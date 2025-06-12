Man Does His Best To Avoid Gym Stalker, She Hurls Weights At Him When He Rejects Her Come-Ons

ADVERTISEMENT

Rejection lowkey hurts. Whether being rejected from getting a ticket to your favorite sport, being rejected from your dream job, or being rejected by your crush, the pain is always there. However, completely losing your mind over it and lashing out at people is not the solution, is it?

Well, not everyone understands this, as one lady simply went ballistic when Reddit user TrainingDistance4448 rejected her advances multiple times. In fact, she took things so far that folks online actually told him to report her to management. Let’s find out what she really did!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Lashing out at people is most probably not the wisest way to handle any type of rejection

Share icon

Image credits: javi_indy / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster met a woman (Andrea) at his gym, and after a few conversations, she asked him out, but he declined

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TrainingDistance4448

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He started avoiding her, and when confronted, told her that she was embarrassing herself, but she reacted by pushing weights on him to “embarrass” him

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TrainingDistance4448

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After people online insisted, he complained about her to the front desk, and she came and apologized to him

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the whole incident was not enough to deter her as she kept asking him out, until he told her to leave him alone

The original poster (OP) is a regular at a gym, and about 6 months ago, he noticed a woman (Andrea) there. The two started having a few casual conversations over time, but the twist is, folks, that she asked him out on a date about 6 weeks ago. Well, our guy was not looking for anything at the moment, so he clearly rejected her, and she even seemed fine with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Little did OP anticipate what would happen. However, he did feel that something was amiss, so he started avoiding her. Of course, Andrea noticed this, and 2 weeks ago, she confronted him about it. Well, he agreed not to avoid her, but still kept doing so as she seemed inappropriately enthusiastic. Again, she noticed it and completely lost it.

The poster had already had a bad day when she confronted him, so he just asked her to leave him alone. Andrea, however, either refused to take the hint or just didn’t want to back down. Now, OP got really annoyed and told her that she was embarrassing herself. Guess what? This triggered her so much that she put her foot on the weights that the poster was lifting!

Probably scared she’d press them on him, he dropped them, and people started looking due to the loud sound they made. Crazy Andrea now retorted, “Now who’s embarrassing himself?” After OP vented online, many asked him to report her, and he heeded their advice. He doesn’t know whether it was that, but Andrea came and apologized about the weights.

However, she had still not learned that no means no because she tried to ask him out again!

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She even went so far as to accuse him of being a racist, as she’s Hispanic. The poster was taken aback and told her that it was because she made him uncomfortable. Her final retort was that OP “has a lot of maturing to do” (ugh, really?), and now he hopes that’s the end of it.

Folks were stumped by the lady, who simply refused to accept rejection and kept harassing the poster. While studies show that women are 2.1 times more likely to face harassment in a gym, it was also found that 9% of men also face the same issue. It is because of people like Andrea that people can’t enjoy their gym time to the fullest extent.

From the story, it’s pretty clear that she has high rejection sensitivity. Verywell Mind suggests that such individuals tend to respond dramatically to any hint that someone doesn’t want to be with them. It further explains that because of their fears and expectations, they may also misinterpret, distort, and overreact to what others say and do. They may even respond with hurt and anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

All that sounds familiar? Of course, it’s Andrea. Netizens didn’t shy away from exclaiming that she sounded like some deranged stalker. As opposed to the poster, they said that this might not be the last that he hears from her, and honestly, even I agree with them.

Research suggests that, in contrast to most people, who move on after being rejected, stalkers intensify the pursuit, convinced that at some point, they will receive a positive response from the victim. There you have it: doesn’t look like she will stop with her theatrics, does it? However, for OP’s sake, I hope she does.

What are your thoughts about the story? Leave them in the comments!

Netizens claimed that Andrea sounds like a creepy stalker, and some even suggested ideas he could use to get rid of her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT