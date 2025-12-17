BF’s Mom Insists GF Splits Her Income With Son As She Earns More, GF Mortified As BF Says Nothing

ADVERTISEMENT

When people have been dating for a long time, it’s easy to start leaning on the other person for help and support once in a while. That’s exactly what a partnership is all about, but the couple must decide what works best for them, rather than giving in to other folks’ opinions.

This is something that a young woman struggled with because her boyfriend’s mother kept pestering her to split her income with him. What’s even more unfortunate is that the man was unwilling to stand up to his entitled mom for his girlfriend’s sake.

Married and unmarried couples both need to decide what money rules work for their relationship, without any outside interference

Woman playing with several dogs indoors, symbolizing entitled mother expenses split with son and girlfriend dynamics.

Image credits: Paper Patterns / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that she had been dating her partner for three years and that she, over time, earned more than him due to her dog breeding business

Text post discussing an entitled mother who demands expenses be split between son and girlfriend.

Text about breeding dogs and high expenses for checkups, training, and tracking related to entitled mother expenses split son girlfriend.

Text describing annual income growth and dog breeding details related to entitled mother expenses split son girlfriend topic.

Text excerpt explaining the entitled mother’s viewpoint on expenses split with son and girlfriend regarding a puppy.

Young woman sitting on bed, smiling while holding a puppy, highlighting entitled mother expenses and split family themes.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Things were going well in their relationship until she left her puppy with her boyfriend, and it ended up needing surgery due to his negligence

Text describing a scenario involving an entitled mother discussing expenses split between her son and his girlfriend.

Alt text: Vet visit and surgery costs leading to entitled mother expenses split between son and girlfriend.

Text discussing an entitled mother and the expenses split between her son and his girlfriend involving payments and deposits.

Text discussing an entitled mother insisting expenses should be split between son and girlfriend evenly.

Man in medical scrubs examining small dog, representing entitled mother expenses split with son and girlfriend.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even though the woman covered the cost of the surgery, after that, her boyfriend’s mom tried to convince her to split her income, claiming he had a stake in it

Entitled mother argues over expenses split between her son and his girlfriend regarding shared dog costs.

Text discussing an entitled mother asking to split expenses with her son’s girlfriend after seeing saved money.

Text excerpt about entitled mother and expenses split between son and girlfriend, expressing frustration.

Text questioning if an entitled mother should split expenses with her son and his girlfriend, debating fairness.

Two women having dinner and wine in a cozy setting, discussing entitled mother expenses with son and girlfriend.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In an update, the woman explained that she was an ethical dog breeder and earned approximately 140k a year, which she didn’t want to split with anyone

Text update explaining ethical breeding, puppy mills, and backyard breeding to clarify a mother-son-girlfriend expense split dispute.

Text discussing entitled mother and expenses split involving son and girlfriend, highlighting family financial conflict.

Entitled mother arguing over expenses split between her son and his girlfriend in a tense family discussion.

Text explaining ethical breeding practices and health clearances in dogs, relevant to entitled mother expenses split son girlfriend.

Woman with glasses thoughtfully using computer at desk, representing entitled mother expenses split with son and girlfriend.

Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When she told her boyfriend about his mom’s pushiness, he refused to do anything about it and, in fact, tried to get the poster to spare his mother’s feelings

Text discussing breakdown of expenses averaging $5,500 per dog yearly, related to entitled mother expenses split son girlfriend.

Entitled mother calculating expenses split with son and girlfriend, including travel, vet check-ups, and income estimate.

Text message conversation about entitled mother and expenses split between son and girlfriend, showing tension.

Text excerpt showing a conversation about standing up to an entitled mother regarding expenses split between son and girlfriend.

Text excerpt showing conversation about being sensitive while discussing entitled mother expenses split with son and girlfriend.

Young couple arguing on a couch about entitled mother expenses split with son's girlfriend in a bright living room.

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Later on, the poster confronted the older woman by telling her that if she’s expected to split her income, then her boyfriend should as well

Text conversation about breakfast plans and discussing entitled mother expenses split with son girlfriend situation.

Woman frustrated over entitled mother expecting expenses to be split between son and girlfriend in a conversation about money.

Text discussing an entitled mother arguing about expenses split between her son and his girlfriend, highlighting financial control issues.

Text image showing a statement about an entitled mother and expenses split between son and girlfriend.

Image credits: Ok-Requirement-1425

The entitled mom revealed her true colors by stating that men can manage money better and that women shouldn’t have “that much” money to themselves

The poster and her boyfriend had been together for three years and had been living with each other for two of them. During that time, the woman’s dog breeding business took off, and she started earning much more than her partner. This obviously came to the notice of her boyfriend’s mom, who kept pestering her to split her salary with him.

According to lawyers, unmarried couples do not automatically have a right to each other’s property even if they have been living together for a long time. It’s only in cases where they have bought things of value together that the issue of ownership or splitting the cost of it might come into the picture.

Unfortunately for the woman, her boyfriend’s mom had sneaked a peek at her savings and felt that it was wrong that she wasn’t giving him half of it. The older lady’s continued insistence obviously annoyed the OP, who eventually snapped and told her that her income was none of her business.

Money is often a source of conflict between loved ones, and research has found that the reason for this is often due to how personal the subject is for most people. Folks might get defensive or insecure about how much they make and what they can save, which is why these types of conversations are tough to have.

Two women sitting on a couch having a serious conversation about entitled mother expenses with son and girlfriend.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster tried her best to set boundaries with her boyfriend’s mom, but it was tough to do, so she decided to talk to him about the situation. He didn’t want to confront his mom and felt that, since she was sensitive, the OP should actually try not to cause any more conflict.

This is a tough situation to be in, especially if your partner doesn’t defend you in front of their family. That’s why experts state that the best way to handle it is by first having an honest conversation with your loved one and sharing how their family’s actions or interference have been making you feel.

If having this kind of talk doesn’t change the situation, it’s best to take matters into your own hands and set boundaries with the toxic family members. That’s exactly what the poster did by confronting her boyfriend’s mom and turning the tables on her by stating that if she was expected to split her income, then he should as well.

This didn’t go down well with the older woman, who said that her son didn’t have to share his salary because he could manage money better. She also explained that “women shouldn’t have that much money to themselves,” which clearly shows how biased her mindset already was. Luckily, the OP was having none of it, and she put the older lady in her place.

What do you think the best way to deal with an entitled person like this is? Do share your honest thoughts down below.

People urged the woman to dump her boyfriend and not stand for his mom’s rude behavior

Online Reddit discussion where an entitled mother argues about splitting expenses with her son’s girlfriend.

Online discussion about an entitled mother wanting to split expenses with her son and his girlfriend.

Screenshot of a forum discussion about entitled mother and expenses split between son and girlfriend.

Online discussion showing a mother-son-girlfriend dispute over expenses and financial boundaries in family relationships.

Comment on entitled mother expenses split son girlfriend, advising to dump boyfriend and consider a prenuptial agreement.

Reddit advice on splitting household expenses fairly between son and girlfriend without mixing all finances.

Reddit comment expressing disagreement, highlighting issues with entitled mother wanting expenses split with son and girlfriend.

Comment advice on entitled mother expenses split son girlfriend, urging to avoid family drama and save money wisely.

Comment on Reddit thread discussing entitled mother and expenses split between son and girlfriend, highlighting red flags.

Comment discussing the entitled mother wanting expenses split between son and his girlfriend, suggesting a prenup.

Comment text reading entitled mother advises to use savings for a home and end relationship before closing the deal.

Comment advising a 21-year-old to cut losses and avoid marrying entitled mother who wants to split expenses with son’s girlfriend.

Text advice from a user about protecting finances and concerns related to entitled mother, expenses, and splitting costs with son’s girlfriend.

Comment advising on financial security and warning about entitled mother expecting expenses split with son and girlfriend.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing entitlement and money in the context of mother expenses split with son and girlfriend.