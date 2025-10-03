Stepkids Who Always Treated Stepdad With Indifference Expect Inheritance, He Says Take A Hike

ADVERTISEMENT

We often hear the phrase, “don’t bite the hand that feeds you,” but some people never really grasp its true meaning. In fact, sometimes they act highly ungrateful for what they have and demand even more. It’s obvious that the person who keeps giving will reach their limit one day.

Something similar happened with this family, as the stepkids kept mistreating their stepdad. He always helped them out financially, but they never had any respect for him. However, he snapped when they had the nerve to ask for “inheritance,” but this sparked a fight with his wife. Here’s what happened next!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Sometimes, marrying someone and living in a blended family can be really challenging

Middle-aged man and woman sharing a tender moment, highlighting stepkids and stepdad inheritance conflict theme.

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When the poster married his current wife, she was a widow, and even after 13 years, her two kids don’t accept or respect him

Text discussing stepkids treated with indifference by stepdad who tells them to take a hike regarding inheritance expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a stepdad explaining his marriage and stepchildren’s indifferent behavior and inheritance expectations.

Text excerpt discussing stepkids aged 23 and 22 showing indifference toward stepdad and inheritance conflict.

Text excerpt about a stepdad funding stepkids' education and handling parenting decisions despite their indifference regarding inheritance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text quote from stepdad about stepkids who treated him with indifference despite his efforts to be part of their lives and activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stepkids treated stepdad with indifference expect inheritance, stepdad refuses, emphasizing respect and boundaries in family dynamics.

Text about stepdad running a successful hvac business, deciding to retire after selling to a big company offer.

Image credits: tahoeintesla

Middle-aged man and woman discussing documents outdoors, reflecting strained stepdad and stepkids inheritance conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Haley Phelps / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When he got good money after selling his company, his stepkids came asking for an “inheritance,” so he just laughed in their faces

Text about stepkids showing indifference and expecting inheritance, with stepdad planning trips and denying their claims.

Text image with a quote about stepkids treated stepdad with indifference not receiving inheritance from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a stepdad explaining how stepkids treated him with indifference and rejected inheritance offers.

Stepkids showing indifference to stepdad expecting inheritance told to take a hike in family dispute over estate rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about stepkids and stepdad discussing inheritance and choosing to exclude indifferent stepchildren from will.

Text update about stepkids who treated stepdad with indifference and his response to inheritance expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tahoeintesla

Stepdad sitting calmly at dinner while stepkids express anger and indifference expecting inheritance during family conflict.

Share icon

Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

A huge fight broke out over this, as the stepkids said that he should have passed away instead of their dad, and even his wife was upset

Text excerpt from a story about stepkids who treated stepdad with indifference and expect an inheritance.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about wife fighting with her kids over disrespect, mentioning stepkids' indifference and inheritance issues with stepdad.

Text excerpt from a stepdad addressing stepkids’ indifference and denying plans to divorce his wife of 10 years.

Share icon

Text excerpt discussing prenup protecting money for kids and preventing stepkids expecting inheritance after indifferent treatment of stepdad.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing stepkids treated with indifference and inheritance decision from stepdad’s perspective.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing plans and reflections related to stepkids who treated stepdad with indifference and inheritance issues.

Image credits: tahoeintesla

He updated that she was actually angry with her kids for lashing out against him, and he was still sticking to the plan of not leaving them any money

Today, we dive into the life of a blended family, where the original poster (OP) is the stepdad. When he met his current wife, she was a widow with 2 kids, and they have now been married for over 13 years.​​ The thing is, her children never really accepted her new husband and had zero respect for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Children who’ve lost a parent usually carry some grief that never really goes away. Accepting a stepparent can feel, deep down, like betraying the parent they lost. If those early feelings aren’t worked through, the distance or resistance toward a stepparent can carry on into adulthood,” explained Faizan Maniyar, a counselor that Bored Panda interviewed.

Well, despite their refusal to give him any respect, the poster still funded their schooling and college, while also paying for other activities. A few years down the line, they did mellow down a little, but they never treated him properly. The kids also didn’t care whether he was involved in their school activities or things like that, so he decided to step down. That must’ve felt awful, right?

Our expert claimed that when a stepparent gives their time, energy, and even financial support but still feels shut out, it can be very painful. Over time, Faizan added, many start to pull back, not because they don’t care, but because it hurts too much to keep trying. He also noted that this kind of rejection often leaves people feeling invisible or unappreciated.

OP must have felt so bad in all these years; no wonder he snapped when the stepkids demanded an inheritance. You see, he sold his company to a big buyer and retired. The greedy siblings immediately claimed that he should leave them some of the money. In fact, the stepdaughter even asked him to fund her international destination wedding. After years of disrespect, he just laughed in their faces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Older man with gray hair and beard holds glasses, looking thoughtfully, reflecting on stepkids and inheritance issues.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when they got nasty and said they wished he had passed away instead of their real dad. Ouch, that’s really hurtful! Even his wife was upset with him, yet the poster refused to leave them anything. Faizan narrated, “Money in families is rarely just about finances—it often feels tied to love, fairness, or belonging.”

“In blended families, inheritance can bring up old wounds and unspoken expectations. Stepchildren may expect a share as a way of proving they matter, even if they’ve already received support in the past. Without clear conversations, these issues can create tension, resentment, and power struggles,” he added.

Well, money definitely caused a rift in this family. The poster later gave us an update that his wife was mostly annoyed with her own kids because of what they said to him. Our expert also noted that couples facing these dilemmas benefit from talking openly about their values and long-term intentions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He believes that establishing clear boundaries (for example, keeping pre-marital assets separate from jointly built wealth) can reduce misunderstandings. Lastly, Faizan advised that above all, approaching these decisions as a united team, rather than as individuals taking sides, helps protect trust and connection within the marriage.

Well, I am glad that his wife is not against him and supports him with whatever decision he makes. OP still didn’t want to leave them anything, but said that he might change his mind in the future. What would you do in such a situation? We would love to hear your thoughts, so leave them in the comments below!

Netizens felt that the stepkids were really entitled as they only ever cared about his money, completely ignoring what he had already done for them

Stepkids show indifference toward stepdad expecting inheritance while he refuses and sets strict conditions.

Reddit conversation with stepparent discussing indifference from stepkids and issues around respect and inheritance expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing stepkids expecting inheritance despite treating stepdad with indifference.

Screenshot of an online forum discussing stepkids who treated stepdad with indifference expecting inheritance.

Stepkids treated stepdad with indifference expect inheritance; stepdad rejects their claims firmly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing stepkids showing indifference toward stepdad and entitlement to inheritance in family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing stepkids treating stepdad with indifference and expecting an inheritance.

Comment on a forum post about stepkids indifferent to stepdad expecting inheritance, advising to enjoy and spend money freely.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing stepkids treating stepdad with indifference and expecting inheritance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing stepkids who treated stepdad with indifference expecting inheritance and his refusal to share it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment saying stepkids showed indifference and now expect inheritance, but stepdad refuses to give them money.

Comment on stepkids treating stepdad with indifference and expecting inheritance, advising them to move on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing stepkids who treated stepdad with indifference and his refusal to give inheritance due to disrespect.

Comment discussing stepkids treating stepdad with indifference and expectations of inheritance, advising respect and distance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing entitlement and inheritance disputes involving stepkids and stepdad.