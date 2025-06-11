ADVERTISEMENT

The whole job of medical professionals is to be there for their patients and to help them get better. Even though many doctors and nurses do that exceedingly well, there are a whole slew of healthcare providers who just don’t seem to give a damn about the folks under their care.

This list exposes all the things those kinds of doctors, nurses, and medical assistants have done. Their shocked and terrified colleagues are finally opening up about their experiences, and it’s safe to say that you’d never expect half of the stories.

More info: TikTok

#1

Fist clenched in front of dark background symbolizing strength and confrontation in coworker diabolical things report HR. My vary first week the CNA training me clocked a resident in the jaw, and I mean like a solid closed fist punch and she turned around and told me if I said anything she would tell everyone I inappropriately touched her. Went straight to HR and she got fired and arrested for elder abuse. that was 4 years ago.

Dave , Luis Quintero Report

    #2

    Close-up of a yellow and blue emergency vehicle displaying dial 911, symbolizing reporting coworker diabolical things to HR. I was an aid in a small privately ran nursing home with about 20 very high needs pts. EVERYONE left me there, after about 30 min I realized no one was coming back for the night, not even the owner.I was there to assist other ppl w no real medical training. I called 911.

    Slab Studio 🎨 , RDNE Stock project Report

    #3

    Hand in yellow glove cleaning toilet bowl with sponge, symbolizing dealing with coworker diabolical things to report HR. Watched a lady wipe down a damn toilet and clean it. She then used the same rag to clean the sink, water faucet, handle, and mirror. Like, wtf? After the toilet? Hell no. That's how people get sicker.

    Bran Muffin Bia , Kaboompics.com Report

    Many people who have been burned by the healthcare system strongly feel that all medical professionals are terrible. In reality, the statistics are not that bad, and it’s a very small section of doctors who might not have their patients’ best interests at heart. According to research, around 1-5% of healthcare providers have been disruptive, and 6% of doctors have mistreated patients.

    There could be a variety of reasons why medical workers behave in such a terrible manner. It might be due to their own personal issues, mental health problems, or a lack of empathy. That’s why doctors and nurses are also in need of a strong support system, or else they might end up making their issues their patients’ problems.

    #4

    Healthcare worker in green scrubs with red paper heart in pocket and stethoscope, representing coworker diabolical things report HR. We had a trauma come into the ER that was a stab wound, knife in tact. A new grad nurse wasn’t thinking, and ripped the knife out, everyone started flipping out, she panicked, and put it back in. The patient survived. Her career did not.

    Heather DiBenedetto , Kaboompics.com Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, I'm not a medical professional, but even I know that you don't immediately remove an object imbedded in someone!

    #5

    Hand holding a large purple Fabuloso bottle, illustrating coworker diabolical things in an office or home setting. CNA bathing residents with FABULOSO

    NayNay , MadsTheDragonborn Report

    #6

    Two coworkers adjusting bedding and caring for an elderly man in bed, highlighting issues to report HR. I worked 7am-7pm. I marked a patient diaper to see if they'll change him on the night shift. When I came back at 7am the same diaper was on him. I reported it

    scarlyscarx , Kampus Production Report

    When a medical professional does something bad to a patient or is guilty of negligence, the patient has the right to sue them for medical malpractice. In the United States, it is estimated that nearly 1 in 3 clinicians have been sued at least once during their careers, with certain specialists having an even greater chance of getting sued.

    Doctors have a responsibility to care for their patients, which is why these kinds of cases stand out even more starkly. When a person entrusts their health to a medical professional, they are hoping that they can be cured and also be kept safe from any kind of harm. When something goes wrong, their trust is completely shattered in the healthcare provider and system.
    #7

    Person pulling toilet paper from a holder, symbolizing coworker diabolical things to report to HR issues. The new girl who had supposedly worked as a cna for years wiped the resident back to front. Said she’s always done it that way after being corrected and then said “everybody has their own way.”

    Shelbee🐝 , jcomp Report

    #8

    Medical professional in protective gear preparing instruments, symbolizing coworker diabolical things report HR concerns. I’m not a worker but I have a severe penicillin allergy, and my surgical prep nurse tried to force it into my IV saying I’ll be fine and I’m overreacting. I had an alert bracelet for it. I had to scream for help 🫠 I was going into surgery for cancer reasons

    obv_bre , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    #9

    Elderly man lying in bed with a caregiver checking his forehead, illustrating reporting coworker diabolical things to HR. I was a CNA and came to help another CNA and walked into her slapping the old woman across the face and spitting in her face! I almost fought her right then and there! They broke us up before I could lay hands on her! She never got in trouble for it either, but I got disciplined for starting a fight! Like really

    Angie39 , Kampus Production Report

    jb_16 avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn’t this something that can be reported to the police? You’d probably get fired but a facility that allows elder abuse should be investigated and shut down.

    The best way that a patient can keep themselves safe from a medical professional who has gone off the rails is to first report them to the concerned authorities. They need to be held accountable for their actions, and this will help make sure they face the consequences of what they did.

    The other smaller ways a patient can protect themselves are to question why certain tests or treatments are being given. Overtreatment can happen if doctors are unsure of themselves or merely prescribing a course of action in order to earn more money. If the patient cannot even question their doctor, that is immediately a red flag.
    #10

    Young woman enjoying a meal outdoors, unaware of potential coworker diabolical things to report to HR nearby. I work in Ophthalmology and it was filled with mean girls. One girl put the others utensils that she ate with in the toilet and then placed them back in her drawer for her to use without her knowing. I had to tell on that one.

    j_elainehunter , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #11

    Older man lying in bed looking unwell as a woman checks his forehead, depicting coworker diabolical things reported to HR. used to work with a nurse that would attend to clients (without gloves) and would eat with her hands straight after wiping them 🙃never getting over itt 💀

    676melino , Yaroslav Shuraev Report

    #12

    Healthcare worker wearing mask and gloves in hospital setting, symbolizing coworker diabolical things to report to HR. Another CNA told me the residents with Alzheimer’s had no rights 😳

    Lily , rawpixel.com Report

    It’s not just the patient’s responsibility to question a “bad” doctor; it’s also important for their colleagues to confront them or take a stand. As you might have noticed from this list, many medical professionals were so shocked by their coworker’s behavior that they decided to report them.

    Before taking such a step, the person could first bring up the issue with their colleague. If the message is not getting through or they deny their behavior, it’s then important to seek support. You can involve a supervisor and allow them to take the matter forward and initiate an investigation into the situation. 

    #13

    Hospital patient meal tray with pasta, apple slices, cookies, and drinks, illustrating coworker diabolical things to report HR. received report on a patient that she was still eating lunch (lunch was two hours prior to my start of shift) so i checked on her after previous shift left and pt was dead. she was in rigor mortis. no one had checked on her after setting down that tray.

    toester.bathbomb , Curated Lifestyle Report

    #14

    Young woman standing behind older woman in wheelchair, reflecting on coworker diabolical things to report to HR. It was my first day working as a CNA, the coordinator on the floor that was training me was extremely agressive with a dementia patient for not cooperating to undr3ss. I got her fired that same week. And took her position.

    𝐿𝑜𝓋𝑒𝓁𝓎 , freepik Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for you! My mom had dementia and I would fight someone treating her like that.

    IV drip bag with medical equipment in a clinical setting, representing a coworker diabolical things report HR context. I saw a nurse trying to inject an air bubble into someone’s tube and HR said no one worked here by that name. The patient survived but lowkey I think it was an assassin for hire

    Sully Redding , Ozkan Guner Report

    This list might certainly be an eye-opener about the kinds of medical professionals that exist, and it’s certain that they should have their license revoked. If you ever come across a person like that, the best thing you could do would be to stand up to them and make it known that their actions are extremely improper.

    Have you ever dealt with a situation like this in the medical field? Do share your stories and experiences below.

    #16

    Man in white shirt eating a sandwich while thinking about coworker diabolical things to report to HR. neuromonitoring tech here. anesthesiologist fully took her mask off in the OR & was eating/drinking at the cart where all her meds were, DURING SURGERY. reported her expeditiously

    sierra 🍉🇵🇸 , Curated Lifestyle Report

    Female doctor using stethoscope to examine a young girl, illustrating coworker diabolical things report HR concept. I worked in a children's clinic, the senior partner told a family that their daughter didn't need to go to ER for fever or breathing issues. She passed that weekend. Every year the family would send the Dr a card on their child's birthday, to remind her.

    Callifornia Love , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    #18

    Person with a broken arm in a sling, symbolizing consequences of coworker diabolical things before reporting to HR. brought a client with schizophrenia in for pain in his face and arm. they chalked it up to him being crazy and did nothing. he wound up having a broken jaw and arm. filed a complaint with his family

    notalyssa , cottonbro studio Report

    #19

    Hand holding phone with smiling person on video call, symbolizing coworker diabolical things reported to HR. a staff member was on facetime in a resident's bathroom... while the resident was using the bathroom

    kk , Ben Collins Report

    #20

    Hand wearing a white glove holding a crumpled white tissue against a pink background related to coworker diabolical things. CNA here had a patients foley come out got the nurse and she used an alcohol wipe and reinserted the foley and refilled the balloon. She was fired three days later.

    Melissa , freepik Report

    #21

    Person wearing casual clothes holding an ostomy bag on their abdomen, relatable to coworker diabolical things report HR topics. the nurse made me change an ostomy bag by myself when I had never dealt with one. googled it, asked an experienced cna for help, cleaned the patient, then went to hr who did nothing

    Bat , EyeEm Report

    #22

    Stressed woman in a medical uniform sitting with a worried expression, reflecting coworker diabolical things at work. Had a resident pass in my arms, needed help transferring her. Coworker DROPPED her body while moving her & said “she’s dead it doesn’t matter” reported, cried & quit.

    Kayward , Drazen Zigic Report

    #23

    Woman in white robe brushing hair at home, reflecting on coworker diabolical things to report to HR. i’m lab, a patient asked me to brush her hair because no one would do it for her. she was immobile and had matting the size of baseballs. i reported it and then got written up for brushing it out 🥲🥲

    corazondevirgen , Kaboompics.com Report

    #24

    Two coworkers having a tense discussion, illustrating coworker diabolical things and the need to report HR. Bullying another coworker saw her looking mean at her through the window and her then come in and berate her in front of others. Not in my watch.

    CLF , Yan Krukau Report

    #25

    Person in a white sweater holding a dark brown bottle, symbolizing coworker diabolical things to report to HR. she asked me how to draw up the cough syrup to give through the IV. Was a travel nurse but NOT a new grad (she claimed)

    HiLivHere , cottonbro studio Report

    #26

    Close-up of a person in green scrubs with arms crossed wearing a stethoscope, symbolizing coworker diabolical things report HR. respiratory therapist i worked with wouldn’t stop asking me inappropriate questions while i cared for a very very critical patient, then proceeded to corner me in the elevator on my way to the lab.

    coral , Kaboompics.com Report

    #27

    Healthcare coworker preparing with gloves before attending to a patient, highlighting workplace professionalism and report to HR concerns. A group of residents physically checking my patient’s post surgical site… without using sterile gloves 🙂

    Gabriella , SHVETS production Report

    #28

    Man in medical scrubs listening intently during a serious conversation about coworker diabolical things to report HR. Told me he wanted to take me out to dinner and continued to tell me how disappointed he was I was gay… I couldn’t go to HR though… he was HR. 💀

    <3 , Drazen Zigic Report

    #29

    Medical professional smiling and discussing a report with a patient, illustrating coworker diabolical things to report HR topics. one of the interns at the hospital i used to work at started dating one of the patients (he needed a new heart) and tried to move him up on the donor list

    morg<3 , cottonbro studio Report

    #30

    My sister had a coworker put orange juice in an IV

    Report

    #31

    Had a resident go to rehabilitation in a different facility, they neglected physical therapy and the resident came back not having the ability to walk anymore

    Alicia Marie Report

    #32

    Young woman sitting on bed in pain, holding stomach, illustrating stress from coworker diabolical things to report to HR. patient here 🙋🏽‍♀️was misdiagnosed with stomach virus. it was appendicitis. I had to have 3 surgeries and almost died. ER Dr. was promoted though

    Melissa Pena Rangel Report

