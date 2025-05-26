Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Karen Tries To Be A Hero By Saving Parking Spot For Hubby By Standing In It, Gets Kicked Out
Woman frustrated on phone in parking lot after trying to save parking spot for hubby, embodying Karen behavior stereotype.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Karen Tries To Be A Hero By Saving Parking Spot For Hubby By Standing In It, Gets Kicked Out

It’s weird how some people’s sense of entitlement is so high that it hits the roof, and they don’t even care how they act when that happens. Fortunately, it doesn’t take you far in life, as many such folks tend to fall on their faces at such times.

The Karen in today’s story felt like she was the boss of the parking lot and “saved” a spot for her husband by standing in it. She even had a whole loud bragging session about her husband’s “big job” when people asked her to move, but soon enough, she got humiliated. Let’s see what really happened!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Some people’s sense of entitlement knows no bounds, as they think they have a right over everything

    Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster wanted to park in a mall parking lot, but a woman was “saving” it for her husband and refused to budge even when the security guard showed up

    Image credits:

    Her shouting match with everyone was in vain, as her husband came over stating that he had already parked elsewhere, and she was red with humiliation

    As we dive into the life of Reddit user SnailWifiAmbassador, they tell us about quite a funny incident that happened, involving a local Karen. OP was at the mall, looking for a spot in the packed parking lot, when they found a free one, but a woman was firmly standing in it, and claimed that she was saving it for her husband.

    Well, the poster reminded her that she can’t do that, but the entitled lady just snapped and started shouting about how she had been there for 10 minutes and OP should find another spot. By this time, there were cars honking behind the poster, while Karen was shouting about her “rights”, so the poster called the security guard over.

    Even the guard asked her to move, but now, the woman started bragging about her husband’s “big job” and practically got into a shouting match. However, at that moment, he came over shouting that he had already parked in another spot, which instantly shut her up, and she stomped away, red with embarrassment.

    Saving a parking spot by standing in it is such a common thing that many people online could relate to OP’s story when they posted it on Reddit. As netizens shared their similar experiences, many commented about the different ways in which they had tackled such “spot savers”. Most of them agreed on one thing, though, which is the sense of entitlement that these people have.

    Image credits: yesorno / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    For those wondering whether it’s legal to save a spot like that, let us tell you that, as per research, you definitely cannot do that in Washington, but it also suggests that many people end up doing it, which just creates more problems. It’s actually a first-come, first-serve thing that many people ignore, as their entitled behavior kicks in.

    It has been observed that a person who has a sense of entitlement may come across as having extreme self-confidence or a belief that they should benefit from any given situation. When they don’t get what they want, they may lash out at others in anger or frustration. The Karen in today’s story, for example, started yelling her head off when people asked her to move.

    However, it all makes you wonder what kind of person she is and what kind of life she is living. Research has revealed that entitled people are more likely to suffer in the long term, so basically, her behavior is indeed harmful to herself. OP mentioned that she even smacked his hood to get him to back down, so entitled and aggressive, that doesn’t look good, does it?

    The poster also mentions that her husband looked so done with her, which shows that she has done this in the past as well. Well, that’s a shame! However, many people online also commented on whether the whole story is really true or just made up. What do you think about it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Folks online quickly shared similar experiences they have had with parking spots and entitled people

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: evening_tao / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
