BF’s Mom Insists GF Splits Her Income With Son As She Earns More, GF Mortified As BF Says Nothing
When people have been dating for a long time, it’s easy to start leaning on the other person for help and support once in a while. That’s exactly what a partnership is all about, but the couple must decide what works best for them, rather than giving in to other folks’ opinions.
This is something that a young woman struggled with because her boyfriend’s mother kept pestering her to split her income with him. What’s even more unfortunate is that the man was unwilling to stand up to his entitled mom for his girlfriend’s sake.
Married and unmarried couples both need to decide what money rules work for their relationship, without any outside interference
The poster explained that she had been dating her partner for three years and that she, over time, earned more than him due to her dog breeding business
Things were going well in their relationship until she left her puppy with her boyfriend, and it ended up needing surgery due to his negligence
Even though the woman covered the cost of the surgery, after that, her boyfriend’s mom tried to convince her to split her income, claiming he had a stake in it
In an update, the woman explained that she was an ethical dog breeder and earned approximately 140k a year, which she didn’t want to split with anyone
When she told her boyfriend about his mom’s pushiness, he refused to do anything about it and, in fact, tried to get the poster to spare his mother’s feelings
Later on, the poster confronted the older woman by telling her that if she’s expected to split her income, then her boyfriend should as well
The entitled mom revealed her true colors by stating that men can manage money better and that women shouldn’t have “that much” money to themselves
The poster and her boyfriend had been together for three years and had been living with each other for two of them. During that time, the woman’s dog breeding business took off, and she started earning much more than her partner. This obviously came to the notice of her boyfriend’s mom, who kept pestering her to split her salary with him.
According to lawyers, unmarried couples do not automatically have a right to each other’s property even if they have been living together for a long time. It’s only in cases where they have bought things of value together that the issue of ownership or splitting the cost of it might come into the picture.
Unfortunately for the woman, her boyfriend’s mom had sneaked a peek at her savings and felt that it was wrong that she wasn’t giving him half of it. The older lady’s continued insistence obviously annoyed the OP, who eventually snapped and told her that her income was none of her business.
Money is often a source of conflict between loved ones, and research has found that the reason for this is often due to how personal the subject is for most people. Folks might get defensive or insecure about how much they make and what they can save, which is why these types of conversations are tough to have.
The poster tried her best to set boundaries with her boyfriend’s mom, but it was tough to do, so she decided to talk to him about the situation. He didn’t want to confront his mom and felt that, since she was sensitive, the OP should actually try not to cause any more conflict.
This is a tough situation to be in, especially if your partner doesn’t defend you in front of their family. That’s why experts state that the best way to handle it is by first having an honest conversation with your loved one and sharing how their family’s actions or interference have been making you feel.
If having this kind of talk doesn’t change the situation, it’s best to take matters into your own hands and set boundaries with the toxic family members. That’s exactly what the poster did by confronting her boyfriend’s mom and turning the tables on her by stating that if she was expected to split her income, then he should as well.
This didn’t go down well with the older woman, who said that her son didn’t have to share his salary because he could manage money better. She also explained that “women shouldn’t have that much money to themselves,” which clearly shows how biased her mindset already was. Luckily, the OP was having none of it, and she put the older lady in her place.
What do you think the best way to deal with an entitled person like this is? Do share your honest thoughts down below.
People urged the woman to dump her boyfriend and not stand for his mom’s rude behavior
If bf thinks his mother has any right to comment on the finances of two adults, leave now.
Buying a dog from a breeder is unethical. There wouldn't be backyard breeders if the market for designer dogs wasn't what it is. I just couldn't respect someone who is causing more dogs to be bred when shelters are full.
As I said and will maintain to my dying day: sometimes women are their own worst enemy and I'm referring to the MIL. NEVER merge your finances: set up a joint account, agree on how much you contribute to it and that's that. Far too many women are still financially dependent on their SO's. That's not a sign of being 'a real woman': it's a sign of not respecting yourself.
