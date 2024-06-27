ADVERTISEMENT

Teen love is so dreamy. You go out of your way to do things for your partner just to make them happy. In turn, your partner also surprises you and showers you with staggering love that literally brings tears to your eyes. It’s an enchanting feeling.

And today’s story is another such lovey-dovey one when a teen guy baked 100 desserts for his girlfriend. In return, she documented all the pics of these desserts into a scrapbook and gifted it to him. Gushing with joy, he showed it to his mom and sister, but they were enraged that he didn’t bake for them.

More info: Reddit

Teen poster started dating his girlfriend about 2 years ago and around the same time, he started pursuing his hobby of baking

Share icon

Image credits: Valeria Boltneva (not the actual photo)

His girlfriend had a sweet tooth and loved desserts so he gave her all of them that he experimented with and it made her very happy

Image credit: u/CrackSnapYo

Share icon

Image credits: Odiseo Castrejon (not the actual photo)

To express her appreciation, she gifted him a scrapbook where she had documented all the items he baked along with a written paragraph for each and he cried of happiness

Image credit: u/CrackSnapYo

Expecting his family to be happy about it, he showed the scrapbook to his mom and sister but they were furious that he didn’t do the same for them

In this article, we’ll dive into our main character’s (CrackSnapYo) romantic life. The original poster (OP) is a 16-year-old teen who started dating his girlfriend about 2 years ago. Around the same, he also found the inner baker within him and started baking profusely. It was like a golden platter for his girlfriend because she had a sweet tooth and loved desserts.

As he kept experimenting by baking different types of desserts, he gave them to her for trial and she got to taste something new. OP admitted that he loved baking more than eating what he had made. But she was the exact opposite and loved eating everything he made, so much so that she counted every dessert that he ever baked for her and started documenting it.

Right when he baked his 100th dessert for her, she gifted him a scrapbook where she had documented everything. Turns out, she had stuck photos of each dessert that he ever baked also attached with pictures of him making it and her eating it. If that’s not sweet enough for you, hear this out, she dated every item, also writing a paragraph about each one.

She had been working on this for two years consistently and when she gifted it to him, she also gave him a long letter declaring how much she loved him, how happy and thankful she was for the desserts, and how extremely she was proud of him for his baking hobby. Did that just make you go, “Awww”? Because we sure did!

Being showered with such overwhelming love, the teen poster literally cried with happiness. He also wanted to share this joy with his family so he showed the scrapbook to his mom and sister. He thought that they would find it cute, but they were not thinking along the same lines as him. Rather, they were furious that he had spent so much time baking for his girlfriend and not them.

He must’ve been disheartened by this harsh treatment from his family. He confessed that he just got into the habit of making his girlfriend happy by baking desserts which she really loved. Confused by his family’s reaction, he went online and asked Redditors whether he was in the wrong.

Share icon

Image credits: Lisa Fotios (not the actual photo)

The Redditors frowned upon the mother’s and sister’s jealousy. They said that he gets to choose whom he will bake for and they have no say in it. And if they really wanted to try his baked items, all they had to do was ask instead of giving him such a hostile reaction. Many people claimed that the resentment was unnecessary. And they sound right, as it was really sad to hear their jealousy spill water all over OP’s happiness.

“Jealousy is a natural adaptive emotion that encompasses insecurity. It strikes people of all ages, genders, and orientations, and is most typically aroused when a person perceives a threat to a valued relationship from a third party. The threat may be real or imagined.” This is mentioned in an article by Psychology Today (PT). It makes us wonder whether the mother was feeling insecure that her son was showering more love and effort on his girlfriend.

PT also stated, “Unwarranted jealousy often causes relationship unrest or dissatisfaction, and jealous people can behave in ways that are unreasonable.” If you really think about it, the family’s reaction does seem to be unreasonable. After all, he was only showing them the effort someone put into him and instead of being happy, they criticized his actions.

Peeps online also pointed out that the family should not feel entitled to the benefit of his baking skills. As it was all his effort in making those items, he should decide who benefits from it. But that’s not how entitled people think, do they? Research suggests, “A sense of entitlement is a personality trait based on the belief that someone deserves special treatment or recognition for something they didn’t earn.” Now that sounds just like the mother-daughter duo!

The poster received a lot of support for putting effort into his relationship and making his girlfriend happy. Folks also adored her and her efforts in expressing her love. They said that OP should not pay attention to what his family said. He should feel blessed that he has such a loving and caring partner. They even joked about wedding bells. And to be honest, she sounds just as sweet as those desserts she loves to eat!

If you agree with the Redditors about this amazing girlfriend, drop a heart in the comments. Also, if you have anything to express about the story, don’t hesitate to do so. You know just how much we love hearing from you!



People online told him to ignore what his family said and focus on his loving and appreciative girlfriend

Share icon

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

