Entitled Couple Acts Exceptionally Rude At A Fine Dining Restaurant, So The Hostess Decides To Send Them A “Congratulations Card”

It is probably inevitable to sometimes meet the kind of people who just seem impossible to please, as they ask you to do things that you are not in control of, and even if you were, some of these requests are just too bizarre to follow anyway. If you stop for a second there to think of the origins of such behavior, you may find that it is usually based on this strange idea in one’s head that goes something like this: “I am just better than anyone else, therefore I should always get things my way for no specific reason.” Usually, we have no time or we simply save our energy and choose to let things slide without paying much attention; however, sometimes we take a different route. So did this hostess who decided to get some fun out of the situation by sending a “congratulations card” to this entitled couple.

More info: Reddit

This woman was working as a hostess at a fine dining restaurant when this middle-aged couple showed up

The couple requested a coveted two-seater which had been reserved weeks ago, and it was more than they could take

The couple kept rejecting all the table suggestions, until finally the guy snarled “fine” and they angrily sat down

The hostess went for the menus only to have them storm out past her while the guy threw his cloth napkin at her

This woman tells a story that happened when she was working as a hostess at a fine dining restaurant, where most of the people she met were nice and polite. However, no place is perfect and no place is a*****e-proof. The day came when she was faced with an middle-aged couple that apparently was far from nice. As the story goes, the couple did not enjoy it one bit when their wish to take someone else’s table was not fulfilled. And no other table could fill that void that opened somewhere deep inside when they got “no” for an answer.

Well, for one second there, the couple hesitated and they even thought they could go as low as to accept one of the other cozy candlelit tables that were presented to them. The guy finally snarled “fine” and they angrily sat down. However, fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice… It took two seconds for this guy to change his entitled mind and the efforts of the hostess, who went to get their menus, were all in vain as they stormed past her. I mean, guys, make up your mind! Well, this guy probably did make up his mind eventually, as he threw his cloth napkin at the hostess across the bar as they left – like, yeah, that is an appropriate reaction here.

Well, this hostess didn’t exactly let it slide this time. She noted their names from the reservation book, and they can only be thankful she had a better sense of humor and an overall understanding of how the world works than they had. Still, I would also like to see the reaction of this adventurous couple when they received their “Biggest A*****e Award!” Congratulations!

The hostess made a note of the couple’s names from the reservation book, looked up their address and sent them a postcard

The woman wishes she could see their faces after they opened the postcard that said: “Congratulations! You win the Biggest A*****e Award!”

In her study “Learning to Laugh: Humor As Therapy” PhD, Elaine Anne Pasquali defines humor as whatever people find funny and she explains that humor is a form of communication. However, a distinction can be made between “laughing at” and “laughing with.” Well, we might agree that the hostess was probably “laughing at” this couple; however, the joke wasn’t too cruel, so it might fall under both categories. Pasquali notices that humor and laughter may lessen many of the effects of tension and stress. She says, “Humor helps to relieve anxiety and to interrupt the cycle of stress-worry.”

However, it might be added that the technique known as a paradoxical intention uses the element of self-detachment found in humor, which can help a person to stop resisting their fears and instead ridicule or joke about them. All in all, the woman’s letter was a communication, and even if it was mostly meant to express the woman’s own emotions and mock the unbearable clients, still, it is possible that the letter could have helped the couple’s self-awareness. They probably had no idea where the letter came from, though. Based on their behavior, the incident at the restaurant was just one of their many deeds. But hey, congratulations on this one!

