ouch, that’s really hurtful! Even his wife was upset with him, yet the poster refused to leave them anything. Faizan narrated, “Money in families is rarely just about finances—it often feels tied to love, fairness, or belonging.”
“In blended families, inheritance can bring up old wounds and unspoken expectations. Stepchildren may expect a share as a way of proving they matter, even if they’ve already received support in the past. Without clear conversations, these issues can create tension, resentment, and power struggles,” he added.
Well, money definitely caused a rift in this family. The poster later gave us an update that his wife was mostly annoyed with her own kids because of what they said to him. Our expert also noted that couples facing these dilemmas benefit from talking openly about their values and long-term intentions.
He believes that establishing clear boundaries (for example, keeping pre-marital assets separate from jointly built wealth) can reduce misunderstandings. Lastly, Faizan advised that above all, approaching these decisions as a united team, rather than as individuals taking sides, helps protect trust and connection within the marriage.
Well, I am glad that his wife is not against him and supports him with whatever decision he makes. OP still didn’t want to leave them anything, but said that he might change his mind in the future. What would you do in such a situation? We would love to hear your thoughts, so leave them in the comments below!
22
1