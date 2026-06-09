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Some folks are just so wealthy that they can get their way just by waving their money around and pestering people with their demands. Even though they probably have a lot of power, the good thing is that someone will eventually put them in their place.

This is what a rich woman found out the hard way after demanding that the pilot of a private plane let her 10-year-old son fly the aircraft. The woman went to extreme lengths to get her way until the airline crew finally decided to teach her a lesson she’d always remember.

More info: Reddit

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Entitled people don’t often stop to consider how their actions might be affecting the folks around them

Image credits: Svitlana Hulko / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that he had gotten a job as a captain of a Dassault Falcon 50EX airplane, and that the work was usually smooth, until one day a rude woman arrived on board

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The rich lady demanded to be allowed in the plane’s cockpit even though it was against company rules, and later pestered the flight attendant to call the captain to meet her

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Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the woman had a physical fight with the flight attendant and broke down the cockpit door just to force the pilots to let her 10-year-old son fly the plane

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Image credits: snarfleberry

Luckily, the flight attendant had the foresight to smack the unruly woman in the head and restrain her with zip ties until they were able to get her arrested by air marshals

The poster explained that he had been out of work as an airline pilot for a while and that he and his coworkers were scrambling to find jobs again. Luckily, he was able to get a spot as the captain of a Dassault Falcon 50EX operated by an aircraft charter company that carried private passengers.

What’s interesting about this particular airline is that it became the Falcon company’s first plane to complete trips across the Atlantic Ocean. It was also one of the most successful corporate aircraft made, as it could comfortably fly nine passengers and let them enjoy the flight in the lap of luxury.

That’s exactly why the poster was so confident that his flight would go smoothly as always, but he didn’t realize that the woman and child that he was picking up were ready to wreak havoc that day. Unfortunately, it all began when the rich mom started demanding that she and her son be allowed in the cockpit.

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This kind of request is against Federal Aviation Administration rules, which require that every aircraft maintain a “sterile cockpit.” This means that crew members should not perform nonessential duties or activities while the plane is in use, such as allowing passengers to enter the cockpit, as this can lead to accidents.

Image credits: vboggdan / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When the poster noticed that the rich passenger was making many demands, he decided to try to curb her behavior by fibbing about possible turbulence ahead. He thought this would stop her from annoying the flight attendants, but the woman took things to the next level by getting into a physical altercation with the air hostess.

The entitled woman also broke into the cockpit and told the horrified pilots that her 10-year-old son wanted to fly the plane. She seemed to think that her little boy could just take over the controls and that she’d be allowed to take photos of him for the scrapbook she was making.

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In situations like this, the flight crew should remain calm and do their best to direct the passenger’s attention to prevent their behavior from escalating. Experts explain that it’s also important for the crew to work together to de-escalate the situation and to inform air traffic control about what’s happening.

This is exactly what the First Officer did by setting an alarm signal off, while the flight attendant got a jump on the entitled rich woman and zip-tied her to keep her restrained. This allowed the crew to smoothly divert their route to St. Louis, where air marshals were ready to arrest the woman.

What would you have done if you were in the same situation as this pilot and had to face off against an entitled passenger? We’d love to hear your opinions in the comments below.

Folks were shocked by the audacity of the rich passenger and were glad that the airline crew took a stand against her

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