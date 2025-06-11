This list exposes all the things those kinds of doctors, nurses, and medical assistants have done. Their shocked and terrified colleagues are finally opening up about their experiences, and it’s safe to say that you’d never expect half of the stories.

The whole job of medical professionals is to be there for their patients and to help them get better. Even though many doctors and nurses do that exceedingly well, there are a whole slew of healthcare providers who just don’t seem to give a damn about the folks under their care.

#1 My vary first week the CNA training me clocked a resident in the jaw, and I mean like a solid closed fist punch and she turned around and told me if I said anything she would tell everyone I inappropriately touched her. Went straight to HR and she got fired and arrested for elder abuse. that was 4 years ago.

#2 I was an aid in a small privately ran nursing home with about 20 very high needs pts. EVERYONE left me there, after about 30 min I realized no one was coming back for the night, not even the owner.I was there to assist other ppl w no real medical training. I called 911.

#3 Watched a lady wipe down a damn toilet and clean it. She then used the same rag to clean the sink, water faucet, handle, and mirror. Like, wtf? After the toilet? Hell no. That's how people get sicker.

Many people who have been burned by the healthcare system strongly feel that all medical professionals are terrible. In reality, the statistics are not that bad, and it’s a very small section of doctors who might not have their patients’ best interests at heart. According to research, around 1-5% of healthcare providers have been disruptive, and 6% of doctors have mistreated patients. There could be a variety of reasons why medical workers behave in such a terrible manner. It might be due to their own personal issues, mental health problems, or a lack of empathy. That’s why doctors and nurses are also in need of a strong support system, or else they might end up making their issues their patients’ problems. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 We had a trauma come into the ER that was a stab wound, knife in tact. A new grad nurse wasn’t thinking, and ripped the knife out, everyone started flipping out, she panicked, and put it back in. The patient survived. Her career did not.

#5 CNA bathing residents with FABULOSO

#6 I worked 7am-7pm. I marked a patient diaper to see if they'll change him on the night shift. When I came back at 7am the same diaper was on him. I reported it

When a medical professional does something bad to a patient or is guilty of negligence, the patient has the right to sue them for medical malpractice. In the United States, it is estimated that nearly 1 in 3 clinicians have been sued at least once during their careers, with certain specialists having an even greater chance of getting sued. Doctors have a responsibility to care for their patients, which is why these kinds of cases stand out even more starkly. When a person entrusts their health to a medical professional, they are hoping that they can be cured and also be kept safe from any kind of harm. When something goes wrong, their trust is completely shattered in the healthcare provider and system.

#7 The new girl who had supposedly worked as a cna for years wiped the resident back to front. Said she’s always done it that way after being corrected and then said “everybody has their own way.”

#8 I’m not a worker but I have a severe penicillin allergy, and my surgical prep nurse tried to force it into my IV saying I’ll be fine and I’m overreacting. I had an alert bracelet for it. I had to scream for help 🫠 I was going into surgery for cancer reasons

#9 I was a CNA and came to help another CNA and walked into her slapping the old woman across the face and spitting in her face! I almost fought her right then and there! They broke us up before I could lay hands on her! She never got in trouble for it either, but I got disciplined for starting a fight! Like really

The best way that a patient can keep themselves safe from a medical professional who has gone off the rails is to first report them to the concerned authorities. They need to be held accountable for their actions, and this will help make sure they face the consequences of what they did. The other smaller ways a patient can protect themselves are to question why certain tests or treatments are being given. Overtreatment can happen if doctors are unsure of themselves or merely prescribing a course of action in order to earn more money. If the patient cannot even question their doctor, that is immediately a red flag.

#10 I work in Ophthalmology and it was filled with mean girls. One girl put the others utensils that she ate with in the toilet and then placed them back in her drawer for her to use without her knowing. I had to tell on that one.

#11 used to work with a nurse that would attend to clients (without gloves) and would eat with her hands straight after wiping them 🙃never getting over itt 💀

#12 Another CNA told me the residents with Alzheimer’s had no rights 😳

It’s not just the patient’s responsibility to question a “bad” doctor; it’s also important for their colleagues to confront them or take a stand. As you might have noticed from this list, many medical professionals were so shocked by their coworker’s behavior that they decided to report them. ADVERTISEMENT Before taking such a step, the person could first bring up the issue with their colleague. If the message is not getting through or they deny their behavior, it’s then important to seek support. You can involve a supervisor and allow them to take the matter forward and initiate an investigation into the situation. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 received report on a patient that she was still eating lunch (lunch was two hours prior to my start of shift) so i checked on her after previous shift left and pt was dead. she was in rigor mortis. no one had checked on her after setting down that tray.

#14 It was my first day working as a CNA, the coordinator on the floor that was training me was extremely agressive with a dementia patient for not cooperating to undr3ss. I got her fired that same week. And took her position.

#15 I saw a nurse trying to inject an air bubble into someone’s tube and HR said no one worked here by that name. The patient survived but lowkey I think it was an assassin for hire

This list might certainly be an eye-opener about the kinds of medical professionals that exist, and it’s certain that they should have their license revoked. If you ever come across a person like that, the best thing you could do would be to stand up to them and make it known that their actions are extremely improper. Have you ever dealt with a situation like this in the medical field? Do share your stories and experiences below. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 neuromonitoring tech here. anesthesiologist fully took her mask off in the OR & was eating/drinking at the cart where all her meds were, DURING SURGERY. reported her expeditiously

#17 I worked in a children's clinic, the senior partner told a family that their daughter didn't need to go to ER for fever or breathing issues. She passed that weekend. Every year the family would send the Dr a card on their child's birthday, to remind her.

#18 brought a client with schizophrenia in for pain in his face and arm. they chalked it up to him being crazy and did nothing. he wound up having a broken jaw and arm. filed a complaint with his family

#19 a staff member was on facetime in a resident's bathroom... while the resident was using the bathroom

#20 CNA here had a patients foley come out got the nurse and she used an alcohol wipe and reinserted the foley and refilled the balloon. She was fired three days later.

#21 the nurse made me change an ostomy bag by myself when I had never dealt with one. googled it, asked an experienced cna for help, cleaned the patient, then went to hr who did nothing

#22 Had a resident pass in my arms, needed help transferring her. Coworker DROPPED her body while moving her & said “she’s dead it doesn’t matter” reported, cried & quit.

#23 i’m lab, a patient asked me to brush her hair because no one would do it for her. she was immobile and had matting the size of baseballs. i reported it and then got written up for brushing it out 🥲🥲

#24 Bullying another coworker saw her looking mean at her through the window and her then come in and berate her in front of others. Not in my watch.

#25 she asked me how to draw up the cough syrup to give through the IV. Was a travel nurse but NOT a new grad (she claimed)

#26 respiratory therapist i worked with wouldn’t stop asking me inappropriate questions while i cared for a very very critical patient, then proceeded to corner me in the elevator on my way to the lab.

#27 A group of residents physically checking my patient’s post surgical site… without using sterile gloves 🙂

#28 Told me he wanted to take me out to dinner and continued to tell me how disappointed he was I was gay… I couldn’t go to HR though… he was HR. 💀

#29 one of the interns at the hospital i used to work at started dating one of the patients (he needed a new heart) and tried to move him up on the donor list

#30 My sister had a coworker put orange juice in an IV

#31 Had a resident go to rehabilitation in a different facility, they neglected physical therapy and the resident came back not having the ability to walk anymore

#32 patient here 🙋🏽‍♀️was misdiagnosed with stomach virus. it was appendicitis. I had to have 3 surgeries and almost died. ER Dr. was promoted though