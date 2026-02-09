ADVERTISEMENT

Normally, hearing the words “do you know who I am?” means you’re about to encounter someone with a very, very inflated idea of their own importance. For example, they might be the second cousin of an ex-mayor, or perhaps, three decades ago, they ran a winning touchdown at a high school football game.

But every now and then, “do you know who I am?” is the perfect answer. So we’ve gathered the best examples from around the internet of people picking a fight with the wrong person. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1

Ok Gordon Ramsay

Commenter criticizes steak cooking, followed by a humorous reply from chef Gordon Ramsay calling out self-absorbed behavior.

friskinn Report

    #2

    You Don’t Know About Space…

    Twitter conversation showing self-absorbed people debating space expertise and getting called out by pros online.

    machukahn Report

    #3

    Slow Down And Read Again Missus

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange calling out a self-absorbed comment about the queen's visit during the pandemic.

    rutlandclimber Report

    There is a certain brand of audacity required to stand in a crowded terminal, staring down a gate agent who is just trying to finish their shift, and utter the five most dangerous words in the English language: "Do you know who I am?" It is a phrase that usually precedes a viral video and a very public apology tour, yet people keep using it.

    Why? Because as much as we love to see the "main character" of the story get humbled, the strategy exists for one simple, frustrating reason: sometimes, it actually works. At its core, the "Do you know who I am?" gambit is a high-stakes psychological shortcut. It is an attempt to bypass the democratic boredom of a queue or the rigid "no" of a corporate policy by leveraging what psychologists call the halo effect.

    #4

    “Uncredited”

    Tweet exchange showing a self-absorbed person correcting miscredit about an English translation by themselves.

    RTWjars808 Report

    #5

    Found In A Facebook Military Group

    Social media comments showing self-absorbed people debating historical facts and getting called out by pros online.

    WeldingMachinist Report

    #6

    John Summit Can’t Convince A Bunch Of Drunk Women He Is Actually John Summit

    Group of self-absorbed people in colorful wigs confronting a man at a bar, showcasing behavior that got called out by pros.

    LetWigfridEatFruit , johnsummit Report

    This is the cognitive bias where our overall impression of a person influences how we feel and think about their character or rights in specific situations. If someone is famous, wealthy, or powerful, we subconsciously assume they should also be at the front of the line for a spicy tuna roll. The strategy is essentially a form of social engineering. Most people are biologically programmed to avoid conflict and respect perceived authority.

    #7

    Arguing About Words With A Dictionary

    Social media exchange showing self-absorbed person corrected by Merriam-Webster Dictionary in comments.

    cedriceent Report

    #8

    Trying To Roast A Journalist

    Tweet showing a self-absorbed person claiming editorial authority while being called out for false exclusivity online.

    turnermate , M_Shaw1 Report

    #9

    Wholesome

    Man in a gray jacket holding a young girl in a purple dress, showcasing self-absorbed people called out by pros.

    My 3 y/o daughter and I were in NYC today for Halloween event and some guy recognized her as Rapunzel from Tangled. Most people assume she’s just a generic princess so I said “i’m assuming you have kids if you could tell who she was!” and he replied actually “I voice the prince in the movie”
    Zachary Levi is actually such a nice guy.
    TLDR I THOUGHT FLYNN RIDER WAS JUST SOME RANDOM PARENT ON THE STREET

    dworkin18 Report

    They are betting that the fear of offending a "Somebody" outweighs the professional obligation to follow the rules. It is a gamble on social capital. If you win, you get the penthouse suite or the last-minute reservation at a Michelin-starred bistro. If you lose, you become a meme. But for those who live in the stratosphere of the elite, that gamble has historically paid out quite well. Take, for example, the legendary stories of Frank Sinatra. There are countless accounts of Sinatra using his sheer presence to reorganize reality. Whether it was getting a private table in a packed club or ensuring his favorite pasta was available at three in the morning, his status acted as a universal key.

    #10

    The Og Of The Sub On Halloween

    Text post from Tony Hawk humorously sharing a self-absorbed interaction about Minecraft kid mistaking him for Tony Hawk.

    RobotOfSociety Report

    #11

    The Man Then Came Up To Him And Accused Him Of Violating The Hippocratic Oath

    Twitter exchange showing self-absorbed people debating vaccines and calling each other out with research claims.

    chadchad1234567 Report

    #12

    Elon Musk Is A Masterclass In The Dunning Krueger Effect

    Twitter exchange showing self-absorbed people called out by pros in a debate about scientific research and achievements.

    DopePanda65 Report

    In his era, the power of celebrity was a tangible currency that could buy silence, speed, and steak. It worked because the people he was talking to knew exactly who he was, and they knew that being in his good graces was more valuable than a standard operating procedure.

    #13

    The Only Thing Worse Than Being A Piece Of Shit Is Being An Ignorant Piece Of Shit

    Screenshot of online debate with Pope Francis quoted, highlighting self-absorbed people called out by pros in social media comments.

    TheOutsiderOfficial Report

    #14

    Are You A Lawyer?

    Tweet exchange where self-absorbed person is called out by a professional clarifying legal statute elements and credentials.

    tmdblya Report

    #15

    Dude Giving Health Tips On Furious Pete’s Post About Him Eating Mustard Flavored Ice Cream

    Comments showing self-absorbed people arguing about health struggles and personal attacks in an online discussion thread.

    Spleenzorio Report

    Then there is the "Reality Distortion Field" famously attributed to Steve Jobs. While he might not have used the literal phrase in a buffet line, Jobs was a master of the underlying principle. He would look at engineers and tell them the impossible was mandatory because he was Steve Jobs and he said so.

    #16

    Telling The People Who Created The Dance That Its Not For Them To Perform

    Two people dancing energetically indoors, illustrating self-absorbed behavior called out by pros in a social setting.

    BB_Jack Report

    #17

    Keyboard Warrior Is Also Actual Warrior

    Screenshot of social media comments showing a confrontation involving self-absorbed keyboard warrior call-out.

    rnhf Report

    #18

    Trump Supporter Says You Do Not Understand How Trade Works. Has No Idea Who He Is Talking To

    Twitter exchange showing a self-absorbed user called out by a pro for misinformation about trade and tariffs.

    floppypeter Report

    This is the professional version of the strategy. It works by creating a sense of inevitability. When someone of high status demands an exception, the person on the receiving end often experiences a moment of "status paralysis." They think, "If this person is this confident and this important, maybe I’m the one who is wrong."
    #19

    Woman Gives Harmful Misinformation And #resists Correction

    Twitter argument showing self-absorbed people debating medical advice and protests, called out by others online.

    FoxFirkin Report

    #20

    He Literally Wrote The Book On It

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange showcasing self-absorbed people who believe everything revolves around them.

    ThrowawayCop51 Report

    #21

    She Showed Up Totally Informed

    Screenshot of a conversation calling out self-absorbed behavior with informed responses on social media.

    Maureen0569 Report

    Perhaps the most fascinating, and slightly hilarious, modern case of this strategy working is the saga of Anna Delvey. She managed to con the New York elite not by actually being a German heiress, but by perfectly mimicking the attitude of someone who would ask "Do you know who I am?" She acted with such profound, unearned entitlement that people simply assumed she had the bank account to back it up. She didn't need the money to get the hotel suite, she just needed the "Do you know who I am?" energy.

    #22

    NJ Mayoral Candiate Absolutely Cooks Dude 😭

    Screenshot of a social media comment where a self-absorbed person is called out by a professional for misleading claims.

    Negative-Ad-5482 Report

    #23

    Let's See What The Police Have To Say!

    NYPD news tweet about No Kings protests with over 100,000 people exercising first amendment rights peacefully.

    SaltierThanAll Report

    #24

    "I'd Like To See This Chick Name One King Diamond Or One Mercyful Fate Song!" - Referring To The Current Bassist Of Metal Band Mercyful Fate

    Self-absorbed person confidently claiming to be a knowledgeable Mercyful Fate fan, challenged by social media comments.

    Talismaaan Report

    Of course, for the average mortal, this strategy is a one-way ticket to an awkward silence. If I were to ask a barista if they know who I am, the honest answer would be, "The guy who ordered a medium roast four minutes ago," and that doesn't exactly get me a free croissant. The strategy only works when there is a genuine power imbalance or a very convincing illusion of one.

    #25

    He’s Probably The Best Source

    Screenshot of social media exchange where self-absorbed person demands updates and gets called out by transport minister.

    howaine1 Report

    #26

    You Didn't And Can't Read Studies Very Well

    Social media debate exposing self-absorbed people called out by pros for misunderstanding fitness professional studies.

    cous_cous_cat Report

    #27

    I Found One In The Wild For The First Time! It's A Wholesome One!

    Screenshot of Twitter thread showcasing a self-absorbed person being called out by pros for game design.

    PM_me_a_bad_pun Report

    In a world where everyone has a camera in their pocket, the "Do you know who I am?" move has become the ultimate "final boss" of customer service interactions. It’s a relic of a time before the internet leveled the playing field, back when being a "Big Deal" meant you could move through the world without friction. Today, it’s mostly a sign that someone has forgotten that their blue checkmark doesn't actually grant them immunity from the laws of physics or the rules of a Southwest Airlines boarding group.

    #28

    “My Phd Thesis Was On Mrna”

    Tweet exchange showing a self-absorbed person challenged by a pro on vaccine skepticism and mRNA knowledge.

    bad_take_ Report

    #29

    X User Doesn't Know Marvel Writer

    Twitter exchange showing self-absorbed people believing everything revolves around them and getting called out by pros.

    Dragotic-PS Report

    #30

    Lisa Guerrero, Who Worked As A Sideline Reporter For Monday Night Football For One Season, Posted This On Threads

    Tweet about a mansplaining moment featuring a framed Monday Night Football poster with Michaels, Madden, and Guerrero.

    ZhangtheGreat Report

    Ultimately, the reason the strategy persists is that we live in a society that still rewards confidence, even when that confidence is wrapped in a layer of pure delusion. It is the ultimate social "Hail Mary" pass. When all else fails, logic, kindness, and bribery, some people decide to throw their entire identity at the problem and see if it sticks. While it’s usually a recipe for disaster, those rare moments when the velvet rope actually parts remind us that fame is a weird, powerful, and very funny thing.

    #31

    Guy Doesn't Believe The Person Who Wrote The Line

    Animated character with blood on face, reacting to self-absorbed comments and debates in social media replies.

    koolbrayden21 Report

    #32

    Just Found Out About This Sub - Some Friends Told Me I Should Share My Recent Twitter Interaction Here

    Twitter exchange showing self-absorbed person boasting about multiple world records in speedrunning games.

    RhinoFeeder Report

    #33

    More Respect, Please

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange highlighting self-absorbed people being called out by pros for misleading claims.

    conflictedideology Report

    #34

    Maga Troll Tries To Dunk On Ex-Professor Congressman

    Ro Khanna tweet about economics credentials and investing in healthcare amid a call-out on social media debate.

    victorybus Report

    #35

    Swimsplaining

    Online conversation highlighting self-absorbed people getting called out by pros for misguided swimming advice.

    FunScary1723 Report

    #36

    A Wholesome Example

    Reddit comments discussing MarineLand Canada, self-absorbed people, and being called out by pros in a viral online conversation.

    KingEgbert Report

    #37

    It's Authoritarianism

    Meme depicting self-absorbed people comparing riots and authoritarianism with flags reacting to the situation.

    kyno1 Report

    #38

    Critic Asks Author Of A Book Whether He Has Read The Book. Author Responds, "Not In A While."

    Twitter exchange showing Derek Thompson and a professional debating self-absorbed views and critiques on housing chapter ideas.

    ToparBull Report

    #39

    Telling The President Of Signal About Her Own Product Roadmap

    Screenshot of a social media conversation showing self-absorbed people called out by pros in online comments.

    RoachedCoach Report

    #40

    Telling A Company What Their Machine Is Meant For

    Heavy-duty mulcher machine tackling large rock while users debate its intended use in a self-absorbed online argument.

    alex404- Report

    #41

    Man Gets Mad At Oscar Piastri’s Mother For Celebrating Her Sons Victory…

    Person jumping joyfully indoors with a TV showing a Formula 1 podium, highlighting self-absorbed behavior called out by pros.

    AverageSukhoiHater Report

    #42

    On The Topic Of Censorship

    Tweet from Leighton Woodhouse listing personal achievements in a self-absorbed message, related to self-absorbed people called out by pros.

    Head-Cow-5360 Report

    #43

    Director Of Brother Bear On Being Told His Show Looks Like Brother Bear

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread debating the movie Brother Bear with an animator replying confidently.

    inquisitivequeer Report

    #44

    Asking An F1 Driver If He's Ever Been In An F1 Paddock

    Social media exchange showing self-absorbed comments about Formula 1 paddock experience and fan opinions.

    Ramtamtama Report

    #45

    The Chives Guy

    Reddit thread showing self-absorbed people debating chives, reflecting behaviors called out by pros in social interactions.

    MaleficentMammoth186 Report

    #46

    AI Is Getting In On The Act

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a self-absorbed person confidently claiming their importance in a parser discussion.

    handsoapdispenser Report

    #47

    Always Check The Name Of The Op

    Reddit thread featuring self-absorbed people asking for solo build tips and getting called out by pros.

    Secatus Report

    #48

    Talking To An NFL First Rounder 😂

    Twitter exchange calling out a self-absorbed person about NFL draft details and playing ability in a humorous tone.

    Hornetsmakehoney Report

    #49

    Ask And Ye Shall Receive

    Twitter exchange showing a self-absorbed person challenged by a pro on philosophy of science knowledge.

    koffee_addict Report

    #50

    At Least He Handled It Like A Gentleman…

    Twitter exchange showing self-absorbed people believing everything revolves around them and getting called out by pros.

    bidditybiddity Report

    #51

    Your Jokes Were Obviously Stolen

    Tweet from a self-absorbed person wrongly accused of stealing a joke, highlighting moments called out by pros online.

    lelxie Report

    #52

    "I Thought You Meant Another Steve Hofstetter..."

    Reddit conversation where a user is called out by a pro for self-absorbed behavior showing interactions from Steve Hofstetter.

    zenfridge Report

    #53

    Unfortunately

    Screenshot of a social media post and comments showcasing self-absorbed behavior and reactions calling it out.

    mr-tinotot Report

    #54

    If Only There Was Some Hint In His Username

    Twitter exchange showing self-absorbed people called out with a bird illustration and bold text about making a point.

    JohnTheWegie Report

    #55

    Yes, The General Does Know What He’s Talking About

    Twitter exchange showing self-absorbed people called out by pros, including a false claim about NATO and Greenland.

    ParadeSit Report

    #56

    *sobs* But Doctor, I Am Pagliarini

    Tweet screenshot showing a user humorously discussing how a reviewer called them self-absorbed for not engaging their own work.

    imnotparticipating Report

    #57

    Dave Wiskus Is The CEO Of Nebula, A Video Streaming Service

    Conversation on social media showing self-absorbed people debating who pays YouTube creators the most.

    mkl_dvd Report

    #58

    A Reporter Requests To Use A Video

    Twitter exchange showing self-absorbed person joking about being a reporter from the Guardian in a viral conversation.

    bolt0554 Report

    #59

    Are You Unaware Of Who I Am?

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange calling out a self-absorbed person for incorrect claims about a transformer explosion.

    Striking-Rip-32453 Report

    #60

    Saw On A Different Sub

    Person in water showing algae on face with humorous comments about psychologists and algae study in a self-absorbed post.

    DanFran81 Report

