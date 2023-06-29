Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Entitled Mom Tries To Stop Paramedics From Taking Neighbor To Hospital Because She Wants Her To Watch Her Kids, Ends Up Getting Tased By The Cops
34points

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Ieva Pečiulytė

Paramedics see a lot of things, but even Reddit user u/Ok_Interview_1739 wasn’t ready for what he experienced a few months back—even though the guy had been in the EMS for nearly a decade.

It all started when the Redditor and his team went to help an elderly lady who had an accident at her home. As they tried to take her to a hospital, her neighbor got in the way. But not to make sure if the lady was OK or anything. The woman needed someone to look after her kids the next day and thought the senior who was having a medical emergency had to be there for this. You know, because she lives close by and her care is free.

Continue scrolling to read how the woman got a reality check in u/Ok_Interview_1739’s post on the subreddit r/EntitledParents.

Paramedics have thick skin, but this entitled woman still managed to infuriate the crew

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

As she tried to stop them from taking her neighbor to a hospital because she needed a free nanny


Image credits: hkckk5 (not the actual photo)

While the story went viral, its author released an update on the situation

Image source: Ok_Interview_173

And after people flooded the comments with their reactions

He issued another one


Image credits: halfpoint (not the actual photo)

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh no, no, no. Someone from social services needs to be reviewing this old ladies living arrangements. Elderly at home suffering falls they have no recollection of occurring needs to be reported and an assessment of living arrangements and any unsafe issues in the home addressed. This will also lead to discovery, hopefully, of any potential elderly abuse by visitors or neighbours.

2
2points
reply
Lori w
Lori w
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heartbreaking glad she was ok

0
0points
reply
